ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 20 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW a window was smashed and a credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 23 in the 14100 block of Orchid Street NW a window was damaged by a rock.

• On Nov. 25 in the 15200 block of Eldorado Street NW packages were stolen from a front porch.

• On Nov. 26 in the 2500 block of Avenue NW an unsecured bike was stolen from a yard.

Assault

• On Nov. 26 in the 13400 block of Uplander Street NW a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 18 in the 3600 block of Bryant Avenue a firearm was reported stolen.

Assault

• On Nov. 16 in the 500 block of Taylor Street an assault was reported.

DWI

• On Nov 20 near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Highway 10 a driver was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .17 blood alcohol content.

BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 21 in the 100 block of Main Street NW a fuel line on a postal truck was cut, and gas was siphoned.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 20 in the 10600 block of Naples Street NE tools were stolen during a burglary at a business that’s under renovation.

• On Nov. 20 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE there was a burglary at a business where forced entry was made during the night.

• On Nov. 21 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft by swindle. The charge will come from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, because it has a related arrest.

• On Nov. 21 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a report of a counterfeit bill being used.

• On Nov. 21 in the 1800 block of 111th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being stolen.

• On Nov. 21 in the 9000 block of Terrace Road NE there was a report of stolen mail that had been dumped in the street.

• On Nov. 21 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a victim was paid counterfeit money during a private sale in a parking lot.

• On Nov. 21 in the 11000 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 21 in the 2800 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE a new checkbook was stolen from a mailbox but was recovered by the Maplewood Police Department. The suspects were identified.

• On Nov. 21 in the 11200 block of Seventh Street NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Nov. 21 in the 700 block of 103rd Avenue NE mail was stolen.

• On Nov. 21 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 22 in the 4300 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 22 in the 10800 block of Opal Street NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Nov. 22 in the 1600 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 22 in the 9300 block of Flanders Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 23 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE there was a report of a shoplifter and a theft of fuel after an individual attempted to pass a forged check.

• On Nov. 23 in the 10000 block of Davenport Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 23 in the 12300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 24 in the 11900 block of London Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Nov. 20 in the 10800 block of President Drive NE there was an attempted burglary that resulted in property damage.

• On Nov. 21 in the 10100 block of Erskin Street NE a house was egged overnight causing possible damage to the stucco.

• On Nov. 21 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an ATM was damaged.

• On Nov. 23 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a car’s window was broken.

• On Nov. 24 in the 4300 block of 118th Avenue NE criminal property damage occurred.

• On Nov. 24 in the 2800 block of 90th Lane NE a structure fire occurred.

Assault

• On Nov. 20 at the intersection of Midway Street NE and 89th Curve NE there was a report of a juvenile assault.

• On Nov. 23 in the 8700 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault.

DWI, drugs

• On Nov. 20 in the 1000 block of 90th Lane NE a driver was given a warning on several violations including possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

• On Nov. 23 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for drug possession, trespassing and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Nov. 24 in the 100 block of 125th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 20 in the 9600 block of Naples Street NE there was a report of street racers in the area. A police officer attempted to stop a vehicle with no headlights coming from the area. The vehicle fled, but eventually the occupants were taken into custody for fleeing police officers and having no valid driver’s license.

• On Nov. 22 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE there was a complaint about several employees not wearing masks at a business. This was also observed by an officer who took action.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 17 in the 4100 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 17 in the 800 block of 40th Avenue NE two adult males were arrested for check fraud.

• On Nov. 17 in the 4500 block of Washington Street NE there was a burglary.

• On Nov. 18 in the 3900 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 19 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 19 in the 1400 block of Lincoln Terrace NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 20 in the 1100 block of Cheery Lane NE mail was stolen.

• On Nov. 21 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Nov. 22 in the 3900 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 22 in the 4400 block of Second Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Nov. 22 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 23 in the 4100 block of Third Street NE a jacket and some documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Nov. 17 in the 4700 block of Seventh Street NE property was vandalized.

• On Nov. 19 in the 4600 block of Pierce Street NE property was damaged.

• On Nov. 19 in the 4700 block of Seventh Street NE there was a report of vandalism.

DWI, drugs

• On Nov. 21 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 49th Avenue NE a Coon Rapids male was arrested for DWI.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 19 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 20 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Nov. 20 in the 13200 block of Gladiola Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 21 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW a residential burglary occurred.

• On Nov. 21 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW a theft by swindle occurred.

• On Nov. 22 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 23 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a burglary occurred.

• On Nov. 23 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 24 in the 12100 block of Killdeer Street NW a residential burglary occurred.

Assault

• On Nov. 19 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

• On Nov. 22 in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Nov. 22 in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Nov. 22 near the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

• On Nov. 23 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 22 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Nov. 23 in the 11800 block of Xeon Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 20 in the 21300 block of Johnson Street NE several vehicles had their doors pried open.

• On Nov. 25 in the 700 block of 198th Avenue NE a flatbed trailer was stolen.

• On Nov. 26 in the 200 block of Cedar Road NE a scam from someone claiming to be law enforcement resulted in the loss of $2,000.

Property damage

• On Nov. 26 in the 20700 block of Eveleth Street NE a mailbox was damaged.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 18 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 18 in the 1000 block of 73rd Avenue NE an employee at a business stole a wallet. The employee was fired, and the victim did not wish to pursue charges.

• On Nov. 18 in the 5100 block of Saint Imier Drive NE mail was stolen from multiple mailboxes.

• On Nov. 19 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested by a citizen for a theft. Officers issued the man a citation and released him.

• On Nov. 19 in the 1000 block of Hathaway Lane NE mail was stolen.

• On Nov. 20 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE officers pulled over a stolen vehicle with no license plates. Both occupants were arrested, and drug paraphernalia was found on them.

• On Nov. 20 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 21 at the intersection of 75th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Nov. 21 in the 600 block of 57th Avenue NE a man was found asleep in a stolen vehicle. Officers arrested him for possession of a stolen vehicle, fifth-degree drug possession, third-degree DWI and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Nov. 21 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 22 in the 700 block of 67th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 22 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE there was a theft.

• On Nov. 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was issued a citation for theft.

• On Nov. 22 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE there was an aggravated robbery.

• On Nov. 23 in the 7500 block of Van Buren Street NE a work van was stolen from a driveway.

• On Nov. 23 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 23 in the 6100 block of Star Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 24 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 24 in the 1500 block of Trollhagen Drive NE there was a first-degree burglary.

• On Nov. 24 in the 5100 block of Matterhorn Drive NE a vehicle’s window was broken and an item stolen from inside.

Property damage

• On Nov. 20 in the 1500 block of 73H Avenue NE a phone was damaged.

• On Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE there was a delayed report of property damage.

• On Nov. 22 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle’s window was smashed out.

• On Nov. 23 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Osborne Road NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. One driver was issued a citation, and the other was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

• On Nov. 23 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE a male reported that he believes his ex-girlfriend poked holes in all four of his vehicle’s tires.

Assault

• On Nov. 22 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Nov. 22 in the 1300 block of 73rd Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On Nov. 24 in the 300 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault of her roommates.

• On Nov. 24 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE Fridley police officers arrested a male for the Bloomington Police Department for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was turned over to Bloomington police officers.

DWI, drugs

• On Nov. 18 in the 8100 block of Ruth Street NE drugs were found. An officer collected the drugs and put them into evidence to be destroyed.

• On Nov. 21 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE drugs were found. An officer collected the drugs and put them into evidence to be destroyed.

• On Nov. 23 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 53rd Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, for having two outstanding warrants and for introducing a controlled substance into the Anoka County Jail.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 23 in the 1300 block of 157 Avenue NE a Bobcat was stolen from a business.

• On Nov. 23 in the 2800 block of Westlund Drive NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle overnight.

• On Nov. 24 in the 16000 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.

• On Nov. 24 in the 16200 block of Aberdeen Street NE an employee’s phone and AirPods were stolen.

NOWTHEN

Assault

• On Nov. 25 in the 22400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW two juveniles were arrested on assault charges.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 24 in the 3900 block of Stark Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.

Assault

• On Nov. 19 in the 2600 block of 230th Court NW an assault was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 23 in the 2700 block of 231st Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 20 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 21 at the intersection of 79th Avenue NE and East University Service Drive NE there was a robbery.

• On Nov. 23 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE there was a theft.

• On Nov. 23 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a phone was stolen.

• On Nov. 24 in the 7900 block of Sixth Street NE a work van was stolen.

Property damage

• On Nov. 20 in the 8400 block of Westwood Road NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On Nov. 26 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree domestic assault.

Ramsey did not submit police reports for this week.

