ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 31 in the 500 block of Washington Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 4 in the 600 block of Harrison Street theft was reported.
• On June 5 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street theft was reported.
Assault
• On June 2 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue a delayed assault report was filed.
• On June 5 in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue domestic assault was reported.
• On June 6 in the 200 block of Jackson Street assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 2 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 5 at Highway 10 and Greenhaven Road a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 5 at Ferry Street and Highway 10 a driver was arrested for methamphetamine possession.
• On June 6 at Ferry Street and Highway 10 a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 6 at Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On May 31 in the 1700 block of Third Avenue property was damaged.
• On June 2 in the 600 block of Van Buren Street property was damaged.
• On June 2 in the 2100 block of Ferry Street property was damaged.
• On June 2 at Second Avenue and Jackson Street a sign was damaged.
• On June 3 in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On June 5 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue a man was cited for urinating in public.
BLAINE
• The Blaine Police Department did not publish a public safety report this week.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 1 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 2 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On June 2 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard BE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 3 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On June 3 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which was vandalized.
• On June 3 at the intersection of 51st Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE there was a theft.
• On June 4 in the 900 block of 50th Avenue NE there was a burglary.
• On June 5 in the 4700 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft.
• On June 5 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a burglary where a welfare check was conducted.
• On June 5 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 5 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 7 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
Property damage
• On June 7 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE there was a hit-and-run crash that resulted in injuries.
DWI, drugs
• On June 1 in the 4700 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for DWI after being involved in a hit-and-run.
• On June 5 in the 3900 block of Third Street NE a driver was arrested for DUI, controlled substance crime and felony possession of a firearm.
• On June 8 in the 900 block of 49th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On June 3 in the 10 block of 98th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On June 4 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW robbery was reported.
• On June 4 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 5 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW a residence was burglarized.
• On June 6 in the 10400 block of Foley Boulevard NW a robbery was reported.
• On June 6 in the 10900 block of Dahlia Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On June 6 in the 10 block of 104th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 6 in the 10100 block of Olive Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 6 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 6 in the 10000 block of Drake Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 7 in the 12100 block of Thrust Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 7 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 7 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On June 7 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 7 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW residential burglary was reported.
• On June 7 in the 10 block of 99th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 7 in the 9200 block of University Avenue theft was reported.
• ON June 8 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On June 3 in the 11300 block of Foley Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 3 in the 11000 block of Foley Boulevard NW an individual was charged with malicious punishment of a child.
• On June 4 in the 1600 block of 131st Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 5 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 5 in the 2400 block of 112th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 6 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 7 at Main Street NW and Highway 10 NW assault was reported.
• On June 8 in the 500 block of Main Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 3 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On June 5 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW drugs were reported.
• On June 5 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW an overdose was reported.
• On June 5 at Foley Boulevard NW and East River Road NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 6 at Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On June 7 at University Avenue NW and 91st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On June 7 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 8 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Mississippi Boulevard NW drug paraphernalia was found.
• On June 8 at the 9200 block of University Avenue NW drugs were reported.
Property damage
• On June 3 in the 13200 block of Vintage Street NW a vehicle was tampered with.
• On June 3 in the 11200 block of Foley Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On June 4 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On June 5 in the 1400 block of 97th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On June 6 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On June 6 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW property was damaged.
• On June 6 in the 10800 block of Killdeer Street NW property was damaged.
• On June 7 in the 9000 block of Springbrook Drive NW property was damaged.
• On June 7 in the 2200 block of 131st Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On June 8 in the 10800 block of Eagle Street NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On June 3 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On June 3 in the 11300 block of Dogwood Street NW dissemination of pornographic work involving minors was reported.
• On June 7 at Crane Street NW and Main Street NW criminal vehicular operation was reported.
• On June 9 in the 10600 block of Quince Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 2 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 3 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for receiving stolen property and for being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.
• On June 3 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual stole money from novelty machines at a business.
• On June 3 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 4 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On June 4 in the 5200 block of Capitol Street NE there was a delayed report of a stolen license plate.
• On June 5 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On June 5 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a male jumped out of a van and stole a woman’s bag that was sitting on the ground. The suspect was located a few hours later, and the bag was returned.
• On June 5 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a man who broke into a residence and assaulted a woman was arrested for first-degree burglary, domestic assault, violation of a trespass notice, obstruction of the legal process with force, and property damage.
• On June 5 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a male stealing an electric bicycle.
• On June 6 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a male recovered his own unoccupied stolen vehicle that was stolen out of Minneapolis.
• On June 6 in the 5700 block of 2 1/2 Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On June 6 in the 1200 block of Gardena Avenue NE several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On June 7 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 8 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a laptop was stolen.
• On June 8 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE cash was stolen from inside a vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 3 in the 4800 block of Main Street NE a juvenile female reported she was being bullied and that other children created graffiti of inappropriate words on a playground.
• On June 8 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle’s front windshield was smashed.
Assault
• On June 4 in the 7900 block of Main Street NE there was a delayed report of an individual being assaulted by a co-worker.
• On June 5 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a domestic assault occurred, and the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
• On June 6 in the 600 block of Main Street NE a woman was the victim of a domestic assault by her boyfriend who fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
DWI, drugs
• On June 3 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE an individual suffered an overdose and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
• On June 7 at the intersection of Baker Street NE and Osborne Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, careless driving and criminal vehicular operation after causing a crash where one individual suffered minor injuries.
• On June 7 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and Highway 65 NE three vehicles were involved in a crash. One male driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation and then arrested for third-degree test refusal, careless driving, driving after revocation, leaving the scene of an accident and having no insurance.
• On June 8 in the 5000 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On June 2 in the 200 block of 57th Place NE a 27-year-old female was found not breathing. Fridley officers and firefighters along with Allina Health EMTs attempted life saving efforts, but were unsuccessful. The Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.
• On June 2 in the 7400 block of Tempo Terrace NE there was a report of an individual receiving terroristic threats.
• On June 3 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a woman reported that nude photos she had taken of herself when she was a minor were being posted on Snapchat by someone she did not know. The Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and advised of the criminal sexual conduct incident.
• On June 4 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE three males were located and one with a gun. Officers, with the assistance of a K-9, were able to locate the firearm and a male, who was taken into custody for possession of a pistol without a permit, discharge of a weapon without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm and dangerous discharge of a firearm.
• On June 5 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE a fire occurred.
• On June 5 in the 8300 block of Broad Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On June 6 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE there was a grass fire.
• On June 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On June 6 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE 200 street racers were found loitering in a parking lot and revving their engines. Several dispersal orders were given by officers, and the street racers slowly left the area.
• On June 6 at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 100 an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that made an illegal pass on the right. The vehicle fled but was identified.
• On June 6 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an individual reported someone was taking pictures of a nude person without their consent. A probable cause pick-up and hold was placed on the suspect.
• On June 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 61st Avenue NE a motorcycle fled officers and was not pursued, identified or located.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 31 in the 6400 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On June 1 at Alpine Drive NW and Puma Street NW theft was reported.
• On June 2 in the 5500 block of 153rd Court NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On June 2 in the 7600 block of 147th Terrace NW mail was stolen.
• On June 3 in the 14700 block of Cobalt Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On June 3 in the 14600 block of Argon Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
Assault
• On May 28 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 29 in the 7100 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 31 at Zeolite Street NW and Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On June 2 in the 9500 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 1 in the 14300 block of Dysprosium Street NW property was damaged.
• On June 2 in the 14100 block of Uranium Street NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On May 31 a 37-year-old woman was found dead.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On June 3 in the 23200 block of Woodbine Street NW a license plate was stolen.
• On June 6 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On June 6 in the 23900 block of Neon Street NW assault was reported.
• On June 8 in the 23300 block of Ivywood Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 7 at St. Francis Boulevard NW and Degardner Circle NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On June 10 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On June 10 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a gas line was cut, resulting in a leak.
Assault
• On June 8 in the 1100 block of Wyldwood Lane NE an assault occurred.
• On June 9 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a fifth-degree domestic assault by strangulation and for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On June 10 in the 8100 block of Pleasant View Drive NE a fifth-degree domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On June 8 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE possible narcotics were located.
Miscellaneous
• On June 8 in the 600 block of Lund Avenue NE an individual died.
• On June 9 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was found in possession of an electrical incapacitation device.
Note: The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office did not send a report this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.