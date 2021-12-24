ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 10 in the 500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW electronics and a purse were stolen out of a car that was broken into.

• On Dec. 13 in the 13800 block of Northwood Drive NW glasses and cash were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

• On Dec. 16 in the 3300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a purse was stolen from a vehicle with its window smashed.

Assault

• On Dec. 10 in the 13400 block of Marigold Circle NW a man was arrested for assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 11 in the 16600 block of Roanoke Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Dec. 10 in the 17200 block of Partridge Street NW a mailbox was damaged.

• On Dec. 11 in the 2200 block of 150th Avenue NW a mailbox was damaged.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 6 in the 3500 block of Round Lake Boulevard theft was reported.

• On Dec. 7 in the 900 block of Cross Street Christmas lights were stolen.

• On Dec. 7 in the 3700 block of Seventh Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 9 in the 700 block of Madison Street theft was reported.

• On Dec. 10 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.

Assault

• On Dec. 6 in the 800 block of West Main Street domestic assault was reported.

• On Dec. 6 in the 700 block of West Main Street assault was reported.

• On Dec. 7 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

• On Dec. 7 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

• On Dec. 10 in the 200 block of Clay Street assault was reported.

• On Dec. 10 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

• On Dec. 11 in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

• On Dec. 11 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 11 at Greenhaven Road and the ramp to westbound Highway 10 drugs were found during a traffic stop.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 9 at Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a driver fled police in a vehicle.

BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 14 in the 23700 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of 104th Place NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 10 in the 8700 block of Lincoln Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Dec. 10 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE a telescope kit was stolen.

• On Dec. 10 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen. It was later recovered by the Fridley Police Department.

• On Dec. 12 in the 1800 block of 105th Avenue NE there was a report of a theft from a locker room.

• On Dec. 13 in the 400 block of 87th Lane NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Dec. 14 in the 100 block of 103rd Avenue NE license plates were stolen.

• On Dec. 14 in the 8600 block of Kenyon Court NE there was a theft from a construction site.

• On Dec. 15 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE three individuals were arrested for possession of stolen property.

• On Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of 129th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 15 in the 12700 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a delayed theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 15 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and pheasant Ridge Drive NE an ATV was stolen.

• On Dec. 15 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a report that multiple suspects used counterfeit currency to purchase merchandise.

• On Dec. 15 in the 10100 block of West Pleasure Creek Parkway NE mail was stolen.

• On Dec. 15 in the 4500 lock of 124th Lane NE a wallet was stolen and the debit/credit cards were used fraudulently.

• On Dec. 16 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a theft occurred. No charges were requested.

• On Dec. 16 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a misdemeanor theft occurred. The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived at the scene.

Property damage

• On Dec. 10 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE property was damaged.

• On Dec. 10 in the 4700 block of North Road NE property was damaged.

• On Dec. 11 in the 3300 block of 91st Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On Dec. 11 in the 1600 block of Hupp Street NE a vehicle crashed into a garage door causing property damage and then fled the scene.

• On Dec. 11 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an attempted theft resulted in property damage.

• On Dec. 11 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and Lakes Parkway NE a vehicle was damaged after it struck debris on the road.

• On Dec. 14 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On Dec. 16 in the 12100 block of Yancy Street NE a man was arrested for a domestic assault against his stepson.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 10 in the 11100 block of Fifth Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 10 in the 2700 block of 128th Avenue NE an individual was transported to a hospital after experiencing a seizure after smoking marijuana.

• On Dec. 10 at 398 Northtown Drive NE Northtown Mall security reported that they had located drugs in some found property. The owner of the property was identified.

• On Dec. 11 in the 8800 block of Xylite Street NE marijuana and drug paraphernalia was confiscated from a group of teens in a vehicle who were out past curfew.

• On Dec. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 12 in the 1000 block of Highway 10 NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 16 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE an adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DUI for drugs and first-degree drug possession.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 14 in the 500 block of 98th Avenue NE a fire occurred at a residence.

• On Dec. 16 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a student was found to be in possession of a replica weapon that is prohibited on a school’s grounds.

• On Dec. 16 at 600 125th Ave. NE a Blaine officer took a report of a threat involving Roosevelt Middle School.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 7 in the 4400 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 8 in the 3900 block of Peters Place NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of 42 1/2 Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 8 in the 3900 block of Bakken Boulevard NE a felony package theft occurred.

• On Dec, 8 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Dec. 11 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 11 in the 5000 block of Jefferson Street NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Dec. 9 in the 5200 block of Sixth Street NE property damage occurred.

• On Dec. 9 in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue NE criminal property damage occurred by an unknown suspect who trespassed onto a property.

Assault

• On Dec. 11 in the 1200 block of 46th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 12 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a domestic assault and theft occurred between neighbors.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 9 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 9 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 9 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 9 in the 3800 block of 119th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 10 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.

• On Dec. 10 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW a bicycle was stolen.

• On Dec. 10 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 10 in the 400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 10 in the 200 block of 85th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 10 in the 11100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 11 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 11 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 12 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW residential burglary was reported.

• On Dec. 12 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 13 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 13 in the 3300 block of 116th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 14 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW simple robbery was reported.

• On Dec. 14 in the 2000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.

• On Dec. 14 in the 2100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.

• On Dec. 14 in the 2100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.

• On Dec. 14 in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 10700 block of Unity Street NW residential burglary was reported.

Assault

• On Dec. 12 in the 11700 block of Juniper Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree assault.

• On Dec. 12 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW assault was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 2100 block of 111th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 200 block of 105th Avenue NW a threat was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 9 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW drugs were reported.

• On Dec. 9 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW drugs were reported.

• On Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 12 at 134th Avenue NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 12 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 13 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW controlled substance possession was reported.

• On Dec. 13 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW alcohol and a vaping device were found at a school.

• On Dec. 13 in the 500 block of 109th Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 13 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW controlled substance possession was reported.

• On Dec. 14 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Xavis Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI and fleeing police in a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Dec. 15 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 15 in the 2000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver fled police on foot.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 8 in the 5800 block of East river Road NE mail packages were stolen.

• On Dec. 9 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE work trucks were stolen from a lot.

• On Dec. 9 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a package was stolen.

• On Dec. 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for misdemeanor theft.

• On Dec. 11 in the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Dec. 11 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Dec. 11 in the 6900 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Dec. 11 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a firearm was stolen.

• On Dec. 12 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a woman was involved in a theft after trespassing on a business’ property. The business did not wish to press charges.

• On Dec. 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman was cited for pretending to return items she did not pay for at a business.

• On Dec. 12 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Dec. 13 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

On Dec. 13 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 13 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 13 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 14 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis was recovered.

• On Dec. 14 in the 400 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Dec. 10 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.

• On Dec. 10 in the 5100 block of Hughes Avenue NE a vehicle drove into a detached garage causing minor damage and then fled the scene.

• On Dec. 13 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Mississippi Way NE a female driver drove her vehicle the wrong way down a road and hit several signs before stopping. The woman appeared to be having an epileptic seizure and was transported to a hospital

Assault

• On Dec. 9 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported. The case was forwarded to Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was transported to a hospital for being under the influence of drugs and for possession of a controlled substance. The narcotics were seized by officers.

• On Dec. 9 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE multiple suspects were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, property damage and/or tampering with a vehicle.

• On Dec. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was seized during a traffic stop.

• On Dec. 12 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a driver who was slumped over behind the wheel of a running vehicle was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

• On Dec. 12 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and speeding.

• On Dec. 12 in the 6800 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.

• On Dec. 14 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a male driver, who was slumped over behind the wheel, was arrested for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana and for having an outstanding warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 10 in the 800 block of Kennaston Drive NE a male predatory offender was not located at a home. The owner of the home said the suspect had never lived at the home. A failure to register a criminal case was completed and sent to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for consideration of a formal complaint.

• On Dec. 10 in the 5800 block of Fourth Street NE a male predatory offender was not located at a home. The owner of the home said the suspect had never lived at the home. A failure to register a criminal case was completed and sent to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for consideration of a formal complaint.

• On Dec. 11 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE a man was found dead during a welfare check.

• On Dec. 13 in the 5100 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.

• On Dec. 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a vehicle fire occurred.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 16 in the 16300 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

Assault

• On Dec. 12 in the 3400 block of Constance Boulevard NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Dec. 12 in the 17700 block of Johnson Street NE terroristic threats were reported.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 16 in the 19900 block of Iguana Street NW a snowblower was stolen.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 16 in the 4500 block of 222nd Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen with the keys inside.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 11 in the 2800 block of 221st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 28 in the 17900 block of Roanoke Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 28 in the 15700 block of Okapi Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

Assault

• On Nov. 26 on Helium Street NW a boy was arrested for domestic assault.

Property damage

• On Dec. 1 in the 6800 block of McKinley Street NW three semitrailers were broken into, but nothing was stolen.

• On Nov. 27 in the 7900 block of 150th Lane NW a mailbox was damaged.

• On Nov. 28 in the 8500 block of 154th Lane NW property was damaged.

• On Nov. 28 in the 15200 block of Germanium Street NW someone shot a BB gun through a window.

ST. FRANCIS

Assault

• On Dec. 9 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW terrorist threats were reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 9 at Ambassador Boulevard NW and 232nd Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 10 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW marijuana was found.

• On Dec. 12 at St. Francis Boulevard NW and Cree Street NW drugs paraphernalia was found.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 4 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 9 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Property damage

• On Dec. 4 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE property damage occurred during a domestic incident.

Assault

• On Dec. 6 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 6 in the 800 block of Lund Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 4 in the 8000 block of Monroe Street NE an individual died.

