ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On June 5 in the 16600 block of Zion Street NW snowmobile helmets were stolen from a storage unit.
• On June 5 in the 3200 block of 168th Lane NW tools were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On June 6 in the 2200 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a wallet was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On June 7 in the 3400 block of 153rd Avenue NW a trailer was stolen.
• On June 7 in the 16100 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a booster board was stolen.
• On June 19 in the 1100 block of 151st Lane NW a property line rope was stolen.
• On June 24 in the 2300 block of 151st Lane NW landscaping was stolen.
• On June 24 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a wallet and cash were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
Assault
• On June 12 in the 4000 block of 152nd Lane NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 8 in the 15200 block of Bluebird Street NW a man was arrested after drugs were found in his vehicle.
• On June 9 in the 14300 block of Eldorado Street NW a man was arrested for narcotics found in his vehicle.
• On June 11 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and 169th Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 13 in the 2200 block of Andover Boulevard NW a driver was cited for an open bottle of alcohol.
• On June 16 in the 1300 block of Andover Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 17 in the 1500 block of 154th Avenue NW a man was arrested for drugs found in his vehicle.
• On June 22 at 155th Avenue NW and Seventh Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 10 in the 2900 block of 181st Avenue NW pad locks were cut off a bank-owned property.
• On June 11 in the 2900 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle window was smashed.
• On June 14 in the 17200 block of Ward Lake Drive NW a mailbox was damaged.
•On June 15 in the 13900 block of Northwood Drive NW a mailbox was damaged.
• On June 22 in the 16300 block of Makah Street NW vandalism was reported.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On June 16 in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue a license plate was stolen.
• On June 18 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street theft was reported.
• On June 18 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 19 in the 500 block of Oakwood Drive theft was reported.
• On June 20 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 19 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue a driver was arrested for refusing a DWI test.
Property damage
• On June 14 at Highway 10 and Ferry Street property damage was reported.
• On June 16 in the 2800 block of Greenhaven Road a vehicle was damaged.
• On June 20 in the 900 block of North Street property was damaged.
BETHEL
Assault
• On June 19 in the 24000 block of Alder Street NW domestic assault was reported.
Property damage
• On June 10 in the 20 block of Main Street NW a property was vandalized with spray paint.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On June 11 in the 100 block of 113th Square NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 12 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE an unknown individual used a counterfeit $100 bill.
• On June 12 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE a stolen vehicle was reported by OnStar. A male driver was arrested after the vehicle was located.
• On June 12 in the 8700 block of Polk Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft of wedding rings.
• On June 12 in the 3300 block of 91st Avenue NE a first-degree burglary occurred.
• On June 13 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 13 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE two bicycles were stolen.
• On June 13 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 14 in the 3300 block of 92nd Curve NE there was a theft from a storage shed.
• On June 14 in the 4500 block of 102nd Lane NE a checkbook was stolen and the suspect forged checks before they were canceled.
• On June 14 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On June 15 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 16 in the 3300 block of 93rd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was located by its owner.
• On June 16 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered during a traffic stop.
• On June 16 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
Property damage
• On June 11 in the 9700 block of Fifth Street NE two trees at a city park were damaged.
• On June 11 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter that resulted in property damage.
• On June 12 in the 12800 block of Legacy Creek Parkway NE landscape lights were damaged.
• On June 12 in the 12300 block of Fifth Street NE there was a fire in a furnace room.
• On June 12 in the 11400 block of Polk Street NE there was a report of playground mulch on fire.
• On June 12 at the intersection of Territorial Road NE and Washington Boulevard NE multiple grass fires were started by illegal fireworks.
• On June 13 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway property damage occurred during a fight.
• On June 14 at 8891 Airport Road NE there was a report of a small aircraft engine fire. The pilot was able to land safety at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport.
Assault
DWI, drugs
• On June 11 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, having expired tabs and attempting to introduce a controlled substance into the Anoka County Jail.
• On June 12 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult female was arrested for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of the legal process and possession of hypodermic needles and marijuana paraphernalia.
• On June 14 in the 12100 block of Lexington Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 14 in the 1800 block of 121st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On June 13 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE two vehicles were cited for racing and reckless driving.
• On June 14 in the 4800 block of 108th Lane NE a male was bleeding and lost consciousness. Life saving measures were performed, but the male died.
• On June 17 in the 10500 block of Radisson Road NE a male fled in a vehicle after being called in as a slumper.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 17 in the 1600 block of 37th Avenue NE there was a second-degree burglary.
• On June 17 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 19 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle, resulting in property damage.
• On June 20 in the 4800 block of Fourth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle, resulting in property damage.
Property damage
• On June 15 in the 4000 block of Jackson Street NE there was a fourth-degree intentional property damage incident.
• On June 18 in the 700 block of 51st Avenue NE property was vandalized with graffiti.
• On June 18 in the 3700 block of Lincoln Street NE fourth-degree criminal property damage occurred during a domestic incident.
• On June 19 in the 4800 block of Sixth Street NE a catalytic converter was damaged on a vehicle.
• On June 19 in the 4500 block of Seventh Street NE a catalytic converter was damaged on a vehicle.
• On June 19 in the 5200 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle fled police officers resulting in first-degree property damage to a squad car.
DWI, drugs
• On June 19 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual who was involved in a theft was caught attempting to destroy a meth pipe when police officers located them. A baggie with a small amount of meth was also found on the suspect who was subsequently arrested after the pipe and baggie field tested positive for meth.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On June 18 in the 9300 block of Springbrook Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 18 in the 3500 block of Main Street NW counterfeit money was reported.
• On June 18 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 19 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On June 9 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW mail was stolen.
• On June 19 in the 700 block of County Parkway theft was reported.
• On June 19 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 19 in the 3300 block of 129th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 19 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On June 20 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On June 20 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 21 at Xeon Street NW and 120th Lane NW robbery was reported.
• On June 21 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 21 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On June 21 in the 10300 block of Woodcrest Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 21 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On June 22 in the 2200 block of 131st Avenue NW burglary was reported.
• On June 22 in the 11800 block of Woodbine Street NW financial transaction card fraud was reported.
Assault
• On June 20 in the 800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 21 in the 1300 block of 117th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 21 at 119th Avenue NW and Undercliff Street NW assault was reported.
• On June 22 in the 1700 block of 121st Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 23 in the 11400 block of Dogwood Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 23 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 21 at 114th Lane NW and Zea Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On June 22 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 23 at Foley Boulevard NW and Egret Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 17 in the 10300 block of Woodcrest Drive NW vandalism was reported.
• On June 18 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On June 22 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Main Street NW property was damaged.
• On June 22 in the 11000 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle was tampered with.
• On June 22 in the 10300 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a vehicle was tampered with.
Miscellaneous
• On June 23 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 610 NW a driver fled police in a motor vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On June 5 in the 18800 block of Breezy Point Drive NE mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On June 11 in the 1200 block of 241st Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 15 in the 23700 block of Johnson Street NE a U-Haul was stolen.
• On June 15 in the 18300 block of Highway 65 NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On June 23 in the 23300 block of Gopher Drive NE a home was rummaged through, and there were signs of forced entry through a window.
• On June 24 in the 18400 block of Vermillion Street NE a vehicle registration tab was stolen off a vehicle.
Assault
• On June 16 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 9 at Highway 65 NE and Sims Road NE a man was arrested for drugs found in his vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 12 in the 22200 block of Palisade Street NE portable toilets were tipped over.
• On June 21 in the 3600 block of 223rd Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 16 in the 200 block of Mississippi Street NE officers responded to a report of a male who was stealing scrap metal from a dumpster. Officers made contact with the male, and he was trespassed from the property.
• On June 16 in the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE a Walmart grocery order was stolen after being delivered.
• On June 17 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a woman’s purse was stolen while she was at a business.
• On June 17 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 17 in the 4800 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 17 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was broken out by an unknown individual who then stole the vehicle.
• On June 18 in the 6400 block of Christenson Lane NE an unknown male stole a bicycle from a yard.
• On June 18 in the 600 block of 61st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 19 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 20 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE counterfeit currency was used at a business.
• On June 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was taken by force during a robbery.
• On June 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was located.
• On June 22 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female was arrested for a felony theft.
• On June 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female was arrested for a theft and for having several outstanding warrants.
• On June 22 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 22 in the 4700 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 17 in the 0 block of 44th Avenue NE there was a report of tagging graffiti.
• On June 18 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE officers responded to a grass fire. While officers were at the scene a vehicle drove around a fire truck and over a hose. Officers obtained a license plate number for the vehicle, and charges are pending.
• On June 19 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE Fridley police officers and a K-9 assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with attempting to locate a driver who fled in their vehicle, crashed and then fled on foot. The suspect was not located.
• On June 20 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE property was damaged.
• On June 21 in the 7300 block of West University Avenue Service Drive NE two vehicles were involved in a minor crash that resulted in injuries.
Assault
• On June 17 in the 300 block of 57th Place NE two males and one female were arrested for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and use of force against officers. The woman was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the assault.
• On June 18 in the 0 block of 43rd Avenue NE a male reported he was assaulted by a fellow employee at a business. The employee was sent a citation for misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.
• On June 18 in the 600 block of Hugo Street NE an adult male was involved in a felony domestic assault.
• On June 18 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault. An officer met the victim at North Memorial Hospital and obtained a statement and photos. A pickup request was placed for the suspect.
• On June 19 in the 500 block of Fairmont Street NE a homeowner intentionally struck a would-be thief with his vehicle. The thief was located and transported to a hospital.
• On June 20 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE there was a report of a female who had been stabbed. The suspect was arrested for second-degree assault and first-degree property damage to a public safety vehicle.
• On June 21 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On June 22 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and making terroristic threats.
• On June 22 in the 6500 block of Second Street NE an assault occurred.
• On June 22 in the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE a male was involved in a domestic assault and a domestic abuse no contact order violation.
DWI, drugs
• On June 16 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and Highway 65 NE a crash occurred with no injuries. One driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and failure to drive with due care.
• On June 16 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE a male, who experienced an overdose, was administered Narcan by Fridley firefighters and regained consciousness. He was transported to a hospital.
• On June 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 17 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a male driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On June 16 in the 600 block of Hugo Street NE Fridley police and fire and Allina EMTs responded to a home where they found a male dead inside. The next of kin was notified and the dead male was transported to a requested funeral home.
• On June 17 in the 700 block of 68th Avenue NE an individual was found dead. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division arrived and took control of the scene.
• On June 18 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a report that a male pulled a gun on another male and then left in a vehicle. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a high risk traffic stop. After investigating the incident, the suspect was released from the scene and the case was sent to the Anoka County Attorney for consideration of possible charges.
• On June 18 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an individual was reported missing.
• On June 19 in the 4800 block of East River Road NE officers worked at dispersing 100 street racers. While at the scene, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle that had a stolen rear license plate, but the vehicle fled. The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office were notified.
• On June 19 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The vehicle stopped initially but then fled. The vehicle was pursued and later stopped at Central Avenue NE and 53rd Avenue NE, where the driver was arrested.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On June 4 in the 7000 block of Ivy Lane NE a front window was broken, but it was unclear what was stolen inside.
• On June 6 in the 1700 block of 143rd Avenue NE mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On June 7 in the 4300 block of 137th Lane NE a trailer full of tools was stolen.
• On June 7 in the 14200 block of Isanti Street NE license plates were stolen off a vehicle.
• On June 8 in the 13500 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was never returned from a test drive.
• On June 9 in the 1900 block of North Ham Lake Drive NE mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On June 9 in the 17500 block of Highway 65 NE a generator was stolen.
• On June 15 in the 4800 block of 145th Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On June 14 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE five juvenile males were arrested for stealing golf carts.
• On June 18 in the 16000 block of Guadalcanal Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 19 in the 13300 block of Lexington Avenue NE hunting and camping equipment were stolen.
Assault
• On June 13 at 149th Avenue NE and Westlund Drive NE a driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 6 in the 133700 block of Aberdeen Street NE a man and a woman received a citation for drugs.
• On June 13 at 147th Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 21 at Constance Boulevard NE and Lexington Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 14 in the 4000 block of Wildwood Drive NE a mailbox was stolen.
• On June 17 in the 2400 block of 149th Avenue NE a deck was vandalized.
• On June 18 in the 1800 block of 153rd Avenue NE a vehicle window was smashed but nothing was stolen.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On June 8 in the 2800 block of 195th Lane NW a handgun was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 14 in the 19500 block of Jasper Street NW a mailbox was damaged.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On June 15 in the 800 block of 227th Avenue NW a trailer was stolen.
• On June 15 in the 22800 block of Zion Parkway NW a victim lost $1,750 to a Craigslist scam.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 18 in the 21700 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for narcotics found in his vehicle.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 11 in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive NW a motor vehicle was stolen.
• On June 12 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 14 in the 7500 block of Sunwood Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 15 in the 15300 block of Radium Way NW theft was reported.
• On June 16 in the 7800 block of Sunwood Drive NW theft was reported.
• On June 16 a residential burglary occurred.
Assault
• On June 14 in the 14100 block of Xenon Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault and for interfering with a 911 call.
• On June 14 criminal sexual conduct from several years ago was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 11 in the 8600 block of 174th Lane NW a man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On June 11 at Highway 10 NW and Sunfish Lake a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 12 in the 9500 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On June 12 in the 8400 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 13 at Highway 10 NW and Sunfish Lake Boulevard a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 17 in the 16300 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On June 16 in the 23200 block of Kerry Street NW theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 22 in the 3400 block of Bridge Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On June 18 in the 7800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 18 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 20 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 20 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 21 in the 500 block of 84th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 22 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 22 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a felony theft occurred.
• On June 23 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Assault
• On June 20 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On June 20 in the 600 block of 79th Avenue NE a male was shot.
• On June 20 in the 8000 block of Fifth Street NE a physical fight was reported.
• On June 23 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred,
• On June 23 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported during a domestic incident.
• On June 23 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a second-degree assault occurred,
DWI, drugs
• On June 24 in the 8400 block of Able Street NE a crash occurred where one driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and for driving after revocation.
