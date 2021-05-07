ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On April 23 in the 14200 block of Bluebird Street NW a running vehicle was stolen outside a gas station.
• On April 26 in the 16000 block of Olive Street NW two wallets were stolen from an unlocked work truck.
Assault
• On April 24 in the 4600 block of 159th Avenue NW assault was reported.
• On April 28 in the 1400 block of 148th Lane NW a woman was arrested after a domestic assault with her boyfriend.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 25 in the 1098 block of Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 28 in the 3400 block of 133rd Lane NW a vehicle hit some mailboxes and knocked them down.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On April 19 in the 400 block of Harrison Street theft was reported.
• On April 21 in the 800 block of East River Road a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 22 at Main Street and Third Avenue a license plate was stolen.
• On April 22 in the 700 block of East Main Street a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 24 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street an Amazon package was stolen.
• On April 24 in the 800 block of West Main Street a vehicle was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 20 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On April 21 at 8 1/2 Avenue and Jackson Street drug paraphernalia was found near a school bus stop.
• On April 22 in the 600 block of Main Street a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession and driving violations.
• On April 23 at Seventh Avenue and Highway 10 a driver and passenger were arrested for second-degree drug possession, and the passenger was charged for carrying a pistol without a license.
• On April 23 at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Sixth Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 24 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 22 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue property was damaged.
• On April 25 in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On April 21 in the 100 block of Webster Street a man reportedly solicited a woman for a sexual act.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 23 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Ulysses Lane NE a driver was cited for driving after revocation and for possession of a stolen license plate.
• On April 23 in the 9000 block of Jackson Street NE tools were stolen from an enclosed construction trailer.
• On April 23 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 91st Avenue NE there was a theft from a construction trailer.
• On April 24 in the 12700 block of Ulysses Circle NE there were two separate thefts from two vehicles that resulted in property damage.
• On April 24 in the 1000 block of 127th Avenue NE an iPad was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On April 24 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE bicycles were stolen.
• On April 25 in the 11500 block of Fourth Street NE a rain gutter machine and trailer was stolen.
• On April 28 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 28 in the 3800 block of 97th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 28 in the 4800 block of 106th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 28 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a theft.
• On April 28 in the 9900 block of Cord Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 29 in the 1200 block of 104th Avenue NE a dark gray Dodge Ram was reported stolen. The vehicle was later located, but it fled from officers. The vehicle was not recovered.
• On April 29 in the 10600 block of Packard Street NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On April 29 in the 2500 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a theft of services that resulted in criminal property damage.
Property damage
• On April 23 at the intersection of Ball Road NE and Lexington Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On April 23 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a dumpster was vandalized.
• On April 24 in the 1800 block of 101st Avenue NE a city fuel pump was damaged.
• On April 24 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Oak Park Boulevard NE two vehicles were involved in a crash where one party was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
• On April 25 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On April 25 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a report of criminal property damage.
• On April 25 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a vehicle’s window was broken.
• On April 25 in the 2800 block of Aspen Lake Drive NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On April 25 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a felony domestic assault arrest.
• On April 26 in the 9100 block of Tippecanoe Street NE there was a second-degree felony domestic assault by strangulation incident.
• On April 26 in the 9900 block of Fillmore Street NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On April 29 in the 400 block of 87th Lane NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On April 24 at the intersection of Club West Parkway NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and having an open bottle.
• On April 24 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 24 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 99th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 26 in the 1400 block of 103rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for an outstanding warrant and possession of meth and subsequently charged with introduction of contraband into the Anoka County Jail.
• On April 28 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a male driver, who was slumped over the wheel, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, having an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and driving after cancellation of his license.
• On April 28 at the intersection of Bengal Drive NE and University Avenue NE there was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in no injuries. The adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 29 at the intersection of 87th Lane NE and 89th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving after revocation of their license and for having no proof of insurance.
• On April 29 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE an adult female was arrested for third-degree DWI and an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On April 23 in the 100 block of 90th Lane NE an adult female was arrested for interfering with a 911 call and other domestic-related offenses.
• On April 23 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE there was a medical call involving an adult female who was unresponsive. The female was pronounced dead.
• On April 27 in the 12100 block of Hastings Street NE an adult female was arrested during a welfare check for having outstanding warrants, fleeing officers on foot and providing false information.
• On April 27 in the 4700 block of North Road NE there was a report of terroristic threats being made.
• On April 28 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation, but the vehicle fled.
• On April 29 in the 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NE there was a report of a laser shining at an aircraft in the area. The laser could not be located.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 20 in the 5200 block of Seventh Street NE there was a theft.
• On April 20 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 21 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE wheels and tires were stolen.
• On April 21 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 22 in the 5000 block of Seventh Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 23 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On April 26 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On April 26 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
Property damage
• On April 24 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a domestic incident that resulted in property damage.
• On April 25 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 40th Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On April 21 at the intersection of 42nd Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault, disorderly conduct and criminal property damage.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On April 22 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 22 in the 1200 block of 100th Avenue NW a burglary was attempted.
• On April 22 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 23 in the 1100 block of 101st Avenue NW aggravated robbery was reported.
• On April 23 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 23 in the 700 block of 99th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On April 23 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 24 in the 13000 block of Martin Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 24 in the 10200 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a business was burglarized.
• On April 24 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 25 in the 11700 block of Eldorado Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 26 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 26 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 22 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On April 22 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW terroristic threats were reported.
• On April 23 in the 11900 block of Sycamore Street NW assault was reported.
• On April 25 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On April 28 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 28 in the 11200 block of Swallow Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 26 at 101st Avenue NW and Butternut Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On April 28 at 113th Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
Property damage
• On April 22 in the 11700 block of Xeon Street NW property was damaged.
• On April 24 in the 800 block of 112th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On April 25 in the 2500 block of 103rd Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On April 27 at Pheasant Ridge Drive NW and 115th Lane NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On April 27 at Robinson Drive NW and 113th Avenue NW a driver made a stop-arm violation.
• On April 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On April 27 in the 9700 block of Egret Bouleavrd NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Assault
• On April 24 in the 3600 block of 221st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 21 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 21 in the 1000 block of 64th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a garage burglary where a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 21 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On April 21 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 22 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 23 in the 1100 block of Onondaga Street NE a male reported possible missing items from his residence.
• On April 23 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft.
• On April 25 in the 6200 block of highway 65 NE a vehicle left a site having stolen an unknown amount of lumber. The vehicle was later located by an officer, and it fled. The pursuit was unsuccessful. An alert was placed for the vehicle.
• On April 25 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE an unattended bag that was left in a shopping cart was stolen. The bag contained credit cards, checkbooks, a diver’s license, cash and a cellphone.
• On April 26 in the 4600 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 26 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle from Wisconsin was recovered.
• On April 26 in the 5700 bock of East River Road NE a package was stolen from an apartment building.
• On April 26 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 27 in the 7900 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On April 23 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE three vehicles were involved in a crash where one of the vehicles fled the scene. License plate information was obtained for the fleeing vehicle.
• On April 24 at the intersection of 77th Avenue NE and Elm Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 26 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 105th Avenue NE three vehicles were involved in a crash.
• On April 26 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being stolen from the parking lot of a business.
• On April 26 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 27 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On April 27 in the 5600 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle collided with a garage. No injuries were reported.
Assault
• On April 21 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation against a female.
• On April 21 at 550 Osborne Road NE a Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus patient was cited for fifth-degree misdemeanor assault against a male.
• On April 21 in the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE an individual contacted police officers and said they had been domestically assaulted by a male who left prior to officers’ arrival. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle the suspect was in but were unsuccessful. Officers returned to the original address were the individual reported the domestic assault, but they were uncooperative so officers left the residence.
• On April 21 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On April 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a runaway juvenile reported a criminal sexual conduct incident.
• On April 23 in the 700 block of 58th Avenue NE second-degree assault and threats of terror were reported in a gun-pointing incident.
• On April 24 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE two employees at a business were assaulted by multiple suspects who left prior to officers’ arrival. A female was sent a citation for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
• On April 25 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a female was arrested for domestic assault.
• On April 27 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE an individual was arrested for second-degree assault with a knife during a domestic incident and for interference with a 911 call. The victim was given medical attention.
DWI, drugs
• On April 22 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE officers tapped on the window of a vehicle where a man appeared unresponsive, but he was just sleeping. The male had an outstanding warrant so officers gave him a new court date for his warrant. The male also had a small amount of suspected marijuana, which was confiscated and destroyed.
• On April 24 in the 6000 block of East River Road NE a driver was transported to a hospital for a blood alcohol draw and was then transported to the Anoka County Jail for DWI, driving without a license and driving with lack of due care after the driver drove the wrong way on a street.
• On April 27 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE an unconscious male, who was slumped over in his vehicle due to overdosing on drugs, was treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital for additional treatment.
Miscellaneous
• On April 22 at 6000 West Moore Lake Drive NE staff at Fridley High School received a tip that a student was making threats. School staff and the Fridley High School resource officer contacted the student and searched the student’s backpack, where they located a realistic-looking, black BB gun with a removable magazine. During the investigation, it was determined that the threat was not valid, and the students and staff at the school were not in danger. The student was released into the custody of their parents and the case was referred to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges for gross misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
• On April 21 in the 5700 block of Medtronic Parkway NE a police officer was approached by an unknown male who claimed he was a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputy and that he was stopping the officer for “improper practice.” The male was later found not to be a licensed peace officer.
• On April 22 at 753 53rd Ave. NE Fridley Police responded to Petco on a report of found property. Upon arrival, officers learned that the business was having work done in the men’s restroom. Contractors located five wallets in the drop ceiling of the bathroom. Based on the contents of the wallets, they all appeared to belong to different females and the contents indicated that they had been there since approximately 2015. The owners of some of the wallets were identified based on the contents and returned to the owners. There are no suspects.
• On April 25 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE officers were dispatched to a domestic report where the suspect had left the scene. Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the suspect fled in the vehicle. An alert was placed on the vehicle and the suspect for fleeing officers in a vehicle and for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On April 25 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE Fridley officers received a report of dissemination of child pornography, and the case was forwarded to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
• On April 25 in the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard NE an officer observed smoke and over 60 street racers in a parking lot of a closed business. One vehicle was actively spinning around in a 360-degree motion while burning rubber on the parking lot. The street racers observed the police presence and quickly left the area with several vehicles leaving at a high rate of speed.
• On April 25 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling 105 miles per hour. The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle but lost sight of it.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On April 23 in the 13300 block of Aberdeen Street NE a motorcycle was stolen.
• On April 23 in the 1600 block of 149th Lane NE mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On April 26 in the 700 block of Andover Boulevard NE mail was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 25 in the 17500 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for third-degree DWI after marijuana was found in his vehicle and he said he was using LSD.
Property damage
• On April 25 in the 17500 block of Vikings Street NE a rental property was vandalized.
• On April 26 in the 3500 block of 148th Avenue NE tires were slashed on a parked vehicle.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On April 29 in the 5300 block of 199th Avenue NW light poles were stolen.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On April 27 in the 3000 block of 181st Lane NW mail was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 23 in the 3300 block of Viking Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after almost hitting a deputy’s car head-on.
Property damage
• On April 28 at 206th Avenue NW and Lake George Boulevard NW kids shot at vehicles with an airsoft gun.
• On April 29 in the 20300 block of Arrowhead Street NW vandalism was reported.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 16 at Alpine Drive NW and Puma Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 16 on Alpine Drive NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 18 at Ramsey Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
• On April 18 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW assault was reported.
• On April 19 criminal sexual assault was reported.
• On April 21 on Saint Francis Boulevard NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 18 in the 6900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 19 at Krypton Street NW and Alpine Drive NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On April 20 at Puma Street NW and Alpine Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI by a controlled substance.
Property damage
• On April 22 on Sunwood Drive NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On April 23 in the 23300 block of Lackawanna Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 27 at 229th Avenue NW and Nightingale Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 23 in the 7900 block of Quincy Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 28 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On April 28 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE one license plate was stolen.
• On April 29 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was an attempted burglary in a garage unit.
Assault
• On April 29 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE there was an assault.
