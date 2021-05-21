ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On May 11 in the 1500 block of 148th Lane NW outgoing mail was stolen from an unsecured box.
• On May 11 in the 3000 block of 162nd Lane NW a catalytic converter was cut off a work vehicle.
• On May 11 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a phone was stolen from a gym.
• On May 11 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.
• On May 11 in the 13500 block of Jonquil Street NW theft of tools from an unsecured work vehicle was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 7 in the 13300 block of Wren Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On May 7 in the 800 block of 154th Lane NW kids were throwing items at vehicles and damaging them.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 3 in the 2300 block of Ferry Street clothes were stolen from a common laundry room area.
• On May 4 in the 2200 block of Ferry Street theft was reported.
• On May 5 in the 100 block of East Main Street a saxophone was stolen.
• On May 6 in the 1600 block of Roosevelt Street a trailer was stolen out of a driveway.
• On May 7 in the 1100 block of Benton Street theft was reported.
• On May 7 in the 600 block of Jacob Lane theft was reported.
• On May 8 in the 200 block of Harrison street a wallet was stolen.
• On May 9 in the 1000 block of Park Street a firearm was stolen from a motor vehicle.
Assault
• On May 4 in the 400 block of Jackson Street an individual was arrested for a domestic assault against a roommate.
• On May 5 in the 2600 block of Ferry Street a man and a woman were taken to jail for domestic assault.
• On May 7 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a caller reported hearing gunshots from their neighbor’s, but police didn’t get an answer while knocking on the neighbor’s door.
• On May 9 in the 10 block of Maple Lane assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 4 at Green Avenue and Cutter Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 8 at Seventh Avenue and Main Street a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On May 9 in the 200 block of Main Street a driver was arrested for DWI refusal and fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
• On May 9 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a driver was arrested for first-degree narcotics possession.
Property damage
• On May 3 in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue a student kicked a rock and broke a passenger window.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On May 7 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 7 in the 8500 block of Naples Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle.
• On May 7 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a suspected bag of marijuana was found. An officer collected and disposed of the marijuana.
• On May 7 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 7 in the 8900 block of Zumbrota Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 7 in the 10100 block of Sunset Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 8 in the 10700 block of Opal Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On May 8 in the 11000 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a burglary and a domestic assault.
• On May 8 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 8 in the 1000 block of 98th Lane NE there was a delayed report of mail being stolen. The mail was eventually recovered.
• On May 9 in the 12600 block of Quito Street NE construction equipment was stolen.
• On May 10 in the 4000 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 10 in the 3700 block of 131st Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On May 12 in the 700 block of 101st Avenue NE a check was stolen from a mailbox.
• On May 12 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On May 12 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE an adult female reported that she believes her ring was stolen at work.
• On May 13 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE mail was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 7 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a car door hit a parked car causing minor damage.
• On May 7 in the 10200 block of Hupp Street NE there was an attempted catalytic converter theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On May 8 in the 11000 block of University Avenue NE there was a domestic incident that resulted in property damage.
• On May 8 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE wood chips caught on fire in the north median of a parking lot.
• On May 11 in the 1300 block of 123rd Court NE property was damaged.
• On May 12 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a fire involving mulch, trees and a fence.
• On May 13 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE an adult male damaged a front door during a verbal domestic between partners.
Assault
• On May 7 in the 13000 block of Pierce Street NE there was a third-degree domestic assault.
• On May 12 in the 1300 block of 123rd Court NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault and property damage.
• On May 13 in the 12400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a report of multiple juveniles fighting.
DWI, drugs
• On May 7 in the 8900 block of Tyler Street NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and having outstanding warrants.
• On May 8 in the 10500 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of an individual with marijuana in a vehicle and a handgun. An investigation into the handgun possession is ongoing.
• On May 8 at the intersection of 111th Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE a driver was arrested for DWI during a domestic incident.
• On May 9 in the 10300 block of Lexington Avenue NE a passenger in a vehicle was arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia, and the driver was cited for driving after revocation and for having no seat belt.
• On May 10 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male requested to be transported to a hospital after smoking methamphetamine.
• On May 10 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 10 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a male overdosed on fentanyl. The male refused to be transported to a hospital after being treated at the scene.
• On May 11 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a Centennial School District student was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• On May 12 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a driver was charged via a formal complaint for fifth-degree possession of marijuana over 1.4 grams in a vehicle and for having no Minnesota driver’s license.
• On May 12 in the 9100 block of Guadalcanal Court NE a woman reported finding narcotics in her garage.
• On May 12 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 105th Avenue NE a two-vehicle crash occurred. An adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and having an open bottle.
• On May 12 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for second degree DWI, driving after revocation, and possession of a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On May 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 13 in the 150 block of 105th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after cancellation.
Miscellaneous
• On May 8 in the 2600 block of 108th Lane NE a woman died of natural causes.
• On May 9 in the 12400 block of Jamestown Street NE a woman died of natural causes.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 4 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE a trailer was stolen but was later recovered.
• On May 4 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a package was stolen.
• On May 5 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a cellphone was stolen. The suspect was later located and returned the phone. No charges were pursued.
• On May 6 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 8 in the 300 block of Orendorff Way NE there was a theft.
• On May 9 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was an aggravated robbery where a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 10 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 10 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen when the keys were left in it.
Property damage
• On May 8 in the 4400 block of Second Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On May 9 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On May 10 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 6 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 7 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 7 at 86th Avenue NW and Norway Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 8 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 9 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 9 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 10 in the 11600 block of Dakotah Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 10 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 11 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 11 in the 500 block of 109th Lane NW a residence was burglarized.
• On May 11 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 12 in the 9100 block of Butternut Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On May 7 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On May 11 in the 10100 block of Palm Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On May 12 in the 1700 block of 131st Lane NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 7 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On May 7 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Main Street NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
• On May 8 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•On May 9 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Mississippi Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On May 9 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 9 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 12 near 111th Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 12 in the 600 block of 86th Lane NW fifth-degree controlled substance charges were filed.
Property damage
• On May 6 in the 2000 block of 111th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On May 12 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On May 8 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was charged with criminal vehicular operation.
• On May 10 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bomb threat was made.
EAST BETHEL
Assault
• On May 10 in the 18900 block of Breezy Point Drive NE a woman was arrested after a fight with her brother.
Property damage
• On May 8 in the 22300 block of Xylite Street NE a mailbox was damaged.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 5 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle with an attached trailer was stolen.
• On May 5 in the 500 block of Fairmont Street NE two catalytic converters were stolen.
• On May 5 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a burglary of a storage locker.
• On May 6 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman reported she had dropped her cellphones outside of an address and later located the phones in Brooklyn Center. Officers took a formal statement. There are no suspects.
• On May 6 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen and later tracked using GPS. The vehicle was located in Lino Lakes, and its male driver was arrested for receiving stolen property and driving after cancellation.
• On May 7 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile male was apprehended for being involved in a theft. There were no charges.
• On May 7 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 8 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 8 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 9 in the 1200 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle and a trailer.
• On May 9 at 550 Osborne Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.
• On May 9 in the 4500 block of Second Street NE three packages were stolen from the front porch of a residence.
• On May 10 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an individual was involved in a shoplifting incident and fled the scene. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle near the store and attempted to stop it, but it fled. Officers did not pursue.
• On May 11 in the 600 block of Mississippi Street NE there was a burglary at a business were electronic equipment was stolen. There was no forced entry.
• On May 11 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was issued a citation for misdemeanor theft.
• On May 11 in the 6900 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 11 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE there was a residential burglary.
Property damage
• On May 6 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE there was a gas leak.
• On May 6 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a storage locker was forcibly entered by pulling off the padlock. Nothing was missing from inside the locker, but there was property damage.
• On May 7 in the 5100 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.
• On May 8 at 550 Osborne Road NE a disorderly Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus patient was arrested for criminal property damage and was issued a trespass notice after destroying a room.
• On May 9 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged after suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter but were interrupted and fled.
• On May 10 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Osborne Road NE a vehicle truck three other vehicles and fled the scene. Two individuals were transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the hit-and-run. The suspect could not be located.
Assault
• On May 6 in the 700 block of 73rd Avenue NE there was a report of gunshots and several vehicles fleeing the scene. Officers located bullet casings. A victim was later discovered at a hospital with a minor gunshot injury.
• On May 7 at 550 Osborne Road NE Fridley police officers assisted the Anoka Police Department with a male who showed up at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus with a gunshot wound.
• On May 8 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for an assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and introducing contraband into the Anoka County Jail.
• On May 10 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and Lynde Drive NE a third-degree assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On May 7 in the 700 block of 58th Avenue NE an unconscious male was found not breathing after experiencing an Oxycodone overdose. The male was given Narcan and regained consciousness. The male was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On May 7 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a male driver was arrested for fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.
• On May 8 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a female was given Narcan after overdosing. She was then transported to a hospital.
• On May 10 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and a hit-and-run property damage crash after striking a vehicle in a hospital parking lot followed by a fire hydrant before being arrested.
Miscellaneous
• On May 5 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a road rage incident occurred where a driver pointed a gun at another driver. Both drivers were identified and the victim said they did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
• On May 6 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE officers searched for a male patient at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus who had left the hospital due to having active warrants. The male was located and was arrested after a brief foot chase.
• On May 8 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fleeing officers in a vehicle, driving after suspension and exceeding the speed limit.
• On May 9 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a woman was found dead.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On May 10 in the 900 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW someone forced entry into a vacant property.
• On May 12 in the 13500 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen off a sales lot; the keys were not inside.
Assault
• On May 12 in the 2800 block of 180th Avenue NE a woman was arrested after a domestic assault with her husband, in which she fled the scene before police arrived.
NOWTHEN
Property damage
• On May 10 in the 19400 block of Cleary Road NW a vehicle ran over a mailbox and hit a fence.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 2 in the 6100 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
• On May 3 in the 15100 block of Cobalt Street NW golf clubs were stolen from a garage.
• On May 5 in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 5 in the 7000 block of Sunwood Drive NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On May 4 in the 14100 block of Xenon Street NW a man was arrested for felony threats of violence for threatening to kill someone.
• On May 6 in the 16000 block of Iodine Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On May 6 in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW terroristic threats were reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 30 in the 15200 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 30 at Helium Street NW and Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 1 in the 8200 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 2 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW drugs were found.
Property damage
• On May 6 in the 7600 block of Sunwood Drive NW city property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On May 1 in the 6500 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree DWI after hitting a parked car.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On May 5 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW an assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 6 at Arrowhead Street NW and 229th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On May 6 in the 3100 block of Bridge Street NW two juveniles were arrested for fifth-degree drug charges.
Property damage
• On May 7 in the 4300 block of 235th Lane NW property was vandalized.
• On May 7 in the 3400 block of Bridge Street NW a vehicle’s back window was damaged with a golf ball.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On May 8 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a residential burglary.
• On May 11 in the 7800 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a theft by swindle.
Assault
• On May 11 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree domestic assault that resulted in property damage.
• On May 12 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree domestic assault.
Miscellaneous
• On May 14 in the 1500 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle fled police officers.
