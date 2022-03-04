ANDOVER
Assault
• On Feb. 19 in the 4300 block of 147th Lane NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 18 in the 27500 block of Andover Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Feb. 19 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Andover Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation.
• On Feb. 22 at Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 22 in the 2400 block of 154th Avenue NW a sign was vandalized.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 14 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue packages were stolen.
• On Feb. 14 in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue a bike was stolen.
• On Feb. 14 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue theft was reported.
• On Feb. 19 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue robbery was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 19 in the 2700 block of Yellowstone Boulevard a man was charged with domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 15 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street drug paraphernalia was found.
• On Feb. 16 in the 1300 block of Highway 10 a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Feb. 20 at East Main Street and Fifth Avenue a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 18 in the 400 block of Jackson Street property was damaged.
• On Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Madison Street property was damaged.
• On Feb. 20 in the 600 block of Monroe Street property was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for being involved in a hit-and-run with a stolen vehicle while also in possession of drugs.
• On Feb. 21 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a delayed third-degree burglary and theft incident and a no contact order violation were reported.
• On Feb. 22 in the 4400 block of 118th Avenue NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 23 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 24 at the intersection of 90th Drive NE and Naples Street NE three individuals were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, for providing officers with false information, for having an outstanding warrant and/or for fifth-degree drug possession.
Property damage
• On Feb. 18 in the 9500 block of West Sandpiper Drive NE an adult male was arrested for property damage during a verbal domestic.
• On Feb. 21 in the 8700 block of Coral Sea Court NE there was a report of a house being TP’d and covered in tomato sauce.
Assault
• On Feb. 19 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a possible domestic assault was reported, but the victim was uncooperative with police officers.
• On Feb. 20 in the 1000 block of 98th Avenue NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Feb. 21 in the 12400 block of Johnson Street NE an individual was involved in gross misdemeanor domestic assault, order for protection violation and interfering with a 911 call. The individual left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Feb. 23 in the 300 block of 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Rendova Street NE a small amount of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 19 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a controlled substance was found during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 20 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult male was arrested during a welfare check for possession of narcotics and for having outstanding warrants.
• On Feb. 20 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and driving after revocation.
• On Feb. 20 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and Paul Parkway NE an adult female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and having expired registration.
• On Feb. 23 in the 10800 block of Central Avenue NE a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized from a traffic stop. The driver was cited with a hands-free cellphone violation and for having no insurance.
• On Feb. 23 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Northtown Drive NE an adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of hypodermic needles and for driving after revocation.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 18 in the 200 block of 119th Avenue NE there was a report that an elderly individual had died.
• On Feb. 18 in the 8700 block of Lincoln Street NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On Feb. 20 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a report of a male masturbating in a parking lot.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 17 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for stealing a vehicle, which was recovered.
Property damage
• On Feb. 16 in the 80 block of 39th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On Feb. 17 in the 400 block of 42nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 20 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a female driver, from Fridley, was arrested for DUI for use of narcotics.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 17 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 18 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 18 in the 10000 block of Woodcrest Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 18 in the 10400 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 18 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 19 in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 19 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 19 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 20 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 20 in the 11700 block of Zea Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 22 in the 10 block of 105th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 22 in the 10200 block of Goldenrod Street NW a business was burglarized.
• On Feb. 23 in the 3300 block of 129th Avenue NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 19 in the 2800 block of 118th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 20 in the 10800 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 21 on 117th Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Feb. 21 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 17 in the 1500 block of 111th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 18 at 105th Avenue NW and University Avenue NW drugs were reported.
• On Feb. 18 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 110th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 19 at University Avenue NW and 94th Circle Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 19 at 115th Avenue NW and Juniper Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 18 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 19 in the 1200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 22 at University Avenue NW and 85th Avenue NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Assault
• On Feb. 19 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 19 at Highway 65 NE and 187th Lane NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 16 in the 5500 block of East Danube Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway.
• On Feb. 16 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 16 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE multiple suspects entered a business, stole a vehicle’s keys from off a desk and then left the business’ parking lot with the vehicle.
• On Feb. 16 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in an underground garage.
• On Feb. 17 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of two males fighting. One male was arrested for aggravated robbery, disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault.
• On Feb. 18 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE officers located a stolen vehicle and the suspect, who had allegedly just committed credit card fraud. The suspect fled in the stolen vehicle and was not immediately apprehended.
• On Feb. 19 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for theft, criminal property damage and disorderly conduct and was issued a trespassing notice after smashing up cases at a business with a hammer.
• On Feb. 22 in the 0 block of 51st Way NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 21 in the 200 block of Mississippi Street a vehicle crashed into two garages and damaged the vehicles inside of them.
Assault
• On Feb. 17 in the 7400 block of Lyric Lane NE a woman, who had several signs of injury to her face, reported she was the victim of a domestic assault by a male who left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Feb. 19 in the 300 block of 66th Avenue NE a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Feb. 20 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE a woman reported a domestic assault but did not wanted to pursue criminal charges.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 17 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE an officer pulled over a female driver and was prepared to arrest her for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, having no proof of insurance, failure to obey a traffic control device, driving after cancellation and having several outstanding warrants, when the woman appeared to have a seizure. The woman was transported to a hospital where she tested positive for COVID-19, so she was not arrested, but a formal criminal complaint was issued.
• On Feb. 17 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant.
• On Feb. 19 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and East Moore Lake Drive NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being pulled over for speeding.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 19 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Feb. 21 in the 5700 block of East River road NE a woman was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 23 in the 16400 block of Highway 65 NE propane tanks were stolen from outside a business.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 21 in the 13600 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for controlled substance possession.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 22 in the 19600 block of West Ford Brook Drive NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 21 in the 22000 block of Zeolite Street NW a vehicle drove through a yard and damaged some trees.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 23 in the 20800 block of Kerry Street NW a snowmobile with keys in it was stolen.
RAMSEY
Assault
• On Feb. 7 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 5 in the 15000 block of Yakima Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Feb. 8 in the 7600 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree DWI test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 5 at Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and Wolfram Avenue NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 18 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW identity theft was reported.
• On Feb. 21 in the 22700 block of Poppy Street NW mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 22 in the 23300 block of Rum River Boulevard NW catalytic converters were stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 17 in the 3400 block of Bridge Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 18 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a THC vape was found.
Property damage
• On Feb. 17 in the 23200 block of Nightingale Street NW garbage and recycling bins were destroyed.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 18 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 20 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 21 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 22 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a burglary at a business occurred.
Assault
• On Feb. 20 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Feb. 22 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On Feb. 23 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct incident occurred.
• On Feb. 24 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct incident occurred.
