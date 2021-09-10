ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 27 in the 1300 block of 167th Avenue NW a door was stolen off a Bobcat parked at a construction site.
• On Aug. 30 in the 2700 block of 166th Avenue NW sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 30 in the 1100 block of 151st Lane NW a sign was stolen from a yard.
• On Aug. 30 in the 600 block of 140th Lane NW a package was stolen.
• On Aug. 30 in the 15400 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle, with its keys inside, was stolen, and it was later found in Elk River.
• On Sept. 2 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a phone and wallet were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Assault
• On Sept. 2 in the 15500 block of Xenia Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
Property damage
• On Aug. 31 in the 14500 block of Jonquil Street NW a home was egged.
• On Sept. 2 in the 16000 block of Quay Street NW an election sign was damaged by an ATV.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 23 in the 400 block of West Main Street a woman didn’t return to the business with her vehicle she was test driving. Police found the vehicle before it was entered as stolen.
• On Aug. 24 in the 1500 block of South Ferry Road theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 25 in the 2800 block of Seventh Avenue a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 24 in the 4200 block of Parkview Lane a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 24 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street mail was stolen.
• On Aug. 25 in the 900 block of 38th Lane a wallet was stolen from an unlocked car.
• On Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Calhoun Street a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 29 in the 2800 block of Vendale Avenue mail was stolen.
• On Aug. 29 in the 1100 block of Highway 10 a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Aug. 26 in the 500 block of Polk Street a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Aug. 26 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 25 at Third Avenue and Main Street a suspect was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
Property damage
• On Aug. 24 in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue a parking ramp was vandalized with graffiti.
• On Aug. 26 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a window was broken.
• On Aug. 29 in the 6000 block of Highway 10 city property was vandalized.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 28 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis was involved in the theft of gas from a gas station.
• On Aug. 28 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 29 in the 300 block of 82nd Lane NE a male was arrested for tampering with a vehicle, being in possession of theft tools and for use of force.
• On Aug. 29 in the 11200 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 30 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a cell phone was stolen.
• On Aug. 31 at the intersection of West 35W Service Drive NE and 85th Avenue NE there was a theft at a construction site.
• On Sept. 1 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a cell phone was stolen.
• On Sept. 1 in the 4500 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 1 in the 11200 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 2 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 2 in the 10200 block of Isetta Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On Aug. 27 in the 8500 block of Davenport Street NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 28 in the 2200 block of 132nd Court NE property was vandalized.
• On Aug. 28 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Aug. 29 in the 100 block of 115th Lane NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 29 in the 11400 block of Sixth Street NE there was a structure fire at a house.
• On Aug. 31 at the intersection between Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE three vehicles were involved in a crash.
• On Sept. 2 in the 3300 block of 92nd Curve NE there was a report of children damaging windows and siding on a house.
Assault
• On Aug. 27 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE a male was involved in a domestic assault against his ex-girlfriend and the woman’s daughter who he also made terroristic threats to as well.
• On Aug. 29 in the 3000 block of 128th Avenue NE a female was involved in a domestic assault against a male after she struck the male’s face, causing a bloody nose.
• On Aug. 31 in the 10600 block of Able Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 27 in the 300 block of 91st Avenue NE occupants in a vehicle were found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• On Aug. 27 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE a male and female were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 28 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE an adult female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 29 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a male and female were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, for having outstanding warrants and/or for providing false information to police officers.
• On Aug. 29 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a female driver was arrested for a DWI and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Aug. 30 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol after she was pulled over for lane violations.
• On Aug. 31 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 1 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a first-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Sept. 1 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE an adult female was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 1 in the 9800 block of University Avenue NE marijuana and a handgun was seized from a juvenile’s room.
• On Sept. 2 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a male, who was found tampering with bicycles on a bike rack, was arrested for drug possession.
• On Sept. 2 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 2 at the intersection of 124th Avenue NE and Third Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a DWI after being involved in a crash.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 28 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE an inmate at the Anoka County Jail made a phone call, threatening to kill a victim.
• On Aug. 28 in the 200 block of 109th Avenue NE an elderly female died.
• On Sept. 2 in the 9500 block of Madison Street a male having a medical episode was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The male died at the hospital.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 24 in the 4300 block of Sixth Street NE an off-road motorcycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 25 in the 4800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 4300 block of Washington Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 4300 block of University Avenue NE an individual stole mail and obstructed justice.
• On Aug. 30 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a self-storage compartment.
Property damage
• On Aug. 24 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE property damage occurred.
• On Aug. 25 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE property damage occurred.
• On Aug. 25 in the 4400 block of Monroe Street NE criminal property damage occurred.
• On Aug. 26 in the 4000 block of Jackson Street NE property damage occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 31 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a Columbia Heights male driver, who was slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for a DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 26 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 26 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 26 in the 10300 block of Wren Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 28 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 28 in the 2000 block of 108th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 29 in the 3200 block of Main Street NW robbery was reported.
• On Aug. 29 in the 300 block of 97th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 30 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 30 in the 800 block of 98th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 30 in the 800 block of 98th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 30 in the 8500 block of East River Road NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 30 in the 1300 block of 104th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 31 in the 11500 block of Butternut Street NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 1 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Sept. 1 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 1 in the 300 block of 110th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 26 in the 2000 block of 103rd Lane NW assault was reported.
• On Aug. 27 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Aug. 27 in the 12100 block of Eagle Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Aug. 27 in the 2800 block of 113th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Aug. 27 in the 10500 block of Kumquat Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Aug. 27 in the 11700 block of Juniper Street NW assault was reported.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1200 block of 105th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Aug. 28 in the 11700 block of Redwood Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Aug. 30 in the 10100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On Sept. 1 in the 12200 block of Killdeer Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 1 in the 10600 block of Wren Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 1 in the 10600 block of Hummingbird Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 28 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 31 at Woodbine Street and 117th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Aug. 29 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 1 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Robinson Drive NW property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
Assault
• On Aug. 31 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 1 in the 23700 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 30 in the 1500 block of 134th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Aug. 31 at 153rd Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE wire was stolen from a job site.
• On Sept. 1 in the 2500 block of 170th Avenue NE a Google tablet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 25 in the 5400 block of Altura Road NE a resident reported multiple personal items had been stolen.
• On Aug. 25 in the 8100 block of Ruth Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a theft.
• On Aug. 26 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Aug. 26 in the 7800 block of Hickory Street NE property was stolen.
• On Aug. 26 in the 6100 block of Star Lane NE a vehicle with the keys still inside was stolen from the driveway of his home.
• On Aug. 26 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a cell phone was stolen from an individual while at a store.
• On Aug. 27 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle from Minneapolis was recovered.
• On Aug. 27 in the 7500 block of Tempo Terrace NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 27 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a juvenile male stole a bicycle.
• On Aug. 27 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 27 in the 7300 block of Commerce Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Aug. 27 in the 6100 block of Star Lane NE coins were stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway.
• On Aug. 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 600 block of Hugo Street NE a vehicle was stolen along with jewelry that had been taken during a second-degree burglary.
• On Aug. 29 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 31 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a male was reported to have been involved in a burglary at a business that he entered after cutting a fence. The male suspect was not immediately located.
Property damage
• On Aug. 26 in the 6700 block of Channel Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 26 in the 8100 block of East River Road NE a driver, who had no driver’s license or insurance, crashed into a fence. The owner of the fence and the driver made arrangements to have the fence fixed. The driver was mailed a citation for having no driver’s license or insurance.
• On Aug. 26 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 27 in the 6200 block of Trinity Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 27 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred inside an apartment, which was quickly extinguished.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 28 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was a fully engulfed vehicle fire.
• On Aug. 29 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE multiple vehicles were damaged in a parking lot during a criminal property damage incident.
• On Aug. 31 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a small window on a front door was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 25 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE two staff members said they were assaulted by a client who was on a medical hold. Officers established a fourth-degree assault occurred and were awaiting the client’s discharge.
• On Aug. 28 in the 6800 block of Channel Road NE a criminal sexual conduct was reported and is being investigated by Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On Aug. 29 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female.
• On Aug. 29 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of a male being involved in a domestic assault. He left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Aug. 31 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an individual was arrested for an assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 28 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 28 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, for having an open bottle, being in possession of 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle, criminal vehicular operation and for having a felony warrant, after causing a crash that resulted in injuries due to failing to stop for a traffic control device. The male driver fled the scene of the crash on foot and was later located nearby. The male showed signs of impairment, so he was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw and was later transported to the Anoka County Jail.
• On Aug. 30 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI refusal and first-degree criminal property damage after being involved in a crash.
• On Aug. 30 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male customer who was acting erratically and was refusing to leave a business was arrested in the business’s parking lot for fifth-degree possession of meth and for having an outstanding warrant and was given a trespassing notice.
• On Aug. 31 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE a slumped over male admitted to using heroin during a welfare check, but he refused to go to the hospital. The male instead was transported to a nearby family member.
• On Aug. 31 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a male driver was arrested for a DWI refusal.
NOWTHEN
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 28 in the 8900 block of Fawn Lake Drive NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 22 in the 7300 block of 147th Lane NW prescription medicine was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 26 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 20 on 143rd Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 22 at Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On Aug. 25 in the 7100 block of Highway 10 NW a suspect was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
• On Aug. 26 in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 27 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On Aug. 29 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 29 in the 500 block of Manor Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 29 in the 800 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 31 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle and property damage.
• On Sept. 1 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 27 in the 1500 block of County Road 10 NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 28 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE a window was broken.
• On Aug. 29 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE street signs were run over by a vehicle and grass was damaged.
• On Aug. 30 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a property damage crash where a driver of a vehicle left the scene of the crash.
• On Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of 80th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 2 in the 7900 block of Monroe Street NE a mailbox was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 27 in the 8000 block of McKinley Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Aug. 30 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Aug. 31 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 1 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE there was a gun point incident during an assault.
The St. Francis Police Department did not submit reports in time for press this week.
