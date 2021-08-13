ANDOVER
Property damage
• On Aug. 4 in the 15900 block of Linnet Street NW two tires on a parked vehicle were slashed.
• On Aug. 5 in the 15200 block of Bluebird Street NW a car was damaged with a rock thrown by juveniles.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On July 30 in the 2300 block of 124th Court NE an individual was arrested for removing catalytic converters from vehicles and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 30 in the 9200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a burglary of a detached garage and a greenhouse was damaged.
• On July 30 in the 9800 block of Third Street NE a theft was reported.
• On July 31 in the 3000 block of 93rd Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On July 31 in the 9400 block of Naples Street NE there was a burglary at a storage facility.
• On Aug. 1 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an unoccupied vehicle stolen from another city was recovered.
• On Aug. 4 in the 2100 block of 105th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 4 in the 1000 block of 87th Avenue NE a stolen moped was found in a wooded area.
Property damage
• On July 30 in the 3200 block of 91st Avenue NE a trailer window was damaged.
• On July 30 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On July 30 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
• On July 31 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE there was a report of criminal property damage, an order for protection violation and stalking.
• On Aug. 2 in the 600 block of 100th Court NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On July 30 in the 12400 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female and obstruction.
DWI, drugs
• On July 30 in the 1500 block of 128th Lane NE an individual was treated for an overdose.
• On July 31 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal.
• On July 31 at the intersection of Sunset Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On July 31 at the intersection of Sunset Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE there was a crash. One individual was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, and a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On July 31 at the intersection of Van Buren Street NE and 117th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 1 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 1 at the intersection of Aberdeen Street NE and 121st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a vehicle after being pulled over for multiple traffic violations.
• On Aug. 1 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 3 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Aug. 4 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE a driver was arrested for drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 5 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 129th Avenue NE a passenger in a vehicle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
• On Aug. 5 at the intersection of Sixth Street NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of marijuana.
• On Aug. 5 in the 3200 block of 95th Avenue NE an adult male and two juvenile males were cited for marijuana possession.
• On Aug. 5 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Highway 610 an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after being pulled over for driving after revocation and for displaying revoked license plates.
Miscellaneous
• On July 31 in the 2300 block of 124th Court NE there was a water main leak.
• On July 30 in the 1800 block of 124th Lane NE a death was reported.
• On Aug. 2 in the 2700 block of Deer Ridge NE there was a grass fire that was controlled by the SBM Fire Department.
• On Aug. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE there was a fire on the road that was put out.
• On Aug. 4 in the 10300 block of Davenport Street NE there was a report of an unknown person leaving a chicken’s foot in a vehicle’s door handle.
• On Aug. 5 in the 11200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fleeing officers during a traffic stop in a motor vehicle, fleeing officers on foot, failure to stop and illegally possessing a firearm.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 27 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE property was damaged during a theft.
• On July 27 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 29 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE there was a burglary.
• On July 29 in the 4900 block of East Upland Crest NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 30 in the 4800 block of Madison Street NE a theft was reported.
• On July 31 in the 4100 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen by caller’s juvenile granddaughter and her boyfriends.
• On July 31 in the 4900 block of Monroe Street NE a theft occurred.
• On July 31 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 2 in the 800 block of 41st Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 2 in the 4100 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle during a burglary.
Property damage
• On Aug. 1 in the 4100 block of Madison Street NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 2 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On July 29 in the 500 block of 87th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On July 29 in the 1400 block of 128th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 29 in the 9900 block of Ibis Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 29 in the 1800 block of 128th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 29 in the 3700 block of Mississippi Drive NW theft was reported.
• On July 29 in the 1600 block of 129th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 29 in the 9900 block of Linnet Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 29 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW theft was reported.
• On July 30 in the 9900 block of Linnet Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 30 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 30 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On July 30 in the 3600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On July 31 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 31 in the 2600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 1 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 1 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 2 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 2 in the 400 block of 83rd Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 2 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 11000 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 2100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 12400 block of Tamarack Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 2900 block of 119th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 4 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On July 31 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On Aug. 1 in the 11200 block of Osage Street NW terroristic threats were made.
• On Aug. 1 in the 10100 block of Palm Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Aug. 1 in the 600 block of 106th Lane NW brawling was reported.
• On Aug. 2 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 31 at Highway 47 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was reported for third-degree DWI.
• On July 31 at Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On July 31 at Jay Street NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 1 at 123rd Lane NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 1 at Highway 610 NW and East River Road NW a driver was arrested for DWI and driving after revocation.
• On Aug. 2 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 4 at University Avenue NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On July 29 in the 10600 block of Wren Street NW property was damaged.
• On July 31 in the 11800 block of Xeon Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 3 in the 11100 block of Bittersweet Street NW property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 3 in the 19300 block of Able Street NE a suspect burglarized a home using a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle. Nothing was taken because the victims woke up and the suspects ran off.
• On Aug. 3 in the 19300 block of Able Street NE a backpack and a passport were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 3 in the 19300 block of Able Street NE a vehicle was rummaged through but nothing was stolen.
Assault
• On Aug. 5 in the 1300 block of 197th Lane NE a woman was chasing a man around a parking lot with a shovel.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 28 in the 7100 block of Commerce Circle West there were thefts from multiple vehicles.
• On July 28 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter.
• On July 28 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE a phone was stolen.
• On July 29 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a woman was arrested for a theft and having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 29 in the 500 block of 57th Avenue NE a male reported a fishing pole stolen out of his driveway.
• On July 29 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a misdemeanor theft, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and felony property damage.
• On July 30 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a theft was reported.
• On July 30 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a robbery.
• On July 31 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 31 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was located.
• On July 31 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Aug. 1 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a bicycle was stolen from a yard.
• On Aug. 2 in the 0 block of 52nd Way NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 2 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Aug. 2 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 2 in the 0 block of 70th Way NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 2 in the 100 block of 62nd Way NE a mountain bike was stolen.
• On Aug. 2 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in damage to the vehicle.
• On Aug. 2 in the 900 block of Osborne Road NE AAMCO transmissions were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 2 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE a laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 3 in the 7400 block of Baker Street NE a vehicle was stolen but later recovered in St. Paul.
• On Aug. 3 in the 6700 block of Kennaston Drive NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On July 28 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for criminal property damage.
• On July 29 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE several car windows were broken out on multiple vehicles in a parking lot.
• On July 30 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE property was damaged.
• On July 30 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE vandalism was reported. • On Aug. 3 in the 5400 block of East Danube Road NE property was vandalized.
Assault
• On July 28 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a woman was arrested for third-degree domestic assault against her sister, who was transported to a hospital with injuries.
• On July 28 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported her boyfriend refused to allow her to leave an apartment on her own, kept her locked up and abused her.
DWI, drugs
• On July 29 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE an unconscious male was found lying in a parking lot after experiencing an overdose. Officers delivered one nasal dose of Narcan, and Allina EMS assisted the male.
• On Aug. 1 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a fight between two females. One female was arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, fleeing officers on foot and having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On July 28 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a man reported that a male threatened to kill him with a rock.
• On July 29 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a juvenile female was hit by a vehicle and transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
• On July 30 in the 100 block of Mississippi Street NE officers attempted to stop the drivers of two scooters, but one of them fled on foot and was not located despite use of a K-9. It was later discovered the driver who fled had a felony warrant out of Hennepin County.
• On July 31 in the 5000 block of Topper Lane NE an unknown male fired a single shot from a firearm into the air and fled.
• On Aug. 1 in the 7700 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 1 at the intersection of West Moore Lake Drive NE and 61st Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 2 in the 4100 block of East River Road NE there was a fire.
• On Aug. 3 in the 400 block of Osborne Road NE in Spring Lake Park Blaine officers attempted to stop a vehicle, which fled into Spring Lake Park. A passenger fled the vehicle but was caught by police. Officers recovered a handgun on the male and arrested him for illegally possessing a handgun, possessing an altered firearm and fleeing on foot.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On July 30 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE a suspect stole tools from a business by entering through the ceiling of a storage unit.
• On Aug. 2 in the 18000 block of Fillmore Street NE burglary was attempted.
• On Aug. 2 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 3 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a man was arrested for methamphetamine possession.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On July 31 in the 19900 block of Iguana Street NW speakers and a computer were stolen from a business.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On July 30 in the 3200 block of 184th Lane NW a license plate was stolen.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 23 in the 17000 block of Azurite Street NW a firearm and a wallet were stolen from a parked vehicle overnight.
• On July 23 on Highway 10 NW a business was burglarized.
• On July 23 in the 17000 block of Azurite Street NW a handgun and a work computer were stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 24 in the 7000 block of 139th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 24 in the 15400 block of Tungsten Street NW a wedding ring was stolen from a residence.
• On July 26 in the 7100 block of Riverdale Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 27 in the 5000 block of 179th Avenue NW a dog was stolen during a party.
• On July 28 in the 5000 block of 179th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen and later found in another city.
• On July 29 in the 14000 block of Dysprosium Street NW theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 24 in the 7900 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On July 26 on Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a camera was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On July 28 in the 3000 block of Bridge Street NW theft was reported.
• On July 30 in the 23200 block of Yucca Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 29 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW vandalism was reported.
• On July 31 in the 4400 block of 235th Lane NW juveniles were reportedly egging houses.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Property damage
• On Aug. 3 in the 8200 block of Terrace Road NE property was vandalized.
• On Aug. 4 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 4 at the intersection of 83rd Avenue NE and Sixth Street NE a stop sign was vandalized.
• On Aug. 5 in the 7900 block of Pleasant View Drive NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On July 30 in the 8300 block of Able Street NE there was a report of a criminal sexual conduct incident where a male was masturbating while talking to a female.
Anoka did not send a report this week.
