ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 14 in the 2800 block of 142nd Lane NW a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 16 in the 15700 block of Yellow Pine Street NW two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through.
• On Dec. 17 in the 14300 block of Tamarack Street NW the contents of a package was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 14 in the 3500 block of 152nd Avenue NW a yard was damaged by a vehicle driving through it overnight.
• On Dec. 17 in the 13400 block of Country Parkway C NW a portable toilet at a park was vandalized.
DWI
• On Dec. 16 near the intersection of Hanson Boulevard and Andover Boulevard NW a driver was charged with third-degree DWI and arrested with .271 blood alcohol content.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 7 in the 0 block of Pleasant Street a burglary was reported.
• On Dec. 8 in the 2900 block of Verndale Avenue a package was stolen.
• On Dec. 13 in the 2300 block of Fourth Avenue a Christmas projector was stolen overnight.
Property damage
• On Dec. 10 in the 300 block of Coolidge Street a blue line flag was burned.
Assault
• On Dec. 8 in the 800 block of West Garfield Street a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Dec. 12 in the 2700 block of 11th Avenue officers responded to an assault report and took a woman into custody.
DWI
• On Dec. 12 near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street a 40-year-old man was arrested for DWI charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 13 near the intersection of Ferry Street and Benton Street a two-vehicle personal injury crash occurred. One driver was unresponsive and transported to North Memorial Hospital. All passengers were transported to Mercy Hospital
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 11 in the 10100 block of Lever Street NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter that was stolen from a vehicle resulting in property damage.
• On Dec. 11 in the 8800 block of Xylite Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of Jackson Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 11 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen while it was running with the keys inside.
• On Dec. 11 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE an adult female was reported to Blaine police officers to be in custody after she was involved in fraud against a Blaine resident.
• On Dec. 11 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a woman reported the theft of her belongings and requested a ride from Blaine police officers.
• On Dec. 12 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 12 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE an individual was arrested for a possible theft from a store and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 12 in the 11400 block of Goodhue Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 12 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a purse was stolen from inside a vehicle that was accessed through a broken out window.
• On Dec. 12 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 12 in the 800 block of 101st Avenue NE two propane tanks were stolen.
• On Dec. 13 in the 4600 block of 130th Lane NE there was a burglary of a model home.
• On Dec. 14 in the 11500 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft.
• On Dec. 14 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that was entered through a broken out window.
• On Dec. 14 in the 8500 block of Yalta Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 14 in the 11800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a purse was stolen from inside a vehicle that was entered through a damaged window.
• On Dec. 15 in the 1600 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle that was entered through a broken window.
• On Dec. 16 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Dec. 17 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Dec. 17 in the 300 block of Pleasure Creek Drive NE jewelry was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 11 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for being involved in a hit-and-run crash.
• On Dec. 13 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was damaged after it was tampered with.
• On Dec. 14 at the intersection of North Lake Boulevard NE and 123rd Lane NE there was a report of a leaking fire hydrant.
• On Dec. 14 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and 85th Avenue NE there was a grass fire along Interstate 35W.
• On Dec. 14 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a piece of a fire escape door was reported missing.
• On Dec. 15 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE Blaine police officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Dec. 17 at the intersection of 95th Avenue NE and Hamline Avenue NE there was a grass fire.
• On Dec. 17 in the 11100 block of Sunset Avenue NE a fire occurred in a small building on a property. There were no injuries.
Assault
• On Dec. 11 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE Blaine police officers assisted the Metro Transit Police Department with detaining an assault suspect.
• On Dec. 12 in the 13000 block of Leyte Circle NE a man was arrested for a second-degree assault, for making terroristic threats and negligent storage of a firearm that a child could access after he brandished a firearm at a woman and yelled at her.
• On Dec. 13 in the 700 block of 113th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a fight.
• On Dec. 13 in the 9200 block of Seventh Street NE an assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 11 in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue North in Brooklyn Park, Blaine police officers assisted the Brooklyn Park Police Department with creating a perimeter after Brooklyn Park Police Officer Andrew McComb was shot in the hip during a domestic disturbance where a woman reported the father of her children, Tyrice Laws, 38, of Crystal, whom she had an order of protection against, was at her home and demanding to see his children. The woman and her children were not home at the time. Laws was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, violating an order for protection and possession of a firearm while subject to an order for protection. McComb has since recovered.
• On Dec. 15 in the 600 block of 88th Avenue NE a man collapsed, stopped breathing and died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 8 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a storage unit was burglarized.
• On Dec. 8 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 42nd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 9 in the 4100 block of Fifth Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 9 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 10 in the 2100 block of Highland Place NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 10 in the 4200 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 11 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 11 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 11 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a third-degree burglary and a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 13 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 13 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 8 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Dec. 9 in the 5000 block of Fifth Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Dec. 10 in the 3800 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE vandalism was reported.
• On Dec. 12 in the 4200 block of Main Street NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 14 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 11 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault, for violating an order for protection, having outstanding warrants and for giving police officers a false name.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 12 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and 46th Avenue NE a Hilltop male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for driving after suspension.
• On Dec. 12 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Jackson Street NE a Columbia Heights male was arrested for a DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 10 in the 300 block of 99th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 10 in the 11000 block of Bittersweet Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 11 in the 11400 block of Gladiola Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 11 in the 11300 block of Foley Boulevard NW a robbery occurred.
• On Dec. 11 in the 12800 block of Yellow Pine Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 11 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Dec. 11 in the 2700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 12 in the 10800 block of Thrush Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 12 in the 11200 block of Swallow Street NW a robbery occurred.
• On Dec. 12 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 13 in the 10000 block of Drake Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 13 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 14 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 14 in the 1300 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 14 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 15 in the 2600 block of 121st Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 16 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 16 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
Assault
• On Dec. 12 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW an assault occurred.
• On Dec. 13 in the 11100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a burglary involving an assault occurred.
• On Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of 124th Circle NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On Dec. 16 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 16 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 14 near the intersection of Highway 65 and 221st Avenue NE an air compressor was stolen from a business.
• On Dec. 14 in the 4200 block of 229th Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 17 in the 18400 block of Vermillion Street NE a van was reported in the area stealing packages.
Assault
• On Dec. 15 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 9 in the 6700 block of Channel Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.
• On Dec. 9 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On Dec. 9 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 10 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 10 in the 1000 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman’s wallet was stolen from her purse by a male and female while she was shopping at a grocery store.
• On Dec. 11 in the 7400 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked on the roadway.
• On Dec. 12 in the 5400 block of Meister Road NE an individual’s male acquaintance stole their vehicle. The male was later located in the vehicle and the vehicle was recovered. The victim decided to not press charges against the male.
• On Dec. 12 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 13 at the intersection of 68th Avenue NE and Pandora Drive NE a stolen vehicle out of Brooklyn Center was recovered.
• On Dec. 13 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE cigarettes were stolen during a burglary at a business.
• On Dec. 14 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a wallet was stolen and the credit cards were used at a nearby store.
• On Dec. 14 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 15 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE power and hand tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in front of an apartment complex building.
• On Dec. 15 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE two individuals were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, possession with intent to distribute, felony of marijuana possession and/or obstruction with force when two suspects in a stolen vehicle were pulled over and one suspect fought with police officers and allegedly swallowed narcotics during the fight and had to be taking to a hospital.
Property damage
• On Dec. 9 in the 800 block of Mississippi Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a male punched a lock on a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 11 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 12 in the 5800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 12 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. Both drivers were transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
• On Dec. 13 in the 1000 block of 64th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 13 in the 1500 block of 68th Avenue NE a vehicle was vandalized while it was parked in the driveway of a residence.
• On Dec. 14 in the 800 block of Osborne Road NE a crash occurred while a male was transported to a hospital for hip and shoulder pain.
Assault
• On Dec. 10 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 9 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE an officer located a small amount of an unknown substance that was believed to be narcotics. The suspected narcotics were placed into evidence to be destroyed.
• On Dec. 10 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 73rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a hit-and-run crash.
• On Dec. 14 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 11 in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue North in Brooklyn Park, Fridley police officers assisted the Brooklyn Park Police Department with creating a perimeter after Brooklyn Park Police Officer Andrew McComb was shot in the hip during a domestic disturbance where a woman reported the father of her children, Tyrice Laws, 38, of Crystal, whom she had an order of protection against, was at her home and demanding to see his children. The woman and her children were not home at the time. Laws was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, violating an order for protection and possession of a firearm while subject to an order for protection. McComb has since recovered.
• On Dec. 12 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE an alert has been put out for a vehicle for a felony for fleeing police officers during an attempted traffic stop for an equipment violation.
• On Dec. 13 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE a male was arrested for possession of a loaded uncased rifle and for carrying a dangerous weapon.
• On Dec. 15 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a bomb threat was made. The threat was deemed not to be credible.
HAM LAKE
Property damage
• On Dec. 13 in the 16400 block of University Avenue NE the back window of a vehicle was smashed.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 16 in the 18700 block of Cleary Road NW burglars ransacked a home.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 17 in the 20000 block of Nightingale Street NW a $650 loss was reported from a puppy scam involving Cratel Cockapoos.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 3 in the 6900 block of 147th Avenue NW a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 27 in the 7000 block of 147th Lane NW a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 27 in the 5900 block of 142nd Avenue NW a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.
DWI
• On Dec. 1 in the 16300 block of Quicksilver Street NW a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 13 in the 22700 block of Vintage Street NW rings, hover boards and a doll were stolen.
• On Dec. 13 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW groceries were stolen.
• On Dec. 15 in the 3600 block of 232nd Court NW property was damaged.
Property damage
• On Dec. 12 in the 22900 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a Christmas decoration at a day care was damaged.
• On Dec. 13 in the 3600 block of 232nd Court NW a vehicle window was broken.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 11 in the 300 block of Wyldwood Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 14 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 15 in the 8400 block of Cottagewood Terrace NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 16 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 11 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a fire started from a grill placed too close to a building.
• On Dec. 12 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a water main break.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 15 in the 8200 block of Middletown Road NE drugs were found.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 16 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE an abuse report was submitted to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.
