ANDOVER
Assault
• On Feb. 7 in the 17800 block of Bluebird Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 8 in the 17800 block of Bluebird Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 31 in the 600 block of Harrison Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 6 in the 2700 block of 11th Avenue a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Jan. 31 in the 2100 block of State Avenue a woman was arrested for assault.
• On Feb. 1 in the 2300 block of Branch Avenue domestic assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 4 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue property was damaged.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 7 in the 100 block of 236th Lane NE a dump trailer was stolen.
BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not submit a public safety report.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 2 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 2 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of 42 1/2 Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 2 in the 900 block of 47th Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 2 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 5 in the 2100 block of Forest Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 6 in the 1300 block of 45th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen along with the vehicle’s keys.
• On Feb. 6 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 6 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a recently stolen vehicle was involved in a crash.
• On Feb. 7 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
Property damage
• On Feb. 1 in the 700 block of 47 1/2 Avenue NE graffiti was reported.
• On Feb. 1 in the 3800 block of Second Street NE graffiti was reported.
• On Feb. 3 in the 800 block of 51st Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On Feb. 5 in the 300 block of Jolly Lane NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 2 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a female driver from St. Paul was arrested for second-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 3 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW vehicle theft was attempted.
• On Feb. 3 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 4 in the 2600 block of 111th Avenue NW a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 4 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 4 in the 500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 5 in the 600 block of 123rd Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 5 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 5 in the 1600 block of 113th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 6 in the 2100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 6 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 7 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a locker was reported.
• On Feb. 7 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 8 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 8 in the 9400 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 9 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 9 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 3 in the 11400 block of Jay Street NW assault was reported.
• On Feb. 4 in the 1100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 5 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 8 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 8 in the 10900 block of Osage Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 3 at 101st Avenue NW and Foley Boulevard NW drugs were found.
• On Feb. 4 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 4 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 112th Lane NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 5 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Feb. 7 at 93rd Avenue NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 8 at Highway 10 NW and Creek Meadow Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
•On Feb. 9 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Feb. 9 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 9 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a suspect was arrested for controlled substance possession.
Property damage
• On Feb. 4 in the 12800 block of Uplander Street NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 4 in the 500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 5 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 9 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 8 in the 21600 block of Luan Drive NE golf clubs were stolen.
• On Feb. 7 in the 19300 block of Fifth Street NE unlocked vehicles were rummaged through.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 2 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen when it was left outside running to warm it up.
• On Feb. 2 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 3 in the 1500 block of Berne Road NE an individual was involved in a first-degree burglary at a residence and a second-degree assault and fled the scene in a motor vehicle.
• On Feb. 3 in the 0 block of Northern Stacks Drive NE equipment was stolen from a work site.
• On Feb. 3 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 4 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 4 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 4 in the 1500 block of South Oberlin Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 5 in the 1600 block of North Brenner Pass NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 5 in the 6500 block of Pierce Street NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 6 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 6 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a burglary at a business. The front glass door of the business was shattered in the process.
• On Feb. 6 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a red 2011 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.
• On Feb. 6 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE an attempted burglary was reported.
• On Feb. 6 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a phone was stolen.
• On Feb. 7 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Feb. 8 in the 8200 block of Hickory Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 8 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 8 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE two male shoplifters were arrested for a theft and for having outstanding warrants.
Property damage
• On Feb. 4 in the 900 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle’s window was damaged.
Assault
• On Feb. 3 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault occurred.
• On Feb. 4 at Two Stooges Sports Bar and Grill, located at 7178 University Ave. NE, an altercation at bar close resulted in an adult male and an adult female sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Two men have been charged in the incident.
• On Feb. 5 in the 6600 block of Central Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On Feb. 5 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault against his mother.
• On Feb. 6 in the 5500 block of Regis Trail NE a man was arrested for a felony domestic assault against a woman.
• On Feb. 7 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE there was a report of a domestic assault where a male assaulted a female.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 5 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE two individuals were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, having an outstanding warrant, driving after suspension, receiving stolen property and/or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Feb. 8 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE there was a report of people smoking marijuana on a balcony at an apartment complex.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 2 in the 6600 block of East River Road NE a speeding vehicle fled an officer during an attempted traffic stop. The officer attempted a pursuit, but was unable to catch up with the vehicle.
• On Feb. 5 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a woman fled officers on foot while attempting to evade arrest for an outstanding gross misdemeanor Anoka County warrant for contraband. She was arrested and cited for fleeing.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 7 in the 2400 block of 152nd Lane NE a license plate was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 6 in the 1100 block of 133rd Lane NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
Property damage
• On Feb. 5 in the 4000 block of 136th Avenue NE signs and trash cans were vandalized with spray paint at a park.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 7 in the 20300 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW tools and wiring were stolen from a home under construction.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 4 in the 3500 block of Viking Boulevard NW mail was stolen.
Assault
• On Feb. 8 in the 3000 block of 191st Avenue NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 24 in the 16700 block of Limonite Street NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 26 in the 14100 block of Xenon Street NW mail was stolen.
• On Jan. 26 on 168th Lane NW theft by swindle was reported.
• On Jan. 27 in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 27 in the 6200 block of 167th Avenue NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 24 in the 7500 block of Sunwood Drive NW assault was reported.
• On Jan. 2 in the 7500 block of 145th Avenue NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 21 at St. Francis Boulevard NW and 179th Lane a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 22 at St. Francis Boulevard NW and Bunker Lake Boulevard a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 22 in the 15800 block of Juniper Ridge Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 27 in the 9400 block of Highway 10 NW a woman was arrested for drug possession.
Property damage
• On Jan. 26 in the 14400 block of Potassium Street NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 7 in the 3200 block of Bridge Street NW theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. in the 22100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI refusal.
• On Feb. 6 in the 23200 block of Arrowhead Street NW drugs were found.
Property damage
• On Feb. 3 in the 2700 block of 233rd Lane NW property was damaged.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 9 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 10 in the 1100 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
Assault
• On Feb. 4 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a report of a criminal sexual conduct incident.
• On Feb. 8 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 8 in the 7700 block of Tyler Street NE an individual died.
• On Feb. 9 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a vehicle fled police officers.
• On Feb. 10 in the 300 block of 81st Avenue NE a power line fire occurred.
