ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On March 17 in the 13600 block of Thrush Street NW a man tried to break into vehicles at a daycare.

• On March 17 in the 500 block of Andover Boulevard NW mail was stolen.

• On March 17 in the 14300 block of Quince Street NW a vehicle was stolen from a driveway with its keys inside; the vehicle was later found in Ham Lake.

• On March 17 in the 14200 block of Quince Street NW a bike was stolen from an unsecured backyard shed.

Assault

• On March 17 in the 15500 block of Dakota Street NW a woman was arrested for assault and for trying to bite a deputy.

• On March 18 in the 2000 block of 142nd Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 12 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 139th Lane NW a driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation following a two-vehicle crash in which he appeared impaired.

• On March 14 in the 2900 block of 153rd Avenue NW a driver was arrested for impaired driving.

• On March 16 in the 13600 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI; she was suspected to be high on methamphetamine.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On March 8 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On March 8 in the 800 block of East River Road a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.

• On March 11 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On March 11 in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane mail was stolen.

• On March 11 in the 700 block of Southview Drive a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.

• On March 12 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On March 13 in the 1400 block of South Ferry Road a laptop was reported stolen.

• On March 13 in the 2000 block of Third Avenue robbery was reported.

• On March 14 in the 3800 block of Chase Avenue a vehicle was stolen.

Assault

• On March 14 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 11 in the 700 block of North Street marijuana was located in a vehicle driven by a person with a suspended license.

• On March 13 at Main Street and Third Avenue third-degree controlled substance charges were filed.

• On March 13 in the 2600 block of Round Lake Boulevard a man was arrested for DWI after a car accident.

• On March 14 in the 500 block of East River Road a man was found to be in possession of controlled substance.

Property damage

• On March 11 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a woman was damaging vehicles.

• On March 10 in the 2100 block of Hoffman Way a report for a keyed car was filed.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On March 12 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a burglary at a business. The property was recovered.

• On March 12 in the 10500 block of Radisson Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On March 12 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On March 13 in the 13100 block of Pierce Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On March 13 in the 1100 block of 132nd Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On March 13 in the 10500 block of Terrace Road NE there was a theft by swindle and an attempted fraud report.

• On March 13 in the 1200 block of 131st Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On March 14 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On March 14 in the 4500 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE propane tanks were stolen.

• On March 14 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On March 14 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a license plate was stolen.

• On March 15 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On March 16 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a counterfeit bill was accepted by an employee at a business.

• On March 17 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a purse was stolen.

Property damage

• On March 13 in the 700 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a report of a male who caused damage to his garage with his vehicle.

• On March 16 in the 12300 block of Buchanan Street NE a vehicle was damaged.

• On March 16 in the 12300 block of Buchanan Street NE there was property damage during a domestic incident.

Assault

• On March 12 in the 3300 block of 92nd Curve NE there was a report of a man assaulting his wife.

• On March 13 in the 12200 block of Urbank Street NE a man assaulted his girlfriend during a domestic incident and left prior to officers’ arrival. The woman was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained during the assault.

• On March 16 in the 3300 block of 89th Curve NE an adult male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault following an altercation with a family member.

• On March 16 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred against multiple victims.

• On March 17 in the 2000 block of 129th Court NE a 14-year-old female was arrested for assaulting her mother and interfering with a 911 call.

DWI, drugs

• On March 12 in the 8500 block of Jefferson Street NE a female driver was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance and driving after suspension.

• On March 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE a driver was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession of marijuana, providing officers with false information, driving after revocation and violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

• On March 14 in the 10300 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On March 14 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and Lakes Parkway NE a driver was pulled over for failing to follow the move over law and was later arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On March 14 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE officers administered Narcan to an individual who experienced an overdose. The individual was transported to a hospital for treatment.

• On March 15 in the 11300 block of Quincy Street NE an individual who experienced an overdose was transported to a hospital for treatment.

• On March 16 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and Northtown Drive NE an adult female was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants and for possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.

• On March 16 in the 11300 block of Quincy Street NE officers administered Narcan to an adult male who experienced an overdose. The man was transported to a hospital for a treatment.

• On March 17 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Naples Street NE an adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On March 17 in the 12700 block of Aberdeen Street NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana, driving after suspension, having an unregistered vehicle and having no insurance.

• On March 18 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a driver was given a verbal warning for possession of a small amount of drugs, driving after revocation and other traffic violations.

• On March 18 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an adult female was arrested for third-degree DWI and child endangerment of a 7-year-old.

• On March 18 in the 1100 block of 122nd Lane NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On March 14 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE a passenger in a vehicle fled officers during a traffic stop. The individual was apprehended and arrested for having outstanding warrants, fleeing on foot, obstruction and use of force.

• On March 14 in the 200 block of 109th Avenue NE an individual was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On March 14 in the 9600 block of Naples Street NE there was a report of street racers.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On March 9 in the 2200 block of 45th Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On March 10 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a license plate was stolen.

• On March 11 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a robbery, trespassing and providing a false name to police officers.

• On March 11 in the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue NE a package was stolen.

• On March 11 in the 3800 block of Second Street NE a theft occurred.

• On March 12 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a theft occurred.

• On March 13 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a purse was stolen.

• On March 15 in the 4600 block of Heights Drive NE there was a burglary and a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On March 10 in the 4300 block of Arthur Street NE property was damaged.

• On March 13 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was property damage.

Assault

• On March 9 in the 900 block of 39th Avenue NE there was a domestic assault and a burglary where an individual was falsely imprisoned.

Miscellaneous

• On March 14 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE there was a drive-by shooting.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On March 11 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On March 11 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On March 11 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 13 in the 11700 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On March 14 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On March 14 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On March 15 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW burglary was reported.

• On March 15 in the 11700 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On March 15 in the 3300 block for 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On March 16 in the 0 block of 85th Avenue NW counterfeit currency was reported.

• On March 17 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

Assault

• On March 11 in the 11200 block of Partridge Street NW domestic assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 13 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 118th Lane NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On March 13 at Cottonwood Street NW and 108th Avenue NW drug paraphernalia was found.

• On March 15 at Palm Street NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On March 17 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On March 11 in the 10100 block of Killdeer Street NW property was damaged.

• On March 12 in the 11000 block of Bittersweet Street NW property was damaged.

• On March 12 in the 3800 block of 120th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On March 12 in the 10600 block of Xavis Street NW vandalism was reported.

• On March 12 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue NW vandalism was reported.

• On March 12 in the 10700 block of Xavis Street NW vandalism was reported.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On March 15 in the 24400 block of Allen Drive NE a package was stolen from a front step.

Property damage

• On March 17 in the 19500 block of East Bethel Boulevard NE a detached garage’s entry door was damaged; there were no signs of entry.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On March 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for second-degree aggravated robbery, simple robbery and having an outstanding warrant after he threatened to stab loss prevention employees at a business.

• On March 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a misdemeanor theft and was released at the scene.

• On March 10 in the 200 block of 69th Avenue NE a male reported that he and his wife were scammed out of approximately $15,000 via an internet scam. The scam infected the couple’s computer with a virus, and a male talked to the couple, claiming to be with Microsoft. Officers advised the couple to stop talking to the male and stop giving him money.

• On March 11 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE there was a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a detached garage and two males in the vehicle fled the scene. Officers learned the vehicle was stolen and they notified the owner of the vehicle.

• On March 11 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen and was then involved in a pursuit with New Brighton police officers where a squad was rammed. The New Brighton Police Department was advised the vehicle was stolen.

• On March 12 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE tools were stolen from a vehicle parked at an apartment complex. A seat in the vehicle was also burned.

• On March 12 in the 4800 block of University Avenue NE a stolen license plate was found on a vehicle. The driver is not believed to have been involved in the theft. The license plate was taken to be destroyed.

• On March 12 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot by three juveniles.

• On March 12 in the 6800 block of Seventh Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On March 13 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was issued a citation for a theft.

• On March 13 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 14 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a woman reported her ex-boyfriend stole her vehicle.

• On March 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for stealing a vehicle.

• On March 14 in the 6200 block of Carol Drive NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle out of Spring Lake Park was recovered.

• On March 15 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On March 15 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE license plates were stolen.

• On March 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a theft at a business, for having an outstanding warrant and for providing false information to police officers.

• On March 16 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an individual stole a victim’s wallet and then used their debit card.

Property damage

• On March 12 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a fire occurred.

• On March 16 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a fire occurred in an apartment building. The fire was caused by burnt food.

Assault

• On March 10 in the 500 block of 54th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female.

• On March 12 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a second-degree assault occurred.

• On March 13 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE a third-degree assault occurred between two males.

• On March 14 in the 4700 block of Third Street NE a woman reported that a male, against whom she has filed a domestic abuse no contact order, assaulted her. The male was arrested.

• On March 14 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a female reported she got into a crash with someone who followed her to her location. The woman said the other driver threatened her with a gun. The woman did not want to press charges.

• On March 16 in the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE there was a report of two brothers physically fighting each other. There were no charges.

• On March 16 in the 6600 block of Brookview Drive NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault against a male.

DWI, drugs

• On March 10 in the 6000 block of Fourth Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On March 10 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male had a reaction after smoking marijuana and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

• On March 11 in the 7400 block of Highway 65 NE a male driver was arrested for a controlled substance DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On March 10 in the 6800 block of Washington Street NE police officers responded to a medical call for an adult female who was found dead on arrival. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On March 16 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a female driver was arrested for a gross misdemeanor for providing false information to police officers, having no proof of insurance and having a permit violation.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On March 12 in the 3000 block of 143rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle parked outside.

• On March 17 in the 900 block of 138th Lane NE a theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.

• On March 19 in the 1100 block of 141st Lane NE a theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.

Property damage

• On March 13 in the 600 block of 154th Avenue NE a window was broken with a brick; nothing was stolen.

Miscellaneous

• On March 15 at Crosstown Boulevard NE and Chisholm Street NE a driver lied about his identity to police.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On March 13 in the 400 block of Swank Lake Lane NW a sliding door was forced open; tools, a pressure washer and ATVs were stolen.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On March 5 in the 5400 block of 155th Lane NW theft was reported.

• ON March 5 in the 7200 block of Easy Ramsey Parkway NW a fire extinguisher was reported stolen from a mini school bus.

• On March 6 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW car keys were stolen.

• On March 8 on Highway 10 NW fraud was reported; the victim bought $3,000 worth of gift cards and gave them away over the phone.

• On March 9 in the 8100 block of 153rd Lane NW a package was stolen.

• On March 9 in the 14600 block of Rhinestone Street NW mail theft was reported.

• On March 11 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

DWI/Drugs

• On March 5 in the 15400 block of Armstrong Boulevard NW a man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On March 5 in the 14700 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On March 6 in the 13900 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a man was arrested for third-degree DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

Property damage

• On March 5 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW a vehicle was reportedly keyed.

• On March 10 in the 15300 block of Jackal Street NW a car was broken into, but nothing was stolen.

ST. FRANCIS

DWI/Drugs

• On March 16 in the 4200 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW drug charges were filed.

Property damage

• Oh March 10 in the 23700 block of Sycamore Street NW property was damaged.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On March 12 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 12 in the 700 block of 83rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On March 14 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On March 15 in the 8000 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On March 16 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On March 16 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On March 17 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 18 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen license plate was recovered.

Property damage

• On March 15 in the 7700 block of Terrace Road NE a vehicle was vandalized.

• On March 15 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE food was thrown at a door.

Assault

• On March 14 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree domestic assault.

• On March 14 in the 8000 block of Monroe Street NE there was a criminal sexual conduct report that allegedly took place during a video tutoring session.

