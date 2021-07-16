ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On July 3 in the 13800 block of Silverod Court NW someone entered a home through an open garage door and stole a gun.
• On July 6 in the 16000 block of Swallow Street NW tools and a trailer were stolen from an unsecured garage.
• On July 6 in the 3300 block of 176th Lane NW tabs were stolen off a license plate.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 18000 block of Verdin Street NW a portable toilet and garbage can were set on fire.
• On July 6 in the 13700 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW threats were written on a glass door.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On June 28 in the 2100 block of Third Avenue theft was reported.
• On June 29 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a firearm was stolen.
• On July 3 in the 300 block of West Main Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 4 in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On June 29 at Seventh Avenue and Sunny Lane property damage was reported.
• On June 29 in the 600 block of Church Street property damage was reported.
• On June 30 in the 700 block of South Street property was damaged.
• On July 1 in the 2700 block of Cutters Grove Avenue vandalism was reported.
• On July 2 in the 6000 block of West Main Street city property was vandalized.
• On July 2 in the 600 block of Polk Street a pickleball court was damaged.
• On July 2 at Ferry Street and Benton Street property damage was reported.
• On July 4 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue property was damaged.
• On July 4 in the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue city property was damaged at a park.
• On July 4 in the 10 block of Bridge Square a business’s windows were shattered.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On June 25 in the 3400 block of 88th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 25 at 398 Northtown Drive NE there was a report of a fight at Northtown Mall where two suspects fled on foot and were later located. One adult male was arrested for a robbery, fleeing on foot, obstruction, disorderly conduct and use of force.
• On June 25 in the 600 block of 90th Lane NE a temporary license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 25 in the 2400 block of 121st Circle NE a package was stolen.
• On June 25 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 25 in the 9700 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 25 in the 1300 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a motorcycle.
• On June 25 in the 10700 block of Sunset Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 26 in the 900 block of 121st Avenue NE there was a report of a theft while the homeowner was out of town. The theft resulted in property damage. It’s unknown if anything was stolen.
• On June 26 in the 4900 block of 101st Lane NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On June 26 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of four vacuum cleaners being stolen on two separate occasions.
• On June 27 in the 11500 block of Yancy Court NE newspapers were stolen.
• On June 27 in the 2400 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which suffered damage during the theft.
• On June 27 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 28 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a vulnerable male was arrested for a felony theft for stealing cash from his employer.
• On June 28 in the 11300 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from two vehicles.
• On June 28 in the 600 block of 90th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle in a driveway, followed by a burglary and motor vehicle tampering.
• On June 29 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 29 in the 11500 block of Terrace Road NE a recycling bin was stolen.
• On July 30 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
Property damage
• On June 25 in the 0 block of 116th Avenue NE there was a report of a domestic where a male was damaging multiple people’s property.
• On June 25 in the 12900 block of Leyte Circle NE property was vandalized.
• On June 25 in the 1800 block of 105th Avenue NE there was a crash that resulted in one individual suffering a minor injury.
• On June 26 in the 800 block of 94th Avenue NE property was damaged during a road rage incident.
• On June 30 in the 4700 block of 103rd Lane NE a city sign was damaged in a hit and run crash.
• On June 30 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was a report of new scratch marks appearing on a vehicle’s hood after shopping at a store.
Assault
• On June 28 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Naples Street NE a male driver fired a handgun once at a female motorcyclist during a road rage incident. The bullet struck her motorcycle, but she was not injured.
DWI, drugs
• On June 26 near 104th Avenue NW and University Avenue NE officers stopped a vehicle that failed to stop at stop signs. Drugs were located in the vehicle.
• On June 26 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a male smoking marijuana in a vehicle with children present,
• On June 27 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Hastings Street NE a reckless driver, who was involved in a crash, was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal.
• On June 28 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a careless driver was arrested for a canceled license, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of needles.
• On June 30 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 89th Avenue NE a driver was pulled over for a semaphore violation and for a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. The driver was cited for the traffic violation and possession of marijuana.
Miscellaneous
• On June 30 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE Blaine officers assisted Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were following a stolen vehicle, which fled police.
• On July 1 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE a male was given a citation for indecent exposure.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 29 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 30 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a burglary.
• On July 1 in the 3900 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 2 in the 3900 block of Arthur Street NE there was a theft.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On July 1 in the 10300 block of Ibis Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 1 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW theft from a bicycle was reported.
• On July 2 in the 11700 block of Xeon Boulevard NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On July 2 in the 10 block of 99th Lane NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On July 2 in the 2400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 3 in the 11900 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW mail was stolen.
• On July 3 in the 600 block of 107th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On July 3 in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 4 in the 10400 block of Hummingbird Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 4 in the 10300 block of Wintergreen Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 4 at Pheasant Ridge Drive NW and 119th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 4 in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 4 in the 10900 block of Foley Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 5 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 5 in the 1600 block of 113th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 5 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 6 in the 2000 block of 106th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On July 6 in the 10500 block of Woodcrest Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On July 1 in the 11300 block of Martin Street NW kidnapping was reported.
• On July 5 in the 600 block of 113th Avenue NW malicious punishment of a child was reported.
• On July 5 in the 10800 block of Hollywood Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On July 5 in the 10300 block of Yellow Pine Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On July 6 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On July 7 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 3 in the 10400 block of Hummingbird Street NW drugs were reported.
• On July 3 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Redwood Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On July 3 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Ibis Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On July 4 in the 200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On July 1 in the 1300 block of 119th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On July 2 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW vandalism was reported.
• On July 3 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW property was damaged.
• On July 3 in the 800 block of 114th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On July 4 in the 11200 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On July 7 in the 8400 block of Magnolia Street NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On July 2 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW a dog was left in a car.
• On July 3 at Woodcrest Drive NW and 99th Avenue NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On July 4 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 111th Avenue NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On July 5 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW a suspect fled police on foot.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On July 7 in the 22400 block of Seventh Street NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
Assault
• On July 7 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a domestic assault-related arrest was made.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 6 in the 23700 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for meth in her bra.
Property damage
• On July 8 in the 3700 block of 221st Avenue NE a bullet hole was found in a home.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 30 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft was reported.
• On June 30 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a 1997 green Ford Crown Victoria was stolen from a parking lot.
• On June 30 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 30 in the 1000 block of Hackman Circle NE mail was stolen.
• On July 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE car keys and a cooler were stolen from a work truck.
• On July 1 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE a man’s wallet, gold chain and a set of earrings was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 1 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On July 2 in the 3700 block of East River Road NE a speaker box was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 2 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 2 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle.
• On July 2 in the 4800 block of Second Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 2 in the 7500 block of McKinley Street NE there was a residential burglary.
• On July 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On July 4 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash was located unoccupied.
• On July 4 in the 7400 block of Jackson Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage where a window was smashed out.
• On July 4 in the 4500 block of 2H Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 5 in the 7700 block of Ranchers Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 5 in the 100 block of 58th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 5 in the 6800 block of Seventh Street NE gas was siphoned from a vehicle’s gas tank.
• On July 5 in the 1000 block of Fillmore Circle NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 6 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 6 in the 8200 block of Hickory Street NE a vehicle in a forfeiture lot was broken into and had all four tires stolen.
• On July 6 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a theft.
• On July 6 in the 840 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft. The suspects were cited.
• On July 6 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred,
• On July 6 in the 5300 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On July 1 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE there was a crash where one male driver was injured and transported to the hospital. A female driver was cited for not having a driver’s license and failure to yield.
• On July 1 in the 5100 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.
• On July 1 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and 73rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On July 3 in the 4800 block of East River Road NE an unknown person punched a window, breaking it.
• On July 4 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fire occurred,
• On July 4 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On July 4 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a vehicle’s window was smashed out.
• On July 4 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On July 4 in the 5900 block of Fourth Street NE a fire occurred.
• On July 4 in the 500 block of 61st Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On July 4 in the 900 block of Hillwind Road NE there was a structure fire.
• On July 5 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a fire.
• On July 5 in the 0 block of 65H Way NE a mailbox was damaged.
• On July 5 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a vehicle fire.
Assault
• On June 30 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On June 30 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a report that an unknown suspect broke a window at an apartment complex.
• On July 5 in the 600 block of Hugo Street NE a male was arrested for a felony domestic assault.
• On July 5 in the 5800 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a report of a male attempting to stab multiple parties. Officers arrived and engaged in a foot pursuit, and the male was later apprehended by Columbia Heights police near a business in Fridley. The suspect was arrested for second-degree assault, fleeing police officers, having an outstanding warrant and fifth-degree assault. No one was injured during the incident or arrest.
• On July 6 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and University West Service Road NE a male was punched in the face by another male.
DWI, drugs
• On July 6 in the 800 block of Kennaston Drive NE a woman was found not breathing due to an overdose. The woman’s family administered Narcan and she regained consciousness. The female was evaluated by Allina EMS, but refused to be transported to the hospital and was left in the care of her family.
Miscellaneous
• On June 30 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a possible human bone was located and sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
• On July 3 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an officer patrolling the area heard gunshots and located two males who were acting suspiciously. The males were arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and/or for fleeing on foot.
• On July 4 in the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard NE officers located more than 300 street racers in a parking lot. Officers attempted to disperse the large crowd of people when someone began shooting off several fireworks at squad cars. Several dispersal orders were given, and the street racers finally left the area.
• On July 4 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE officers responded to a medical call. Life saving measures were attempted on a male, but he was declared dead. The Midwest Medical Examiner and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office investigated the death.
• On July 6 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a firearm was located and secured at the Fridley Police Department. The weapon was not stolen nor had it been reported missing,
• On July 6 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop during a domestic incident. The other individual was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On July 2 in the 2100 block of 169th Avenue NE mowers and appliances were stolen after a garage door was kicked in.
• On July 5 in the 16300 block of Taconite Street NE welders, tools and a chainsaw were stolen from a garage after someone used garage door openers from unlocked vehicles to open the garage.
• On July 6 in the 16400 block of Aberdeen Street NE scrap metal was stolen from a business recycling bin.
• On July 7 in the 15200 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a work vehicle.
• On July 8 in the 17300 block of Highway 65 NE someone forced open a side door, broke items inside and a sprayed a fire extinguisher.
DWI/Drugs
• On July 3 at 157th Avenue and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On July 6 in the 13700 block of Johnson Street NE a man was arrested for drug possession.
Property damage
• On July 5 in the 14900 block of Durant Street NE fireworks were set off in a mailbox and damaged the mailbox.
• On July 5 in the 4800 block of 170th Lane NE fireworks were set off in a mailbox, causing damage.
• On July 8 in the 3700 block of 155th Avenue NE multiple vehicles were vandalized.
NOWTHEN
DWI/Drugs
• On July 2 in the 19800 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
OAK GROVE
Assault
• On July 5 in the 21900 block of Quay Street NW a son was arrested for a domestic incident with his mother.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 21100 block of Quay Street NW a mailbox was vandalized.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 25 a victim lost $22,500 to a computer scam.
• On June 25 in the 6100 block of 140th Avenue NW a chop saw was stolen.
• On June 26 on Highway 10 NW an RV was stolen.
Assault
• On June 26 in the 7000 block of 139th Avenue NW a man was arrested for domestic assault and fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
• On June 29 a child reported someone was making terroristic threats toward her.
• On June 29 at Nowthen Boulevard NW and Sunwood Drive a man reported he was shot with an airsoft gun while he was riding a bike.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 25 in the 6500 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On July 1 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 30 in the 6100 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 27 in the 7400 block of 162nd Avenue NW property damage was reported.
• On June 27 in the 14000 block of Germanium Street NW property was damaged.
•On June 27 in the 6600 block of 141st Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On June 29 in the 6400 block of McKinley Street NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On June 27 in the 7500 block of 145th Avenue NW a man was arrested for obstructing the legal process.
ST. FRANCIS
Property damage
• On July 2 in the 3000 block of 230th Lane NW a mailbox was damaged.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 2 in the 500 block of 82nd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 3 in the 7900 block of Pleasant View Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 5 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 5 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 7 in the 7800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 7 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 700 block of 82nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On July 4 in the 8000 block of Washington Street NE a grass fire occurred.
• On July 4 at the intersection of 79th Avenue NE and Monroe Street NE a grass fire occurred.
• On July 5 in the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE there was a grass fire.
• On July 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On July 7 in the 400 block of Lund Avenue NE a driver’s side window was broken.
• On July 8 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a vehicle fire.
Assault
• On July 5 at the intersection of Fifth Street NE and 80th Avenue NE a male bicyclist was assaulted.
Miscellaneous
• On July 2 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE a male died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On July 3 in the 800 block of 82nd Avenue NE a male died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On July 7 in the 7900 block of Pleasant view Drive NE a vehicle fled police during a traffic stop.
