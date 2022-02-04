ANDOVER

Assault

• On Jan. 25 in the 1800 block of Andover Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Jan. 23 in the 15000 block of Fox Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 25 at 139th Avenue NW and Prairie Road NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 17 in the 800 block of Lincoln Street a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 17 in the 3700 block of Bryant Circle theft by swindle was reported.

• On Jan. 18 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.

• On Jan. 19 in the 800 block of West Main Street mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 20 in the 800 block of East River Road a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 21 in the 2300 block of Seventh Avenue a vehicle was stolen.

DWI/Drugs

• On Jan. 22 at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Jan. 21 at Highway 10 and Fairoak Avenue property was damaged.

• On Jan. 21 at Thurston Avenue and Highway 10 property damage was reported.

• On Jan. 22 in the 2700 block of Euclid Avenue property damage was reported.

• On Jan. 23 in the 1200 block of McKinley Street a pellet gun was shot at a vehicle.

• On Jan. 23 in the 3500 block of Round Lake Boulevard property was damaged.

• On Jan. 23 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street property was damaged.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 21 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Jan. 21 in the 10200 block of Taylor Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 21 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen. The suspect is also wanted for identity theft and forgery.

• On Jan. 22 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 22 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen and subsequently involved in a hit-and-run.

• On Jan. 22 in the 1500 block of 130th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.

• On Jan. 23 in the 0 block of 97th Lane NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Jan. 23 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle was stolen while parked outside a business.

• On Jan. 23 in the 1000 block of 118th Lane NE there was a theft from an unlocked trailer.

• On Jan. 25 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a robbery occurred in a bathroom.

• On Jan. 25 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a burglary at a business occurred.

• On Jan. 26 in the 12400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a burglary at a business. The suspect(s) fled in a vehicle.

• On Jan. 26 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a dealership license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 26 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a simple robbery.

Property damage

• On Jan. 23 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a vehicle slid into a road sign and knocked it over.

• On Jan. 23 in the 2400 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE a mailbox was damaged.

• On Jan. 25 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Okinawa Street NE a city sign and light pole were reported to be down.

• On Jan. 27 in the 12700 block of Ulysses Circle NE a vehicle’s window was reportedly damaged.

Assault

• On Jan. 23 in the 13100 block of Pierce Street NE a man was arrested for a domestic assault, a domestic abuse no contact order violation and for having several outstanding warrants.

• On Jan. 24 in the 700 block of 121st Lane NE a woman was arrested for second-degree domestic assault against her husband and for making terroristic threats.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 21 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 21 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fifth-degree felony drug possession.

• On Jan. 22 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 23 in the 9800 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 24 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 24 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 25 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession during a traffic stop.

• On Jan. 26 at the intersection of 97th Lane NE and Lexington Avenue NE a juvenile was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over for a stoplight violation.

• On Jan. 27 in the 11300 block of Hastings Street NE officers performed a welfare check on a vehicle parked on a sidewalk. An adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 23 in the 700 block of 105th Lane NE an adult male was found not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

• On Jan. 26 in the 100 block of 111th Square NE officers responded to a report of a man not breathing. The man was declared dead at the scene.

• On Jan. 26 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and Polk Street NE a firearm was found on the side of the road. The firearm was ultimately released to its owner.

• On Jan. 27 in the 2500 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE a report was submitted to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 18 in the 2100 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 18 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 18 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On Jan. 18 in the 3900 block of Peters Place NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 19 in the 3700 block of Buchanan Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Van Buren Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 19 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred and property damage.

• On Jan. 19 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 19 in the 3700 block of Jackson Street NE packages were stolen.

• On Jan. 20 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 21 in the 3700 block of Jackson Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 22 in the 4100 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 23 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 23 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 18 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and fleeing officers on foot.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 20 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 20 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 21 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW theft was reported.

• On Jan. 21 in the 10200 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Jan. 21 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.

• On Jan. 22 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 23 in the 11900 block of Goldenrod Circle NW theft was reported.

• On Jan. 24 in the 2100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Jan. 24 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW robbery was reported.

• On Jan. 24 in the 12800 block of Bunker Prairie Road NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Jan. 25 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Jan. 25 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW robbery was reported.

• On Jan. 25 in the 10500 block of Bluebird Street NW theft was reported.

• On Jan. 26 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 26 in the 9000 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

Assault

• On Jan. 25 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Jan. 26 in the 11800 block of Kumquat Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Jan. 26 in the 200 block of 126th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Jan. 20 at Blackfoot Street NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 22 at 117th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 23 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 24 at University Avenue NW and 101st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 25 at Main Street NW and River Rapids Drive NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 26 at Pheasant Ridge Drive NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Jan. 20 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW property was damaged.

• On Jan. 22 in the 3100 block of 118th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Jan. 22 in the 11000 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW property was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 26 at Seventh Avenue and Main Street in Anoka a driver fled police in a vehicle.

EAST BETHEL

Assault

• On Jan. 21 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a woman was arrested for domestic assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On Jan. 27 at Highway 65 NE and Viking Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 19 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 19 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft.

• On Jan. 19 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a man reported that he was beaten up when he was robbed of his PlayStation 5 while trying to sell it on Facebook Marketplace.

• On Jan. 19 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an adult male was cited for a theft.

• On Jan. 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male and female were arrested for shoplifting, obstruction with force, fleeing on foot, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and/or for having an outstanding warrant.

• On Jan. 20 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a theft and for fleeing officers on foot.

• On Jan. 20 in the 100 block of 63H Way NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 20 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle.

• On Jan. 21 in the 5800 block of 2H Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 21 in the 7600 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint during a carjacking.

• On Jan. 21 in the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 21 in the 1500 block of 68th Avenue NE a car was stolen when the keys were left in the vehicle.

• On Jan. 21 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE license plates were stolen from a company vehicle.

• On Jan. 22 in the 5400 block of East Brenner Pas NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 24 in the 0 block of 43rd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Jan. 25 in the 5000 block of Third Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Property damage

• On Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a door was reported to have been damaged.

• On Jan. 20 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a male was arrested for criminal property damage after breaking into vehicles and for having an outstanding warrant.

• On Jan. 21 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a chain link to the main gate of a parking lot was reportedly cut.

• On Jan. 22 in the 400 block of 63rd Avenue NE a structure fire occurred that’s being investigated as possible arson.

Assault

• On Jan. 20 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a third-degree domestic assault was reported.

• On Jan. 20 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On Jan. 20 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.

• On Jan. 22 in the 6200 block of Sunrise Drive NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault and several other charges.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver of a parked vehicle in a parking lot was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor providing false information and having an outstanding warrant. The male was transported to a hospital to be evaluated and released prior to arrest.

• On Jan. 19 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE an individual in an apartment was warned to stop smoking marijuana.

• On Jan. 20 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a male driver, who was slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for third-degree DUI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 20 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a vehicle fled a Fridley police officer during an attempted traffic stop.

• On Jan. 21 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a male reported that he had been struck by a vehicle. The male was transported to a hospital by Allina EMS with no apparent injuries.

• On Jan. 23 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE a male was found dead.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 22 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a motor home.

• On Jan. 22 in the 1600 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE license plates were stolen.

• On Jan. 24 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a motor home.

• On Jan. 24 in the 3000 block of 137th Avenue NE a canoe was stolen.

• On Jan. 27 in the 16300 block of Buchanan Street NE an air conditioner was stolen.

Assault

• On Jan. 24 in the 16000 block of Kiska Street NE a man was arrested for terroristic threats.

DWI/Drugs

• On Jan. 23 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 175th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 26 in the 3200 block of 22st Avenue NE electronics were stolen.

Property damage

• On Jan. 23 in the 21700 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a window was smashed on a vehicle.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 7 on Riverdale Drive NW a catalytic converter was stolen from a business’ vehicle.

• On Jan. 7 on Riverdale Drive a catalytic converter was stolen off an RV.

• On Jan. 10 on Highway 10 NW a vehicle was stolen.

Assault

• On Jan. 8 criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Jan. 12 criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Jan. 13 in the 7500 block of Sunwood Drive NW terroristic threats were reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Jan. 7 drug use was reported.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 19 in the 23400 block of Arrowhead Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 23 in the 23900 block of Rum River Boulevard NW mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 24 in the 23200 block of Kerry Street NW residential burglary was reported.

• On Jan. 24 in the 22800 block of Dakotah Street NW a package was stolen.

Assault

• On Jan. 19 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW terroristic threats were reported.

• On Jan. 21 in the 22700 block of Eldorado Street domestic assault was reported.

• On Jan. 25 in the 2100 block of 243rd Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 23 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Jan, 24 in the 8200 block of Taylor Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 24 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 25 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Jan. 22 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE property damage was reported.

Assault

• On Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault, third-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. A Fridley K-9 unit assisted the Spring Lake Park Police Department in finding the suspect, who was hiding in a garage.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 24 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE an individual died.

