ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On May 30 in the 16100 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a wallet was stolen after a vehicle’s window was broken.
• On May 30 in the 3000 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a jacket and shopping bag were stolen after a vehicle’s window was broken.
• On June 1 in the 3000 block of 162nd Lane NW checks were stolen from an unsecured mailbox and were being used.
• On June 1 in the 3500 block of 134th Avenue NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On May 28 in the 1400 block of 148th Lane NW an individual was arrested after a physical fight among siblings.
• On May 31 in the 2500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a man was arrested following a physical fight between family members.
DWI/Drugs
• On June 1 in the 17200 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW multiple mailboxes were damaged in the area.
• On May 29 at Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 31 at 153rd Lane and Martin Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 24 in the 2700 block of Fairoak Avenue a license plate was stolen.
• On May 25 in the 1200 block of Benton Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 27 in the 900 block of Westwood Lane a bicycle was stolen by a theft suspect who faked a heroin overdose to go to the hospital and tried to escape via the stolen bike.
• On May 29 in the 1500 block of Second Avenue an armed robbery was reported.
• On May 30 in the 800 block of East River Road theft was reported.
Assault
• On May 24 in the 3800 block of St. Francis Boulevard a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman in a business.
• On May 27 in the 800 block of Madison Street assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 24 at Fourth Avenue and Pleasant Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 27 on the Highway 10 ramp a woman was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
BLAINE
• The Blaine Police Department did not submit a public safety report this week.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 25 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 26 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On May 26 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 27 in the 4400 block of 2 1/2 Street NE a theft occurred.
• On May 27 in the 3800 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 29 in the 1900 block of 42nd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 29 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 29 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On May 29 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On May 25 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a report of fourth-degree intentional criminal property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On May 30 in the 3700 block of Second Street NE a driver, who was slumped over in their vehicle, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 28 in the 2000 block of 110th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On May 29 in the 10400 block of University Avenue theft was reported.
• On May 30 in the 2100 block of 131st Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 30 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 31 in the 13200 block of Meadowood Trail NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 1 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 2 in the 11800 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 2 in the 10400 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On June 1 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On June 1 in the 10900 block of Woody Lane NW malicious punishment of a child was reported.
• On June 1 in the 8400 block of East River Road NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 27 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 121st Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 28 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW drug charges were filed.
• On May 28 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On May 29 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and 121st Avenue a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On May 30 in the 2500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 31 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Egret Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On June 1 in the 11300 block of Osage Street NW drug charges were filed.
• On June 1 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW drug charges were filed.
Property damage
• On May 27 in the 9900 block of Cottonwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On May 28 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW property was damaged.
• On May 28 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On May 28 in the 9500 block of Foley Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On May 29 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On May 31 in the 12800 block of Flamingo Street NW property was damaged.
• On May 31 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW property was damaged.
• On May 31 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On June 1 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On June 2 in the 13200 block of Meadowood Trail NW property was damaged.
• On June 2 in the 10900 block of Magnolia Street NW city property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On May 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 610 NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On May 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Springbrook Drive NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On May 29 at University Avenue NW and 94th Circle NW somebody fled police on foot.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On May 31 in the 18500 block of Highway 65 NE four catalytic converters were cut off vehicles.
• On June 1 in the 23700 block of Johnson Street NE a motor was stolen off a parked boat.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 29 at Highway 65 NE and Sims Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 26 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 26 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE cash and a drivers license were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On May 26 in the 7400 block of Baker Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 27 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 27 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 27 in the 6200 block of Riverview Terrace NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 27 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman was arrested for theft, obstruction of the legal process with force and providing officers a false name.
• On May 28 in the 600 block of Main Street NE there was a report of tools being stolen from a construction site, damage to a tool box and damage to a fence.
• On May 28 in the 6500 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 28 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE tools were stolen from a job site.
• On May 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 28 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE tools were stolen from a contractor’s truck.
• On May 29 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 30 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
• On May 31 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On June 1 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE there was a report of a third-degree burglary, a vehicle theft and criminal property damage.
• On June 1 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a juvenile male was arrested and transported to the East Regional Juvenile Center for receiving a stolen vehicle, which was recovered.
Property damage
• On May 26 in the 5200 block of Taylor Street NE a fire occurred.
• On May 27 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE there was a two-car crash that resulted in injuries. A male driver was cited for several traffic violations.
• On May 28 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE a telephone pole was inadvertently pushed over by construction equipment, and it came to rest against a power line. Xcel Energy was contacted.
• On May 29 in the 7500 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a home’s siding was shot with orange paintballs, which resulted in damage.
• On May 29 in the 1600 block of 75th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On June 1 in the 4700 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a K-9 unit was dispatched for a vehicle that had just been involved in striking several parked vehicles and fled from police officers. The vehicle was found unoccupied in a driveway. The K-9 unit tracked and located the suspect on the side of a garage hiding among garbage cans. The suspect was taken into custody.
• On June 1 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male arsonist was reported to have started a grass fire and then took off running. The suspect was not located.
• On June 1 in the 600 block of 67th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On May 27 in the 6300 block of Monroe Street NE there was a report of criminal sexual conduct.
• On May 29 in the 8400 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report that a juvenile female was assaulted by a classmate.
• On May 30 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree assault and criminal property damage.
• On May 31 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a suspicious male in a parking lot who had been dropped off by other males. When officers arrived they noticed the male appeared to have been assaulted, but he would not provide officers with any information on why he was in the area or how he was assaulted. The male was transported to a bus stop in Columbia Heights.
• On May 31 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of an assault.
• On June 1 in the 1000 block of North Circle Drive NE a juvenile male was arrested for a domestic assault against his mother and causing her fear of bodily harm.
DWI, drugs
• On May 26 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was found. An officer disposed of it.
• On May 27 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Osborne Road NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 28 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE a driver was cited for having an open bottle of alcohol, failing to provide a drivers license, semaphore violation and making an illegal change of course.
• On May 29 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 51st Way NE a male driver was arrested for having an open bottle, being in possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle and failing to obey a traffic control device.
• On May 31 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE officers administered Narcan to an unconscious female who had overdosed on an illicit substance. The female regained consciousness and refused to be transported to a hospital, so a transport hold was signed.
• On June 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and driving after suspension.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On May 28 in the 1500 block of 143rd Lane NE mail was stolen and found in a ditch.
•On May 30 in the 14100 block of Lincoln Street NE an unlocked vehicle was stolen; the keys weren’t inside.
• On June 1 in the 1300 block of 157th Avenue NE a chop saw and leaf blower were stolen out of a work vehicle.
•On June 3 in the 16900 block of Chisholm Street NE a license plate was stolen.
Assault
• On May 31 in the 13700 block of Johnson Street NE a man was arrested following an altercation with his girlfriend.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 29 in the 15600 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On June 1 at Central Avenue NE and Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On June 2 in the 1300 block of 172nd Lane NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On May 31 in the 2900 block of 174th Avenue NE a vehicle was sprayed with paint and cement.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On June 1 in the 22800 block of Spring Hill Road NW a weed trimmer was stolen from a front yard.
• On June 1 in the 19900 block of Iguana Street NW theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 30 in the 7100 block of Old Viking Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On May 31 in the 21100 block of Sycamore Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 29 at Lake George Boulevard NW and 198th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 24 in the 14000 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 25 in the 6000 block of Highway 10 NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On May 26 in the 14700 block of Krypton Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 21 in the 3700 block of Thurston Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 21 in the 16000 block of Variolite Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 22 at Armstrong Boulevard and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 22 at Baugh Street NW and 181st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, fifth-degree controlled substance possession, fourth-degree damage to property and driving after revocation.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On May 30 in the 4400 block of 235th Lane NW a bicycle was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 31 at Saint Francis Boulevard NW and Ambassador Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance.
Property damage
• On May 28 in the 23100 block of Rum River Boulevard NW vandalism was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On June 1 in the 900 block of Manor Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 2 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
Property damage
• On June 3 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On June 1 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On May 31 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.
Miscellaneous
• On May 28 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE an individual died.
• On May 31 in the 600 block of Rosedale Road NE a male died.
• On May 31 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a motorcycle fled police officers.
