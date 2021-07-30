ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On July 17 in the 1100 block of 138th Avenue NW a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 19 at Round Lake Boulevard and 133rd Lane NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI following a two-car crash.
• On July 19 at Main Street and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On July 17 in the 2100 block of 153rd Lane NW rocks and pucks were thrown at a house, damaging outside lighting.
• On July 19 in the 1200 block of 153rd Avenue NW a yard sign supporting law enforcement was vandalized with paint.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On July 15 in the 3100 block of Sixth Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 16 in the 500 block of Jackson Street a business was burglarized.
• On July 17 in the 2100 block of Ferry Street vehicle theft was reported.
• On July 18 in the 2100 block of Ferry Street a purse was stolen.
• On July 18 in the 500 block of Parkview Lane a purse was stolen out of a vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 14 in the 2100 block of State Avenue a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On July 14 in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue assault was reported.
• On July 14 in the 2900 block of Sixth Avenue a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On July 16 in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue a victim reported someone pointed a gun at them.
• On July 18 in the 2100 block of State Avenue domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 18 at Seventh Avenue and 40th Lane a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On July 14 in the 2800 block of Verndale Avenue two windows were broken overnight.
• On July 17 in the 600 block of Harrison Street profanity was spray painted on a sidewalk.
Miscellaneous
• On July 13 at Jasper Street NW and 160th Lane NW a motorcyclist fled police on his bike.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On July 9 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male, who was identified as being involved in a previous theft, was arrested for the theft and for having outstanding warrants.
• On July 9 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of attempted check forgery.
• On July 9 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On July 9 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On July 10 in the 9600 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 10 in the 11100 block of Washington Street NE a traffic stop for a stop sign violation led to a stolen property and narcotics arrest.
• On July 11 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE an attempted theft occurred.
• On July 11 in the 10100 block of Lever Street NE an electric scooter was stolen.
• On July 11 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On July 12 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE a man was arrested for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 13 in the 1400 block of 92nd Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a temporary license plate was stolen.
• On July 14 in the 9300 block of Sixth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On July 8 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE a hit-and-run crash occurred, and a city sign was damaged.
• On July 10 in the 4400 block of 123rd Circle NE there was a report of a group of kids throwing eggs at vehicles.
• On July 10 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On July 10 in the 10100 block of Davenport Street NE a trailer was damaged.
• On July 10 in the 11800 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On July 14 in the 8600 block of Naples Street NE there was a report of sparks coming from a transformer. It was handled by the SBM Fire Department.
Assault
• On July 9 in the 1200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of an assault.
• On July 10 in the 700 block of Territorial Road NE a juvenile female was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On July 10 in the 1200 block of 126th Avenue NE an unwanted male who was arguing with his spouse at a business was arrested for assault.
DWI, drugs
• On July 9 in the 2600 block of Rodeo Drive NE a female driver was arrested for a DWI when officers performed a welfare check of a suspicious vehicle parked on the street.
• On July 11 at the intersection of 110th Avenue NE and 109th Lane NE a driver, who was pulled over during a traffic stop for equipment violations, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, test refusal and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
• On July 12 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Buchanan Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 13 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, having no valid driver’s license or proof of insurance and leaving the scene of a crash.
• On July 14 in the 2500 block of 101st Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 10 in the 12200 block of Yancy Street NE an individual died of suspected natural causes.
• On July 14 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE Blaine police officers assisted the SBM Fire Department with rescuing multiple teenagers who were trapped in an elevator. The teenagers were all helped out without any issue.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 13 in the 800 block of 41st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 14 in the 2200 block of 37th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 14 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft.
• On July 16 in the 3800 block of Jackson Street NE a theft occurred.
• On July 16 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On July 18 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 18 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a burglary occurred.
• On July 18 in the 4800 block of Grand Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 18 in the 800 block of 50th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 19 in the 4400 block of Second Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On July 19 in the 1200 block of 50th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was an attempted burglary.
Property damage
• On July 13 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop property damage occurred.
• On July 16 in the 3700 block of Jackson Street NE property damage occurred.
• On July 18 in the 4800 block of Sixth Street NE property damage occurred.
• On July 18 in the 4400 block of Second Street NE property damage occurred.
• On July 18 in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street NE property damage occurred.
• On July 19 in the 4600 block of Johnson Street NE there was an attempted arson incident.
Assault
• On July 18 in the 4200 block of Main Street NE there was a domestic assault that resulted in property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On July 10 in the 4600 block of University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On July 15 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On July 15 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 15 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 15 in the 9200 block of University Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 15 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On July 15 in the 9200 block of University Avenue theft was reported.
• On July 15 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On July 15 in the 10300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW attempted catalytic converter theft was reported.
• On July 16 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 17 in the 2300 block of 106th Avenue NW theft of a vehicle was reported.
• On July 17 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW third-degree burglary was reported.
• On July 17 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and 99th Avenue NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 17 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 17 in the 700 block of County Parkway A NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 18 in the 9000 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 18 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On July 19 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 19 in the 1300 block of 105th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 19 in the 2700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 20 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On July 20 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft and assault were reported.
• On July 20 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 20 in the 1600 block of 106th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 20 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 21 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On July 21 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 21 in the 500 block of 87th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 21 in the 1600 block of 113th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On July 17 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW assault was reported.
• On July 20 in the 12400 block of Magnolia Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 15 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI, fifth-degree controlled substance and counterfeit currency.
• On July 17 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On July 21 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Riverdale Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On July 15 in the 1900 block of 111th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On July 15 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW city property was damaged.
• On July 18 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW property was damaged.
• On July 21 in the 700 block of 107th Lane NW vandalism was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On July 19 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW someone obstructed the legal process.
• On July 20 at Yukon Street NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On July 20 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and East River Road NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Miscellaneous
• On July 19 at Sims Road NE and Highway 6 NE a driver was arrested for DWI after fleeing police on foot.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 14 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a camper trailer was stolen.
• On July 14 in the 7800 block of Elm Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 14 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 14 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 15 in the 100 block of 81st Avenue NE the tab portion of a license plate was cut off.
• On July 15 in the 5200 block of Ashton Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 16 in the 5900 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 17 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 18 in the 5200 block of Matterhorn Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On July 19 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 1500 block of Trollhagen Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a robbery occurred.
• On July 20 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a gym bag was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 20 in the 400 block of 71st Avenue NE a female teenager had her bicycle stolen while walking on some trails.
Property damage
• On July 14 in the 700 block of 73rd Avenue NE a portable toilet was blown up at a park.
• On July 16 in the 600 block of Glencoe Street NE officers responded to a loud explosion that was caused by a man setting off fireworks. The male was transported to a hospital.
• On July 17 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE there was a vehicle fire that was extinguished by the Fridley Fire Department.
• On July 18 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Rice Creek Road NE a fire occurred.
• On July 18 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On July 18 at the intersection of Ashton Avenue NE and 65th Way NE property damage occurred.
• On July 19 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE a male reported three of his work vehicles were vandalized overnight.
• On July 20 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE commercial vehicles were spray painted.
Assault
• On July 14 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a 14-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
• On July 14 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a male was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation.
• On July 16 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a male reported a criminal sexual conduct incident. The report was forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On July 17 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE an adult male was cited for a misdemeanor assault.
• On July 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree assault, obstruction of the legal process and disorderly conduct after refusing to leave a business.
• On July 18 in the 6800 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault and burglary.
• On July 19 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a criminal sexual conduct incident. The report was forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On July 19 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a female was arrested for domestic assault.
• On July 20 in the 700 block of Mississippi Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female.
• On July 20 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE there was a report of a male being involved in a domestic assault against a female and fleeing the area. The female has a protection order against the male.
DWI, drugs
• On July 15 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On July 15 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE an individual overdosed and was provided medical care at the scene and then transported to a hospital.
• On July 16 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 18 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of drugs that were located. An officer collected the drugs and placed them into evidence.
• On July 19 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for inhaling air duster.
• On July 20 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male was administered Narcan by Fridley firefighters after experiencing an overdose. The male was then transported to a hospital.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On July 17 in the 3700 block of 149th Avenue NE a garage service door and entry door were pried open, and a laptop, camera and jewelry were stolen.
• On July 18 in 3500 block of 149th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 900 block of Constance Boulevard NW a mailbox was stolen.
• On July 21 in the 1800 block of 149th Avenue NE a garage service door was pried open, but nothing was stolen.
• On July 22 in the 800 block of 153rd Avenue NE multiple vehicle were broken into and purses, credit cards, checks and laptops were stolen.
Property damage
• On July 19 in the 13300 block of Radisson Road NE a mailbox was hit by a vehicle.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 9 in the 7000 block of 139th Avenue NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On July 10 on 147th Lane NW a gun was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 11 on 147th Terrace NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 13 in the 14800 block of Willemite Street NW $7,000 worth of medication, a supply box full of needles/tubes and a gym bag were stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 13 on Zeolite Street NW a wallet was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 9100 block of 167th Avenue NW residential attempted burglary was reported.
• On July 14 in the 9400 block of Alpine Drive NW theft of a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On July 10 in the 14600 block of Helium Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On July 15 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW a domestic assault suspect fled to Iowa.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 10 in the 13900 block of Traprock Street NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On July 10 in the 15100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On July 11 in the 15700 block of Armstrong Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On July 12 in the 15400 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 13 in the 14700 block of Limonite Street NW a man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
Miscellaneous
• On July 13 in the 7400 block of Highway 10 NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On July 19 in the 4100 block of 228th Avenue NW theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 16 in the 23300 block of University Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance, interlock violation and driving after cancellation.
• On July 19 in the 2600 block of 230th Court NW a neighbor reported the smell of marijuana.
Property damage
• On July 14 in the 4000 block of DeGardner Circle NW property was damaged.
• On July 14 at Ambassador Boulevard NW and Quicksilver Street NW property was damaged.
• On July 18 in the 4800 block of 241st Avenue NW an aerial drone was shot down.
Miscellaneous
• On July 17 at Roanoke Street NW and Ambassador Boulevard NW a motorcyclist fled police.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 16 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On July 16 in the 7900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a felony theft.
• On July 18 in the 600 block of 78th Avenue NE mailboxes were damaged during a possible theft of mail.
• On July 21 in the 300 block of Sanburnol Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 21 in the 600 block of Manor Drive NE a yard flag was stolen.
• On July 21 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On July 22 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.
• On July 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a utility trailer was stolen.
• On July 22 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On July 17 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE property was damaged.
• On July 17 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On July 18 in the 7800 block of Madison Street NE property was damaged.
• On July 21 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE there was a structure fire in a garage.
• On July 22 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On July 16 in the 800 block of Lund Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On July 19 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for second- and third-degree assault.
• On July 22 in the 8400 block of Plaza Boulevard NE an individual was arrested for an assault and having an outstanding warrant.
