ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On July 10 in the 15200 block of Raven Street NW golf clubs, Airpods and keys were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Assault
• On July 12 in the 13300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a man was arrested for harassment.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 11 in the 16200 block of Seventh Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On July 13 at Hanson Boulevard and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On July 14 at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard NW a man was arrested for DWI and fleeing police.
• On July 14 at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Crosstown Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On July 10 in the 1900 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a vehicle was damaged.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On July 5 in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue theft was reported.
• On July 7 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
• On July 7 in the 3700 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
• On July 7 in the 100 block of Calhoun Street theft was reported.
• On July 8 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a motorcycle was stolen.
• On July 8 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 9 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street $750 was stolen out of a vehicle parked at a business.
• On July 9 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On July 10 in the 400 block of Fremont Street theft was reported.
• On July 11 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard license plates were stolen.
Assault
• On July 11 in the 100 block of Monroe Street assault was reported.
Property damage
• On July 6 in the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue city property was damaged.
• On July 9 at Seventh Avenue and Highway 10 property was damaged.
• On July 10 in the 6000 block of West Main Street city property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On July 6 in the 100 block of West Main Street a man fled police in a vehicle.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On July 2 in the 200 block of Northtown Drive NE a female stole shoes and backhanded a store manager who attempted to stop the suspect.
• On July 2 at the intersection of Naples Street NE and Restwood Road NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 3 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a temporary license plate was stolen.
• On July 3 in the 11400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a storage unit that resulted in property damage.
• On July 3 in the 0 block of 91st Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of stolen property.
• On July 3 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 4 in the 2100 block of 108th Lane NE two vehicles were stolen.
• On July 4 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a bicycle seat was stolen.
• On July 4 at the intersection of 109th Lane NE and 110th Lane NE an individual was involved in the theft of city property during a burglary that resulted in criminal property damage. The suspect fled in a vehicle.
• On July 5 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a locker.
• On July 6 in the 11200 block of Jefferson Street NE a garbage can was stolen.
• On July 8 in the 10200 block of Third Street NE two males broke into a trailer and stole items. Both suspects were located and arrested for theft, fleeing police, possession of burglary tools, possession of drugs and/or having an outstanding warrant.
Property damage
• On July 4 in the 200 block of 113th Avenue NE an individual was cited for starting a grass fire while using fireworks.
• On July 4 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NE a grass fire occurred.
• On July 4 in the 700 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE a small grass fire was started by fireworks at a park.
• On July 5 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a glass front door of a business was damaged during off hours.
• On July 6 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and Town Square Drive NE three vehicles were involved in a crash. There were no injuries.
• On July 6 in the 3300 block of 88th Avenue NE there was a report of juveniles kicking a house causing property damage.
• On July 8 in the 12600 block of Harpers Street NE a brush fire occurred.
Assault
• On July 6 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was cited for an assault.
• On July 7 in the 11400 block of Fourth Street NE a female was cited for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after being involved in a dispute with a neighbor.
DWI, drugs
• On July 3 in the 2500 block of County Road 10 NE a driver was arrested for a felony warrant and cited for driving after revocation and having no proof of insurance, and the occupants in the vehicle were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 4 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of hypodermic needles and for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On July 5 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles during a welfare check on a vehicle.
• On July 5 at the intersection of Naples Street NE and Flowerfield Road NE a driver was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.
• On July 6 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a welfare check for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• On July 6 in the 2100 block of 106th Lane NE a male driver sitting in his vehicle outside of a closed business was arrested for third-degree DWI, having over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 7 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE there was an incident of toxic substance abuse.
• On July 8 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On July 2 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 111th Avenue NE there was a pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle that was involved in various crimes.
• On July 5 in the 3200 block of 95th Avenue NE Blaine police officers responded to a report of a shots fired incident where there were no injuries. Information on the incident was forwarded to the Metro Transit Police Department.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 6 in the 1400 block of McLeod Street NE a firearm was stolen.
• On July 7 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 7 in the 4600 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 7 in the 800 block of 41st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 7 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On July 7 in the 4000 block of Van Buren Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On July 7 in the 4200 block of Monroe Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On July 8 in the 1400 block of 46th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 8 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 9 in the 4200 block of Washington Street NE a burglary occurred,
• On July 9 in the 4100 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 10 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a felon was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On July 11 in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 12 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 12 in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On July 10 in the 4600 block of Seventh Street NE property damage occurred.
• On July 10 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop property damage and graffiti were reported.
• On July 11 in the 4400 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On July 11 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE criminal property damage occurred during a domestic incident.
• On July 12 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE property damage occurred.
Assault
• On July 12 in the 4600 block of Seventh Street NE an assault occurred that resulted in property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On July 8 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a Columbia Heights male, who was driving with no headlights on, was arrested for DWI.
• On July 9 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver from Minneapolis, who was pulled over for having a loud exhaust, tinted windows and an obstructed view, was arrested for DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 9 in the 4900 block of Tyler Street NE there was an attempted warrant arrest on an individual who provided officers with a false name, obstructed justice and fled officers on foot.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On July 8 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On July 8 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 8 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 9 in the 2500 block of South Heights Drive NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On July 9 in the 400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On July 9 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW residential burglary was reported.
• On July 10 in the 1100 block of 104th Lane NW residential burglary was reported.
• On July 10 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 10 in the 10 block of 85th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 10 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On July 10 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW mail was stolen.
• On July 10 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 11 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 11 in the 12100 block of Norway Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 11 in the 10100 block of Nightingale Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 11 in the 11900 block of Ibis Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 12 in the 2100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 14 in the 2900 block of 124th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 14 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On July 9 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW assault was reported.
• On July 11 in the 13100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On July 12 in the 10300 block of Hollywood Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 14 in the 10800 block of Sycamore Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 9 in the 800 block of Woody Lane NW controlled substance possession was reported.
• On July 9 at Main Street NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 10 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Zilla Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On July 10 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On July 12 at 115th Avenue NW and Kumquat Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On July 14 at Main Street NW and River Rapids Drive NW drugs were reported.
Property damage
• On July 8 in the 10700 block of Yellow Pine Street NW city property was damaged.
• On July 8 in the 300 block of 110th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On July 9 at Northdale Boulevared NW and Lily Street NW property was damaged.
• On July 10 in the 2700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On July 12 in the 11800 block of Wren Street NW property was damaged.
• On July 12 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On July 12 in the 1100 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 8 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a robbery occurred.
• On July 9 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 9 in the 0 block of 43rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 9 in the 7500 block of Jackson Street NE a pistol was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 9 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 10 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 10 in the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE a purse and several other items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 10 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report that three catalytic converters had been stolen from three RVs a business was working on.
• On July 11 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 11 in the 7300 block of Oakley Street NE a burglary, theft and assault were reported. A victim was treated for injuries at the scene and refused to be transported to a hospital.
• On July 11 in the 6200 block of Carol Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered. A male ran away from the vehicle and was not located.
• On July 11 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle with stolen license plates was located parked at a closed business.
• On July 11 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a male reported his phone had been stolen from a gym floor where he left it while playing basketball.
• On July 13 in the 1300 block of Mississippi Street NE there was a citizen’s arrest of an individual whom officers arrested for misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal property damage and felony possession of burglary or theft tools.
• On July 13 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a first-degree burglary, felony domestic abuse no contact violation, felony domestic assault, theft of a vehicle, gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call and misdemeanor criminal property damage occurred.
• On July 13 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a purse was stolen from a vehicle that was entered from a front window that was broken out.
• On July 13 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft.
• On July 13 in the 400 block of 67th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On July 8 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a fire occurred.
• On July 10 in the 6100 block of East River Road NE a woman damaged a door at a residence by banging on it. The woman left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but was later contacted via phone.
• On July 11 in the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard NE there was a report that street racers spray painted on propane tanks, skid loaders and the walls of a business the prior day.
• On July 12 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE two vehicles were damaged overnight.
• On July 13 in the 700 block of 73rd Avenue NE a portable toilet was demolished. There were no suspects.
Assault
• On July 7 in the 1400 block of Mississippi Street NE officers responded to a domestic assault between an adult male and juvenile male. The adult was arrested for the domestic assault. The juvenile was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Charges are pending for the juvenile for domestic assault and misdemeanor arson.
• On July 8 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE there was a report of a drive-by shooting. Officers located shell casings in the street and were advised an unknown suspect shot at a male in a vehicle. The victim and suspect fled the area. An unoccupied vehicle connected to the shooting was later located in North Minneapolis.
• On July 9 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an officer performed a welfare check on an individual who reported a possible criminal sexual conduct incident. The individual was transported to a hospital, and the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division was notified of the incident.
• On July 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On July 10 in the 400 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of a domestic assault between roommates. One of the roommates was arrested.
• On July 11 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of 20 people fighting. By the time officers arrived, the parties involved in the fight had dispersed from the location.
• On July 12 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a fight between two males ended with an elderly woman getting hit with a chair. The woman said she’d like to press charges against one of the males who was the primary aggressor and had fled the scene. The male suspect was later located and arrested for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On July 12 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE there was a secondhand report of a criminal sexual conduct incident. The Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division was notified of the possible incident.
• On July 13 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On July 7 in the 6900 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and failure to drive in a single lane.
• On July 8 in the 8000 block of University Avenue NE officers responded to a report of an unconscious male in a ditch near a business. The male has had numerous other calls for assistance in the past due to a huffing addiction. The male was arrested for abuse of toxic substances.
• On July 9 in the 8000 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a man huffing aerosol cans.
• On July 13 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a male driver, who was driving after having his license revoked, was arrested for second-degree DWI and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On July 7 in the 6600 block of East River Road NE there was an online report of a reoccurring weapons discharge offense. Extra patrols have been requested in the area.
• On July 8 in the 4100 block of Main Street NE there was a report of a female not breathing and who had no pulse. Officers and Allina EMS attempted lifesaving measures, but she was declared dead.
• On July 8 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a report that a business’s client threatened to kill staff because they would not underwrite a motorcycle policy for him. The phone call was recorded and a copy was given to police officers, who went to speak with the suspect.
• On July 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE officers located a vehicle that was wanted for fleeing police officers. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and fled. Officers did not pursue. The driver was reportedly driving without headlights and had expired registration.
• On July 9 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a box truck hit an individual on a Segway. The Segway operator was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
• On July 10 in the 5800 block of Main Street NE a 9-mm handgun was located. An officer collected it as evidence. No owner information is available for the weapon.
• On July 11 in the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard NE officers dispersed over 100 street racers in a parking lot. One driver who failed to disperse after multiple warnings was issued a citation for the violation.
• On July 11 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported she received a phone call from a male indicating he was going to shoot at her residence. The woman was advised to obtain an order for protection against the male. Extra patrols have been occurring in the area.
• On July 13 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE a male, wanted for a firearms violation, fled officers in a vehicle.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On July 9 in the 1600 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW rooms were rummaged through and jewelry was stolen.
• On July 13 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE items from a boat were stolen from a secured storage facility.
• On July 13 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE items from a camper were stolen from a secured storage facility.
• On July 15 in the 14600 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 9 in the 1400 block of Constance Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On July 11 at 135th Avenue and Central Avenue Northeast a man was arrested for meth possession.
NOWTHEN
DWI/Drugs
• On July 10 in the 8100 block of 185th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 4 on Arurite Street NW a backpack leaf blower was stolen.
• On July 5 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW a customer purchased a trailer with a bad check.
• On July 5 in the 9500 block of 156th Avenue NW a business was burglarized.
Assault
• On July 5 in the 7600 block of 147th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
Property damage
• On July 4 in the 7000 block of 148th Lane NW property damage was reported.
• On July 6 in the 14400 block of Fluorine Court NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Drugs
• On July 10 in the 4300 block of 230th Avenue NW a woman was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
Property damage
• On July 9 in the 22800 block of Quay Street NW a home was covered in toilet paper overnight.
• On July 11 in the 22900 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a window was broken on a vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 9 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On July 9 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 10 in the 8300 block of Fillmore Street NE a theft occurred.
• On July 10 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a report of a felony theft.
• On July 13 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 13 in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 13 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE an employee was involved in a theft at a business.
• On July 13 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On July 9 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE property was damaged during an attempted theft.
Assault
• On July 12 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
