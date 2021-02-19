ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 5 in the 2100 block of 151st Avenue NW two incidents of a garage door opener being stolen from an unlocked vehicle were reported.
DWI
• On Feb. 7 in the 13600 block of Xavis Street NW a driver was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after a deputy had found his vehicle stuck in a snow bank. Inside the vehicle the deputy reportedly observed an open alcohol container. The driver was arrested with a .154 blood alcohol content.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 5 in the 9900 block of Central Avenue NE an individual stole a vehicle during a test drive by providing a false identification.
• On Feb. 6 in the 4600 block of 130th Lane NE there was a burglary at a model home that resulted in property damage.
• On Feb. 6 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants after being involved in an attempted theft.
• On Feb. 6 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a construction site.
• On Feb. 6 in the 12700 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Feb. 7 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 7 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a stolen credit card was used at two businesses in Blaine.
• On Feb. 7 in the 1700 block of 105th Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Feb. 8 in the 11800 block of Third Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 9 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a male and female were arrested for driving off without paying for gas, for having outstanding warrants and/or for providing false information to police officers.
• On Feb. 9 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft at a business.
• On Feb. 9 in the 2700 block of 88th Avenue NE credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in Blaine and then used fraudulently in Fridley.
• On Feb. 7 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen that was left running in a parking lot.
• On Feb. 10 in the 800 block of 89th Avenue NE an individual found a stolen check.
• On Feb. 10 in the 10800 block of Mankato Street NE a vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Feb. 10 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft at a business.
• On Feb. 10 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Feb. 11 in the 12500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On Feb. 5 in the 11300 block of Eldorado Street NE an individual threw a bottle at their neighbor’s garage during a dispute.
• On Feb. 5 in the 12200 block of Lexington Avenue NE city property was damaged.
Assault
• On Feb. 8 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and County Road 10 NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault after being involved in a crash while driving after suspension and having no proof of insurance.
• On Feb. 11 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault and for possession of a controlled substance.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 6 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and Lexington Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after being pulled over for crossing the centerline.
• On Feb. 6 in the 1800 block of 121st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.
• On Feb. 7 at the intersection of 101st Lane NE and Sunset Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 11 in the 1300 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and for traffic violations.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 5 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a firearm was seized from an ineligible individual in addition to drug paraphernalia. The individual was given a verbal warning.
• On Feb. 8 in the 11400 block of Fifth Street NE a male was found not breathing and was later declared dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 2 in the 4900 block of Sixth Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Feb. 2 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Feb. 2 in the 3700 block of Van Buren Street NE a firearm was stolen.
• On Feb. 3 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 4 in the 3800 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 5 in the 4900 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 6 in the 4700 block of Fourth Street NE an individual was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On Feb. 8 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 7 at the intersection of 37th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a Columbia Heights male driver was arrested for DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 4 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 4 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 4 in the 9300 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 5 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 6 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a robbery occurred.
• On Feb. 6 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 6 in the 2000 block of 128th Avenue NW a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 6 in the 500 block of 109th Lane NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 6 in the 3000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 7 in the 500 block of 110th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 7 in the 1000 block of 109th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 7 in the 1600 block of 113th Avenue NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Feb. 9 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 7 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Feb. 10 near the intersection of East River Road NW and Highway 610 NW a personal injury crash occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 7 in the 18400 block of Highway 65 NE mail was stolen from an unsecured mailbox.
DWI
• On Feb. 6 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after driving over a concrete median. The driver immediately exited his vehicle with his hands up, said he had too much to drink and apologized. He was arrested with .19 blood alcohol content.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 3 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 3 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Commerce Circle West a stolen vehicle was recovered that was involved in a hit-and-run. The driver fled the scene of the crash.
• On Feb. 4 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 5 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a firearm was stolen.
• On Feb. 5 in the 5700 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 5 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 6 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 6 in the 7500 block of Baker Street NE a Fridley officer was notified by OnStar a stolen vehicle had stopped in the area. The stolen vehicle was located unoccupied.
• On Feb. 7 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 8 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 8 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle’s window had been broken out and a number of items were stolen.
• On Feb. 8 in the 6000 block of Woody Lane NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 8 in the 1500 block of North Oberlin Circle NE credit cards were stolen from a vehicle and subsequently used.
• On Feb. 8 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles on two separate dates.
• On Feb. 9 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 9 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen when the keys were left in the ignition.
• On Feb. 9 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a person forging a check. The individual fled in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.
Property damage
• On Feb. 3 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Feb. 3 in the 7300 block of Evert Court NE a male on drugs was destroying property within a residence. The male was detained and transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Feb. 7 at the intersection of Monroe Street NE and Overton Drive NE a male driver fled police officers on foot after being involved in a single-vehicle crash. An alert for the male’s arrest was issued.
• On Feb. 7 in the 300 block of 67th Avenue NE a residence’s Christmas decorations and windows were egged causing an electrical cord to be damaged.
• On Feb. 8 in the 1500 block of North Timber Ridge NE a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had slashed her vehicle’s tire.
Assault
• On Feb. 3 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report of juvenile males throwing eggs at customers at a business. The suspects had been involved in a similar incident at a neighboring business.
• On Feb. 4 in the 500 block of Dover Street NE a male was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic assault against his girlfriend.
• On Feb. 6 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested and cited for a fifth-degree assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 3 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after he was pulled over for speeding.
• On Feb. 4 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a male driver who drove into a snowbank and was found passed out behind the wheel was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 8 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE narcotics were found and placed into evidence for disposal.
• On Feb. 9 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a female driver, who had fallen asleep behind the wheel, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamines.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 3 in the 800 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a 94-year-old man died in his sleep. The Anoka County Medical Examiner’s Officer and Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division were contacted.
• On Feb. 6 in the 6000 block of Seventh Street NE a woman reported that while her juvenile daughter was visiting her friend, her friend’s brother displayed a shotgun and allegedly pointed it at the woman’s daughter. The suspect denied pointing the gun.
• On Feb. 6 in the 8900 block of Evergreen Boulevard NE Fridley police officers and a K9 unit assisted U.S. Marshals and a number of other agencies with apprehending a male kidnapping suspect who was allegedly involved in a kidnapping at the intersection of County Road 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard NE in Brooklyn Park at 1 p.m. Sunday Feb. 6. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, two vehicles were involved in a chase with one vehicle being driven by the male suspect and the other the female kidnapping victim. The chase ended when the male got out of his car, smashed out a window of the female victim’s car and dragged her out of the vehicle at gunpoint to his own vehicle. By the time officers arrived on scene, the suspect and the victim were gone. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies located the vehicle in St. Paul, but the suspect evaded police officers. The vehicle was located in Fridley where the vehicle was stopped using a PIT maneuver. The male fled his vehicle on foot leaving the female in the vehicle. The male suspect was taken into custody after police officers negotiated a surrender after the male barricaded himself in a nearby school bus. The woman was treated at the scene and released. Information on what caused the incident had not been released.
• On Feb. 6 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a report of a female telling people at the location that she had been kidnapped. By the time officers arrived, the female had left.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 5 in the 14200 block of Staples Street NE a burglar took a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle and entered the home, but nothing was taken.
• On Feb. 5 in the 14900 block of Aberdeen Street a lock was cut off an enclosed trailer and a generator was taken.
• On Feb. 8 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a secured trailer was stolen from a storage facility.
• On Feb. 10 in the 14900 block of Aberdeen Street NE vehicles on a sales lot were rummaged through and a GPS was stolen from an RV after the window was smashed.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On an undisclosed date in the 5200 block of Norris Lake road NW an ATV was stolen.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 28 in the 5900 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a theft from a group home resident was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 2 in the 23600 block of Kanabec Street NW a woman was arrested for damaging property.
DWI
• On Jan. 30 in the 3100 block of Bridge Street NW a driver was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 2 in the 24400 block of Riverbank Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 6 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 8 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 11 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 11 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Feb. 6 in the 1100 block of 80th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Feb. 9 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 10 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual died.
Anoka and Ramsey did not submit police reports this week.
