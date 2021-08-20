ANDOVER
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 7 in the 1300 block of 148th Lane NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 10 in the 2800 block of 161st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Aug. 10 in the 3500 block of 161st Avenue NW portable toilets in the park were tipped over.
• On Aug. 12 in the 16200 block of Makah Street NW a vehicle parked in a driveway was hit with a pellet or BB gun.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 2 in the 200 block of Yoho Drive a suspect entered an unlocked car and removed the center console tray.
• On Aug. 2 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 2 in the 2100 block of Branch Avenue a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 3 in the 1200 block of Benton Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 2900 block of Eighth Lane theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 700 block of West Main Street theft was reported.
• On Aug. 6 in the 2600 block of 11th Avenue a wallet was stolen.
• On Aug. 2 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a package was stolen.
• On Aug. 6 in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 7 in the 3100 block of Xkimo Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 7 in the 1400 block of Oakwood Drive theft was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 3 in the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue a man was charged with fifth-degree assault for assaulting another man.
• On Aug. 8 in the 500 block of Tower Pond Court assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Aug. 2 in the 1900 block of Second Avenue city property was damaged.
• On Aug. 5 in the 1200 block of Park Street vandalism was reported.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 6 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a wallet was stolen from inside a vehicle that was stolen through a broken out window. The debit cards were later used in Andover.
• On Aug. 6 in the 13100 block of Eldorado Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE an occupied stolen vehicle was recovered. A male was arrested for receiving stolen property.
• On Aug. 8 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a counterfeit $100 bill was seized by employees at a business.
Property damage
• On Aug. 6 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 125th Avenue NE three vehicles were involved in a crash.
• On Aug. 7 in the 1800 block of 85th Avenue NE two construction trailers were broken into. Nothing was stolen.
• On Aug. 7 in the 1200 block of Paul Parkway NE two juveniles vandalized property.
• On Aug. 7 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE a garage door was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 7 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult female was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Aug. 7 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and Pleasure Creek Drive NE a woman reported she was assaulted by her child’s father.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 92nd Lane NE a passenger in a vehicle was arrested for having outstanding warrants while the driver was cited for drug possession and driving after revocation.
• On Aug. 7 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal after being pulled over for reckless driving.
• On Aug. 7 in the 12100 block of Fergus Street NE kids were caught smoking marijuana in a park.
• On Aug. 8 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 9 at the intersection of 90th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree possession of narcotics.
• On Aug. 9 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a male driver was arrested for possession of narcotics and for having an outstanding warrant after being pulled over for speeding.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 6 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was cited for indecent exposure and trespassed.
• On Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a disorderly adult male was arrested after fleeing officers on foot and obstructing justice.
• On Aug. 7 in the 3300 block of 126th Avenue NE a male died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 3 in the 3900 block of Lookout Place NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 4 in the 1000 block of Peters Place NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Aug. 6 in the 4200 block of Sixth Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 6 in the 2100 block of 37th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 7 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a wallet was stolen but was later recovered by the Blaine Police Department.
• On Aug. 8 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 8 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was stolen, but was later recovered.
• On Aug. 8 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Aug. 3 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 3 in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 5 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 5 in the 1300 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 7 in the 3900 block of Ulysses Street NE criminal property damage occurred.
• On Aug. 7 in the 4000 block of Van Buren Street NE criminal property damage occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 3 at the intersection of 47th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE there was an overdose and theft.
• On Aug. 3 at the intersection of 47th Avenue NE and Fillmore Street NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant, providing a false name to police officers, escaping custody and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 4 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a weapons offense.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 5 in the 10200 block of Dogwood Street NW attempted theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 5 in the 4100 block of 120th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 5 at 127th Lane NW and Nightingale Street NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 5 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 5 in the 2500 block of 103rd Avenue NW vehicle theft was reported.
• On Aug. 5 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 6 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 7 in the 3000 block of 113th Avenue NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On Aug. 8 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW robbery was reported.
• On Aug. 8 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 8 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 8 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 8 in the 10200 block of Vale Street NW burglary and possession of theft tools were reported.
• On Aug. 9 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 9 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 9 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 10 in the 11900 block of Zion Street NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW robbery was reported.
• On Aug. 10 in the 11100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 10 in the 10000 block of Drake Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 10 in the 11100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 11 at 103rd Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 6 in the 10300 block of Hollywood Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Aug. 7 in the 1800 block of 121st Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Aug. 8 in the 11800 block of Xeon Boulevard NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 5 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On Aug. 5 in the 3500 block of 129th Avenue NW controlled substance possession was reported.
• On Aug. 7 at Highway 610 NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 8 in the 800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 8 at Highway 47 NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 9 at Coon Rapids Boulevard Service Drive NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 10 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard Ext. NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 10 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 11 in the 11300 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Aug. 9 in the 10 block of 97th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 10 in the 12000 block of Wedgewood Drive NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 10 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On Aug. 10 at Highway 610 NW and East River Road NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On Aug. 10 in the 9600 block of Flintwood Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Assault
• On Aug. 11 in the 3500 block of 190th Avenue NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 4 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle with a stolen license plate displayed was located. Officers towed the vehicle, and the stolen license plate was sent for destruction.
• On Aug. 5 in the 900 block of Overton Drive NE a man’s wallet was stolen.
• On Aug. 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two citations were issued for a theft.
• On Aug. 5 in the 200 block of Christenson Way NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 6 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a person at a store.
• On Aug. 6 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a report of a theft.
• On Aug. 6 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 7 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 9 in the 4300 block of California Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 9 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 4 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Aug. 5 in the 5000 block of Hughes Avenue NE an attempted theft of a vehicle resulted in property damage.
• On Aug. 8 in the 7300 block of Able Street NE a driver was cited for various infractions after failing to properly navigate a turn and hitting a sign, fence and shed.
• On Aug. 9 in the 6300 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was damaged when someone attempted to cut off the vehicle’s catalytic converter. The suspect was not located.
• On Aug. 9 at the intersection of 51st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 9 in the 1500 block of 68th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 10 in the 5000 block of Third Street NE property was damaged during a domestic between ex-partners.
Assault
• On Aug. 4 in the 300 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE a woman was assaulted while walking her dog.
• On Aug. 5 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an assault was reported.
• On Aug. 7 in the 7300 block of Oakley Street NE there was a delayed report by a female who was assaulted by an acquaintance. The woman had contusions from the assault.
• On Aug. 7 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Aug. 8 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE officers responded to a domestic assault, but the female victim was uncooperative. The woman was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained during the assault.
• On Aug. 9 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE there was a report of a man being assaulted by his co-worker after the co-worker accused the man of sleeping with his wife and struck him in the face.
• On Aug. 10 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE officers were dispatched on a report of a juvenile who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. The victim was critical and unresponsive. The incident remains under investigation.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 5 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 4 in the 5800 block of Main Street NE a moped fled officers during an attempted traffic stop. The moped was not located.
• On Aug. 7 in the 5200 block of Lincoln Street NE officers responded to a report of an individual vomiting and hallucinating. Upon arrival, officers learned the person was unresponsive and not breathing. Life saving measures were started. The individual was transported to a hospital but later died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Aug. 8 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE there was a delayed report of shots fired in an apartment. An officer forced entry to check for any injured people. It was discovered that no one was struck by the bullet.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 10 in the 15700 block of Central Avenue NE scrap metal was stolen out of a dumpster.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 6 in the 5300 block of 199th Avenue NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Aug. 12 in the 8000 block of Viking Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and trailer.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 6 in the 22400 block of Cedar Drive NW construction materials were stolen from a job site.
Assault
• On Aug. 9 in the 20700 block of Butternut Street NW a suspect for arrested for assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 7 in the 20700 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 2 in the 6800 block of 170th Avenue NW a residential burglary was reported. A PlayStation 4 was taken.
• On Aug. 2 a shotgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 3 residential burglary was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 6800 block of 170th Trail NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 1 in the 15000 block of Garnet Street NW a man was arrested for felony domestic assault.
• On July 30 in the 7500 block of 145th Avenue NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 31 in the 8900 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 4 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Aug. 4 in the 14200 block of Xenon Street NW a glass door was shattered.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 10 in the 4000 block of 233rd Avenue NW two 12-packs of beer were stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 7 in the 24300 block of Yukon Street NW a suspect was cited for drug paraphernalia.
Property damage
• On Aug. 7 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW vandalism was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 5 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW a suspect fled police on foot.
• On Aug. 10 in the 3400 block of Bridge Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 6 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a counterfeit $20 bill was used.
• On Aug. 6 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a garage door opener was stolen.
• On Aug. 7 in the 7900 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 8 in the 7700 block of Able Street NE jewelry was stolen during a possible residential burglary.
• On Aug. 9 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Aug. 7 in the 8400 block of Terrace Road NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault, property damage and obstructing the legal process.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 8 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Old Central Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was located.
• On Aug. 12 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and for having an outstanding warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.