ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 29 in the 2500 block of 140th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 29 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a man was arrested for theft.
• On Feb. 3 in the 14600 block of Grouse Street NW a suspect was caught on video trying to enter vehicles parked in the driveway.
Assault
• On Jan. 30 in the 1700 block of 148th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 31 in the 2000 block of 140th Lane NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
Property damage
• On Jan. 30 in the 14800 block of Evergreen Street NW a mailbox was taken out by a vehicle.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 24 in the 2700 block of 11th Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 24 in the 800 block of East River Road mail was stolen.
• On Jan. 28 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 29 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue propane tanks were stolen.
• On Jan. 29 in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 26 in the 800 block of Lincoln Street a 10-year-old was reportedly assaulted on a school bus.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 25 in the 600 block of Harrison Street a woman was arrested for narcotics found in her vehicle.
• On Jan. 25 at Ferry Street and St. Francis Boulevard a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 28 at East Main Street and Fifth Avenue drugs were found during a traffic stop.
• On Jan. 30 in the 500 block of West Main Street a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Jan. 30 in the 900 block of Bob Ehlen Drive property was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 28 in the 2000 block of 129th Court NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 29 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a female shoplifter was arrested for theft and for having two misdemeanor warrants outside of Anoka County.
• On Jan. 29 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Jan. 29 in the 3700 block of 131st Avenue NE there was a report of a theft.
• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of stolen property and having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Feb. 1 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in an underground parking garage.
• On Feb. 2 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a theft from a running vehicle parked in a parking lot.
• On Feb. 3 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a report of a stolen vehicle.
Property damage
• On Jan. 28 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE there was a report of a vehicle intentionally crashing into another vehicle.
• On Jan. 31 in the 700 block of 129th Avenue NE there was a report of a vehicle’s tire being slashed and a lost iPhone.
• On Feb. 2 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver, who was involved in a hit-and-run, fled the scene on foot. The suspect was later located and arrested.
Assault
• On Feb. 1 in the 1900 block of 129th Lane NE a domestic assault was reported, and a male was later arrested in Plymouth for the incident.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 28 in the 4800 block of 101st Lane NE a student was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of 125th Avenue N. and Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and for improper lane use.
• On Jan. 20 in the 9900 block of Radisson Road NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and for possession of a pistol without a valid permit.
• On Jan. 30 in the 10700 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 30 at the intersection of Cloud Drive NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after their vehicle was found in a ditch.
• On Jan. 30 at the intersection of Able Street NE and 109th Avenue NE there was an incident of underage consumption of alcohol.
• On Jan. 30 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and second-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for possession of controlled substances and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 31 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual was arrested following a crash for possession of controlled substances and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 1 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 1 in the 1500 block of 122nd Avenue NE officers observed a vehicle at a known narcotics residence that had license plates that did not match. A male and female were arrested for possession of stolen property and/or narcotics.
• On Feb. 2 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE a driver was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 3 in the 10800 block of Able Street NE the driver of a vehicle that went off the roadway was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a vehicle fled police officers.
• On Jan. 31 in the 8800 block of University Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for various firearm possession violations and traffic violations.
• On Jan. 31 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE a man was arrested for making threats of violence and for having outstanding warrants after he threatened to kill a bartender with a knife.
• On Jan. 31 in the 2400 block of 119th Circle NE an adult female was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead.
• On Feb. 2 in the 100 block of 115th Lane NE a male was found unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene.
• On Feb. 2 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle fled a traffic stop. A pursuit was later terminated.
• On Feb. 2 in the 10200 block of Third Street NE a structure fire occurred.
• On Feb. 2 in the 9700 block of Third Street NE a structure fire occurred.
• On Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of 122nd Lane NE a structure fire occurred.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 26 in the 700 block of 39th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 26 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen during a carjacking.
• On Jan. 28 in the 4700 block of Seventh Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 29 in the 1000 block of Peters Place NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 29 in the 2100 block of 37th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 30 in the 4900 block of Madison Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 31 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 30 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE property damage occurred.
• On Jan. 31 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE criminal property damage occurred during a domestic incident.
Assault
• On Jan. 27 in the 3700 block of Main Street NE a felony domestic assault occurred during an incident that included child endangerment and a vehicle being stolen.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 26 in the 3700 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a male driver from Coon Rapids was arrested for felony DUI, for providing officers with a false name and for having no proof of insurance.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 27 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 27 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 1 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 2 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 28 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 30 in the 1800 block of 105th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 31 in the 10400 block of Jay Street NW theft was reported.
•On Jan. 31 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 31 in the 9400 block of East River Road NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 31 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 2 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 2 at Main Street NW and Foley Boulevard NW a suspect was arrested for second-degree assault.
• On Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of South Heights Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 31 in the 1100 block of 101st Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 1 at Foley Boulevard NW and 101st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 1 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Springbrook Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 27 in the 900 block of 104th Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 27 at Mississippi Boulevard NW and 109th Lane NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 28 in the 2300 block of 129th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 28 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Jan. 28 in the 1400 block of 106th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 28 in the 10500 block of Robinson Drive NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 29 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
•On Jan. 31 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Jan. 27 in the 13100 block of Lily Street NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 28 in the 400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 29 at Main Street NW and Highway 10 NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 1 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW ND Egret Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 26 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 26 in the 100 block of Osborne Road NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle. The credit cards in the wallet were then fraudulently used.
• On Jan. 26 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 26 in the 8000 block of Riverview Terrace NE a male had a delayed report where a friend had stolen two items from him and pawned them.
• On Jan. 27 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE suspects were involved in a robbery that occurred at gunpoint.
• On Jan. 27 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 27 in the 1400 block of Onondaga Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 28 at the intersection of the University Avenue Service Road and Fourmies Avenue NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 28 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 29 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a strong-arm robbery occurred. The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Jan. 29 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Jan. 29 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 30 in the 600 block of Glencoe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 30 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 30 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Christenson Court NE a pickup truck was stolen from a residential driveway.
• On Jan. 31 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a robbery occurred.
• On Jan. 31 in the 0 block of 77th Way NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 31 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 31 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a report of a theft.
• On Jan. 31 in the 5900 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 31 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Jan. 26 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Jan. 26 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE property damage occurred.
• On Jan. 27 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Jan. 27 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Jan. 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue West Service Road NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Jan. 28 in the 5400 block of East Brenner Pass NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 26 in the 6300 block of Dellwood Drive NE one individual was taken to a hospital following a domestic assault and criminal sexual assault.
• On Jan, 26 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Jan. 26 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE there was a report of a domestic assault and threats of violence.
• On Jan. 27 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE two individuals were involved in a fight. One suspect was in possession of a firearm and was arrested for possession of a firearm in a public place and disorderly conduct.
• On Jan. 29 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a male was involved in a domestic assault and a domestic abuse no contact order violation against a female. The male suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Jan. 30 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On Jan. 30 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree domestic assault, for making terroristic threats and for false imprisonment. An adult female was transported to a hospital.
• On Jan. 30 in the 6300 block of Pierce Street NE there was a report that Joseph Darrell Skogen, 45, of Coon Rapids, had been involved in a fight and was not breathing. EMS attempted lifesaving measures upon arriving at the scene, but Skogen was pronounced dead. The other man involved in the fight fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. He was found and arrested for manslaughter shortly thereafter. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 30 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI after being pulled over for erratic driving behavior.
• On Feb. 1 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree possession of narcotics, operation of an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, possession of a fictitious insurance card and driving after suspension.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 30 in the 1700 block of 143rd Avenue NE cash, a purse and medication were stolen from two vehicles.
• On Jan. 31 in the 13900 block of Lincoln Street NE tools were stolen from a business.
• On Jan. 31 in the 14600 block of Highway 65 NE a work vehicle was stolen from a business and later located nearby with its catalytic converter missing.
• On Jan. 31 in the 2400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a snowmobile was stolen.
• On Feb. 1 in the 17500 block of Highway 65 NE a snowmobile was stolen.
• On Feb. 2 in the 2000 block of 169th Avenue NE a safe was stolen from a garage that was forced open.
•On Feb. 3 in the 1600 block of 143rd Avenue NE a backpack was stolen.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 18 in the 6500 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
•On Jan. 19 in the 14400 block of Waco Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Jan. 19 in the 15100 block of Quicksilver Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 14 in the 14700 block of Cobalt Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 18 in the 15700 block of Hedgehog Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 19 on 175th Lane NW terroristic threats were reported.
• On Jan. 20 in the 15300 block of Okapi Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
Property damage
• On Jan. 14 in the 14900 block of Rabbit Street NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 19 in the 16200 block of Lithium Court NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 31 in the 4100 block of 235th Lane NW residential burglary was reported and documents were stolen.
• On Feb. 1 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Property damage
• On Jan. 31 in the 5300 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a mailbox was smashed after a road rage incident.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 28 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 30 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Jan. 31 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft of deposits.
Assault
• On Jan. 30 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On Feb. 4 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a report of criminal sexual conduct.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 28 in the 1500 block of Wyldwood Lane NE an individual died.
• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE there was an incident of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle from Spring Lake Park police officers.
• On Jan. 31 in the 7900 block of Central Avenue NE an individual died.
• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Middletown Road NE an individual died.
• On Feb. 1 in the 7800 block of Jackson Street NE an individual died.
• On Feb. 2 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE an individual fled Spring Lake Park police officers in a motor vehicle.
