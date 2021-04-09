ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On March 28 in the 1100 block of 141st Lane NW computers were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked inside a garage.
•On March 29 in the 3200 block of 140th Avenue NW mail theft was reported.
• On April 1 in the 1700 block of 147th Lane NW mail theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 30 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 154th Avenue NW a woman was arrested for third-degree DWI after a two-car crash.
Property damage
• On March 27 in the 16900 block of Tulip Street NW a home was covered in toilet paper and vandalized.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 22 in the 2500 block of 11th Avenue fraud was reported.
• On March 23 in the 1000 block of Monroe Street fraud was reported.
• On March 24 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a front license plate was stolen.
• On March 28 in the 800 block of River Lane someone stole a flag, flag pole and brackets from a fence at a home.
Assault
• On March 23 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street assault was reported.
• On March 26 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 26 at 11th Avenue and North Street fifth-degree drug charges were filed for methamphetamine possession.
• On March 28 in the 2800 block of Greenhaven Road a driver was arrested for DWI and refusing to take a test.
Property damage
• On March 22 at Third Avenue and Polk Street city property was damaged.
• On March 22 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue property damage was reported.
• On March 23 in the 3900 block of Ninth Avenue a mailbox was broken.
• On March 23 in the 3500 block of Bryant Avenue property was damaged after a tire flew off a vehicle and the driver left the scene.
Miscellaneous
• On March 22 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street a caller was misusing 911.
• On March 22 in the 500 block of Rice Street an illegal burn was reported.
• On March 24 in the 1700 block of River Avenue an illegal burn was reported.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 26 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a report of a check forgery.
• On March 26 in the 8500 block of Goodhue Street NE mail was stolen.
• On March 28 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered from an outside agency.
• On March 28 in the 9400 block of Able Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 30 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult female was arrested for shoplifting, having an outstanding warrant, possessing drug paraphernalia and having a small amount of marijuana.
• On March 30 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a residential burglary occurred where there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 30 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a wallet was stolen.
• On March 31 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE counterfeit bills were used.
• On March 31 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a wallet was stolen and cards in the wallet were used.
• On March 31 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a counterfeit bill was used.
• On March 31 in the 9200 block of Isanti Street NE tools were stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 1 in the 3500 block of 92nd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On March 26 in the 9100 block of Petersburg Street NE a window was damaged.
• On March 26 in the 3500 block of 92nd Avenue NE a window was damaged by a brick.
• On March 26 in the 3500 block of 91st Court NE a window was broken with a rock.
• On March 26 in the 3500 block of 91st Court NE a rock was thrown through a window.
• On March 27 in the 3400 block of 91st Court NE property was damaged.
• On March 28 in the 3300 block of 93rd Curve NE a window was damaged.
• On March 28 in the 3500 block of 91st Court NE a window was broken.
• On March 28 in the 9100 block of Rendova Street NE there was a report of juveniles throwing rocks through windows causing property damage. The juveniles were not located.
• On March 29 in the 3300 block of 93rd Avenue NE a rock was thrown through a window.
• On March 29 in the 9100 block of Petersburg Street NE a home was vandalized.
• On March 30 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On March 30 in the 11300 block of Third Street NE a residence was damaged.
• On March 30 in the 8600 block of Lincoln Street NE a house fire occurred.
• On March 30 at 1009 109th Ave. NE the Thai Twist Restaurant and Banquet Hall building was vandalized with spray paint.
• On March 30 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a car window was purposely broken by an unknown suspect.
Assault
• On March 30 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault, terroristic threats and violating an order for protection.
• On March 31 in the 3300 block of 92nd Curve NE a juvenile male was stabbed during an altercation with two other juvenile males.
DWI, drugs
• On March 26 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE and 12500 block of Central Avenue NE two adult males (one male at each location) were charged with furnishing alcohol to a buyer under the age of 21 during a compliance check.
• On March 26 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE, 3400 block of Lake Drive NE, 11700 block of Ulysses Street NE, 12500 block of Central Avenue NE and 1000 block of 109th Avenue NE businesses sold alcohol to a buyer under the age of 21 during a compliance check.
• On March 26 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE, 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE and 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE three adult females (one female at each location) were charged with furnishing alcohol to a buyer under the age of 21 during a compliance check.
• On March 27 in the 9600 block of Central Avenue NE two adult males were arrested for possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia.
• On March 27 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult male driver, who was slumped over in the driver’s seat, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On March 27 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI during a traffic stop.
• On March 27 in the 9200 block of Bataan Street NE there was an unattended death. The individual is suspected to have died from an overdose.
• On March 28 in the 1200 block of 104th Way NE a female was found dead from a suspected overdose.
• On March 29 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 30 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE a female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On March 27 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 92nd Avenue NE a male with a firearm fled officers on foot after committing a pedestrian violation. He was eventually arrested for fleeing police, having outstanding warrant and having multiple weapons violations.
• On March 29 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a report was submitted to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center during a welfare check.
• On March 31 in the 12100 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE an adult male was found dead from suspected natural causes.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 23 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE a theft was reported.
• On March 24 in the 4400 block of Madison Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 24 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 26 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 26 in the 4200 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 27 in the 800 block of 41st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 27 in the 3900 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a burglary occurred in a detached garage.
• On March 29 in the 4700 block of Upland Crest NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 29 in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 29 in the 4900 block of Jackson Street NE property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On March 25 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 25 in the 3300 block of 129th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On March 25 in the 1900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 26 in the 11000 block of Zion Street NW fraud was reported.
• On March 26 in the 2000 block of 127th Avenue NW fraud was reported.
• On March 26 in the 9900 block of Kumquat Street NW fraud was reported.
• On March 28 in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 29 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 29 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 29 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 29 in the 10900 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 30 in the 12300 block of Drake Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 31 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a bicycle was stolen.
Assault
• On March 25 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 25 in the 11400 block of Wren Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 25 in the 400 block of 99th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 25 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On March 26 in the 3100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On March 27 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 31 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 25 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On March 27 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 27 at 121st Avenue NW and Eagle Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 31 in the 8400 block of East River Road NW a driver was arrested for refusing to take a DWI test.
Property damage
• On March 26 in the 8600 block of Norway Street NW property was damaged.
• On March 28 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On March 29 in the 3300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property damage was reported.
• On March 31 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On March 31 in the 600 block of Coon rapids Boulevard NW property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On March 25 at East River Road NW and Highway 610 NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On March 28 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW littering was reported.
• On March 30 at 123rd Avenue NW and 123rd Lane NW arson was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On March 30 in the 20900 block of Hastings Street NE an unsecured vehicle with the keys in it was stolen from a yard; the vehicle was later used in a gas drive-off.
• On March 31 in the 23600 block of London Court NE an unsecured vehicle in a driveway was rummaged through, but nothing was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 28 at Highway 65 NE and 221st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 29 in the 23200 block of University Avenue NE the Bethel Haunted Forest was vandalized with spray paint.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a theft and issued a trespassing notice.
• On March 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two adult females were cited for a theft and issued a trespassing notice.
• On March 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported she had left one of her credit cards at a bar and that it was used twice at a local store.
• On March 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for shoplifting and for two outstanding felony warrants and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On March 25 in the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE a theft occurred.
• On March 25 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a residential burglary occurred that resulted in criminal property damage. The suspects left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On March 28 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle with two stolen license plates was recovered.
• On March 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman was cited for a misdemeanor theft.
• On March 28 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE over $500 to $600 worth of items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 28 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 29 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE multiple items that were stolen last fall, including a wallet, were recovered.
• On March 29 in the 6200 block of Jupiter Road NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 29 in the 6400 block of Ashton Avenue NE a license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 29 in the 6800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 29 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a man, who was found hiding in a business the previous day, stole credit cards and used them.
• On March 30 in the 1000 block of Hathaway Lane NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle, and the credit cards were used at a local business.
Property damage
• On March 25 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a vehicle’s front bumper was damaged and a front license plate stolen.
• On March 29 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE city property was damaged.
Assault
• On March 25 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 53rd Avenue NE a road rage incident occurred where two males engaged in a mutual fight. The two males were separated.
• On March 26 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an individual was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in a fifth-degree assault. Property was also criminally damaged.
• On March 30 a juvenile reported being sexually abused. The incident is being investigated by a neighboring law enforcement agency.
• On March 30 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
DWI, drugs
• On March 24 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and an instruction permit violation after they were pulled over for driving without headlights on.
• On March 25 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a woman, who had suffered an overdose, was treated on scene and transported to a hospital.
• On March 25 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE a male driver, who was pulled over for failing to maintain a lane, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 29 in the 1400 block of West Danube Road NE a man reported he had found narcotics in his granddaughter’s bedroom and confiscated them. An officer picked up the narcotics and placed them into evidence.
• On March 29 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a man was arrested for attempting to pass a fraudulent prescription.
• On March 29 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 79th Way NE a driver was arrested for possession of over 1.4 grams of a controlled substance in a vehicle and for speeding.
Miscellaneous
• On March 24 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 73rd Avenue NE a male driver reported he was being chased by two other vehicles that left prior to the officer’s arrival.
• On March 28 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a vehicle fled an officer during an attempted traffic stop. Wright County deputies later located the vehicle and arrested the driver.
• On March 29 in the 1500 block of North Timber Ridge NE a woman was cited for abusing 911 services. She was later arrested for continuing to abuse the service.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On March 29 in the 16400 block of Aberdeen Street NE locks were cut off trailers and catalytic converters were cut off vehicles in a business parking lot.
• On March 29 in the 16300 block of Aberdeen Street NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
Assault
• On April 1 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 NE a male was arrested for assaulting a female; BB gun shots were fired from a vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 28 in the 14600 block of Highway 65 NE man was arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On March 30 in the 16200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after driving through a woman’s yard, snapping power line tethers and hitting a pole barn with his vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 29 in the 17700 block of Johnson Street NE a home was egged for the second time in two weeks.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On March 28 in the 18800 block of Iman Street NW an unsecured trailer was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 27 in the 16900 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
OAK GROVE
Assault
• On March 26 in the 1300 block of Viking Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 19 in the 14400 block of Waco Street NW unemployment benefit fraud was reported.
• On March 21 in the 7900 block of 161st Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 21 in the 17900 block of Roanoke Street NW theft from multiple vehicles was reported.
• On March 21 in the 9400 block of Alpine Drive NW air conditioner parts were stolen from a business.
• On March 23 in the 17800 block of Salish Circle NW license plates were stolen off a truck.
• On March 24 in the 16000 block of Sapphire Street NW fraud was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 19 in the 9500 block of Highway 10 NW a man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 24 in the 6800 block of 139th Lane NW vandalism was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On March 25 in the 6700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a man fled police in a vehicle.
ST. FRANCIS
Property damage
• On March 30 in the 4400 block of 230th Lane NW vandalism was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 27 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On March 31 in the 7800 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 31 at the intersection of 79th Avenue NE and Monroe Street NE there was an aggravated robbery where the suspect obstructed their arrest with force.
Property damage
• On March 29 at the intersection of Able Street NE and Osborne Road NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On March 29 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a grease fire.
• On April 1 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 81st Avenue NE four vehicles were involved in a crash.
Assault
• On March 31 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On March 26 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a vape device was found in a school.
Miscellaneous
• On April 2 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle fled officers.
