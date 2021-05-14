ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On May 3 in the 1200 block of 151st Lane NW building materials were stolen from a construction site.
• On May 3 in the 3000 block of 162nd Lane NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 6 in the 1100 block of 168th Avenue NW a work truck was stolen from a construction site.
Assault
• On May 2 in the 1100 block of 137th Lane NW a son was arrested for a domestic assault incident with his mom.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 1 in the 17100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On May 1 at South Coon Creek and 143rd Avenue graffiti was sprayed under a bridge.
• On May 2 in the 700 block of 141st Lane NW a home was covered in toilet paper.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On April 27 in the 400 block of Oakwood Drive a residential burglary occurred in which three men entered an apartment, assaulted a woman inside, damaged property and took items.
• On April 27 in the 700 block of Johnson Street a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 28 in the 2100 block of Green Avenue items were missing from a vehicle.
• On April 30 in the 2600 block of Ninth Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen off a work vehicle.
• On May 1 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street mail was stolen.
• On May 1 in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 2 in the 2800 block of Ninth Lane a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 2 in the 800 block of Norwood Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On April 26 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On April 27 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On April 27 in the 800 block of West Garfield Street domestic assault was reported, but the victim didn’t want to press charges.
• On April 30 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a woman was arrested for domestic assault with her brother.
• On May 2 at East River Road and Seventh Avenue domestic assault was reported between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 26 at Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 27 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue vehicles were damaged.
• On April 28 at Ferry Street and Webster Street two vehicles were damaged.
• On May 1 in the 800 block of East River Road a vehicle was vandalized outside a bar.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 30 in the 11100 block of Lexington Avenue NE an individual reported an intoxilyzer was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 30 in the 10500 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot with the keys inside it.
• On April 30 in the 9800 block of Sixth Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary.
• On May 1 in the 10300 block of Jackson Street NE there was an attempted theft from a vehicle.
• On May 1 in the 700 block of 104th Court NE there was an attempted theft from a vehicle.
• On May 1 in the 10300 block of Van Buren Court NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 1 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a business.
• On May 1 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 3 in the 10100 block of Lever Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 3 in the 8600 block of Eldorado Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 3 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 3 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 4 in the 600 block of Territorial Road NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On May 4 in the 700 block of 88th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 4 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a stolen catalytic converter.
• On May 5 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE Airpods were stolen, but later recovered.
• On May 6 in the 100 block of 118th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 6 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE $1,500 perfume was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 1 in the 3300 block of 90th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a car crashing into a house causing damage.
• On May 3 in the 400 block of 98th Avenue NE a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend woke her in the middle of the night and destroyed her property.
• On May 6 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On April 30 in the 8900 block of Tyler Street NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On May 4 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE two males were found engaging in a physical fight. There were no charges.
• On May 5 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a report of an assault. The female suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On May 6 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE a female was arrested for second-degree assault and negligent discharge of a firearm after she fired a weapon during an altercation with her neighbors.
DWI, drugs
• On April 30 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. One driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fleeing officers on foot.
• On April 30 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE a shoplifter was trespassed from a business. The individual was later stopped at a traffic stop where drugs were located.
• On May 1 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On May 2 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE a male was treated for an overdose.
• On May 3 in the 200 block of Northtown Drive NE a male experienced an overdose and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On May 3 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE a small amount of marijuana was located in a vehicle and destroyed.
• On May 4 in the 1100 block of 106th Lane NE an overdose occurred, and Child Protective Services was called.
• On May 4 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia and for driving after revocation.
• On May 4 in the 1300 block of Andover Boulevard NE there was a hit-and-run where a driver was arrested for third-degree DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to drive with due care.
• On May 5 in the 600 block of Paul Parkway NE a single vehicle was involved in a crash. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI.
• On May 5 at the intersection of 98th Avenue NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE narcotics and marijuana were seized during a traffic stop.
• On May 5 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE an adult male driver was issued citations for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle, driving after suspension and having no insurance. His vehicle was towed.
Miscellaneous
• On April 30 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE an officer attempted to stop three motorcycles, but all three fled. They were later located and arrested by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
• On April 30 in the 10800 block of Pierce Street NE a female found 2-year-old boy wandering in traffic.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 27 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 27 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 29 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 1 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On May 1 in the 900 block of 41st Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 3 in the 200 block of 42nd Avenue NE there was a burglary that resulted in property damage.
• On May 3 in the 200 block of 42nd Avenue NE there was a burglary that resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On April 28 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE property was damaged.
• On April 28 in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street NE city property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On April 29 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 29 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 29 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 30 in the 10900 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 30 in the 11000 block of Yukon Street NW theft was reported.
• On May 1 in the 1400 block of 109th Lane NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On May 1 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On May 1 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW theft was reported.
• On May 1 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 1 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On May 2 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On May 2 in the 1700 block of 113th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On May 3 in the 1200 block of 109th Lane NW residential burglary was reported.
• On May 3 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 3 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On May 4 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 4 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 4 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 4 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On April 29 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault was reported.
• On April 30 in the 10500 block of Kumquat Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On May 1 in the 1700 block of 121st Avenue NW assault was reported.
• On May 2 in the 1600 block of 103rd Avenue NW assault was reported.
• On May 4 in the 600 block of 106th Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 29 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a narcotics arrest was made.
• On April 29 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW drug charges were filed.
• On April 29 at University Avenue NE and County Road 10 NE in Blaine a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On April 30 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Wren Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 1 at Highway 47 NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On May 2 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On May 2 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 3 in the 11500 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 4 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Jay Street NW a driver was found to have marijuana in their vehicle.
• On May 4 in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW drug charges were filed.
Property damage
• On May 3 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On May 3 in the 10600 block of Grouse Street NW vandalism was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On May 2 at Main Street NW and Coon Creek Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On May 5 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Assault
• On April 30 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a son was arrested for a domestic assault incident with his father.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 28 in the 1500 block of North Timber Ridge NE multiple items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On April 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female was issued a citation for a theft.
• On April 28 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 29 on the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 29 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE cigarettes were stolen.
• On April 29 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE delivered tires were stolen from a common lobby area.
• On May 1 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was located.
• On May 1 in the 5800 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 2 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 2 in the 7600 block of Brigadoon Place NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 2 in the 100 block of 49th Avenue NE cash and a wallet were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On May 2 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On May 3 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE three males stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
• On May 3 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle through broken out car windows.
• On May 4 in the 8000 block of Riverview Terrace NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 4 in the 5700 block of Fourth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 4 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a burglary was attempted.
Property damage
• On May 1 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On May 1 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
• On May 2 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a vehicle’s side mirrors were pulled off while it was parked in a parking lot.
• On May 3 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE property was damaged by a male.
• On May 3 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE property was damaged during a domestic incident.
• On May 3 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On April 30 at the intersection of West Circle NE and Baker Street NE a juvenile female was assaulted. She was transported to a hospital by her mother.
• On May 1 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE there was a physical domestic incident between a mom and daughter. Officers were unable to determine a primary aggressor. The daughter was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.
• On May 3 in the 5400 block of Altura Road NE there was a report that an adult male had thrown potatoes at his roommate. The male was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On May 4 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male was assaulted by another male with a baseball bat. The male with the bat was arrested for assault after being shot with an electric stun gun.
• On May 4 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a woman reported being assaulted and robbed by her ex-boyfriend, who had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The male is wanted for misdemeanor domestic assault and felony simple robbery.
• On May 4 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against his girlfriend.
DWI, drugs
• On April 29 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 77th Way NE a male driver, who was unable to maintain lanes, was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 30 in the 1400 block of West Danube Road NE a male occupant of a vehicle was arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On April 30 in the 4800 block of East River Road NE a driver, who was speeding and failing to obey a traffic control device, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 4 at the intersection of Able Street NE and Osborne Road NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and for having no insurance.
Miscellaneous
• On April 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested during a traffic stop for having a felony warrant out of Koochiching County, driving after revocation and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.
• On May 1 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE Fridley officers and a K-9 unit assisted the Minnesota State Patrol after a vehicle pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle crashing. After crashing, the suspect fled on foot and was not located.
• On May 2 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of terroristic threats being made during a civil dispute. Officers took information on the threats and a female was able to retrieve some of her property.
• On May 3 in the 6600 block of East River Road NE an individual reported seeing a suspicious male peering into her windows three times over the past two days. There was a report of the male engaging in similar behavior with another female over the last year. Extra patrols were requested, and the complainant said she’d call if she saw the male again.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On May 4 in the 14600 block of Aberdeen Street NE a camper was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 4 in the 400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On May 6 in the 7300 block of Pinnaker Road NW tools were stolen from a home under construction.
OAK GROVE
DWI/Drugs
• On May 1 in the 700 block of Viking Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 23 a motor vehicle was reported stolen.
• On April 24 in the 6900 block of Highway 10 NW a license plate was stolen from a dealership.
• On April 25 in the 9400 block of Alpine Drive NW a police department camera was stolen, and two people were charged with gross misdemeanor theft.
• On April 26 in the 15200 block of Saint Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 25 in the 6900 block of 137th Lane NW second-degree assault was reported.
• On April 27 in the 6900 block of 139th Lane NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
Miscellaneous
• On April 29 on Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a motor vehicle and was arrested.
• On April 29 at Sunwood Drive NW and Sapphire Street a driver fled police in a motor vehicle and was later arrested.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On May 2 in the 23300 block of Lackawanna Street NW a man kicked the caller in the head.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 30 at 229th Avenue NW and Unity Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 4 in the 1600 block of 229th Avenue NW two people were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of brass knuckles.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 30 in the 1500 block of County Road 10 NE there were thefts from vehicles.
• On May 2 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 3 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On May 2 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE property was damaged.
• On May 3 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Osborne Road NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On May 3 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On May 4 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE property was damaged during a burglary attempt.
Miscellaneous
• On May 2 in the 7700 block of Sanburnol Drive NE an elderly female died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On May 5 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an elderly male died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On May 6 in the 7700 block of Able Street NE a suspect fled officers in a vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.