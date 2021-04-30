ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On April 19 in the 3300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen, and broken glass was found in its place.

• On April 21 in the 13300 block of Tulip Street NW a license plate was stolen off a vehicle parked in its driveway.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On April 12 in the 600 Cross Street theft by swindle was reported.

• On April 13 in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue mail was stolen.

• On April 14 in the 500 block of Greenhaven Road theft was reported.

• On April 18 in the 900 block of 38th Avenue mail was stolen.

Assault

• On April 17 in the 2600 block of Branch Avenue domestic assault was reported.

• On April 17 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

• On April 18 in the 400 block of West Main Street assault was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On April 13 at Fairoak Avenue and Highway 10 a driver fled police in a vehicle after police attempted to stop them for reckless driving.

• On April 14 at Highway 10 and Cutters Grove Avenue a driver fled police in a vehicle.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On April 16 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen with its keys still inside.

• On April 16 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there was a theft that resulted in financial transaction fraud.

• On April 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE officers attempted a pursuit of a stolen vehicle, but the pursuit was later terminated.

• On April 17 in the 1600 block of 93rd Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On April 18 in the 900 block of 105th Avenue NE a female reported she had $1,400 and a debit card stolen after spending the night at a male’s house.

• On April 18 in the 12400 block of Midway Circle NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On April 18 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a wallet was stolen.

• On April 18 in the 3200 block of 90th Drive NE a credit card was stolen from a home.

• On April 19 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On April 19 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.

• On April 20 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

• On April 20 in the 3700 block of 95th Avenue NE officers attempted a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

• On April 20 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen during a robbery.

• On April 21 in the 9900 block of Fillmore Street NE a package was stolen.

• On April 21 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft that may be related to other recent thefts at the same location. Burglary tools were located.

• On April 21 in the 1700 block of 125th Lane NE there was a report of mail being stolen along with check forgery.

Property damage

• On April 16 in the 11900 block of South Lake Boulevard NE there was a domestic incident that resulted in property damage.

• On April 22 in the 3500 block of 92nd Court NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On April 16 in the 12400 block of Alamo Street NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.

DWI, drugs

• On April 16 in the 12500 block of Lever Street NE drugs were located and seized by officers and sent for destruction.

• On April 17 in the 8700 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fifth-degree sale and possession of drugs.

• On April 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.

• On April 17 at the intersection of Ulysses Lane NE and 117th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On April 21 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Airport Road NE an adult female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On April 21 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an employee at a business found drugs. An officer came to collect the drugs and send them for destruction.

• On April 22 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On April 17 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult homeless male was issued multiple verbal warnings for having an outstanding warrant and impersonating a military service member.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On April 13 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft was reported.

• On April 14 in the 1700 block of 39th Avenue NE there was a theft that resulted in property damage.

• On April 14 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 14 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On April 15 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 15 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On April 15 in the 500 block of Summit Street NE a burglary occurred.

• On April 15 in the 100 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On April 15 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a burglary occurred,

• On April 17 in the 4100 block of Washington Street NE a theft occurred.

• On April 17 in the 4100 block of Washington Street NE a theft occurred.

• On April 18 in the 4300 block of McLeod Street NE a handgun was stolen.

• On April 18 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On April 13 in the 4500 block of Tyler Street NE property was damaged during a domestic incident.

• On April 13 in the 5200 block of Fifth Street NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter that resulted in property damage.

• On April 13 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Washington Street NE property was damaged.

DWI, drugs

• On April 13 at the intersection of 39th Avenue NE and Hayes Street NE a male driver from Roseville was arrested for third-degree DWI.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On April 15 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.

• On April 15 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW theft was reported.

• On April 15 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On April 15 in the 400 block of 123rd Avenue NW mail was stolen.

• On April 15 in the 9400 block of Holly Street NW theft was reported.

• On April 15 in the 12100 block of Martin Street NW theft by swindle was reported.

• On April 15 in the 10500 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 16 in the 11900 block of Vintage Street NW theft was reported.

• On April 16 in the 2000 block of 108th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was attempted.

• On April 17 in the 9700 block of Butternut Street NW a residential burglary was reported.

• On April 17 in the 10300 block of Linnet Circle NW mail was stolen.

• On April 17 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On April 17 in the 9400 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On April 18 in the 9200 block of East River Road NW theft from a vehicle occurred.

• On April 18 in the 9200 block of East River Road NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On April 18 in the 10200 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a business was burglarized.

• On April 19 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW theft from a boat was reported.

• On April 19 in the 12000 block of Aztec Street NW identity theft was reported.

• On April 19 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On April 19 in the 10200 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a business was burglarized.

• On April 20 in the 10600 block of Kumquat Street NW theft was reported.

• On April 20 in the 12200 block of Ilex Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On April 21 in the 9100 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft by swindle was reported.

• On April 21 in the 12300 block of Butternut Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

Assault

• On April 15 in the 12000 block of Crocus Street NW domestic assault was reported.

•On April 16 in the 1200 block of Crocus Street NW domestic assault was reported.

• On April 17 in the 800 block of 113th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

• On April 17 in the 11500 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a drive-by shooting was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On April 15 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On April 15 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW an individual was arrested for drug possession.

• On April 16 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.

• On April 17 in the 9900 block of Norway Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On April 17 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Mississippi Boulevard NW drug possession was reported.

• On April 19 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and River Rapids Drive NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.

• On April 20 at 103rd Avenue NW and Linnet Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On April 20 at East River Road NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On April 16 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW arson was reported.

• On April 17 in the 10300 block of Linnet Circle NW property damage was reported.

• On April 20 in the 300 block of 124th Lane NW a vehicle was tampered with.

• On April 20 in the 12100 block of Ilex Street NW a vehicle was tampered with.

Miscellaneous

• On April 16 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and University Avenue NW a driver fled from police in a vehicle.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On April 18 in the 2400 block of 183rd Avenue NE a boat was stolen.

• On April 18 in the 1200 block of 241st Avenue NE guitars and tools were stolen from two storage units.

• On April 18 in the 22100 block of Palisade Street NE an Amazon package was stolen from a front step.

• On April 22 in the 22200 block of Vermillion Street NE packages were stolen from a mailbox.

Assault

• On April 19 in the 20500 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On April 18 at Highway 65 NE and 187th Lane NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On April 14 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On April 14 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business where individuals broke a window and entered the business and proceeded to damage and steal items.

• On April 14 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On April 14 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a UPS package was stolen from the lobby of an apartment complex.

• On April 14 in the 5100 block of East River Road NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 15 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a resident at an apartment building reported her FedEx package had been stolen.

• On April 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two juveniles were involved in a theft and had trespassed onto a property. The juveniles were released to their parents.

• On April 15 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 an adult male was arrested for involvement in a hit-and-run crash, possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and driving after revocation.

• On April 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft. The suspect was not located, but the stolen merchandise was.

• On April 17 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a stolen package and a previously unreported vehicle hit-and-run.

• On April 17 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 17 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On April 18 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE the rear license plate on a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 18 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On April 19 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 19 in the 7400 block of Baker Avenue NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.

• On April 20 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On April 14 in the 6500 block of Highway 65 NE there was a crash that resulted in minor injuries.

• On April 14 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle had its window broken out in a parking garage.

• On April 14 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE, officers were dispatched to a business on a report of a domestic situation occurring where a man refused to leave. Upon arrival, the officer located the man and woman involved who appeared intoxicated and were causing a disturbance in the business. The man and woman were initially uncooperative in providing officers with information about the situation. The 57-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding Hennepin County warrant. The business requested that the involved 52 year-old woman be removed due to disorderly behavior. When the woman refused to leave, officers arrested her for trespassing. At the jail, the woman damaged the squad car by setting a small piece of cloth on fire in the backseat. She was transported to a local hospital due to possible smoke inhalation and then arrested after being medically cleared. The damage to the Fridley police vehicle was estimated to be over $1,000.

• On April 14 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a fence surrounding a business was cut in two places. Nothing was stolen from the business.

• On April 16 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for criminal property damage after damaging his sister’s apartment window and her vehicle.

• On April 17 at the intersection of Skywood Court NE and Skywood Lane NE a fire occurred.

• On April 19 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE the driver’s side window of a vehicle was broken out.

Assault

• On April 14 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE there was a report of criminal sexual conduct.

• On April 16 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE there was a report that a disorderly male at a business assaulted an employee. The male left prior to the officers’ arrival.

• On April 16 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.

• On April 16 in the 5800 block of Washington Street NE a female was arrested for domestic assault.

• On April 16 in the 5600 block of Sixth Street NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault.

• On April 18 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE officers responded to a domestic assault. The male suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.

• On April 19 in the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE a woman reported that her boyfriend physically assaulted her and that he had left prior to officers’ arrival.

• On April 20 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a male was issued a citation for assaulting security staff.

DWI, drugs

• On April 15 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Interstate 694 officers responded to a crash and arrested the driver for fourth-degree DWI and DWI test refusal in addition to obstructing the legal process, driving with no Minnesota driver’s license and fourth-degree assault against an officer when the driver became combative.

• On April 16 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE drug paraphernalia was discovered in a front yard. It was collected by an officer and sent for destruction.

• On April 17 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, having an outstanding and driving after revocation.

• On April 18 in the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE an unresponsive male was found dead of a drug overdose. Life saving measures with CPR were attempted by officers and Allina EMT’s, but the male did not respond.

• On April 18 at the intersection of Bennett Drive NE and Quincy Street NE a driver was pulled over by officers for driving erratically and was subsequently arrested for a third-degree DWI and a second-degree test refusal.

Miscellaneous

• On April 16 in the 1500 block of South Oberlin Circle NE a female was found unresponsive and died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On April 19 in the 7500 block of Tempo Terrace NE officers responded to a medical incident where a male was found not breathing. The male was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On April 18 in the 13500 block of Highway 65 NE wheels were stolen off a work vehicle.

• On April 20 in the 15000 block of Aberdeen Street NE catalytic converters were stolen off junk vehicles and tools were stolen from a trailer.

• On April 22 in the 15600 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

Assault

• On April 16 in the 19400 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

DWI/Drugs

• On April 18 at Flamingo Drive NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.

• On April 20 at Highway 65 NE and 143rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for methamphetamine possession.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On April 10 in the 6100 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.

Assault

• On April 14 an assault was reported.

Property damage

• On April 14 in the 15200 block of Waco Street NW property was damaged.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On April 16 in the 3200 block of Bridge Street NW theft was reported.

• On April 19 in the 22800 block of Poppy Street NW residential burglary was reported.

Assault

• On April 20 in the 2300 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW two juveniles were arrested for making terroristic threats.

DWI/Drugs

• On April 19 at Ambassador Boulevard NW and St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On April 16 in the 24300 block of Riverbank Lane NW property was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On April 18 at Fox Street NW and Pederson Drive NW a driver fled police in a stolen vehicle; he was arrested after crashing into a ditch.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On April 17 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in criminal property damage.

• On April 18 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage,

• On April 20 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On April 21 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE there was a report of counterfeit bills being used.

DWI, drugs

• On April 16 at the intersection of 83rd Avenue NE and University Avenue Service Drive NE drug paraphernalia was found.

• On April 16 at 1100 81st Avenue NE an empty THC cartridge was found on a student at Spring Lake Park High School.

• On April 17 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue Service Drive NE a driver had an open bottle.

Miscellaneous

• On April 16 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a vehicle fled officers and a pursuit occurred.

• On April 16 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue NE a driver fled officers in a vehicle.

• On April 19 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE an adult male was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On April 19 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE an adult senior female was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On April 20 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and Tyler Street NE there was a felony flight from officers in a vehicle.

• On April 22 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual made verbal terroristic threats of violence.

