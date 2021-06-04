ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On May 22 in the 14100 block of Drake Street NW an enclosed, parked trailer was stolen.

• On May 23 in the 13400 block of Killdeer Street NW a bike was stolen from an unlocked garage.

• On May 24 in the 16100 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW three catalytic converters were stolen.

• On May 25 in the 18000 block of Uplander Court NW a vehicle was stolen out of the garage.

• On May 27 in the 2700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard a vehicle was stolen.

DWI/Drugs

• On May 22 in the 2100 block of 137th Lane NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On May 25 in the 1900 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On May 17 in the 2300 block of Seventh Avenue a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen and later returned to the owner.

• On May 18 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street theft was reported.

• On May 19 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street mail was stolen.

• On May 22 in the 400 block of Benton Street theft was reported.

Assault

• On May 22 in the 300 block of Coolidge Street a man shot his roommate in the foot.

DWI/Drugs

• On May 19 in the 800 block of East River Road a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On May 20 in the 2700 block of Ferry Street a man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On May 21 in the 3700 block of Thurston Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On May 20 in the 700 block of East Main Street a tire came off a vehicle and hit a business.

• On May 23 in the 2200 block of Second Avenue property was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On May 21 in the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue a 33-year-old woman was found dead.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On May 21 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE a theft occurred.

• On May 22 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male stole a woman’s phone and interfered with a 911 phone call.

• On May 22 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a gym bag was stolen from a locker.

• On May 24 at the intersection of Davenport Street NE and 109th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On May 24 in the 700 block of 89th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On May 25 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a phone and wallet were stolen.

• On May 25 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE there was a theft from the city’s boathouse.

• On May 26 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile male was arrested for check forgery and fleeing officers on foot.

• On May 26 in the 3000 block of 82nd Lane NE a muffler was stolen from a dump truck.

Property damage

• On May 21 in the 2200 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE a house was egged.

• On May 22 in the 11400 block of Sixth Place NE a gate was damaged.

• On May 24 at the intersection of Service Drive NE and Able Street NE there was a vehicle fire.

• On May 26 in the 10000 block of East Pleasure Creek Parkway NE a sink hole was reported.

Assault

• On May 22 in the 12200 block of Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was assaulted.

• On May 23 in the 700 block of 113th Avenue NE a juvenile was assaulted.

• On May 24 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was cited for a fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after he threatened staff and security at a business. He was trespassed from the business.

• On May 25 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE there was a domestic assault between partners that resulted in property damage. One individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

DWI, drugs

• On May 22 at the intersection of 124th Lane NE and Tyler Street NE a male driver was arrested for DWI during a rolling domestic incident.

• On May 22 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 123rd Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and driving after revocation after being pulled over for careless driving and a stop sign violation.

• On May 23 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a driver, who was involved in a crash, was arrested for DWI and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

• On May 26 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On May 18 in the 3900 block of Tyler Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On May 18 in the 1300 block of 42nd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen during a second-degree burglary.

• On May 19 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On May 19 in the 4700 block of Chatham Road NE a package was stolen.

• On May 20 in the 4300 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft.

• On May 20 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On May 21 in the 800 block of 50th Avenue NE a theft was reported.

• On May 21 in the 4100 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 21 in the 3900 block of Lookout Place NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On May 21 in the 4400 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft.

• On May 21 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a second-degree aggravated robbery.

• On May 22 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a theft and property damage.

• On May 23 in the 500 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a theft.

• On May 23 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen but was later recovered in Monticello.

• On May 24 in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

Property damage

• On May 19 in the 4300 block of Washington Street NE there was a fourth-degree intentional property damage incident.

• On May 24 in the 4300 block of Benjamin Street NE there was an attempted catalytic converter theft that resulted in property damage.

Assault

• On May 23 in the 5100 block of Sixth Street NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and theft.

DWI, drugs

• On May 19 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and property damage. He was taken to the hospital due to narcotics consumption.

• On May 21 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.

• On May 22 at the intersection of Tyler Street NE and 50th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI with three or more prior impaired driving incidents in the last 10 years.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On May 20 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On May 20 in the 2500 block of 132nd Lane NW a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On May 20 in the 13100 block of Yukon Street NW a residential burglary was reported.

• On May 20 in the 1800 block of 111th Avenue NW theft was attempted.

• On May 20 in the 9000 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 20 in the 13100 block of Yukon Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 20 in the 11200 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 21 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW burglary was reported.

• On May 21 in the 400 block of 84th Lane NW mail was stolen.

• On May 21 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On May 21 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 21 in the 13200 block of Zion Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 22 in the 3900 block of 119th Avenue NW a residential burglary was reported.

• On May 22 in the 9000 block of Norway Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 22 in the 10300 block of Wintergreen Street NW theft was reported.

• On May 23 in the 13100 block of Vintage Street NW theft was reported.

• On May 23 in the 13100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On May 23 in the 10300 block of Grouse Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 24 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On May 24 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW theft was reported.

• On May 24 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW theft was reported.

• On May 24 in the 9300 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 24 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW robbery was reported.

• On May 24 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On May 25 in the 12000 block of Goldenrod Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 25 in the 12000 block of Evergreen Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 25 in the 11400 block of Kerry Street NW theft by swindle was reported.

• On May 26 at Redwood Street NW and 107th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.

Assault

• On May 21 in the 800 block of 104th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.

• On May 23 in the 2000 block of 111th Lane NW assault was reported.

• On May 23 in the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW terroristic threats were made.

• On May 24 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

• On May 24 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.

• On May 24 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On May 21 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW felony drug charges were filed.

• On May 21 in the 2800 block of Main Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI and fifth-degree controlled substance.

• On May 21 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW drugs were reported.

• On May 22 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 99th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On May 23 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On May 23 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On May 25 in the 1100 block of Egret Boulevard NW drugs were reported.

• On May 26 in the 100 block of 109th Lane NW drug paraphernalia was reported.

• On May 26 in the 200 block of 102nd Lane NW drug paraphernalia was reported.

• On May 26 in the 3000 block of 116th Avenue NW drug paraphernalia was reported.

Property damage

• On May 21 in the 13200 block of Zion Street NW a vehicle was tampered with.

• On May 21 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW property was damaged.

• On May 21 in the 2300 block 131st Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On May 25 at 85th Avenue NW and Springbrook Drive NW property was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On May 22 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.

• On May 22 in the 900 block of 106th Avenue NW a person was reported missing.

• On May 22 at 115th Avenue NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.

• On May 25 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a hit-and-run was reported.

• On May 26 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.

• On May 26 in the 900 block of 121st Lane NW a person was reported missing.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On May 22 in the 18700 block of Breezy Point license plates that were stolen off a vehicle were found being used in Coon Rapids.

• On May 24 in the 23400 block of Ulysses Street NE two catalytic converters were stolen off work vehicles.

• On May 24 in the 21400 block of Aberdeen Street NW two catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles.

• On May 24 in the 23700 block of Johnson Street NE an unsecured generator and propane tank were stolen from a work site.

Assault

• On May 25 in the 21200 block of Rendova Street NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On May 23 at Highway 65 NE and 221st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On May 20 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE two compound bows were stolen.

• On May 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile female was detained for misdemeanor shoplifting. The female showed a confirmed misdemeanor warrant out of Dakota County for property damage. The female was transported to East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Lino Lakes and a parent was contacted.

• On May 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a misdemeanor theft and was issued a trespassing notice.

• On May 21 at the intersection of 59th Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen motorcycle.

• On May 21 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a trailer parked in a store’s parking lot was stolen.

• On May 21 in the 6400 block of Christenson Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On May 21 in the 200 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE there was a delayed report of a burglary. A male suspect was arrested for first-degree burglary.

• On May 22 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a baby bike trailer was stolen.

• On May 22 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for using a credit card fraudulently and having an outstanding felony warrant.

• On May 22 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 22 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On May 22 in the 5100 block of Lincoln Street NE mail was stolen.

• On May 23 in the 2600 block of 68th Avenue NE bikes were stolen.

• On May 23 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On May 23 in the 6000 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On May 23 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On May 24 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle and ice house.

• On May 25 in the 6100 block of Sunrise Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle and a vehicle was stolen.

• On May 25 in the 600 block of Dover Street NE a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On May 19 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was taken to a hospital for minor injuries after punching a self-checkout screen. The business requested criminal charges for the damages.

• On May 20 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE there were two reports of property damage.

• On May 21 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a female was cited for property damage and disorderly conduct and was trespassed from the site.

• On May 24 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a vehicle drove off the roadway and hit a city sign, damaging it. A gas line was also involved so the Fridley Fire Department and NuStar Energy responded.

• On May 25 in the 5600 block of Arthur Street NE a power box was reported damaged.

Assault

• On May 19 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE an assault was reported.

• On May 20 in the 400 block of Ironton Street NE a misdemeanor domestic assault occurred. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.

• On May 20 in the 5000 block of Topper Lane NE a man was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On May 22 in the 7300 block of Memory Lane NE a male assaulted his girlfriend and left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

• On May 23 in the 6000 block of Third Street NE a male was transported to a hospital after being shot several times in the leg.

• On May 24 in the 6600 block of Brookview Drive NE there was a report that an individual’s ex-girlfriend had assaulted them and stolen their vehicle.

• On May 25 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE there was a report of a burglary, second-degree assault and domestic assault. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.

DWI, drugs

• On May 23 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for first-degree DWI and several other charges after being involved in a hit and run two-vehicle crash.

Miscellaneous

• On May 20 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE officers responded to a report of a domestic incident where they found a man, who had an outstanding third-degree felony warrant for assault, had locked himself in his apartment and made comments that he had a firearm. An Anoka County K-9 unit was contacted and responded to the scene. The suspect fled and jumped out a third-story window, A perimeter was established, and a K-9 track was conducted but failed to locate the male.

• On May 21 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE an adult male moped driver was arrested for possession of a BB gun in a public place and for having two outstanding felony warrants.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On May 22 in the 14100 block of Lincoln Street NE two catalytic converters were stolen.

• On May 23 in the 1800 block of 134th Lane NW a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On May 26 in the 13900 block of Fraizer Street NE mail was stolen.

• On May 25 in the 17800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen from a sales lot.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On May 25 in the 2600 block of 207th Avenue NW a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On May 14 in the 14100 block of Xkimo Street theft was reported.

• On May 14 in the 8800 block of 151st Lane NW theft was reported.

• On May 16 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.

• On May 16 on 160th Avenue NW theft was reported.

Assault

• On May 17 in the 5700 block of 145th Court NW a man was arrested for felony domestic assault by strangulation for assaulting his brother.

DWI/Drugs

• On May 14 at Nowthen Boulevard NW and Ramsey Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On May 15 in the 14600 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On May 16 on Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance, giving officers a fake name and driving after revocation.

• On May 16 in the 14200 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On May 16 in the 18000 block of Saint Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On May 17 in the 7800 block of 165th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On May 18 at Unity Street NW and McKinley Street NW property was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On May 20 at Armstrong Boulevard NW and Riverdale officers helped ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain and returned them to their mother.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On May 19 in the 3200 block of Bridge Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

Assault

• On May 19 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a student assaulted another student.

• On May 24 in the 23600 block of Kanabec Street NW domestic assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On May 14 at Highway 47 NW and 253rd Avenue NW drug paraphernalia was found.

Property damage

• On May 20 in the 3400 block of Bridge Street NW a “No U-Turn” sign was hit.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On May 24 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On May 24 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.

• On May 24 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On May 24 in the 400 block of Manor Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 26 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.

• On May 27 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.

• On May 27 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On May 22 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On May 25 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On May 25 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.

• On May 25 in the 8100 block of McKinley Street NE an assault occurred.

• On May 27 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there a second-degree assault and a gross misdemeanor theft incident.

Miscellaneous

• On May 23 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle fled police officers after they attempted to pull the vehicle over for careless driving.

• On May 28 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a 90-year-old male died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

