ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On July 25 in the 13700 block of Wintergreen Street NW a vehicle was stolen using keys stolen from an unsecured home.
• On July 29 in the 16300 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW someone forced entry into a home.
• On July 25 in the 900 block of 138th Avenue NW keys, a garage door opener, title and wallet were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 26 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and 157th Avenue NW meth, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were found in a vehicle, and the driver was arrested.
• On July 28 at Crosstown Boulevard NW and Station Parkway NW a driver was arrested for controlled substance possession.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On July 19 in the 2900 block of Ninth Avenue theft was reported.
• On July 21 in the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
• On July 22 in the 100 block of Gray Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 22 in the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 23 in the 1700 block of Ferry Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 23 in the 700 block of West Main Street theft was reported.
• On July 25 in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue theft was reported.
• On July 25 in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 25 in the 1100 block of West McKinley Street a cargo trailer was stolen.
Assault
• On July 24 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove avenue a man destroyed property and assaulted a woman.
• On July 25 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue domestic assault was reported.
• On July 25 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a man pointed a gun at a victim.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 20 at Feldspar Street NW and Riverdale Drive NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On July 22 in the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On July 23 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree narcotics possession.
• On July 24 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue a driver refused to submit a DWI breath test.
• On July 24 in the 3200 block of St. Francis Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On July 21 in the 2200 block of State Avenue property was damaged from a hit-and-run.
• On July 22 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue property was damaged.
• On July 23 in the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue vandalism was reported.
• On July 24 in the 200 block of Clay Street someone put sugar in a gas tank.
• On July 24 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a man intentionally broke a woman’s bedroom window.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On July 26 in th 23600 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On July 23 in the 11300 block of Ulysses Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 23 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 23 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Lincoln Street NE a work trailer was stolen.
• On July 23 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a bicycle was stolen from a business.
• On July 25 in the 8800 block of Tyler Street NE a yard statue was stolen.
• On July 26 in the 11100 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving after cancellation, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an outstanding Anoka County warrant.
• On July 26 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 27 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested for intentionally ramming another vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. The driver was arrested for a second-degree assault and property damage.
• On July 27 in the 8600 block of Austin Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On July 28 in the 10000 block of Fillmore Street NE a vehicle and its keys were stolen from an attached garage during a burglary. The vehicle was later recovered.
• On July 28 in the 3600 block of 91st Lane NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 29 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On July 29 in the 10100 block of West Pleasure Creek Parkway NE two backpack blowers were stolen from the bed of a commercial truck.
Property damage
• On July 26 in the 12200 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a fire on a deck.
• On July 26 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE there was a report of a juvenile male destroying property inside a home.
Assault
• On July 23 in the 12400 block of Fergus Court NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
• On July 27 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On July 23 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and having outstanding warrants.
• On July 23 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a female was arrested for drug possession after narcotics were found inside her wallet.
• On July 24 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a slumped over driver outside a store was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On July 24 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE an adult male driver in a stalled vehicle was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 25 at the intersection of 94th Lane NE and Baltimore Street NE an adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On July 26 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and Territorial Road NE a vehicle was stopped for a moving violation. Officers located marijuana in the vehicle and confiscated the marijuana.
• On July 26 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE an adult male was arrested for drug possession, having an outstanding warrant and fleeing officers on foot after a traffic stop.
• On July 26 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of marijuana.
• On July 28 in the 600 block of 90th Lane NE an adult male driver was pulled over for a traffic violation and subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 29 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE a male was arrested for DWI test refusal and obstructing a peace officer.
• On July 29 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a woman was arrested during a welfare check for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On July 23 in the 1200 block of 97th Avenue NE a grass fire occurred.
• On July 24 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for illegibly possessing a firearm.
• On July 25 in the 1500 block of 127th Lane NE there was a fire in a wooded area.
• On July 25 in the 10900 block of Polk Street NE there was a grass fire.
• On July 26 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE an individual died.
• On July 26 in the 3200 block of 92nd Curve NE a male was found dead during a welfare check.
• On July 26 at the intersection of Lakes Parkway NE and Vermillion Street NE there was a delayed report of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
• On July 27 in the 12900 block of Madison Street NE a medical emergency resulted in a male’s death.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 20 in the 3700 block of Polk Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 21 in the 5000 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On July 22 in the 4000 block of Hayes Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 22 in the 1600 block of 39th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 23 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 23 in the 5100 block of University Avenue NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 24 at the intersection of 39th Avenue NE and Buchanan Street NE a theft occurred.
• On July 24 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On July 24 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 24 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 24 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 26 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On July 20 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop vandalism was reported.
• On July 21 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On July 22 in the 900 block of 39th Avenue NE property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On July 22 in the 10700 block of Tamarack Circle NW theft was reported.
• On July 22 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 22 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 22 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW mail theft was reported.
• On July 22 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 23 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 23 in the 2700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 23 in the 3100 block of 129th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 24 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On July 24 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle and property damage were reported.
• On July 25 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 25 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 26 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 28 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW burglary and domestic assault were reported.
• On July 28 in the 100 block of 122nd Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 28 in the 4100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On July 23 in the 10300 block of Sycamore Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On July 23 in the 9900 block of Foley Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On July 24 in the 11800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On July 24 in the 400 block of 105th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On July 25 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
• On July 25 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On July 25 in the 1600 block of 106th Avenue NW a suspect was arrested for second-degree assault.
• On July 27 in the 2900 block of 118th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On July 28 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard domestic assault was reported.
• On July 28 in the 11300 block of Martin Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 23 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Quinn Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 23 at University Avenue NW and Egret Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On July 24 at Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On July 24 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 123rd Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and marijuana possession.
• On July 25 at Highway 10 NW and Creek Meadow Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On July 26 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 28 at University Avenue NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 28 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW drug paraphernalia was found.
Property damage
• On July 23 in the 10600 block of Quince Street NW property was damaged.
• On July 23 at Highway 10 NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On July 25 in the 1400 block of 118th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On July 25 in the 9900 block of Redwod Street NW property was damaged.
• On July 26 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On July 23 at 85th Avenue NW and University Avenue NE a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On July 25 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW someone was charged with falsely reporting a crime.
• On July 28 at Springbrook Drive NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On July 24 in the 1500 block of Viking Boulevard NE a gun and other items were stolen from a residence after the side door was kicked in.
• On July 26 in the 23400 block of Gopher Drive NE guns, watches and a phone were stolen from a residence after a rear garage service door was forced open.
Property damage
• On July 30 in the 19700 block of Polk Street NE a mailbox was knocked off its post.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 21 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE there was a third-degree burglary at a business and first-degree property damage.
• On July 21 in the 6000 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle.
• On July 21 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 21 in the 7700 block of Ranchers Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 21 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was located.
• On July 21 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 21 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a store’s parking lot.
• On July 22 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 23 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a theft by swindle incident was reported.
• On July 23 in the 7400 block of Central Avenue NE a welding machine was stolen during a burglary at a business.
• On July 23 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a lunch box was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 23 in the 7500 block of McKinley Street NE there was a residential burglary.
• On July 24 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE there was a robbery at a business.
• On July 24 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE there was an attempted burglary.
• On July 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unknown suspect stole money from an employee tip jar.
• On July 26 in the 6000 block of Sixth Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 26 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE packages were stolen.
• On July 27 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Property damage
• On July 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On July 23 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter that resulted in property damage.
• On July 23 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On July 26 in the 7400 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On July 21 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female, for interfering with a 911 call and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 22 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a male was arrested for second-degree and fifth-degree assault, domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation, reckless discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• On July 24 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a male being involved in a domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation, felony theft and fourth-degree criminal property damage. The male suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On July 24 in the 5500 block of Regis Trail NE there was a report of a male being involved in a domestic assault and leaving prior to officers’ arrival.
• On July 24 in the 4600 block of 2H Street NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported and forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On July 25 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE a male was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic assault against his girlfriend and her son.
• On July 26 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for second-degree assault and making felony terroristic threats during a domestic incident in a vehicle with another individual.
DWI, drugs
• On July 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over for careless driving.
• On July 24 in the 6700 block of University Avenue NE a driver was pulled over for a U-turn violation and was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and driving after cancellation.
• On July 26 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE narcotics and drug paraphernalia were recovered from a traffic stop.
• On July 27 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after being pulled over for driving after revocation and having expired registration.
Miscellaneous
• On July 27 in the 7400 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a woman was found who had been dead for an extended period of time. The Midwest Medical Examiner responded to the scene to conduct an examination.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On July 25 in the 15700 block of Jackson Street NE change was stolen after a garage door was forced open.
• On July 26 in the 700 block of 159th Avenue NE a suspect attempted to force entry into a home.
• On July 28 in the 177100 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle in a sales lot.
• On July 29 in the 4900 block of 173rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.
• On July 29 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off an RV.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On July 26 in the 200 block of Viking Boulevard NW a side-by-side was stolen with keys in from a backyard.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 25 at Viking Boulevard and Tamarack Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On July 29 in the 20500 block of Cedar Drive heavy machinery was vandalized at a construction site.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Drugs
• On July 21 at Bridge Street NW and Ambassador Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On July 21 in the 24500 block of Highway 47 NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance.
• On July 26 at 229th Avenue NW and Arrowhead Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 24 at Ambassador Boulevard NW and Bridge Street NW three dirt bike drivers fled police. One driver was located later.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 26 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a gross misdemeanor theft.
• On July 27 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 27 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a lock box was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 23 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE property was damaged.
• On July 24 in the 8000 block of McKinley Street NE property was damaged.
• On July 24 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On July 25 in the 8000 block of McKinley Street NE property was damaged.
• On July 26 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On July 28 in the 600 block of Manor Drive NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On July 29 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE a structure fire occurred.
Assault
• On July 24 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault, a domestic abuse no contact order violation, third-degree criminal property damage, having an outstanding warrant, fleeing officers on foot and using of force during the arrest.
Miscellaneous
• On July 24 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Ramsey did not submit a report this week in time for publication.
