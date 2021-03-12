ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 26 on 169th Lane NW a victim lost $2,000 to a computer scammer pretending to fix an Apple account.
• On Feb. 27 on 156th Avenue NW a victim lost $1,600 to an email scammer posing as a friend requesting Amazon gift cards.
• On March 1 on 141st Avenue NW a victim lost $20,000 to a computer antivirus scam.
• On March 1 in the 13300 block of Tulip Street NW mail was reported stolen and a credit card was being used at Treasure Island Casino.
• On March 3 in the 15400 block of Kiowa Street NW multiple checks in the mail were reported stolen.
DWI/DRUGS
• At Shenandoah and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 26 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle window was smashed and a purse inside was stolen.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 23 in the 2300 block of Seventh Avenue counterfeit money was reportedly used to purchase items.
• On Feb. 24 in the 3300 block of 12th Avenue a man reported someone trying to get unemployment benefits in his name.
• On Feb. 24 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 26 in the 800 block of Monroe Street theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 28 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.
Assault
• On Feb. 23 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Feb. 26 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 24 at Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street a woman was arrested for drug possession and driving after cancellation.
• On Feb. 25 in the 500 block of Van Buren Street fifth-degree controlled substance charges were filed.
• On Feb. 25 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW an individual was arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On Feb. 26 at Highway 10 NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver fled in a vehicle from an officer after being stopped when an officer smelled marijuana.
Property damage
• On Feb. 23 in the 900 block of Bob Ehlen Drive property was damaged.
• On Feb. 25 in the 700 block of Cross Street a car window was smashed.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 24 at Sixth Avenue and Van Buren Street a driver with no vehicle license plates fled from police.
• On Feb. 24 at Seventh Avenue and East Main Street a driver hit a dog in their vehicle and fled the scene.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 26 in the 900 block of Paul Parkway NE the rear license plate of a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 27 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 28 in the 10000 block of Polk Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 1 in the 8200 block of West 35W Service Drive NE a semi and trailer were stolen. The trailer was later recovered in Hastings.
• On March 2 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 2 in the 8500 block of Edison Street NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway with the keys inside.
• On March 2 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE there were two reports of thefts from vehicles.
• On March 2 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and 99th Avenue NE there was a delayed report from a male of a robbery and an assault.
• On March 2 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 2 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 3 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 4 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 4 in the 1000 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 27 in the 1800 block of 117th Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.
• On March 1 in the 13000 block of Lexington Avenue NE a fire in a stove occurred.
• On March 2 in the 8900 block of Seventh Street NE a man was arrested for tampering with a vehicle and obstructing the legal process.
Assault
• On Feb. 27 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend were involved in a domestic assault. The incident is under review by the Blaine city attorney.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 26 at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard NE and 121st Lane NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 26 in the 8700 block of Lincoln Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 27 at the intersection of 87th Avenue NE and Lincoln Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 27 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE officers were flagged down during a public assist for an adult male driver who was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 27 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male driver was cited and released during a traffic stop for driving after revocation and having an open bottle. The contraband was placed into evidence.
• On Feb. 27 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested in Blaine for fourth-degree DWI and possession of a controlled substance after they drove into oncoming traffic.
• On Feb. 28 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, fraud and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Feb. 28 at the intersection of 87th Lane NE and Washington Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI refusal and third-degree DWI after being pulled over during a traffic stop.
• On March 2 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male driver was pulled over by officers for equipment violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for having an outstanding warrant and for receiving stolen property. An adult female passenger was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On March 3 in the 300 block of County Road 10 NE an officer observed a male and female trespassing in a closed business. The male was arrested for possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.
• On March 3 at the intersection of 113th Lane NE and Fourth Street NE drug paraphernalia was found and disposed of.
• On March 4 in the 10500 block of Radisson Road NE a male was arrested for having outstanding warrants and being in possession of methamphetamine.
• On March 4 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after being involved in a two-vehicles crash.
Miscellaneous
• On March 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a speeding motorcyclist fled an officer during an attempted traffic stop. No pursuit was attempted.
• On March 3 in the 8900 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for obstructing the legal process during a traffic stop and for fleeing on foot.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 23 in the 1800 block of 41st Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 23 in the 2200 block of 45th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 23 in the 4100 block of Third Street NE there two thefts that resulted in property damage.
• On Feb. 25 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a delayed report of a burglary.
• On Feb. 25 in the 4400 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 25 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Feb. 25 in the 3800 block of Main Street NE there was a theft.
• On Feb. 26 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of an employee theft that resulted in property damage.
• On Feb. 28 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and Monroe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 28 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE a Columbia Heights female was arrested for a DUI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 25 in the 11600 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 25 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 26 in the 2300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a garage was burglarized.
• On Feb. 27 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 27 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 27 in the 900 block of 109th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 27 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 28 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 28 in the 11400 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 28 in the 11300 block of Martin Street NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 28 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 1 in the 13100 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 1 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 1 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On March 2 in the 11100 block of Drake Street NW attempted fraud was reported.
• On March 2 in the 3300 block of 129th Avenue NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 3 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft and credit card fraud was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 28 in the 12400 block of Magnolia Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 1 in the 11300 block of Jay Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On March 2 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW felony assault was reported.
• On March 2 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW terroristic threats were reported.
• On March 3 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW someone was arrested for assault and obstruction.
• On March 3 in the 10100 block of Palm Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 25 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Redwood Street NW a narcotics-related arrest was made.
• On Feb. 26 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW officers responded to a narcotics complaint.
• On Feb. 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard Service Road NW and Quinn Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 1 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 124th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On March 2 at Highway 10 NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 2 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW controlled substance possession was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 26 in the 10300 block of Xeon Street NW property was damaged.
• On March 2 at Gateway Drive NW and Hanson Boulevard NW city property was reportedly damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Pheasant Ridge Drive NW a driver fled in a motor vehicle.
• On Feb. 28 in the 800 block of 104th Avenue NW a death was reported.
EAST BETHEL
DWI/Drugs
• On March 1 at Highway 65 and Viking Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 28 at Viking Boulevard and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for driving without a license after getting in a three-car crash.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 24 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE mail was stolen from the lobby of a complex.
• On Feb. 24 in the 500 block of 54th Avenue NE tools were stolen during a burglary.
• On Feb. 24 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 26 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 26 in the 6700 block of Second Street NE a snowblower was stolen from a residential garage.
• On Feb. 26 in the 0 block of 77th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 26 in the 1600 block of Brenner Pass NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 27 in the 4700 block of Third Street NE a package was stolen, but later produced by the suspect after they were located by officers. The package was returned to the owner and no charges have been brought against the suspect.
• On Feb. 27 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male reported he had agreed to sell his iPhone to another male, who paid for the iPhone with counterfeit money and left the scene.
• On Feb. 27 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE there was a report of an attempted burglary.
• On Feb. 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On March 1 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 2 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle West there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On march 2 in the 7700 block of East River Road NE there were thefts from two separate vehicles.
Property damage
• On Feb. 25 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE property was damaged.
• On March 1 in the 1300 block of Mississippi Street NE a rear window on a vehicle was shot out by an unknown weapon or contraption.
• On March 1 in the 5700 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On March 2 in the 0 block of Northern Stacks Drive NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Feb. 26 in the 900 block of Hathaway Lane NE two individuals involved in a mutual assault were separated. Neither party was charged.
• On Feb. 27 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault against his ex-girlfriend in addition to first-degree property damage.
• On Feb. 27 in the 5200 block of Matterhorn Drive NE there was a report of second-degree assault, felony assault motivated by bias, false imprisonment and an aggravated robbery incident.
• On Feb. 27 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a mutual domestic assault between two individuals. Officers took pictures of the parties’ injuries and provided assistance informational cards.
• On March 1 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a woman reported being assaulted by two male teenagers who fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On March 1 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 24 in the 5700 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and three outstanding felony warrants after being pulled over for a registration violation.
• On Feb. 24 at the intersection of Medtronic Parkway NE and Highway 65 NE a driver, who made an illegal u-turn, was arrested for third-degree DWI, having an open bottle and driving with a revoked license.
• On Feb. 24 in the 200 block of Osborne Road NE an adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 25 in the 500 block of Dover Street NE there was a report of a male teenager who had an adverse reaction to THC gummies. The teen was seen and cleared by paramedics. The remaining THC gummies were confiscated by an officer and placed into evidence. The teen was not charged.
• On Feb. 25 in the 900 block of Hathaway Lane NE an adult male driver was arrested with second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 25 in the 700 block of 58th Avenue NE a woman reported her husband was under the influence of an unknown substance, was acting bizarre and was incoherent. The male was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Feb. 26 in the 1000 block of 73rd Avenue NE narcotics were found, collected by an officer and sent to evidence for destruction.
• On Feb. 27 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a driver who ran a red light was pulled over and arrested for fourth-degree DWI and test refusal.
• On March 1 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a male driver, who was passed out behind the wheel, was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 2 in the 300 block of Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 26 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman reported a juvenile female was showing an unknown number of people a nude picture of her daughter when she was a child. The Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division was advised of the incident.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On March 1 in the 1700 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
• On March 2 in the 3700 block of 149th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen out of a driveway overnight. The keys were hidden under a mat.
• On March 3 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen, resulting in an arrest.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 26 at 175th and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 26 in the 1200 block of Pinewood Drive NE a home was egged.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On March 1 in the 5300 block of 199th Avenue NW a business was burglarized.
Assault
• On March 3 in the 21800 block of Xenon Street NW one person was issued two citations for assault after a fight between two people.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 27 at St. Francis Boulevard and Cleary Road NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
OAK GROVE
Assault
• On March 1 in the 21900 block of Quay Street NW a son was arrested following a domestic assault report.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 28 at Rum River and 211th Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 28 in the 21700 block of Lake George Boulevard NW windows of a vehicle were broken while the owner was ice fishing.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 28 in the 18700 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for driving without a license.
• On Feb. 28 in the 21200 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for driving without a license.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 23 in the 14100 block of Saint France Boulevard NW a check was forged, resulting in a man being charged with check forgery, identity theft, presenting fraudulent identification and providing false information to an officer.
• On Feb. 25 in the 8900 block of 160th Lane NW identity theft was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 19 criminal sexual conduct was reported by a third-hand party.
• On Feb. 20 on Argon Street NW a domestic assault between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 20 in the 16800 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a woman was arrested for DWI and felony possession of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 21 at 167th Lane NW and Armstrong Boulevard a driver was arrested for possession of controlled substance.
• On Feb. 24 in the 17900 block of Vanadium Street NW a father found drug paraphernalia in his son’s bedroom.
Property damage
• On Feb. 22 in the 14600 block of Bowers Drive NW a victim’s mailbox was damaged by a garbage truck.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 20 a death was reported.
• On Feb. 21 on Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for obstructing the legal process and driving after revocation.
• On Feb. 22 a man was declared dead in his basement.
• On Feb. 23 in the 10000 block of Traprock Street NW two men were found performing a sexual act in public.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 26 in the 23300 block of Lackawanna Street NW fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 26 in the 23100 block of Arrowhead Street NW a scam was reported.
• On March 1 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW counterfeit currency was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 27 in the 3700 block of 234th Avenue NW a son reportedly slapped his mother across the face and was charged with domestic assault.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 26 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 28 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 1 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 3 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 4 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE windows were broken out on multiple vehicles.
Assault
• On March 1 in the 8000 block of Sixth Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 28 in the 8100 block of Fifth Street NE an individual died.
