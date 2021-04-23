ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On April 10 in the 3000 block of 162nd Lane NW a work vehicle and trainer were stolen with the keys inside.
• On April 12 in the 1400 block of 155th Avenue NW tabs were stolen off a vehicle.
Assault
• On April 10 in the 14200 block of Crane Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 12 in the 2500 block of 138th Avenue NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
• On April 12 in the 3400 block of 133rd Lane NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 10 in the Crosstown Drive NW and Yukon Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 14 in the 2300 block of 139th Avenue NW a mailbox was damaged.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On April 6 in the 700 block of Oakwood Drive a package was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a guitar was stolen after a lock was cut off a storage unit.
• On April 9 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street mail was stolen.
• On April 9 in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue a woman was reported for financially exploiting her vulnerable mother by using her social security money.
• On April 9 in the 200 block of Jackson Street a man took $840 in cash from a scratch-off box.
• On April 10 in the 4000 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 7 at Seventh Avenue and 38th Lane a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 8 at Highway 10 and Thurston Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
• On April 10 in the 100 block of East Main Street officers found and disposed of a marijuana pipe.
• On April 11 at Main Street and Fifth Avenue a driver was arrested for DWI and controlled substances after damaging property.
Miscellaneous
• On April 8 at Ferry Street and Benton Street a driver fled police in a vehicle.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 2 in the 500 block of 97th Lane NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On April 3 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On April 3 in the 3700 block of 112th Lane NE a package was stolen.
• On April 3 in the 3700 block of 112th Circle NE a package was stolen.
• On April 3 in the 800 block of 124th Lane NE a package was stolen from the front doorstep of a home.
• On April 4 in the 10700 block of University Avenue NE there was a forced entry burglary at a business.
• On April 5 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On April 5 in the 9100 block of Flanders Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On April 5 in the 3500 block of 117th Lane NE a package was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a bicycle was stolen from a parking garage.
• On April 6 in the 8600 block of Brant Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 9 in the 11200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On April 9 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 9 in the 11200 block of Third Street NE tabs on license plates were stolen.
• On April 10 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 11 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 11 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual was detained by an employee after being involved in a theft. The suspect was later trespassed.
• On April 13 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE there was a delayed report of counterfeit currency being used by unknown suspects.
• On April 14 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE it was reported that a shoplifter concealed and took more than $700 worth of merchandise over two days.
• On April 14 in the 10300 block of Taylor Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On April 15 in the 4300 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a burglary at a closed business where forced entry caused damage.
• On April 15 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that was entered through a broken out window.
• On April 15 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a store’s keys were stolen.
Property damage
• On April 3 in the 2100 block of 107th Lane NE a mailbox and post were damaged.
• On April 5 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE a car fire occurred.
• On April 5 in the 10100 block of East Pleasure Creek Parkway NE a grass fire occurred.
• On April 8 in the 9700 block of Ulysses Street NE a grass fire occurred. It was started by a man trying to stay warm.
• On April 8 in the 1500 block of 122nd Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On April 10 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On April 10 in the 3900 block of 99th Lane NE property was damaged.
• On April 12 in the 12400 block of Midway Circle NE there was a report of a family member damaging property in a residence and being verbally abusive.
• On April 12 in the 3600 block of 92nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On April 13 in the 11300 block of Fifth Street NE property was damaged.
• On April 14 in the 11800 block of Central Avenue NE a male cut the lock off of a storage unit during an attempted burglary before being scared away.
Assault
• On April 2 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fifth-degree assault against his girlfriend and for driving after revocation.
• On April 3 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation and other domestic-related charges.
• On April 3 in the 3200 block of 91st Curve NE a female reported her boyfriend, against whom she has an order for protection, assaulted her, interfered with a 911 call and fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On April 8 at the intersection of 86th Lane NE and Hastings Street NE officers spoke with two teenagers who were involved in a physical fight.
• On April 8 in the 1700 block of 105th Avenue NE an adult reported being the victim of an assault following a fight but declined a further investigation.
• On April 9 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there were two incidents where a student assaulted another student.
• On April 9 in the 12400 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE two juvenile females were assaulted.
• On April 10 in the 12000 block of Washington Street NE officers responded to a domestic incident at a residence. A male exited the home, assaulted an officer and was subsequently arrested.
• On April 10 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a large bar fight occurred and ended with all involved parties being trespassed from the business.
• On April 14 in the 10200 block of Fillmore Street NE a domestic assault by strangulation occurred.
• On April 15 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order violation and for felony domestic assault by strangulation.
DWI, drugs
• On April 2 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 2 in the 2300 block of Cloud Drive NE two adult males were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and/or for second-degree DUI for drugs.
• On April 2 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE a juvenile male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 3 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Highway 65 NE an adult female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On April 3 in the 500 block of 97th Lane NE an adult male who had overdosed on suspected opioids was transported to a hospital.
• On April 5 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation, and fleeing police officers on foot.
• On April 5 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and 113th Avenue NE a 20-year-old male, who was slumped over in his vehicle, was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On April 6 in the 800 block of 95th Lane NE an adult male was transported to a hospital due to an overdose. Charges are pending for a violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On April 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, possession of a small amount of marijuana, failure to stop for a traffic signal, driving after revocation, and being an uninsured driver.
• On April 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE a driver was cited for driving after suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. The driver, who had an outstanding warrant, was issued a new court date.
• On April 6 in the 100 block of 116th Avenue NE a female who had an overdose was transported to a hospital.
• On April 7 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and for driving after revocation.
• On April 7 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE an unconscious male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and having an open bottle.
• On April 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a rear-end crash that resulted in no injuries. One adult male driver was arrested for a DWI. A second adult male passenger was arrested for drug possession.
• On April 8 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE an adult female was cited for possession of marijuana.
• On April 9 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE an individual in a suspicious vehicle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 9 in the 4800 block of 101st Lane NE a student was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 9 in the 1400 block of 94th Lane NE a driver was cited for drug-related crimes, driving after revocation, having an open bottle and having no proof of insurance.
• On April 9 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a passenger was cited for having marijuana in a vehicle.
• On April 10 in the 2200 block of 124th Court NE a vehicle with three occupants was pulled over during a traffic stop. A passenger fled the scene but was later located and arrested. All three individuals were arrested for first-degree possession of meth. One individual was also arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 11 in the 12900 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after they were pulled over for speeding.
Miscellaneous
• On April 2 in the 11200 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE two individuals were found having sex in a vehicle. Both agreed to move on after being warned by an officer.
• On April 5 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and 87th Lane NE there was a vehicle pursuit all the way to Minneapolis. No arrests were made.
• On April 5 in the 9100 block of Rendova Street NE there was a report of a person shooting a weapon from a vehicle. There were no victims or damages and no suspects have been identified.
• On April 6 in the 12400 block of Jamestown Street NE an adult male was found dead. The Anoka County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.
• On April 10 at the intersection of Baltimore Street NE and 93rd Lane NE an individual was arrested for fleeing officers in a vehicle and on foot.
• On April 14 in the 3300 block of 93rd Drive NE an individual died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 7 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE there was a theft and medical incident.
• On April 7 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a shoplifter fled from officers in a vehicle after a theft incident.
• On April 8 in the 4000 block of Washington Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On April 9 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On April 9 in the 500 block of Mill Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 9 in the 300 block of Naegele Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 12 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a burglary occurred.
• On April 12 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
Property damage
• On April 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 49th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On April 9 in the 4900 block of Johnson Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On April 10 in the 4500 block of Seventh Street NE property was damaged.
• On April 12 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE criminal property damage was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On April 8 in the 100 block of 104th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 8 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 8 in the 900 block of 122nd Lane NW theft was reported.
• On April 8 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 9 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 9 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 10 in the 11500 block of Yukon Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 10 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 10 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 10 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 10 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 11 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 11 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 12 in the 2700 block of 119th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On April 12 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 12 in the 10600 block of Goldenrod Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 14 in the 1700 block of 116th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 14 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 9 in the 3800 block of 120th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 10 in the 1300 block of Bluebird Street NW a threat was reported.
• On April 10 in the 1400 block of 120th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 13 in the 2700 block of 132nd Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 8 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a caller made a narcotics complaint.
• On April 10 at Highway 610 NW and East River Road NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 11 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW a caller made a narcotics complaint.
• On April 11 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 10 in the 11500 block of Yukon Street NW a motor vehicle was tampered with.
• On April 10 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a motor vehicle was tampered with.
• On April 11 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On April 9 in the 19700 block of Rochester Street NE an unsecured home had 23 firearms stolen.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 7 in the 0 block of 63H Way NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 8 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 8 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE there was a report of suspects leaving a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis in a parking lot. They then stole another vehicle from the same lot.
• On April 8 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 9 in the 7600 block of Madison Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 9 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for robbing a woman and fleeing officers on foot.
• On April 9 in the 4800 block of Main Street NE scrap metal was stolen from a building.
• On April 10 in the 5500 block of Matterhorn Drive NE two young males were reported to have stolen multiple packages off a porch.
• On April 10 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a male was cited for misdemeanor theft and released. All property was recovered.
• On April 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two shoplifters were arrested. One of the shoplifters was cited for theft and released while the other was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, having an outstanding warrant, providing false information to police officers and theft.
• On April 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for theft and obstructing the legal process with force.
• On April 10 in the 8200 block of Hickory Street NE there was a report of a stolen vehicle and damage to a chain link fence.
• On April 11 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was cited for a theft.
• On April 11 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a stolen trailer was recovered.
• On April 12 in the 1400 block of Creek Park Lane NE mail was stolen.
• On April 12 in the 300 block of 73rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a business.
• On April 13 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a purse and cellphone were stolen from a shopping cart.
• On April 13 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 13 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a woman reported her Green Bay Packers flag was stolen from a pole on the exterior of her apartment.
• On April 13 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business that resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On April 9 in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On April 12 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a tire was intentionally slashed on a vehicle.
• On April 12 in the 500 block of 54th Avenue NE two vehicles were vandalized.
• On April 12 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a home was shot with paintballs overnight.
• On April 13 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a vehicle was vandalized.
Assault
• On April 7 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a male was arrested and cited for domestic assault against his spouse.
• On April 7 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female reported she was assaulted by another female who also broke her phone. The female suspect claimed the victim was provoking her by calling her names and there was an altercation. The female suspect was cited for property damage.
• On April 7 in the 400 block of 74th Avenue NE a male reported his girlfriend threw a cellphone at his head, causing it to bleed. The male did not want to file charges.
• On April 8 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault occurred.
• On April 8 in the 6100 block of Starlite Boulevard NE a female made a child abuse report saying she had been sexually assaulted approximately 17 years earlier. The case was referred to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
• On April 10 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On April 11 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a man was stabbed in the hand during an assault. The man refused to give any information on who assaulted him, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.
DWI, drugs
• On April 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a male driver was arrested for fifth-degree felony drug possession and having an outstanding felony warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On April 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was reported missing.
• On April 9 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE a male was reported missing from a group home.
• On April 10 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Osborne Road NE an officer attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle, but the vehicle picked up speed and the officer chose not to pursue.
• On April 11 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE officers evacuated a building after a bomb threat while the Minneapolis Bomb Squad search the building. No bomb was located and the caller was arrested for making terroristic threats.
• On April 12 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE five vehicles were in a business parking lot after hours. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they all fled. One vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver charged with fleeing officers.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On April 9 in the 14400 block of Highway 65 NE a business was broken into but nothing was stolen.
• On April 10 in the 13500 block of Highway 65 NE a trailer was stolen from a property.
• On April 13 in the 4700 block of 165th Avenue NE three unlocked vehicles were gone through; electronics and checks were stolen.
Assault
• On April 11 in the 5000 block of Ivy Lane NE a son was arrested in a domestic assault with his mom.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On April 11 in the 22400 block of Lake George Boulevard NW tools and fishing equipment were stolen out of a barn.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 12 in the 3300 block of Viking Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On April 11 in the 20500 block of Cedar Drive a herd of cows was loose and the owner and his family corralled them back into their fence.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 2 in the 15800 block of Lithium Street NW theft of a vehicle was reported.
• On April 3 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 3 in the 15600 block of Juniper Ridge Drive NW license plates were stolen.
• On April 5 in the 7800 block of 148th Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On April 7 in the 14000 block of Dysprosium Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 8 in the 15300 block of Radium Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
Assault
• On April 3 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW assault was reported.
• On April 6 in the 14000 block of Dysoprosium Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 2 in the 14300 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 3 in the 15800 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 7 at Seventh Avenue and 38th Lane a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 8 at Highway 10 NW and Thurston Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 7 in the 5900 block of 159th Lane NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On April 7 in the 23400 block of Arrowhead Street NW an Amazon package was stolen.
• On April 11 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW a motorcycle was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 7 at 229th Avenue NW and Nightingale Street NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 12 in the 8100 block of Able Street NE there was a theft, property damage and a curfew violation incident.
• On April 12 in the 1400 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business that resulted in property damage.
• On April 12 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 15 in the 7900 block of Pleasant View Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On April 9 in the 7900 block of Sixth Street NE a kitchen fire occurred.
Assault
• On April 11 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On April 11 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE an individual made threats of violence.
• On April 16 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle fled officers during an attempted traffic stop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.