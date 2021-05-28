ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On May 15 in the 13600 block of Narcissus Street NW sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On May 15 in the 3500 block of 135th Avenue NW a wallet and binoculars were stolen from two unlocked vehicles in a driveway.
• On May 15 in the 13600 block of Orchid Street NW theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.
• On May 17 at Inca Street and 165th Avenue NW tools and wire were stolen from a construction trailer.
• On May 17 in the 1500 block of 140th Lane NW license plates were stolen from a truck.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 16 in the 14200 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 16 at 161st Avenue and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On May 15 at Pine Hills North Park vehicles were reportedly doing doughnuts in the parking lot and on the soccer fields, causing damage.
• On May 18 at Hanson Boulevard and Crosstown Boulevard juveniles were reportedly throwing rocks at vehicles passing by.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 11 in the 2700 block of Pine Ridge Drive theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 13 in the 800 block of East River Road a woman stole a bottle of alcohol, which was later returned to the store.
• On May 14 in the 2300 block of Wingfield Avenue a tool set was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 15 in the 1500 block of South Ferry Road a firearm was reported stolen.
• On May 15 in the 2700 block of Sixth Avenue a bicycle was stolen.
Assault
• On May 11 in the 800 block of West Main Street domestic assault was reported.
• On May 11 in the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue a juvenile boy assaulted a juvenile girl.
• On May 15 in the 1500 block of Franklin Lane nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images was reported after an individual sent a video of a female to her, her father and another phone number without her consent.
• On May 15 in the 3700 block of Colfax Court terroristic threats were made.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 14 in the 2000 block of First Avenue a man was charged with fifth-degree narcotics possession.
• On May 15 in the 1000 block of Madison Street a man was revived from an overdose with Narcan and then arrested for fourth-degree DWI and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Property damage
• On May 11 in the 2100 block of Green Avenue property was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On May 14 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE a wallet was stolen.
• On May 14 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a drug deal escalated to a robbery with a knife.
• On May 15 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a car’s window was broken out and property was stolen from inside the vehicle.
• On May 16 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a gym locker.
• On May 16 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 17 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was arrested for misdemeanor theft during a shoplifting incident and for fleeing officers on foot.
• On May 19 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW an adult female driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On May 19 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE there was a garage burglary at a residence.
• On May 20 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a wallet was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 15 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a car’s window was broken out and the vehicle was rummaged through, but nothing was stolen.
• On May 17 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE an adult male was cited for property damage that occurred during a domestic dispute.
• On May 17 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a fire occurred.
• On May 20 in the 11700 block of Third Street NE a sign in a parking lot was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On May 14 in the 1300 block of109th Avenue NE a juvenile driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and for various traffic violations.
• On May 16 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 an adult female driver was pulled over for several traffic violations. She was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 19 in the 10300 block of Lexington Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana, fifth-degree possession of fentanyl and having an outstanding felony warrant.
• On May 19 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE an adult male and a juvenile female were arrested for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and/or for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• On May 19 in the 3300 block of 87th Avenue NE an individual was transported to a hospital after overdosing due to alcohol consumption.
• On May 19 in the 11300 block of Fergus Street NE a male was found dead after experiencing a possible overdose.
• On May 20 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
• On May 20 in the 12200 block of Fraizer Street NE an adult male driver was taken to the hospital for ingesting drugs. He was later arrested for drug possession, check forgery, providing officers with the name of another individual and having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On May 20 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an unconscious female was found not breathing. CPR was performed, but the female was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 12 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE counterfeit currency was used.
• On May 13 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 14 at 4880 Central Ave NE in Hilltop a male stole $60 from a register at Walgreens. The male has reportedly been stealing from other Walgreens stores across the metro area.
• On May 15 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen recovered was recovered. The vehicle’s driver was arrested for theft and fifth-degree drug possession.
Property damage
• On May 11 in the 4400 block of Second Street NE vandalism was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On May 12 in the 4000 block of Stinson Boulevard NE the driver of a vehicle that rolled over was arrested for third-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 13 in the 11800 block of Grouse Street NW mail was stolen.
• On May 13 in the 11800 block of Grouse Street NW mail was stolen.
• On May 14 in the 11200 block of Swallow Street NW counterfeit money was reported.
• On May 14 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On May 14 in the 1700 block of 111th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On May 14 in the 2000 block of 106th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 15 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 16 in the 11600 block of Bittersweet Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 16 in the 2400 block of 112th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 17 in the 11500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 17 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 17 in the 8500 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 18 in the 10800 block of Hollywood Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 18 in the 13100 block of Ibis Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 18 in the 1500 block of 121st Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 18 in the 700 block of 107th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 19 in the 11700 block of Tulip Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
Assault
• On May 13 in the 10400 block of Hummingbird Street NW assault was reported.
• On May 14 in the 2500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On May 14 in the 2200 block of 123rd Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On May 15 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On May 16 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On May 16 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On May 18 in the 200 block of 110th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 13 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW a driver was charged with possessing marijuana in the vehicle.
• On May 14 at Highway 610 NW and the Mississippi River a driver was charged with fleeing in a vehicle and drug possession.
• On May 14 at Highway 610 NW and the Mississippi River a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On May 15 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a suspect was arrested for drug possession and fleeing police on foot.
• On May 18 at 113th Avenue NW and Martin Street NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
• On May 19 in the 3500 block of 121st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On May 19 in the 11200 block of Bittersweet Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On May 14 in the 8700 block of Norway Street NW property was damaged.
• On May 15 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On May 15 in the 11700 block of Kerry Street NW city property was damaged.
• On May 15 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On May 16 in the 10200 block of Flamingo Street NW property damage was reported.
• On May 17 in the 10800 block of Bluebird Street NW property was damaged.
• On May 17 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW property was damaged.
• On May 18 in the 1400 block of 111th Avenue NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On May 16 in the 13100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a dog was left in a vehicle.
• On May 16 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a dog was left in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On May 14 in the 500 block of Beaver Dame Drive NE a “slow child present” sign was stolen from a roadway.
• On May 18 at the Coon Lake boat launch a catalytic converter was stolen off a truck.
• On May 19 at Highway 65 and Klondike Drive NE galvanized culvert parts were stolen from a construction site.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 12 in the 5400 block of West Brenner Pass NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 12 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE catalytic converters were stolen from work vans.
• On May 13 in the 6100 block of Trinity Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 13 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE keys were stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 13 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a storage locker was broken into at an underground garage. An electric screwdriver was stolen, and the padlock was removed from the scene.
• On May 13 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE lumber was stolen from a business.
• On May 13 in the 5500 block of Fillmore Street NE a woman reported finding opened mail from Blaine in her mailbox that did not belong to her. The Blaine Police Department was notified of the stolen mail that had been recovered.
• On May 14 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE a man reported he heard a vehicle’s car alarm sound in an underground garage and noticed the vehicle had been broken into. The officer was unable to make contact immediately with the registered owner of the vehicle, so it was unknown at that time if a theft had occurred.
• On May 15 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 15 in the 6600 block of Ashton Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On May 16 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a coin-operated clothing dryer at an apartment complex was broken into.
• On May 16 in the 5400 block of Altura Road NE a theft was reported.
• On May 16 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a dog was stolen.
• On May 16 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in an underground garage.
• On May 17 at the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 17 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a subwoofer was stolen from a garage stall.
• On May 18 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE an individual attempted to use counterfeit currency, but they failed and fled the scene.
• On May 18 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On May 12 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a hit-and-run property damage crash from a bus company based in Ramsey. A vehicle struck a transit van with students on board. The vehicle fled the scene. No injuries were reported on the van.
• On May 12 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was damaged while parked in a locked residential garage.
• On May 12 in the 5800 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a residence was shot with a paintball.
• On May 12 in the 6200 block of Riverview Terrace NE a vehicle drove through two yards and knocked over two mailboxes.
• On May 13 in the 7800 block of Hickory Street NE there was a report an unknown person at an unknown time had cut a hole in a fence.
• On May 13 in the 400 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On May 13 in the 7400 block of Lyric Lane NE a fire occurred.
• On May 15 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE property damage occurred.
• On May 16 in the 6000 block of Gardena Lane NE a vehicle was shot by a paintball, damaging the vehicle’s left taillight.
• On May 17 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On May 17 in the 1000 block of 64th Avenue NE three tires on a vehicle were slashed.
Assault, Robbery
• On May 13 in the 6500 block of Monroe Street two juvenile females were involved in a fight at one of the girls’ home. The other girl was trespassed from the property and transported home.
• On May 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an officer responded to a report of three people fighting. One individual was transported to a hospital with other injuries.
• On May 15 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault. A female was transported to a hospital for multiple injuries.
• On May 17 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE a female was assaulted by another female with a spray can. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival while the victim was transported to a hospital.
• On May 17 in the 0 block of 77th Avenue NE an assault was reported.
• On May 18 at the intersection of Sixth Street NE and University Avenue East Service Road NE a victim was robbed at gunpoint.
DWI, drugs
• On May 13 in the 5700 block of Second Street NE an 18-year-old male who had overdosed was found not breathing. The male was treated on scene and transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On May 13 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle whose driver had multiple outstanding warrants. The driver was arrested but admitted to swallowing drugs and was transported to a hospital.
• On May 15 at the intersection of 71st Way NE and East River Road NE a driver was pulled over for having no rear lamps and for a traffic violation. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 15 in the 500 block of 67th Avenue NE officers were dispatched to a property damage crash between a truck and a house with people running from the truck. The driver of the truck was located and arrested for DWI and misdemeanor fleeing a crash.
• On May 15 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested by a Centennial Lakes police officer for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 17 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a woman was transported to a hospital after taking drugs earlier that evening.
• On May 17 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE a driver was transported to a hospital and afterward arrested for driving while impaired, second-degree test refusal, driving after revocation, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and failing to maintain a lane.
• On May 17 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE two businesses failed a tobacco compliance check. Another business in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE also failed.
Miscellaneous
• On May 12 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and East River Road NE an officer attempted a traffic stop on two motorcycles that subsequently fled. The officers did not chase them.
• On May 13 in the 200 block of 44th Avenue NE detectives made contact with a female engaging in prostitution. The female was provided information on various advocacy groups where she could receive help.
• On May 14 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE gunshots were reported. Officers recovered one bullet casing. No victims were discovered.
• On May 16 in the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard NE an officer located 200-330 vehicles in parking lots of closed businesses who were possibly street racers. One vehicle fled the officer as the officer approached the vehicle to speak with the driver.
HAM LAKE
Assault
• On May 16 in the 1400 block of Lombardy Drive NE a man was arrested for domestic assault against his girlfriend.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 17 in the 16400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a woman was arrested for meth possession.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On May 14 in the 8100 block of 199th Avenue NW catalytic converters were stolen off a work van.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On May 14 in the 20700 block of Aster Drive NW a package was stolen off front steps.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 14 in the 19200 block of Aster Drive NW a driver was charged with drug possession.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 7 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW fuel was stolen.
• On May 10 in the 14200 block of Neon Street NW mail was stolen.
• On May 11 in the 14200 block of Xenon Street NW four mail theft victims were notified that their mail was found in a car in St. Cloud.
• On May 13 in the 17500 block of Baugh Street NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On May 8 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW assault was reported.
• On May 12 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 8 in the 14700 block of Armstrong Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On May 8 in the 7200 block of East Ramsey Parkway NW three juveniles were reportedly smoking marijuana on a bus, but officers didn’t find anything.
• On May 9 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a man was arrested for fifth-degree drugs and an outstanding warrant, and a woman was arrested for first-degree drugs.
Property damage
• On May 9 on 139th Avenue windshields were smashed out in two vehicles.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On May 14 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft that resulted in property damage.
• On May 15 in the 1200 block of 80th Avenue NE there was an attempted burglary.
• On May 15 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft that resulted in property damage.
• On May 16 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On May 16 at the intersection of 80th Avenue NE and Monroe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 18 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE there was an attempted burglary.
Property damage
• On May 14 in the 600 block of Manor Drive NE mailboxes were damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On May 14 in the 1500 block of County Road 10 NE a driver fled police officers in a vehicle.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Drugs
• On May 15 at Lackawanna Street NW and Ambassador Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On May 17 in the 23400 block of Saint Francis Boulevard NW marijuana and a THC vape pen were found in a vehicle.
• On May 18 in the 23500 block of Saint Francis Boulevard NW 30 grams of marijuana were found in a vehicle.
Property damage
• On May 16 in the 4400 block of 229th Lane NW vehicle windows were smashed and tires were slashed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.