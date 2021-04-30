ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On April 19 in the 3300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen, and broken glass was found in its place.
• On April 21 in the 13300 block of Tulip Street NW a license plate was stolen off a vehicle parked in its driveway.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On April 12 in the 600 Cross Street theft by swindle was reported.
• On April 13 in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue mail was stolen.
• On April 14 in the 500 block of Greenhaven Road theft was reported.
• On April 18 in the 900 block of 38th Avenue mail was stolen.
Assault
• On April 17 in the 2600 block of Branch Avenue domestic assault was reported.
• On April 17 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On April 18 in the 400 block of West Main Street assault was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On April 13 at Fairoak Avenue and Highway 10 a driver fled police in a vehicle after police attempted to stop them for reckless driving.
• On April 14 at Highway 10 and Cutters Grove Avenue a driver fled police in a vehicle.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 16 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen with its keys still inside.
• On April 16 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there was a theft that resulted in financial transaction fraud.
• On April 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE officers attempted a pursuit of a stolen vehicle, but the pursuit was later terminated.
• On April 17 in the 1600 block of 93rd Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 18 in the 900 block of 105th Avenue NE a female reported she had $1,400 and a debit card stolen after spending the night at a male’s house.
• On April 18 in the 12400 block of Midway Circle NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 18 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a wallet was stolen.
• On April 18 in the 3200 block of 90th Drive NE a credit card was stolen from a home.
• On April 19 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On April 19 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 20 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
• On April 20 in the 3700 block of 95th Avenue NE officers attempted a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
• On April 20 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen during a robbery.
• On April 21 in the 9900 block of Fillmore Street NE a package was stolen.
• On April 21 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft that may be related to other recent thefts at the same location. Burglary tools were located.
• On April 21 in the 1700 block of 125th Lane NE there was a report of mail being stolen along with check forgery.
Property damage
• On April 16 in the 11900 block of South Lake Boulevard NE there was a domestic incident that resulted in property damage.
• On April 22 in the 3500 block of 92nd Court NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On April 16 in the 12400 block of Alamo Street NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
DWI, drugs
• On April 16 in the 12500 block of Lever Street NE drugs were located and seized by officers and sent for destruction.
• On April 17 in the 8700 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fifth-degree sale and possession of drugs.
• On April 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 17 at the intersection of Ulysses Lane NE and 117th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 21 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Airport Road NE an adult female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 21 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an employee at a business found drugs. An officer came to collect the drugs and send them for destruction.
• On April 22 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On April 17 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult homeless male was issued multiple verbal warnings for having an outstanding warrant and impersonating a military service member.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 13 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On April 14 in the 1700 block of 39th Avenue NE there was a theft that resulted in property damage.
• On April 14 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 14 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 15 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 15 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 15 in the 500 block of Summit Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On April 15 in the 100 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 15 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a burglary occurred,
• On April 17 in the 4100 block of Washington Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 17 in the 4100 block of Washington Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 18 in the 4300 block of McLeod Street NE a handgun was stolen.
• On April 18 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On April 13 in the 4500 block of Tyler Street NE property was damaged during a domestic incident.
• On April 13 in the 5200 block of Fifth Street NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter that resulted in property damage.
• On April 13 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Washington Street NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On April 13 at the intersection of 39th Avenue NE and Hayes Street NE a male driver from Roseville was arrested for third-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On April 15 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.
• On April 15 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 15 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 15 in the 400 block of 123rd Avenue NW mail was stolen.
• On April 15 in the 9400 block of Holly Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 15 in the 12100 block of Martin Street NW theft by swindle was reported.
• On April 15 in the 10500 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 16 in the 11900 block of Vintage Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 16 in the 2000 block of 108th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was attempted.
• On April 17 in the 9700 block of Butternut Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On April 17 in the 10300 block of Linnet Circle NW mail was stolen.
• On April 17 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 17 in the 9400 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 18 in the 9200 block of East River Road NW theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On April 18 in the 9200 block of East River Road NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 18 in the 10200 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a business was burglarized.
• On April 19 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW theft from a boat was reported.
• On April 19 in the 12000 block of Aztec Street NW identity theft was reported.
• On April 19 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 19 in the 10200 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a business was burglarized.
• On April 20 in the 10600 block of Kumquat Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 20 in the 12200 block of Ilex Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 21 in the 9100 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft by swindle was reported.
• On April 21 in the 12300 block of Butternut Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On April 15 in the 12000 block of Crocus Street NW domestic assault was reported.
•On April 16 in the 1200 block of Crocus Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 17 in the 800 block of 113th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 17 in the 11500 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a drive-by shooting was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 15 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 15 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW an individual was arrested for drug possession.
• On April 16 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On April 17 in the 9900 block of Norway Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 17 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Mississippi Boulevard NW drug possession was reported.
• On April 19 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and River Rapids Drive NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
• On April 20 at 103rd Avenue NW and Linnet Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 20 at East River Road NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 16 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW arson was reported.
• On April 17 in the 10300 block of Linnet Circle NW property damage was reported.
• On April 20 in the 300 block of 124th Lane NW a vehicle was tampered with.
• On April 20 in the 12100 block of Ilex Street NW a vehicle was tampered with.
Miscellaneous
• On April 16 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and University Avenue NW a driver fled from police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On April 18 in the 2400 block of 183rd Avenue NE a boat was stolen.
• On April 18 in the 1200 block of 241st Avenue NE guitars and tools were stolen from two storage units.
• On April 18 in the 22100 block of Palisade Street NE an Amazon package was stolen from a front step.
• On April 22 in the 22200 block of Vermillion Street NE packages were stolen from a mailbox.
Assault
• On April 19 in the 20500 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 18 at Highway 65 NE and 187th Lane NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 14 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On April 14 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business where individuals broke a window and entered the business and proceeded to damage and steal items.
• On April 14 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 14 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a UPS package was stolen from the lobby of an apartment complex.
• On April 14 in the 5100 block of East River Road NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 15 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a resident at an apartment building reported her FedEx package had been stolen.
• On April 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two juveniles were involved in a theft and had trespassed onto a property. The juveniles were released to their parents.
• On April 15 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 an adult male was arrested for involvement in a hit-and-run crash, possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and driving after revocation.
• On April 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft. The suspect was not located, but the stolen merchandise was.
• On April 17 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a stolen package and a previously unreported vehicle hit-and-run.
• On April 17 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 17 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 18 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE the rear license plate on a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 18 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On April 19 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 19 in the 7400 block of Baker Avenue NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 20 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On April 14 in the 6500 block of Highway 65 NE there was a crash that resulted in minor injuries.
• On April 14 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle had its window broken out in a parking garage.
• On April 14 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE, officers were dispatched to a business on a report of a domestic situation occurring where a man refused to leave. Upon arrival, the officer located the man and woman involved who appeared intoxicated and were causing a disturbance in the business. The man and woman were initially uncooperative in providing officers with information about the situation. The 57-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding Hennepin County warrant. The business requested that the involved 52 year-old woman be removed due to disorderly behavior. When the woman refused to leave, officers arrested her for trespassing. At the jail, the woman damaged the squad car by setting a small piece of cloth on fire in the backseat. She was transported to a local hospital due to possible smoke inhalation and then arrested after being medically cleared. The damage to the Fridley police vehicle was estimated to be over $1,000.
• On April 14 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a fence surrounding a business was cut in two places. Nothing was stolen from the business.
• On April 16 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for criminal property damage after damaging his sister’s apartment window and her vehicle.
• On April 17 at the intersection of Skywood Court NE and Skywood Lane NE a fire occurred.
• On April 19 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE the driver’s side window of a vehicle was broken out.
Assault
• On April 14 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE there was a report of criminal sexual conduct.
• On April 16 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE there was a report that a disorderly male at a business assaulted an employee. The male left prior to the officers’ arrival.
• On April 16 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.
• On April 16 in the 5800 block of Washington Street NE a female was arrested for domestic assault.
• On April 16 in the 5600 block of Sixth Street NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault.
• On April 18 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE officers responded to a domestic assault. The male suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On April 19 in the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE a woman reported that her boyfriend physically assaulted her and that he had left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On April 20 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a male was issued a citation for assaulting security staff.
DWI, drugs
• On April 15 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Interstate 694 officers responded to a crash and arrested the driver for fourth-degree DWI and DWI test refusal in addition to obstructing the legal process, driving with no Minnesota driver’s license and fourth-degree assault against an officer when the driver became combative.
• On April 16 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE drug paraphernalia was discovered in a front yard. It was collected by an officer and sent for destruction.
• On April 17 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, having an outstanding and driving after revocation.
• On April 18 in the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE an unresponsive male was found dead of a drug overdose. Life saving measures with CPR were attempted by officers and Allina EMT’s, but the male did not respond.
• On April 18 at the intersection of Bennett Drive NE and Quincy Street NE a driver was pulled over by officers for driving erratically and was subsequently arrested for a third-degree DWI and a second-degree test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On April 16 in the 1500 block of South Oberlin Circle NE a female was found unresponsive and died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On April 19 in the 7500 block of Tempo Terrace NE officers responded to a medical incident where a male was found not breathing. The male was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On April 18 in the 13500 block of Highway 65 NE wheels were stolen off a work vehicle.
• On April 20 in the 15000 block of Aberdeen Street NE catalytic converters were stolen off junk vehicles and tools were stolen from a trailer.
• On April 22 in the 15600 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
Assault
• On April 16 in the 19400 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 18 at Flamingo Drive NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On April 20 at Highway 65 NE and 143rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for methamphetamine possession.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 10 in the 6100 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 14 an assault was reported.
Property damage
• On April 14 in the 15200 block of Waco Street NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On April 16 in the 3200 block of Bridge Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 19 in the 22800 block of Poppy Street NW residential burglary was reported.
Assault
• On April 20 in the 2300 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW two juveniles were arrested for making terroristic threats.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 19 at Ambassador Boulevard NW and St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 16 in the 24300 block of Riverbank Lane NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On April 18 at Fox Street NW and Pederson Drive NW a driver fled police in a stolen vehicle; he was arrested after crashing into a ditch.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 17 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in criminal property damage.
• On April 18 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage,
• On April 20 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 21 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE there was a report of counterfeit bills being used.
DWI, drugs
• On April 16 at the intersection of 83rd Avenue NE and University Avenue Service Drive NE drug paraphernalia was found.
• On April 16 at 1100 81st Avenue NE an empty THC cartridge was found on a student at Spring Lake Park High School.
• On April 17 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue Service Drive NE a driver had an open bottle.
Miscellaneous
• On April 16 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a vehicle fled officers and a pursuit occurred.
• On April 16 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue NE a driver fled officers in a vehicle.
• On April 19 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE an adult male was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On April 19 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE an adult senior female was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On April 20 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and Tyler Street NE there was a felony flight from officers in a vehicle.
• On April 22 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual made verbal terroristic threats of violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.