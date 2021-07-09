ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On June 28 in the 200 block of 141st Avenue NW change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On June 28 in the 16000 block of Norway Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On June 28 in the 100 block of 142nd Avenue NW cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On July 1 in the 1000 block of 166th Avenue NW a wallet and keys were stolen from an unlocked vehicle and a stolen credit card was used at Walmart.
•On July 1 in the 14600 block of Bluebird Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On June 26 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 26 in the 15900 block of Hanson Boulevard a driver refused to take a PBT test and was arrested.
• On June 26 in the 18000 block of Tamarack Street NW a woman was arrested for DWI.
• On June 29 in the 3200 block of 165th Lane NW a woman was arrested for marijuana possession.
• On June 2 at Hanson Boulevard and Northdale Boulevard a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On July 1 in the 3200 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 2 in the 14000 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 25 in the 500 block of 139th Lane NW a vehicle hit multiple mailboxes.
• On June 26 in the 16800 block of Wren Street NW a driver drove a vehicle through a yard.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On June 22 at Main Street and Ferry Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 22 in the 700 block of Brighton Street theft was reported.
• On June 26 in the 2500 block of Ferry Street theft was reported.
• On June 26 in the 800 block of East River Road theft was reported.
Assault
• On June 26 in the 200 block of Jackson Street a woman reported someone put drugs in her drink.
• On June 27 in the 800 block of Eastwood Lane assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 21 in the 700 block of West Main Street a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 23 at Main Street and Ferry Street property damage was reported.
• On June 24 in the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue property was damaged.
• On June 24 in the 700 block of West Main Street property was damaged.
• On June 26 in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue property was damaged.
• On June 27 in the 6000 block of Highway 10 city property was damaged.
• On June 27 in the 700 block of Southview Drive property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On June 25 at Second Avenue and East Main Street a driver fled police in a vehicle.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On June 18 in the 11900 block of Lexington Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 18 in the 8900 block of Terrace Road NE narcotics were stolen.
• On June 19 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 19 in the 700 block of 111th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 19 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a report of an individual writing checks from a closed account on multiple occasions.
• On June 19 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE multiple items, including a bicycle, were stolen during a burglary at an apartment complex.
• On June 20 in the 10200 block of Hupp Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 21 in the 12400 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE there was a theft by swindle incident with a loss of $1,150.
• On June 21 in the 1300 block of 107th Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On June 22 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a simple robbery occurred.
• On June 22 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE a driver drove off without paying for gas in a vehicle with a suspected stolen license plate.
• On June 23 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE a driver drove off without paying for gas in a suspected stolen vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 18 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a crash. An adult male and female were transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
• On June 18 in the 11000 block of Nassau Circle NE a structure fire occurred.
• On June 18 in the 4000 block of Austin Street NE a grass fire occurred.
• On June 18 in the 1800 block of 101st Avenue NE city property was damaged.
• On June 18 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a deck fire that spread to nearby grass occurred.
• On June 18 in the 12500 block of Naples Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On June 19 in the 9700 block of Taylor Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On June 20 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE a vehicle’s windshield was damaged.
• On June 22 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a small grass fire occurred that was quickly put out by bystanders.
• On June 22 in the 1300 block of 89th Avenue NE a company vehicle was vandalized.
• On June 23 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Naples Street NE three vehicles were involved in a crash, one of which fled the scene.
Assault
• On June 20 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE a possible assault between a male and a female was reported. No probable cause was determined at the scene.
• On June 23 at the intersection of 106th Lane NE and Fillmore Street NE there was a physical altercation between multiple parties that led to a stabbing.
DWI, drugs
• On June 18 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, for a test refusal and for several traffic violations.
• On June 18 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On June 18 in the 12100 block of Fergus Street NE two adult males and one adult female were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On June 18 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE officers responded to a male sleeping in his vehicle. The male was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for having an open container.
• On June 19 in the 3200 block of 90th Drive NE a 59-year-old female was transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose.
• On June 19 in the 2800 block of 93rd Avenue NE an adult male driver, who was pulled over for speeding, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 21 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 103rd Avenue NE an adult male driver, who was pulled over for an equipment violation, was arrested for third-degree drug possession.
• On June 22 in the 11000 block of Radisson Road NE a driver was cited for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 24 in the 12200 block of Aberdeen Street NE a driver, who was pulled over for careless driving, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, fleeing officers on foot, driving after revocation, displaying another’s license plates and for providing officers with false information.
• On June 24 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE there was a report of underage females in possession of alcohol.
Miscellaneous
• On June 21 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a slumped over driver with multiple outstanding warrants who gave officers false information fled in a vehicle.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 22 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was an attempted theft of a motorcycle.
• On June 22 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 22 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a juvenile male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On June 22 in the 4000 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On June 23 at the intersection of 48th Avenue NE and Sixth Street NE a juvenile was involved in a theft.
• On June 23 in the 4000 block of Quincy Street NE a theft occurred.
• On June 26 in the 3000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 26 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On June 27 in the 4000 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On June 26 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On June 27 in the 3000 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 28 in the 5000 block of Washington Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On June 23 in the 1000 block of Khyber Lane NE property was vandalized.
DWI, drugs
• On June 27 in the 3000 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a DWI, a test refusal and obstruction of the legal process.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On June 24 in the 9600 block of Holly Circle NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On June 24 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW mail theft was reported.
• On June 24 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 24 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW attempted theft was reported.
• On June 25 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW theft from a vehicle.
• On June 25 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On June 25 in the 11700 block of Zea Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 25 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 27 in the 9100 block of Alder Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 27 in the 1800 block of 121st Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 27 in the 700 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.
• On June 27 in the 1700 block of 124th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 27 in the 1400 block of 105th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 27 in the 9200 block of East River Road NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 28 in the 1400 block of 120th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On June 28 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On June 28 in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 28 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 29 in the 700 block of 90th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 29 in the 12500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 29 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 29 in the 12400 block of Foley Boulevard NW aggravated robbery was reported.
• On June 29 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 29 in the 10300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On June 29 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On June 30 in the 8800 block of Springbrook Drive NW a business was burglarized.
• On June 30 in the 900 block of 85th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On June 30 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On June 24 in the 12200 block of Eagle Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 24 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW assault was reported.
• On June 25 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On June 25 in the 11800 block of Grouse Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 27 in the 2800 block of 118th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 27 in the 8300 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• ON June 29 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 24 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW drugs were reported.
• On June 14 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was found with marijuana in the vehicle and driving after revocation.
• On June 25 at Main Street NW and Ibis Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 25 in the 10000 block of Woodcrest Drive NW drugs were reported.
• On June 25 at Main Street NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 26 in the 2300 block of 12st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 26 at University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Jay Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On June 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On June 27 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW drugs were reported.
• On June 28 in the 3900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On June 28 in the 600 block of 106th Lane NW drugs were reported.
• On June 29 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Jay Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 30 in the 12100 block of Eagle Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 30 in the 2800 block of 116th Avenue NW someone was arrested for controlled substance possession.
Property damage
• On June 24 in the 1300 block of 100th Lane NW city property was damaged.
• On June 25 in the 9900 block of Butternut Street NW property was damaged.
• On June 26 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On June 27 in the 9100 block of Alder Street NW property was damaged.
• On June 28 in the 11200 block of Swallow Street NW city property was damaged.
• On June 28 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On June 30 in the 109th Lane NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On June 25 at Egret Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On June 28 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW fireworks were reported.
• On June 29 in the 1800 block of 113th Lane NW fireworks were reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On June 25 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a push lawn mower was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 1 in the 900 block of 221st Avenue NE drugs were found.
Property damage
• On June 28 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE vandalism was reported.
• On July 1 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was keyed.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On June 27 in the 17300 block of Highway 65 NE trailers, a welder and miscellaneous items were stolen.
• On June 25 in the 17500 block of Highway 65 NE two catalytic converters were stolen off work trucks.
• On June 30 in the 17200 block of Highway 65 NE a mirror was stolen off a vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 25 at 155th Avenue and Lexington Avenue meth was found.
• On June 25 at Highway 65 and Constance Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On June 29 in the 1600 block of Crosstown Boulevard NE meth was found.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 23 in the 200 block of Osborne Road NE flowers were stolen.
• On June 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two individuals were charged with shoplifting. One of the suspects was released while the other was arrested for a domestic abuse no-contact order violation.
• On June 23 in the 1500 block of West Bavarian Court NE a vehicle was stolen from a detached garage during a third-degree burglary.
• On June 23 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 24 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen. The owner of the vehicle later located the stolen vehicle by tracking it. It was found unoccupied but so damaged that it had to be towed.
• On June 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a suspect was cited for a theft.
• On June 24 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 24 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 24 in the 7800 block of Elm Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 24 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a GPS and sweeper were stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 24 in the 500 block of Janesville Street NE a vehicle with multiple items inside was stolen. A credit card that was stolen was later used at the Fridley Walmart.
• On June 25 in the 100 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was cited for a theft.
• On June 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was cited for a theft and arrested for multiple active warrants.
• On June 25 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was broken in and a Louis Vuitton purse was stolen.
• On June 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft.
• On June 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a theft at a business.
• On June 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft at a store and then fled.
• On June 25 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a bag of tools was stolen out of the bed of a truck.
• On June 25 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 26 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE an occupied stolen vehicle was recovered. Two suspects were arrested for receiving stolen property.
• On June 26 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 26 in the 200 block of Sylvan Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from an RV.
• On June 26 at the intersection of 52nd Way NE and Industrial Boulevard NE a drill head was stolen from a construction vehicle.
• On June 26 in the 7600 block of Jackson Street NE mail was stolen.
• On June 27 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen by the complainant’s ex, who also threatened to kill her, resulting in a domestic abuse no-contact order violation. Neither the vehicle nor the male were immediately located.
• On June 28 in the 5700 block of Main Street NE a set of golf clubs in a golf bag were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On June 28 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On June 28 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a felony theft.
• On June 28 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On June 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On June 28 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle West a catalytic converter as stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 28 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 28 in the 4600 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 28 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a battery and power source was stolen from a store.
• On June 29 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile was transported to the Regional Juvenile Center for a third-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and obstruction with force.
Property damage
• On June 23 in the 4300 block of California Street NE a train derailment occurred.
• On June 24 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE property was damaged.
• On June 25 in the 7300 block of Evert Court NE a window was damaged.
• On June 26 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On June 27 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Charles Street NE a bicyclist was injured when they were hit by the side of a vehicle, which was turning through a crosswalk.
• On June 28 in the 900 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On June 23 in the 5700 block of Hackmann Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault by strangulation.
• On June 24 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE an assault occurred.
• On June 24 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a female reported a domestic assault by strangulation by a male and that he had interfered with her 911 call. The male fled prior to officers’ arrival, but was later located and arrested after a short foot pursuit.
• On June 25 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a woman was involved in a physical altercation with security guards.
• On June 26 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE an officer responded to a report of a male who had thrown a rock at a female’s vehicle and that the female had chased the male down in her vehicle and hit the male with the vehicle. Both parties were arrested.
• On June 26 in the 4500 block of Third Street NE an alleged victim of an assault became hostile with police officers so they disengaged from the encounter.
• On June 27 in the 5000 block of Third Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On June 29 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a male was reported to be throwing bricks though an individual’s window. The male fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On June 29 in the 5900 block of Main Street NE two males reportedly shot at each other and fled. An adult male was located and claimed to have been shot at. The other male who got away has been identified.
• On June 29 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a suspect is being sought for allegedly being involved in a third-degree felony domestic assault by strangulation.
DWI, drugs
• On June 23 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a male driver, who was pulled over for speeding, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for driving after revocation.
• On June 25 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male driver, who had crashed his vehicle, was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for having an open bottle.
• On June 26 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a slumped-over male driver parked in a parking lot was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 26 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of underage drinking.
• On June 26 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a Coon Rapids police officer arrested a driver for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male experienced an overdose and was brought into the Fridley Police Department by another individual where the male was revived and transported to a hospital.
• On June 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for multiple felony warrants and was transported to a hospital after reporting he had ingested narcotics.
• On June 28 in the 200 block of Satellite Lane NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, driving after revocation and for having no proof of insurance, after being pulled over for failing to maintain a lane.
• On June 29 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a suspicious vehicle possibly selling narcotics was reported. Officers could not locate the vehicle, but did locate another suspicious vehicle where several grams of marijuana were confiscated.
Miscellaneous
• On June 25 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male died.
• On June 26 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle fled a traffic stop, but stopped a short time later and a male fled the vehicle. An officer made contact with a male passenger and the owner of the vehicle who advised that the male who fled had attempted to steal the vehicle with him in it. The male victim initially said he would provide a statement, but later said he no longer wished to do so.
• On June 28 in the 5800 block of Main Street NE there was a report of a naked man watering his plants. Officers told the man to put his clothes back on and remain clothed while in public.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 21 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 22 in the 14500 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On June 24 on 159th Avenue NW a 12-year-old boy was kicked in the stomach by three other kids.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 22 in the 6500 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 23 in the 6500 block of Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 18 in the 15300 block of Radium Street NW property was damaged.
•On June 24 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW city property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On June 20 in the 14200 block of Waco Street NW fireworks were reported.
• On June 23 at Nowthen Boulevard NW and 146th Avenue NW a driver fled police in a vehicle and was later arrested.
• On June 24 at Highway 10 NW and Ramsey Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle and was arrested in Minneapolis.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On June 27 in the 1100 block of 80th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 30 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 28 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On June 29 in the 500 block of Sanburnol Drive NE a fight in a parking lot was reported.
• On June 30 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On June 26 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
