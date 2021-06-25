ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On June 9 in the 600 block of East River Road a man was arrested for theft.
• On June 11 in the 1400 block of Cleveland Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 11 in the 800 block of West Main Street a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On June 11 in the 3500 block of Thurston Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On June 11 in the 600 block of East River Road a residential burglary was reported.
• On June 13 in the 500 block of Washington Street mail theft was reported.
• On June 11 in the 2700 block of 11th Avenue a license plate was stolen.
Assault
• On June 7 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue an assault was reported.
• On June 8 in the 700 block of East Main Street domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 9 at Ferry Street and Martin Street a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 11 in the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue a park was vandalized.
• On June 11 at Fairoak Avenue and Highway 10 property was damaged.
• On June 11 in the 600 block of Church Street property was damaged.
• On June 12 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On June 13 at Third Avenue and Polk Street a man was found setting fire in the woods.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On June 4 in the 3200 block of 90th Curve NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 4 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a report of an adult female who trespassed and was involved in a theft.
• On June 4 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an unattended bicycle was stolen.
• On June 5 in the 900 block of 99th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On June 4 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE property was damaged.
• On June 4 in the 0 block of Territorial Road NE a home was broken into resulting in property damage. Nothing was stolen.
Assault
• On June 4 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a male was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation.
• On June 5 in the 700 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for an assault, having an outstanding warrant, fleeing officers on foot and obstruction of the legal process.
• On June 5 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for fourth-degree assault, having an outstanding warrant and obstruction with force.
• On June 5 in the 0 block of 111th Lane NE there was a report of a gun-pointing incident and ongoing threats.
DWI, drugs
• On June 4 in the 3000 block of 82nd Lane NE two adult males who were overdosing on narcotics were transported to a hospital.
• On June 5 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 119th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation.
• On June 6 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Jackson Street NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana.
• On June 6 in the 100 block of 96th Lane NE an individual was arrested for drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On June 7 in the 700 block of 85th Avenue NE a male, who was acting erratically at a business, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of paraphernalia.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 8 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On June 8 in the 700 block of 39th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 8 in the 4900 block of Tyler Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 9 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On June 12 in the 4600 block of Polk Street NE there was fourth-degree criminal property damage.
• On June 13 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia and a dangerous weapon.
• On June 14 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On June 8 in the 1100 block of 42nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On June 12 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a domestic assault and property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On June 8 in the 900 block of 49th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On June 11 in the 4400 block of Seventh Street NE a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On June 10 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On June 10 in the 8800 block of Norway Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 10 in the 11300 block of Olive Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 10 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 11 in the 1000 block of Woody Lane NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On June 11 in the 10100 block of Olive Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 11 in the 1100 block of 94th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 11 in the 11200 block of Uplander Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 11 in the 8900 block of Norway Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 11 in the 10700 block of Ilex Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On June 12 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On June 12 in the 9800 block of Avocet Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 12 in the 11300 block of Ibis Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 12 in the 900 block of 123rd Lane NW theft was reported.
• On June 12 in the 10300 block of Flamingo Street NW mail theft was reported.
•On June 13 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 13 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 13 in the 10300 block of Crocus Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 14 in the 9600 block of Flintwood Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 15 in the 11100 block of Bittersweet Street NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On June 10 in the 500 block of 109th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 10 in the 11300 block of Dogwood Street NW assault was reported.
• On June 12 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW assault was reported.
•On June 13 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW assault was reported.
• On June 15 in the 10200 block of Palm Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 10 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 10 in the 900 block of 121st Lane NW drugs were reported.
• On June 10 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW drugs were reported.
• On June 10 in the 11300 block of Dogwood Street NW controlled substance possession was reported.
• On June 11 at Robinson Drive NW and Egret Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 11 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 12 at Main Street NW and University Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On June 13 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Direct River Drive NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On June 14 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
• On June 14 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On June 16 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW drugs were reported.
• On June 16 at Xeon Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
Property damage
• On June 13 in the 3100 block of 116th Lane NW arson was reported.
• On June 14 in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW property was damaged.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a stolen license plate was recovered and sent to be destroyed.
• On June 9 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a stolen license plate.
• On June 11 in the 1000 block of Hathaway Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 11 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a woman, who had reportedly pumped gas without paying, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant. Theft charges are pending.
• On June 11 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On June 12 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On June 11 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a Fridley woman reported her phone had been stolen and that she had tracked it to Grand Forks, North Dakota. She drove to the city and confronted the individual who stole her phone who promptly returned it.
• On June 11 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a theft occurred.
• On June 12 in the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle and a set of new license plates in the vehicle were stolen.
• On June 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman was cited for theft.
• On June 12 in the 5400 block of Altura Road NE a trailer was stolen.
• On June 13 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 13 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in criminal property damage.
• On June 13 in the 5400 block of Altura Road NE a package was stolen.
• On June 13 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE an individual was cited for misdemeanor theft.
• On June 13 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE a stolen vehicle was recovered that had stolen license plates. The occupants in the vehicle fled officers on foot but were found later.
• On June 13 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen form a vehicle.
• On June 14 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 14 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 15 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 15 in the 100 block of 58th Avenue NE there was a report unknown individual(s) broke into a construction site, stole an air conditioning unit and cut the electrical wiring.
Property damage
• On June 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On June 11 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE there was a vehicle fire.
• On June 12 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of two juvenile males spray-painting city property. One male was located and allegedly admitted to the vandalism. The juvenile was brought home and released to his mother.
• On June 12 in the 1200 block of Charles Street NE a fire had occurred.
Assault
• On June 9 in the 6300 block of Monroe Street NE there was a report of a criminal sexual conduct incident.
• On June 13 in the 5700 block of Fourth Street NE a woman reported the father of her child had choked her during a domestic assault and then left the area in his vehicle.
• On June 13 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a male who had pointed a gun at several individuals at a gathering and then left before officers arrived.
• On June 13 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE a fight occurred between family members and friends who were drunk.
• On June 14 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a male reported he was slapped by an unknown female who had opened a package on his porch.
DWI, drugs
• On June 9 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and driving after revocation after he was pulled over for failing to maintain a lane.
• On June 11 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation.
• On June 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and driving after revocation. The male passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On June 11 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On June 11 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE a male driver who was smoking meth inside a vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of the legal process and a DUI.
• On June 11 in the 4400 block of Seventh Street NE a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI and first-degree test refusal after being pulled over for failure to maintain a lane.
• On June 11 in the 6100 block of University Avenue NE a Lino Lakes police officer made a DUI arrest in Fridley.
• On June 12 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a Centennial Lakes police officer arrested a driver for DWI in Fridley.
• On June 12 in the 800 block of 40th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 12 at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and 57th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for first-degree DWI and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On June 14 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a male occupant of a vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
Miscellaneous
• On June 11 in the 6100 block of Rainbow Drive NE an individual died.
• On June 11 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a man reported he hadn’t heard from his daughter, who has type 1 diabetes, since June 7. An apartment manager unlocked her door for officers during a welfare check, and the female was found dead in her bathroom.
• On June 11 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a male and female were cited for fleeing police officers after being involved in a domestic incident.
• On June 12 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a female was found not breathing. An officer attempted life saving measures, but the woman had died.
• On June 12 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE an individual requested a welfare check be done on their father. Officers entered the father’s home by breaching the door. The man was located dead in the bathroom.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Drugs
• On June 12 in the 24600 block of Highway 47 NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
• On June 12 in the 22900 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 13 in the 23500 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On June 14 at Cree Street NW and 223rd Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On June 11 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On June 11 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a temporary license plate was stolen.
• On June 14 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a wallet was possibly stolen.
• On June 14 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a theft occurred that resulted in property damage.
• On June 14 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE there was an attempted burglary.
• On June 15 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a simple robbery occurred.
• On June 15 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 16 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 17 in the 700 block of Lund Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 13 in the 7900 block of Pleasant View Drive NE a vehicle’s window was broken.
• On June 14 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE a garden fence was knocked over.
Assault
• On June 13 in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, use of force, obstruction of justice and fleeing police officers.
DWI, drugs
• On June 16 in the 8000 block of Highway 65 NE a driver who caused a crash that resulted in injuries was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On June 15 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Terrace Road NE a Buick with no front license plate fled police officers when turning around during an attempted traffic stop.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office did not send a report this week due to personnel being out of the office. Ramsey police did not submit a report by press time this week.
