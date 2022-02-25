ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 16 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW an iPad was stolen from a vehicle after its window was smashed in.
• On Feb. 17 in the 14300 block of Thrush Street NW a license plate was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 11 in the 14200 block of Prairie Road NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 15 in the 13600 block of Martin Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 9 in the 700 block of Jefferson Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 11 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street theft was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 3800 block of St. Francis Boulevard a wallet was stolen.
• On Feb. 12 in the 500 block of Greenhaven Road a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Feb. 11 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a suspect was arrested for domestic assault, obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct and use of force.
• On Feb. 11 in the 3800 block of Chase Avenue domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 13 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 7 in the 10 block of Maple Lane a woman was arrested for drugs.
• On Feb. 9 at Ferry Street and West Main Street drugs were reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 9 in the 1900 block of Second Avenue property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 11 at Ninth Avenue and East Main Street a driver fled police in a vehicle.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 11 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE multiple suspects were arrested for shoplifting, possession of a stolen vehicle and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 11 in the 200 block of 120th Lane NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 12 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE use of counterfeit bills was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE use of counterfeit bills was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a counterfeit $100 bill was reportedly used to pay for food.
• On Feb. 13 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE an individual reported their credit card was stolen and used at nearby stores.
• On Feb. 13 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a man reported his wallet had been stolen and used at various stores.
• On Feb. 14 in the 12100 block of Fergus Street NE stolen property was recovered after the victim located the stolen items online.
• On Feb. 14 in the 3800 block of 114th Lane NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 4700 block of 115th Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 9600 block of East Sandpiper Drive NE packages were stolen from a front door.
• On Feb. 15 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a counterfeit bill was reportedly used at a location.
• On Feb. 17 in the 9100 block of Alamo Street NE items were stolen from a vehicle that was broken into.
• On Feb. 17 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE there was a delayed report of a license plate being stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Feb. 11 in the 11100 block of Jefferson Street NE a mailbox was damaged by a plow.
• On Feb. 12 at the intersection of 119th Avenue NE and Kenyon Street NE there was a vehicle fire.
• On Feb. 15 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a report that a male cracked a window at a restaurant.
• On Feb. 17 in the 12700 block of Able Street NE a structure fire occurred.
• On Feb. 17 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a fire occurred at a business.
Assault
• On Feb. 11 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a driver resisted arrest with force and was arrested for transporting a loaded firearm in addition to other violations.
• On Feb. 11 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a student was cited for assault and disorderly conduct.
• On Feb. 11 in the 11100 block of Isanti Court NE an adult male was cited for fifth-degree assault.
• On Feb. 13 in the 800 block of 123rd Lane NE a juvenile female was arrested for domestic assault and underage consumption of alcohol.
• On Feb. 15 in the 11200 block of Sixth Street NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Feb. 17 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 11 in the 10500 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male driver, who was slumped over in his vehicle while parked in a parking lot, was arrested for third-degree DUI for drug use.
• On Feb. 12 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding felony warrant.
• On Feb. 12 in the 8900 block of Jackson Street NE an adult male was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• On Feb. 12 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an individual experienced an overdose.
• On Feb. 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 87th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 87th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, possession of a stolen firearm, additional weapons violations and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Feb. 13 in the 12200 block of Frazier Street NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 14 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE marijuana was located and seized during a traffic stop. A written warning was issued.
• On Feb. 14 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 14 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 97th Avenue NE marijuana was seized from a driver during a traffic stop. The driver was also cited for driving after revocation and having overly tinted windows.
• On Feb. 14 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a minor with a fake ID trying to get alcohol and causing a scene when not served.
• On Feb. 15 in the 11200 block of Jefferson Street NE an adult female was arrested for fourth-degree DUI for drug use, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a hypodermic needle, and driving after revocation.
• On Feb. 15 in the 12000 block of Aberdeen Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 16 at the intersection of 95th Avenue NE and Interstate 35W NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Feb. 16 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a slumped over driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Feb. 17 in the 700 block of 129th Avenue NE a man who overdosed on heroin was transported to a hospital by Allina EMS.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 13 in the 900 block of 117th Avenue NE a structure fire occurred.
• On Feb. 15 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On Feb. 15 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and 87th Lane NE a vehicle crashed into a house. A woman was transported to a hospital with injuries.
• On Feb. 17 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fleeing officers in a motor vehicle and for having an outstanding warrant.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 8 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 8 in the 5000 block of Jackson Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 9 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 9 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred, and the suspect was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Feb. 9 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 10 in the 3700 block of Jackson Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 11 in the 4000 block of Main Street NE a dog was stolen.
• On Feb. 12 in the 4700 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 13 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 14 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 10 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 10 in the 4400 block of Monroe Street NE a domestic assault and criminal property damage incident occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 10 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a female driver from Fridley was arrested for DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 11 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 12100 block of Undercliff Street NW mail theft was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 9300 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 10900 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 9300 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 12 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 13 in the 800 block of 104th Avenue NW mail theft was reported.
• On Feb. 13 in the 11000 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 13 in the 10500 block of Bluebird Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 13 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 14 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 14 in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 14 in the 700 block of 99th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 15 in the 1300 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 15 in the 10900 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 10 in the 800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 8700 block of University Avenue NW assault was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 8700 block of University Avenue NW assault was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 12900 block of Grouse Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 11300 block of Magnolia Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Feb. 15 in the 11800 block of Juniper Street NW a suspect was arrested for second-degree assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 10 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 11 at Coon Rapids Boulevard Service Road NW and Direct River Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 12 at River Rapids Drive NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Feb. 12 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 13 at Main Street NW and Coon Creek Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 13 in the 3300 block of 129th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 14 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 14 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 14 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 115th Avenue NW drugs were reported.
• On Feb. 15 in the 11300 block of Dogwood Street NW a suspect was arrested for controlled substance possession.
Property damage
• On Feb. 12 in the 11500 block of Eldorado Street NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 16 in the 12200 block of Thrush Street NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 16 in the 9400 block of Foley Boulevard NW property was damaged.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 9 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a suspicious-looking male who was looking into vehicles was reported. The male suspect was not located. Police say they later learned the suspect broke into a nearby building using burglary tools during a second-degree burglary.
• On Feb. 9 in the 0 block of 65 1/2 Way NE a residential burglary occurred where a bag containing cash and identity documents for the home’s family members were stolen.
• On Feb. 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Feb. 10 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a phone was stolen.
• On Feb. 10 in the 4800 block of Third Street NE a 2010 Toyota RAV4 was stolen.
• On Feb. 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a shoplifter was arrested for theft and fifth-degree drug possession and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Feb. 11 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 12 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business where a garage door was forced open.
• On Feb. 12 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 13 in the 7100 block of West Commerce Circle NE multiple items were stolen from a work truck.
• On Feb. 14 in the 7600 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 200 block of 57th Place NE there was a report of shots being fired. A male was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol without a permit, being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Feb. 15 in the 6700 block of Seventh Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 15 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a robbery occurred.
• On Feb. 15 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 15 in the 5600 block of Arthur Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Feb. 10 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a woman reported that she believed someone had purposely let the air out of two tires on her vehicle.
• On Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE property was damaged during an attempted theft.
Assault
• On Feb. 9 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE an assault occurred.
• On Feb. 9 in the 6000 block of East River Road NE an assault occurred.
• On Feb. 9 at 550 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report that a patient at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus hit a staff member and damaged a wall.
• On Feb. 10 in the 100 block of Panorama Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Feb. 12 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE officers conducted a welfare check on a heavily intoxicated male who was bleeding from the head and would not give out any information. The male began fighting with Allina medics when they arrived and was restrained by officers. The male was then transported to a hospital.
• On Feb. 12 in the 600 block of Hugo Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Feb. 14 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 13 at the intersection of Springbrook Drive NE and Coon Rapids Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and driving without a valid license.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE officers conducted a welfare check on a male who had been hit by a vehicle. The man was located and transported to a hospital by ambulance.
• On Feb. 13 in the 1500 block of North Oberlin Circle NE Fridley officers and firefighters and Allina EMS responded to a report of a male unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 11 in the 400 block of Andover Boulevard NE two people attempted to cut off an RV’s catalytic converter but fled when confronted.
• On Feb. 11 in the 15400 block of Central Avenue NE a package was stolen from a mailbox.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 14 in the 5300 block in the 199th Avenue NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On Feb. 16 in the 7600 block of 188th Lane NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 17 in the 18600 block of Cedar Drive NW a garage door was pried open, but nothing was taken.
Assault
• On Feb. 17 in the 4400 block of 222nd Avenue NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 12 in the 2300 block of 181st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 28 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a man stole $15 worth of gas and left without paying.
• On Jan. 29 on Highway 10 NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 29 in the 16300 block of Ferret Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 28 at Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and St. Francis Boulevard NW a man threatened a woman.
• On Jan. 29 in the 8300 block of 147th Lane NW assault was reported.
• On Jan. 31 in the 6500 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 29 in the 7400 block of Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Jan. 29 at Sapphire Lane NW and 146th Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI test refusal and obstructing the legal process.
• On Jan. 30 in the 7400 block of Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 30 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW a man was arrested for controlled substance possession.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 9 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard a license plate was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 12 at Main Street NW and University Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 12 at 229th Avenue NW and Arrowhead Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 12 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a robbery and assault occurred.
• On Feb. 13 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 800 block of County Road 10 NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 16 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Feb. 16 in the 8000 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Feb. 15 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Osborne Road NE property damage occurred.
Assault
• On Feb. 11 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct incident occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 11 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual made terroristic threats of violence.
