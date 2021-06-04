ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On May 22 in the 14100 block of Drake Street NW an enclosed, parked trailer was stolen.
• On May 23 in the 13400 block of Killdeer Street NW a bike was stolen from an unlocked garage.
• On May 24 in the 16100 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW three catalytic converters were stolen.
• On May 25 in the 18000 block of Uplander Court NW a vehicle was stolen out of the garage.
• On May 27 in the 2700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard a vehicle was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 22 in the 2100 block of 137th Lane NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 25 in the 1900 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 17 in the 2300 block of Seventh Avenue a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen and later returned to the owner.
• On May 18 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street theft was reported.
• On May 19 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street mail was stolen.
• On May 22 in the 400 block of Benton Street theft was reported.
Assault
• On May 22 in the 300 block of Coolidge Street a man shot his roommate in the foot.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 19 in the 800 block of East River Road a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 20 in the 2700 block of Ferry Street a man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On May 21 in the 3700 block of Thurston Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On May 20 in the 700 block of East Main Street a tire came off a vehicle and hit a business.
• On May 23 in the 2200 block of Second Avenue property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On May 21 in the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue a 33-year-old woman was found dead.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On May 21 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On May 22 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male stole a woman’s phone and interfered with a 911 phone call.
• On May 22 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a gym bag was stolen from a locker.
• On May 24 at the intersection of Davenport Street NE and 109th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 24 in the 700 block of 89th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 25 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a phone and wallet were stolen.
• On May 25 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE there was a theft from the city’s boathouse.
• On May 26 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile male was arrested for check forgery and fleeing officers on foot.
• On May 26 in the 3000 block of 82nd Lane NE a muffler was stolen from a dump truck.
Property damage
• On May 21 in the 2200 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE a house was egged.
• On May 22 in the 11400 block of Sixth Place NE a gate was damaged.
• On May 24 at the intersection of Service Drive NE and Able Street NE there was a vehicle fire.
• On May 26 in the 10000 block of East Pleasure Creek Parkway NE a sink hole was reported.
Assault
• On May 22 in the 12200 block of Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was assaulted.
• On May 23 in the 700 block of 113th Avenue NE a juvenile was assaulted.
• On May 24 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was cited for a fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after he threatened staff and security at a business. He was trespassed from the business.
• On May 25 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE there was a domestic assault between partners that resulted in property damage. One individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
DWI, drugs
• On May 22 at the intersection of 124th Lane NE and Tyler Street NE a male driver was arrested for DWI during a rolling domestic incident.
• On May 22 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 123rd Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and driving after revocation after being pulled over for careless driving and a stop sign violation.
• On May 23 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a driver, who was involved in a crash, was arrested for DWI and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
• On May 26 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 18 in the 3900 block of Tyler Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 18 in the 1300 block of 42nd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen during a second-degree burglary.
• On May 19 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 19 in the 4700 block of Chatham Road NE a package was stolen.
• On May 20 in the 4300 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft.
• On May 20 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 21 in the 800 block of 50th Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On May 21 in the 4100 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 21 in the 3900 block of Lookout Place NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 21 in the 4400 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft.
• On May 21 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a second-degree aggravated robbery.
• On May 22 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a theft and property damage.
• On May 23 in the 500 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a theft.
• On May 23 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen but was later recovered in Monticello.
• On May 24 in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 19 in the 4300 block of Washington Street NE there was a fourth-degree intentional property damage incident.
• On May 24 in the 4300 block of Benjamin Street NE there was an attempted catalytic converter theft that resulted in property damage.
Assault
• On May 23 in the 5100 block of Sixth Street NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and theft.
DWI, drugs
• On May 19 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and property damage. He was taken to the hospital due to narcotics consumption.
• On May 21 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On May 22 at the intersection of Tyler Street NE and 50th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI with three or more prior impaired driving incidents in the last 10 years.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 20 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On May 20 in the 2500 block of 132nd Lane NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On May 20 in the 13100 block of Yukon Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On May 20 in the 1800 block of 111th Avenue NW theft was attempted.
• On May 20 in the 9000 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 20 in the 13100 block of Yukon Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 20 in the 11200 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 21 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW burglary was reported.
• On May 21 in the 400 block of 84th Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On May 21 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 21 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 21 in the 13200 block of Zion Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 22 in the 3900 block of 119th Avenue NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On May 22 in the 9000 block of Norway Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 22 in the 10300 block of Wintergreen Street NW theft was reported.
• On May 23 in the 13100 block of Vintage Street NW theft was reported.
• On May 23 in the 13100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 23 in the 10300 block of Grouse Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 24 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On May 24 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW theft was reported.
• On May 24 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW theft was reported.
• On May 24 in the 9300 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 24 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW robbery was reported.
• On May 24 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 25 in the 12000 block of Goldenrod Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 25 in the 12000 block of Evergreen Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 25 in the 11400 block of Kerry Street NW theft by swindle was reported.
• On May 26 at Redwood Street NW and 107th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On May 21 in the 800 block of 104th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On May 23 in the 2000 block of 111th Lane NW assault was reported.
• On May 23 in the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW terroristic threats were made.
• On May 24 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On May 24 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On May 24 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 21 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW felony drug charges were filed.
• On May 21 in the 2800 block of Main Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI and fifth-degree controlled substance.
• On May 21 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On May 22 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 99th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 23 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On May 23 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 25 in the 1100 block of Egret Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On May 26 in the 100 block of 109th Lane NW drug paraphernalia was reported.
• On May 26 in the 200 block of 102nd Lane NW drug paraphernalia was reported.
• On May 26 in the 3000 block of 116th Avenue NW drug paraphernalia was reported.
Property damage
• On May 21 in the 13200 block of Zion Street NW a vehicle was tampered with.
• On May 21 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On May 21 in the 2300 block 131st Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On May 25 at 85th Avenue NW and Springbrook Drive NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On May 22 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On May 22 in the 900 block of 106th Avenue NW a person was reported missing.
• On May 22 at 115th Avenue NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On May 25 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a hit-and-run was reported.
• On May 26 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On May 26 in the 900 block of 121st Lane NW a person was reported missing.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On May 22 in the 18700 block of Breezy Point license plates that were stolen off a vehicle were found being used in Coon Rapids.
• On May 24 in the 23400 block of Ulysses Street NE two catalytic converters were stolen off work vehicles.
• On May 24 in the 21400 block of Aberdeen Street NW two catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles.
• On May 24 in the 23700 block of Johnson Street NE an unsecured generator and propane tank were stolen from a work site.
Assault
• On May 25 in the 21200 block of Rendova Street NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 23 at Highway 65 NE and 221st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 20 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE two compound bows were stolen.
• On May 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile female was detained for misdemeanor shoplifting. The female showed a confirmed misdemeanor warrant out of Dakota County for property damage. The female was transported to East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Lino Lakes and a parent was contacted.
• On May 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a misdemeanor theft and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On May 21 at the intersection of 59th Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen motorcycle.
• On May 21 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a trailer parked in a store’s parking lot was stolen.
• On May 21 in the 6400 block of Christenson Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 21 in the 200 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE there was a delayed report of a burglary. A male suspect was arrested for first-degree burglary.
• On May 22 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a baby bike trailer was stolen.
• On May 22 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for using a credit card fraudulently and having an outstanding felony warrant.
• On May 22 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 22 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On May 22 in the 5100 block of Lincoln Street NE mail was stolen.
• On May 23 in the 2600 block of 68th Avenue NE bikes were stolen.
• On May 23 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 23 in the 6000 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 23 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 24 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle and ice house.
• On May 25 in the 6100 block of Sunrise Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle and a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 25 in the 600 block of Dover Street NE a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On May 19 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was taken to a hospital for minor injuries after punching a self-checkout screen. The business requested criminal charges for the damages.
• On May 20 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE there were two reports of property damage.
• On May 21 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a female was cited for property damage and disorderly conduct and was trespassed from the site.
• On May 24 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a vehicle drove off the roadway and hit a city sign, damaging it. A gas line was also involved so the Fridley Fire Department and NuStar Energy responded.
• On May 25 in the 5600 block of Arthur Street NE a power box was reported damaged.
Assault
• On May 19 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE an assault was reported.
• On May 20 in the 400 block of Ironton Street NE a misdemeanor domestic assault occurred. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On May 20 in the 5000 block of Topper Lane NE a man was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On May 22 in the 7300 block of Memory Lane NE a male assaulted his girlfriend and left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On May 23 in the 6000 block of Third Street NE a male was transported to a hospital after being shot several times in the leg.
• On May 24 in the 6600 block of Brookview Drive NE there was a report that an individual’s ex-girlfriend had assaulted them and stolen their vehicle.
• On May 25 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE there was a report of a burglary, second-degree assault and domestic assault. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
DWI, drugs
• On May 23 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for first-degree DWI and several other charges after being involved in a hit and run two-vehicle crash.
Miscellaneous
• On May 20 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE officers responded to a report of a domestic incident where they found a man, who had an outstanding third-degree felony warrant for assault, had locked himself in his apartment and made comments that he had a firearm. An Anoka County K-9 unit was contacted and responded to the scene. The suspect fled and jumped out a third-story window, A perimeter was established, and a K-9 track was conducted but failed to locate the male.
• On May 21 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE an adult male moped driver was arrested for possession of a BB gun in a public place and for having two outstanding felony warrants.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On May 22 in the 14100 block of Lincoln Street NE two catalytic converters were stolen.
• On May 23 in the 1800 block of 134th Lane NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 26 in the 13900 block of Fraizer Street NE mail was stolen.
• On May 25 in the 17800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen from a sales lot.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On May 25 in the 2600 block of 207th Avenue NW a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 14 in the 14100 block of Xkimo Street theft was reported.
• On May 14 in the 8800 block of 151st Lane NW theft was reported.
• On May 16 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
• On May 16 on 160th Avenue NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On May 17 in the 5700 block of 145th Court NW a man was arrested for felony domestic assault by strangulation for assaulting his brother.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 14 at Nowthen Boulevard NW and Ramsey Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 15 in the 14600 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On May 16 on Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance, giving officers a fake name and driving after revocation.
• On May 16 in the 14200 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 16 in the 18000 block of Saint Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On May 17 in the 7800 block of 165th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On May 18 at Unity Street NW and McKinley Street NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On May 20 at Armstrong Boulevard NW and Riverdale officers helped ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain and returned them to their mother.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On May 19 in the 3200 block of Bridge Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On May 19 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a student assaulted another student.
• On May 24 in the 23600 block of Kanabec Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 14 at Highway 47 NW and 253rd Avenue NW drug paraphernalia was found.
Property damage
• On May 20 in the 3400 block of Bridge Street NW a “No U-Turn” sign was hit.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On May 24 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 24 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On May 24 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 24 in the 400 block of Manor Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 26 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.
• On May 27 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On May 27 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On May 22 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On May 25 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On May 25 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On May 25 in the 8100 block of McKinley Street NE an assault occurred.
• On May 27 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there a second-degree assault and a gross misdemeanor theft incident.
Miscellaneous
• On May 23 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle fled police officers after they attempted to pull the vehicle over for careless driving.
• On May 28 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a 90-year-old male died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.