ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On March 9 in the 3400 block of 153rd Avenue NW mail was stolen. A stolen credit card was used in Coon Rapids.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 5 at Northwoods and 139th Lane NW a driver was charged with fourth-degree DWI after being found slumped over in a vehicle with a needle in his arm.
• On March 8 in the 13600 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a woman was arrested for drug possession, and her boyfriend was arrested for placing a fake 911 call to divert the police from arresting his girlfriend.
Property damage
• On March 8 at Bunker Park a vehicle window was smashed.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 1 in the 3700 block of Chase Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 3 in the 1200 block of Benton Street a theft resulting in a $15,000 loss was reported.
• On March 4 in the 2800 block of Greenhaven Road a window was broken and change was stolen.
• On March 5 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a theft in progress was reported.
• On March 5 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a woman reported her prescription medicine and other items were stolen after having dog sitters visit her home.
• On March 5 in the 2100 block of Fourth Avenue someone stolen a blue line flag sticker off a car.
• On March 7 in the 2500 block of Wingfield Avenue a theft was reported.
• On March 7 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
Assault
• On March 1 in the 1000 block of Monroe Street domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 1 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a caller reported he thought a dog was being fed methamphetamine.
• On March 2 at Highway 10 NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 3 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a man was drinking and smoking marijuana in his vehicle.
• On March 6 in the 800 block of East River Road a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 6 in the 500 block of Cross Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 1 in the 2000 block of Franklin Lane vehicle windows were damaged.
• On March 2 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane a vehicle was vandalized.
• On March 3 in the 600 block of Jacob Lane property was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 5 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 5 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE a male was arrested for forgery after attempting to pass a stolen check.
• On March 5 in the 500 block of 97th Lane NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 5 in the 1400 of 109th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 5 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 5 in the 8600 block of Dunkirk Court NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 6 in the 10300 block of Pierce Street NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary that resulted in property damage.
• On March 6 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in criminal property damage.
• On March 8 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE an aggravated robbery and second-degree assault were reported.
• On March 8 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle through a window that was shattered.
• On March 9 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered. An adult female was arrested for receiving stolen property, having an outstanding warrant and possessing drug paraphernalia.
• On March 9 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On March 10 in the 11900 block of Seventh Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary that resulted in property damage to city property.
• On March 10 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On March 10 in the 3700 block of 95th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On March 10 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE there were multiple reports of burglaries from an apartment building and thefts from vehicles and one theft of a vehicle.
• On March 11 a wallet was stolen from inside a locker at a gym. Someone attempted to use one of the cards at a store.
• On March 11 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for attempting to pass a fraudulent check.
Property damage
• On March 5 in the 3900 block of Flowerfield Road NE a vehicle’s windows were damaged.
• On March 6 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE a fire occurred in a dumpster.
• On March 10 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE property damage was reported.
• On March 11 in the 10500 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred,
• On March 11 in the 3400 block of 88th Avenue NE the rear window of a parked, unoccupied vehicle was shattered.
• On March 11 in the 13000 block of Baltimore Street NE property damage occurred.
Assault
• On March 5 in the 11300 block of Fifth Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic incident.
• On March 7 in the 13100 block of Van Buren Street NE a domestic assault was reported between a husband and wife.
DWI, drugs
• On March 5 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant after she was pulled over for having mismatching plates.
• On March 5 at the intersection of Davenport Street NE and 105th Avenue NE a vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run and crashed shortly after fleeing the first crash. The adult male resisted officers and was arrested for first-degree DUI for drug use, fifth-degree drug possession, obstruction with force and criminal vehicular operation.
• On March 5 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. One driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 6 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles.
• On March 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 102nd Lane NE a passenger in a vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and violating an order for protection.
• On March 7 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE adult males were issued verbal warnings for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
• On March 8 at the intersection of Rendova Street NE and 91st Lane NE an adult male on a bicycle was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 8 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE a single vehicle was involved in a crash. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 8 at the intersection of Flanders Street NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being pulled over for speeding.
• On March 9 in the 12100 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle over 1.4 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia after being pulled over for moving violations.
• On March 9 in the 1700 block of 85th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 10 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE an underage male attempted to purchase liquor using fake ID, which was seized by staff. The male was gone prior to officers’ arrival.
• On March 11 in the 11200 block of Baltimore Street NE the Blaine Police Department assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency with a search warrant.
• On March 11 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a male driver was arrested for DUI for controlled substance use, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation.
• On March 11 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop.
Miscellaneous
• On March 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 91st Lane NE a road rage incident involving a firearm occurred.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 3 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 4 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a motorized bicycle was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 8 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 9 in the 900 block of 39th Avenue NE there was a burglary, domestic assault and false imprisonment incident.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On March 4 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW credit card fraud was reported.
• On March 5 in the 11800 block of Eldorado Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 5 in the 10300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 5 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW a motor vehicle was tampered with.
• On March 5 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 5 in the 3800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 5 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 5 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On March 5 in the 3800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft occurred.
• On March 5 in the 9500 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 5 in the 8500 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 6 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 6 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 6 in the 10900 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 6 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On March 7 in the 2000 block of 103rd Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 7 in the 9900 block of Norway Street NW a license plate was stolen.
• On March 8 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 8 in the 12200 block of Killdeer Street NW attempted fraud was reported.
• On March 8 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 8 in the 2000 block of 124th Lane NW fraud was reported.
• On March 8 in the 1700 block of 113th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 8 in the 400 block of 111th Lane NW fraud was reported.
• On March 9 in the 11600 block of Eldorado Street NW an unemployment scam was attempted.
• On March 9 in the 10900 block of Norway Street NW fraud was reported.
• On March 9 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.
• On March 9 in the 0 block of 98th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 10 in the 100 block of 105th Lane NW fraud was reported.
Assault
• On March 7 in the 11700 block of Eldorado Street NW second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon was reported.
• On March 7 in the 1400 block of 111th Avenue NW assault was reported.
• On March 10 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 5 in the 10300 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 6 at Highway 10 NW and Creek Meadow Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 7 at Main Street NW and Coon Creek Boulevard NW a narcotics complaint was reported.
• On March 8 in the 9000 block of Springbrook Drive NW a drugs-related and theft report was made.
• On March 9 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW drug paraphernalia was found.
• On March 9 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 5 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW property was damaged.
• On March 5 in the 1000 block of 108th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On March 7 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On March 7 in the 10100 block of Palm Street NW property was damaged.
• On March 8 in the 10700 block of Xavis Street NW vandalism was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On March 10 in the 21400 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle window was broken and change was stolen from the vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 5 in the 23300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after failing a sobriety test and after officers observed a beer in the vehicle’s cup holder.
• On March 6 in the 19500 block of Leyte Street NE a man was arrested for controlled substance possession after TCH cartridges, syrup, marijuana, cash and distribution materials were found in his vehicle.
• On March 10 in the 2400 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for drug possession.
Property damage
• On March 11 in the 1600 block of Viking Boulevard NE a mailbox was run over by a vehicle.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 3 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman reported she had her coins stolen.
• On March 3 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 4 in the 200 block of 60th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 4 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a package was stolen after it was delivered.
• On March 4 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 4 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business where locks to a garage were cut. A miter saw, generator and ATV were stolen from inside.
• On March 4 in the 900 block of Mississippi Street NE a handgun and multiple other items were stolen from an unlocked garage.
• On March 5 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE there was a report of multiple items being stolen from an ice house. Property damage was also reported.
• On March 5 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 5 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE there was an attempted theft.
• On March 5 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft, possession of burglary tools and trespassing.
• On March 5 in the 7700 block of Beech Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile’s debit card was stolen and fraudulently used.
• On March 6 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On March 6 in the 700 block of University Avenue NE a Fridley woman reported her credit card was stolen from her workplace in Coon Rapids and used at multiple locations in multiple cities.
• On March 7 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 5800 block of 2H Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was detained, issued a citation for theft and released.
• On March 7 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE individuals were involved in a shoplifting incident and fled the scene. Officers located the vehicle on Interstate 694, but the vehicle fled.
• On March 7 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred where counterfeit currency was used.
• On March 7 in the 5100 block of Horizon Drive NE two sweaters were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On March 7 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Property damage was also reported.
• On March 8 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen when the driver left the vehicle while the keys were in the ignition.
• On March 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 9 in the 200 block of 57th Place NE a theft occurred.
• On March 9 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE an unknown male stole a wallet from a parked vehicle. A stolen debit card was used for an attempted purchase in Brooklyn Park.
• On March 9 in the 6500 block of Monroe Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On March 9 in the 5700 block of Fourth Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a residential home where over $7,000 worth of property was stolen. Officers believe the incident may have been a domestic dispute over property.
Property damage
• On March 3 in the 1400 block of 75th Avenue NE the rear window of a pickup truck was broken out.
• On March 4 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On March 4 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE an individual reported a woman was throwing landscaping blocks at their home and that she was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived they learned there was a dispute at the location and that the woman had a valid permit to carry. No one was assaulted, nor did anyone want to pursue charges.
• On March 4 in the 7500 block of Lakeside Road NE an unoccupied vehicle’s window was shot at twice. No rounds were recovered by officers, but two small holes in the window were located.
• On March 5 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On March 5 in the 7400 block of Baker Street NE two parked vehicles were shot at by a BB gun. No one was injured.
• On March 5 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a camper was broken into resulting in property damage. Nothing was stolen.
• On March 6 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an individual caused criminal property damage.
• On March 7 in the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard NE street racers tore up a business’s lawn.
• On March 8 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a male damaged a vehicle when he was attempting to break the window of his own vehicle nearby because he left his keys in the locked vehicle.
• On March 9 in the 6300 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was vandalized with a pellet gun.
Assault
• On March 3 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE officers took a report of a criminal sexual conduct incident. It was forwarded it to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to be investigated further
• On March 5 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE there was a report of a domestic assault where a man was assaulting a woman in a vehicle. The male was gone prior to officers’ arrival.
• On March 5 in the 3300 block of 92nd Curve NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On March 6 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On March 7 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE a juvenile female and her mother were assaulted by unknown suspects.
DWI, drugs
• On March 3 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of a handgun in a vehicle, providing false information to police officers, having an outstanding felony warrant and a possible assault on his girlfriend. The male was also charged with fifth-degree possession of drugs after he attempted to introduce drugs into the Anoka County Jail.
• On March 4 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 6 in the 0 block of 43rd Avenue NE an individual was holding drug paraphernalia in plain sight. Officers disposed of the drugs.
• On March 6 in the 6700 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal, driving after revocation and speeding.
Miscellaneous
• On March 4 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle fled police officers during an attempted stop. Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but Columbia Heights police officers later identified the vehicle.
• On March 6 at the intersection of 51st Avenue NE and East River Road there was a report of a shooting. No suspects, witnesses or victims were located, but multiple bullet casings were found.
• On March 8 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a handgun was found in a donated sweatshirt at a store. An officer collected the gun and placed it into evidence.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On March 5 in the 1300 block of 153rd Lane NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
• On March 9 in the 15900 block of Lincoln Street NE a forklift was stolen from a business and driven off the property.
• On March 9 in the 14800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a work vehicle was stolen from a parking lot; the keys were inside.
• On March 9 in the 17500 block of Highway 65 NE a bag was stolen from an unlocked, parked vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 6 at 149th Avenue NE and Xylite Street NE a driver was arrested after officers found a meth pipe in his car.
• On March 7 in the 14600 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 8 in the 17700 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On March 5 in the 19900 block of Grouse Street NW wiring was cut from a new home under construction.
• On March 5 in the 21200 block of Old Lake George Boulevard NW a trailer was stolen overnight.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 2 in the 13700 block of Dolomite Street NW mail was stolen.
• On March 3 in the 13900 block of Radium Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck.
• On March 4 in the 15600 block of Iodine Street NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 27 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 26 at 160th Lane NW and Saint Francis Boulevard a driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 27 at 147th Lane NW and Rhinestone Street NW drug paraphernalia was found on the sidewalk.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On March 7 in the 23400 block of Crocus Street NW terroristic threats were reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 6 in the 5300 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 6 in the 23100 block of Park Road officers issued a drug paraphernalia citation.
Miscellaneous
• On March 3 in the 21500 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for driving after cancellation.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a license plate, wheel and tire where stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 5 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stole.
• On March 5 at the intersection of 82nd Avenue NE and Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 7 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 9 in the 7700 block of Jackson Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On March 10 in the 900 block of Viceroy Drive NE a driver who was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle was arrested for the theft, for having an outstanding warrant, being in possession of narcotics and for burglary.
• On March 11 in the 8400 block of Laddie Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 11 in the 8400 block of Sunset Road NE there was an attempted theft that resulted in criminal property damage.
Assault
• On March 5 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On March 8 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Miscellaneous
• On March 6 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Pleasant View Drive NE a red Camaro fled police officers during an attempted traffic stop. Officers did not purse, and no plate numbers were gathered.
• On March 11 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a harassment and missing persons report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.