ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 15 in the 400 block of East Main Street a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 15 in the 2400 block of Maple Lane a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 15 in the 3500 block of Thurston Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 17 in the 1800 block of Cressy Avenue two squirrel traps and one rat trap were stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 800 block of East River Road a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 19 in the 1300 block of Highway 10 a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 19 in the 800 block of West Main Street a package was stolen.
• On Nov. 20 in the 500 block of Harrison Street a leaf blower was stolen from a pickup truck.
• On Nov. 21 in the 10 block of Bridge Square theft was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 15 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue a fight was reported.
• On Nov. 16 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Nov. 17 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue assault was reported.
• On Nov. 19 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Nov. 20 in the 100 block of Calhoun Street domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 19 at Ferry Street and South Ferry Road a driver was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop.
• On Nov. 20 in the 2700 block of Ferry Street a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal, DWI, carrying a pistol while under the influence and having an open bottle in the vehicle.
Property damage
• On Nov. 17 in the 1100 block of Highway 10 property was damaged.
• On Nov. 21 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street property was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 19 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 19 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Nov. 19 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 19 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a phone was stolen.
• On Nov. 20 in the 11500 block of Lexington Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, use of force and theft. A female shoplifter was also arrested for fleeing officers on foot.
• On Nov. 22 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.
• On Nov. 22 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Interstate 35W NE a vehicle with stolen plates fled a Blaine police officer during an attempted traffic stop. No pursuit was initiated.
• On Nov. 22 in the 11300 block of Ulysses Street NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Nov. 22 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 23 in the 1000 block of University Avenue NE a car window was broken and a purse stolen from inside the vehicle.
• On Nov. 23 in the 10600 block of Quincy Boulevard NE there was a theft by swindle.
Property damage
• On Nov. 19 in the 10800 block of Mankato Street NE a company’s mailbox was damaged.
• On Nov. 19 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE a vehicle crashed into a building causing property damage.
• On Nov. 20 in the 10000 block of Cord Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 21 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle crashed into a car wash’s property, which resulted in property damage.
Assault
• On Nov. 20 in the 11100 block of Terrace Road NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 19 in the 1700 block of 99th Lane NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 19 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE a male was cited for prohibited intoxication through use of a toxic substance,
• On Nov. 20 in the 2700 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 21 in the 10200 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 22 at the intersection of 131st Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a small amount of marijuana and marijuana wax were seized during a traffic stop.
• On Nov. 23 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and Oak Park Drive NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, DWI test refusal, fleeing officers on foot, having two drivers license restrictions and having no proof of insurance.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 16 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft was occurred.
• On Nov. 17 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 17 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 19 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred and a trespassing notice was issued.
• On Nov. 19 in the 3800 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 20 in the 1600 block of 39th Avenue NE an attempted theft of a vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 21 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 21 in the 4800 block of Monroe Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On Nov. 16 in the 4400 block of Fourth Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Nov. 17 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE an attempted theft of a catalytic converter that resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 19 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was damaged.
• On Nov. 20 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE property damage occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 17 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a driver who fled Columbia Heights police officers in a vehicle was later arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles, felony criminal property damage and having multiple outstanding warrants.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 18 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 2000 block of 131st Avenue NW mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 19 in the 1800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 19 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 20 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 20 in the 13100 block of County Parkway B NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 21 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 21 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 22 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 22 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 24 in the 10000 block of Drake Street NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 18 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW assault was reported.
• On Nov. 19 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Nov. 21 in the 300 block of 111th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Nov. 22 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 18 at University Avenue NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 20 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Olive Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 20 in the 12100 block of Cottonwood Street NW drugs were reported.
• On Nov. 20 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 119th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 21 at Egret Boulevard NW and Dogwood Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 21 at Foley Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW drugs were reported.
Property damage
• On Nov. 18 in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW arson was reported.
• On Nov. 19 in the 2000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 21 in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 17 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle fled from Fridley police officers. The vehicle was not pursued, but an alert was issued.
• On Nov. 17 in the 5900 block of Main Street NE a wallet was stolen from inside a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a tarp was stolen from a driveway.
• On Nov. 17 in the 0 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE money was stolen out of two individuals’ wallets.
• On Nov. 18 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE several items were stolen from inside a vehicle.
• On Nov. 18 in the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE a male was involved in a felony domestic assault against a female. The male suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Nov. 19 in the 6400 block of Van Buren Street NE a burglary occurred at an abandoned home. A window was also broken.
• On Nov. 19 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 19 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE there was a burglary at a business where several items were stolen from a storage locker that was damaged during the theft.
• On Nov. 19 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for attempting to pass counterfeit currency at a business.
• On Nov. 20 in the 7300 block of Highway 65 NE two males were involved in a burglary at a business and then fled prior to officers’ arrival. The vehicle was later located, and a pursuit occurred. The two males were arrested for the burglary, fleeing police officers and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 20 in the 700 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE an individual reported multiple personal items were stolen.
• On Nov. 21 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 21 in the 8200 block of Hickory Street NE a male entered a forfeiture lot, tampered with a vehicle, fled the area on foot and fled officers in a vehicle.
• On Nov. 21 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE credit card(s) were stolen from inside a vehicle and later used fraudulently.
• On Nov. 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male and female were cited for a misdemeanor theft of a little over $100 in property, which was recovered.
• On Nov. 22 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a male stole power tools from a business.
Property damage
• On Nov. 17 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 18 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On Nov. 19 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was broken out.
• On Nov. 21 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE there was a delayed report of two vehicles being damaged.
• On Nov. 21 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 22 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female, for interference with a 911 call and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 23 in the 7700 block of Beech Street NE a male reported a female assaulted him and damaged property.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 19 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE there was an anonymous report of a lot of drugs and money in plain view at an apartment. The case was turned over to the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force.
• On Nov. 20 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after unknown tablets were located during a search. The driver was also cited for speeding and driving after revocation.
• On Nov. 20 at the intersection of Second Street NE and Mississippi Street NE a female driver was transported to a hospital after she was found unresponsive behind the wheel of her vehicle. She was later arrested for DUI due to use of a controlled substance and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 21 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE two individuals were arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and/or for providing the false name of another.
• On Nov. 23 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, having an outstanding warrant, providing officers with a false name, possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of a firearm without a serial number. The driver was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control signal and driving after revocation.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver with multiple outstanding warrants fled Fridley police officers in a vehicle. The man wasn’t captured.
• On Nov. 17 in the 7300 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 18 in the 0 block of Northern Stacks Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 18 in the 4600 block of 2H Street NE an elderly female was found dead at her residence during a welfare check.
• On Nov. 20 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a male reported he received a call from an unknown person who threatened to kill his mother.
• On Nov. 21 in the 7300 block of Able Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 23 at the intersection of 72nd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE Brian Robert Loyas, 35, of Columbia Heights, was struck and killed by a semitruck while attempting to cross the street.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 5 on 179th Lane NW $180 was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 14300 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 17900 block of Roanoke Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 17900 block of Roanoke Street theft was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 7200 block of 153rd Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 6900 block of 164th Lane NW a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 on Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a backpack was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 on Riverdale Drive NW a woman was reportedly swindled out of nearly $17,000.
• On Nov. 8 in the 6100 block of Highway 10 NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 6 in the 16000 block of Iodine Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Nov. 8 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW a man was arrested for domestic assault and for interrupting an emergency call.
• On Nov. 8 a man was accused of possessing explicit photos of a juvenile girl.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 6 at Ramsey Boulevard NW and Sunwood Drive a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Nov. 6 in the 8300 block of Highway 10 NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 7 in the 15400 block of Fluorine Street NW a vehicle window was damaged.
• On Nov. 7 at Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 11 in the 14600 block of Sunwood Drive NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 20 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 22 in the 8100 block of Middletown Road NE a package was stolen.
Assault
• On Nov. 22 in the 600 block of 84th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a domestic assault occurred.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 21 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 17 in the 23300 block of Arrowhead Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 17 in the 4100 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On Nov. 19 in the 3500 block of 235th Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 19 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a suspect was in possession of a THC vape cartridge.
• On Nov. 20 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Nov. 19 in the 4100 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW property was damaged.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office did not send reports in time for publication this week.
