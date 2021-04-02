ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On March 19 in the 15900 block of Eagle Street NW golf clubs were stolen from an unlocked shed.

• On March 22 in the 700 block of 157th Avenue NW mail was stolen.

• On March 23 in the 3600 block of 171st Avenue NW a package was stolen from a front step.

• On March 24 in the 13400 block of Hummingbird Street NW theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported and credits cards were being used in Roseville.

• On March 25 in the 3300 block of 138th Lane NW mail was stolen.

Assault

• On March 25 in the 2500 block of 138th Avenue NW a male was arrested for domestic assault following a fight with his girlfriend.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 19 at 140th Avenue NW and Underclift Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On March 20 in the 17500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for controlled substance possession.

• On March 21 at Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On March 15 in the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue a bicycle was stolen.

• On March 17 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue mail was stolen.

• On March 18 in the 300 block of West Main Street a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 19 in the 1000 block of Brisbin Street theft was reported.

• On March 19 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane theft was reported.

Assault

• On March 17 in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue a man was arrested following a domestic assault report.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 17 in the 500 block of Main Street a driver was arrested for controlled substance possession.

• On March 17 at Clay Street and Wingfield Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On March 17 at Highway 10 and Fairoak Avenue a driver was arrested for DWI.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On March 19 in the 1500 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.

• On March 19 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen from inside a vehicle via a broken out window.

• On March 20 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a theft from a men’s locker room and a vehicle.

• On March 20 in the 700 block of 85th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On March 20 in the 2100 block of 107th Lane NE mail was stolen.

• On March 21 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE a cash register was stolen from a business during a burglary.

• On March 21 in the 1600 block of Cloud Drive NE miscellaneous items were stolen during a residential burglary.

• On March 21 in the 3800 block of 86th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 21 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult male shoplifter who fled from a store in a vehicle was eventually arrested for theft and possession of theft tools.

• On March 22 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE money was stolen.

• On March 23 in the 100 block of 96th Lane NE a male who was slumped over in his vehicle was arrested for possession of stolen property and substance violations.

• On March 23 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen U-Haul was recovered.

• On March 24 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a wallet with several credit cards was stolen.

• On March 24 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.

• On March 24 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE a fireplace that was delivered to an apartment complex was stolen.

• On March 24 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a residential burglary was reported.

• On March 25 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a cellphone was stolen.

• On March 25 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a cellphone was stolen.

Property damage

• On March 23 in the 10900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was scratched and had its tires slashed.

• On March 25 in the 3200 block of 91st Curve NE a rock was thrown through a window.

Assault

• On March 22 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE a domestic assault was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On March 19 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE officers provided life-saving efforts to adult female who experienced a suspected overdose.

• On March 19 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.

• On March 20 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a female was transported to a hospital, and a male was given verbal warnings for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.

• On March 20 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE officers did a welfare check on a woman under the influence of methamphetamine.

• On March 20 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, property damage and possession of stolen property.

• On March 21 in the 4300 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE an adult female was arrested for a DWI and after being involved in a crash.

• On March 21 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was cited for possession of hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia and having an outstanding warrant.

• On March 21 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a female was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On March 23 at the intersection of Naples Street NE and Lake Drive NE a male driver was arrested during a traffic stop for fourth-degree DWI and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

• On March 23 in the 11400 block of Third Street NE a domestic incident in which a parent was charged with providing alcohol to minors and an adult son was placed on a medical hold and transported to a hospital for treatment.

• On March 24 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and 85th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On March 25 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult female shoplifter was cited for theft and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Miscellaneous

• On March 25 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Drive NE a fraudulent attempt to fill a prescription was declined by a pharmacy.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On March 16 in the 200 block of 42nd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On March 16 in the 4100 block of Arthur Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 17 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On March 20 in the 3800 block of Van Buren Street NE mail was stolen.

• On March 22 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE there was a theft.

• On March 22 in the 1700 block of 39th Avenue NE a package was stolen.

Property damage

• On March 17 in the 3900 block of Lookout Place NE property was damaged.

• On March 17 in the 4300 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.

• On March 22 in the 4600 block of Johnson Street NE property was damaged.

DWI, drugs

• On March 17 in the 1300 block of 42nd Avenue NE a Columbia Heights male was arrested for DWI.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On March 18 in the 1500 block of 118th Lane NW fraud was reported.

• On March 18 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.

• On March 18 in the 10400 block of Wintergreen Street NW residential burglary was reported.

• On March 19 in the 12300 block of Heather Street NW fraud was reported.

• On March 21 in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.

• On March 21 in the 10200 block of Olive Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On March 21 in the 8800 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.

• On March 21 in the 3300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW credit card fraud was reported.

• On March 22 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW fraud was reported.

• On March 22 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW fraud was reported.

• On March 22 in the 11900 block of Ilex Circle NW fraud was reported.

• On March 22 in the 11000 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW fraud was reported.

• On March 22 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On March 22 in the 400 block of Sand Creek Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On March 22 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.

• On March 23 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW fraud was reported.

• On March 23 in the 12600 block of Verdin Street NW theft was reported.

• On March 24 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW credit card fraud was reported.

Assault

• On March 18 in the 1000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 20 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI and refusing to take a test.

• On March 21 at Egret Boulevard NW and Robinson Drive NW an individual was arrested for controlled substance possession.

• On March 23 at University Avenue NW and 91st Avenue NW drug charges were filed.

Property damage

• On March 18 in the 1900 block of 111th Avenue NW vandalism was reported.

• On March 18 in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Drive NW property was damaged.

• On March 19 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On March 19 in the 12000 block of Poppy Street NW property was damaged.

• On March 21 in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On March 21 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On March 21 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue NW city property was damaged.

• On March 21 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On March 22 in the 2100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On March 18 in the 11000 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW illegal dumping was reported.

• On March 21 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW tobacco was sold to an underage person.

• On March 22 in the 1000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW illegal dumping was reported.

• On March 24 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for giving a false name to police and driving after revocation.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On March 23 in the 20100 block of Polk Street NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle in a driveway.

Assault

• On March 21 in the 1000 block of 221st Avenue NE a male was arrested for domestic assault following a fight with his mother.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 21 at Highway 65 NE and 187th Lane NE a driver was arrested for controlled substance possession.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On March 17 in the 5500 block of Fillmore Street NE tools were stolen from a vehicle.

• On March 18 in the 6200 block of Able Street NE a vehicle was stolen after the keys were left inside the unlocked vehicle.

• On March 18 in the 200 block of 57th Place NE a male victim, who refused to say what happened or who was involved, experienced a fifth-degree assault during a robbery. The victim’s brother told officers what happened. The victim did not want to press charges, but the brother did for the assault.

• On March 18 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 18 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a Mexican passport was stolen from the glove box of an unlocked vehicle.

• On March 19 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.

• On March 20 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On March 20 in the 4800 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

• On March 21 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of an attempted theft. The suspect was not identified.

• On March 21 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE an individual’s wallet and medications were stolen from a locker at a gym.

• On March 22 in the 5000 block of Third Street NE a female suspect stole a vehicle.

• On March 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a misdemeanor theft.

• On March 22 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 22 in the 5700 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On March 23 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE stolen license plates were recovered and destroyed.

• On March 23 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a stolen license plate was recovered and destroyed.

Property damage

• On March 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman’s tires were slashed by a male who fled. The woman did not want to press charges.

• On March 19 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was damaged.

• On March 20 in the 200 block of Sylvan Lane NE a vehicle’s window was damaged.

• On March 20 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an individual criminally damaged a vehicle.

• On March 21 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.

• On March 21 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE two tires on a vehicle were slashed.

Assault

• On March 19 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a child was assaulted by a neighbor’s child and was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the assault. No one was charged due to the age of the child.

• On March 20 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On March 21 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On March 21 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a domestic assault by strangulation occurred and criminal property damage. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.

• On March 22 in the 5900 block of Sixth Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against his mother.

DWI, drugs

• On March 19 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after she was pulled over for failing to maintain a lane.

• On March 20 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and 73rd Avenue NE the driver of a speeding pickup truck was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On March 21 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE officers administered Narcan to a woman suffering from an overdose. The woman was transported to a hospital.

• On March 22 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for DWI and having no proof of insurance after he was involved in a four-vehicle crash.

Miscellaneous

• On March 17 at the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for providing false information to police officers, having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation and having no proof of insurance.

• On March 18 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male was found dead from natural causes.

• On March 18 in the 0 block of 63rd Way NE a male was found dead.

• On March 20 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE a young child was found unattended in the street. Child protective services took custody of the child.

• On March 21 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and Channel Road NE a driver reported another driver made terroristic threats by displaying a gun during a traffic incident. The victim provided officers a license plate number.

• On March 21 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE two individuals were arrested for having outstanding warrants and providing false information to officers.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On March 19 in the 900 block of 143rd Avenue NE cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

• On March 19 in the 14100 block of Pierce Street NE change was stolen from two unlocked vehicles overnight.

• On March 19 in the 14100 block of Lincoln Street NE a lock was cut off two construction trailers and tools were stolen.

• On March 20 in the 3200 block of Interlachen Drive NE a toolbox was stolen out of the back of an unsecured pickup bed.

•On March 20 in the 1500 block of 143rd Avenue NE a loon flag and flagpole were stolen out of a front yard.

• On March 21 in the 1800 block of 153rd Avenue NE a purse was stolen out of a vehicle after the window was broken.

• On March 22 in the 16400 block of Aberdeen Street catalytic converters were cut off three vehicles in a business parking lot.

• On March 22 in the 1500 block of 164th Lane NE catalytic converters were cut off two vehicles at a business.

• On March 24 in the 15700 block of Lincoln Street NE catalytic converters were cut off two vehicles at a business.

Assault

• On March 24 at Johnson Street NE and Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 23 in the 15200 block of Pierce Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On March 23 in the 18700 block of Cleary Road NW a home burglary was reported.

• On March 23 in the 18700 block of Ebony Street NW a license plate was stolen.

OAK GROVE

DWI/Drugs

• On March 21 in the 20000 block of Cedar Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On March 13 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On March 15 in the 5600 block of 152nd Court NW fraud was reported.

• On March 16 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On March 16 in the 14200 block of Tungsten Street NW fraud was reported.

• On March 17 in the 14600 block of Olivine Terrace NW theft was reported.

• On March 18 in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive NW a vehicle key was reported stolen.

• On March 18 in the 15500 block of Iodine Street NW a trailer was reported stolen.

• On March 18 in the 7000 block of 163rd Avenue NW fraud was reported.

Assault

• On March 12 in the 16300 block of Yttrium Street NW a victim reported being threatened via social media.

• On March 15 a woman reported her daughter had been receiving threatening texts.

Miscellaneous

• On March 12 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW protesters were reportedly loud and disturbing; they were told to move off private property and onto public property.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On March 18 in the 3700 block of 234th Avenue NW a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

• On March 19 in the 7800 block of Hill and Dale Drive NW trail cameras were stolen.

• On March 23 in the 23100 block of Guarani Street NW fraud was reported.

Assault

• On March 20 in the 3600 block of Bridge Street NW an assault was reported.

• On March 21 in the 800 block of 236th Avenue NW a male was arrested following a domestic assault report.

• On March 22 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 21 at 228th Avenue NW and Poppy Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On March 19 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a residential garage burglary occurred.

• On March 19 in the 7900 block of Fifth Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On March 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a felony theft incident with property damage. Force was also used.

• On March 21 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen license plate was recovered.

• On March 22 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred that resulted in property damage.

• On March 23 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE there were multiple thefts from vehicles.

Property damage

• On March 19 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE property damage occurred during an attempted burglary.

• On March 22 in the 7700 block of Tyler Street NE property damage was reported.

• On March 23 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Pleasant View Drive NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.

Assault

• On March 20 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE staff at a bar was assaulted.

• On March 23 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree assault at a school and e-cigarettes, which are prohibited, were found.

