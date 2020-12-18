ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 4 in the 3300 block of 143rd Avenue a computer scam seized a victim’s bank account.
• On Dec. 5 in the 1900 block of 139th Avenue NW packages were stolen from a front step.
• On Dec. 7 in the 700 block of 141st Avenue NW three juveniles attempted to enter a home using a garage door opener left in a vehicle but were scared off by a dog. They also attempted to enter another house on the same block.
• On Dec. 7 in the 400 block of 144th Lane NW three juveniles burgled a home by entering using a garage door opener left in a car and took a purse.
• On Dec. 7 in the 14200 block of Flamingo Street NW a remote was stolen from a vehicle warming up and other vehicles were gone through.
• On Dec. 7 in the 1200 block of 141st Lane NW a theft from an unlocked vehicle occurred overnight.
• On Dec. 7 in the 3400 block of 153rd Avenue NW mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 7 in the 700 block of 141st Avenue a garage door opener, cash and credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Dec. 8 in the 15800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
• On Dec. 10 in the 699 block of 141st Avenue NW change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 1 in the 500 block of East River Road a business was burgled.
• On Dec. 4 in the 100 block of Calhoun Street a bike was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 6 in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 30 in the 2300 block of Wingfield Avenue a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 3 near the intersection of Ferry Street and Highway 10 a hit-and-run personal injury crash occurred.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Main Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 4 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE two counterfeit bills were used.
• On Dec. 4 in the 12200 block of Xylite Street NE there was a report of stolen unemployment benefits.
• On Dec. 4 in the 800 block of 101st Avenue NE multiple tools were stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home.
• On Dec. 4 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 6 in the 11300 block of Third Street NE several items were stolen from inside a vehicle.
• On Dec. 6 in the 100 block of 113th Square NE a vehicle was stolen while it was left running in a driveway with the keys inside. The vehicle was later recovered in Coon Rapids.
• On Dec. 6 in the 8500 block of Hastings Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered. An adult female was arrested on charges of theft and providing false information to police officers and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 6 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual’s purse was stolen from a shopping cart in a parking lot.
• On Dec. 6 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE property was stolen and later returned.
• On Dec. 6 in the 9400 block of Tyler Street NE Christmas decorations were stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 4000 block of 114th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 7 in the 700 block of 126th Avenue NE there was a report of a garage burglary where two vehicles were stolen.
• On Dec. 7 in the 10500 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Dec. 7 in the 11900 block of Lever Street NE there was a report of a forged check.
• On Dec. 7 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 7 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 8 in the 3200 block of 92nd Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 8 in the 12600 block of Quito Street NE there was a theft from a construction site.
• On Dec. 9 in the 3300 block of 91st Drive NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway and later recovered.
• On Dec. 9 in the 9100 block of Isanti Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 9 in the 8700 block of Midway Street NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
• On Dec. 10 in the 1600 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 6 in the 100 block of 91st Avenue NE there was a vehicle fire.
• On Dec. 8 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 8 in the 3000 block of Aspen Lake Drive NE a grill fire occurred. The reporting individual was able to extinguish the fire.
• On Dec. 10 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
Assault
• On Dec. 4 at the intersection of 104th Lane NE and National Street NE there was an assault with a dangerous weapon. The suspects were not located.
• On Dec. 5 in the 9600 block of Taylor Street NE Blaine police officers arrested a male who was wanted by another agency. The male and a family member were arrested for using force against police officers and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process.
• On Dec. 5 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE Blaine police officers assisted the Metro Transit Police Department with a fight between two adult males on a Metro Transit Bus.
• On Dec. 6 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE Blaine police officers and multiple other agencies executed a search warrant at a residence and arrested two homicide suspects involved in a stabbing earlier that morning in Hudson, Wisconsin, that killed 26-year-old Cain Solheim, of New Brighton. The 24-year-old male suspect, William C. Davidson Jr., of Blaine, has been charged with being party to first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery. A female who was arrested during the execution of the search warrant was later released.
• On Dec. 10 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a customer threw hot coffee at an employee’s face.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 9 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a male using a knife to shoplift merchandise and was in possession of a white crystal-like substance was arrested for drug possession, theft and possession of shoplifting gear.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 6 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE an adult female was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Dec. 7 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a male was found not breathing and was declared dead shortly thereafter. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 1 in the 4100 block of Quincy Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 1 in the 1100 block of Borealis Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 2 in the 4600 block of Johnson Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 4100 block of Cleveland Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 2 in the 4600 block of Johnson Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Terrace NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a first-degree burglary and an assault.
• On Dec. 3 at the intersection of 41st Avenue NE and Cleveland Street NE a package was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a felony theft through CashApp.
• On Dec. 4 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE coin change was stolen from a machine in a building.
• On Dec. 4 in the 4200 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a camera was stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop credit cards were used without the owner’s consent.
• On Dec. 4 in the 1000 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Dec. 5 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 5 in the 4400 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 5 in the 3900 block of Cleveland Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 1 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 4 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop graffiti was reported.
• On Dec. 4 in the 4700 block of Seventh Street NE vandalism was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 3 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 3 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 11100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a burglary was attempted.
• On Dec. 4 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 4 in the 700 block of 86th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 4 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 4 in the 11500 block of North Heights Drive NW mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 5 in the 11500 block of North Heights Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 6 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 10700 block of Xavis Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 7 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 7 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 7 in the 11600 block of Unity Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 7 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 7 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 7 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 8 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 8 in the 12400 block of Norway Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 8 in the 11800 block of Crocus Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 12000 block of Woodbine Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 9000 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 5 in the 900 block of 103rd Avenue NW city property was damaged.
• On Dec. 5 in the 300 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Dec. 9 in the 10100 block of Wintergreen Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Dec. 3 in the 11100 block of Drake Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 4 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Dec. 4 in the 12100 block of Killdeer Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 5 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of 104th Lane NW a domestic assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 9 near the intersection of Main Street NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a personal injury crash occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 4 in the 100 block of Juniper Road NE an ATV was stolen from a yard.
• On Dec. 8 in the 24300 block of highway 65 NE a package was stolen from a mailbox.
Property damage
• On Dec. 8 in the 18200 block of Greenbrook Drive NE the door of a pole barn was pried open, but nothing was taken.
Assault
• On Dec. 5 in the 4700 block of 224th Avenue NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 2 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two individuals were cited for a misdemeanor theft.
• On Dec. 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male reported his wallet was stolen while he was at work and that his bank card was subsequently used fraudulently at the same business.
• On Dec. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a misdemeanor theft.
• On Dec. 3 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a female reported a male stole her phone and a gift card.
• On Dec. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a misdemeanor theft.
• On Dec. 3 in the 1500 block of 61st Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 3 in the 400 block of 57th Place NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 3 in the 4800 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 4 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a stolen firearm out of Ramsey County was recovered.
• On Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of Meadowmoor Drive NE a shotgun and a .22 rifle were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 4 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE there was a theft at a gas station.
• On Dec. 4 in the 5400 block of East River Road NE an abandoned, stolen vehicle was located.
• On Dec. 4 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 8200 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 600 block of University Avenue NE three vending machines were pried open and the coins stolen.
• On Dec. 5 in the 5600 block of Regis Train NE the window of a truck was broken out, and items inside the truck were stolen.
• On Dec. 5 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 5 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 5 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 7 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE employees reported a male walked behind the counter of a store, stole six packs of cigarettes and fled.
• On Dec. 7 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter and tools were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 7 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported her cellphone stolen.
• On Dec. 7 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 8 in the 7300 block of Highway 65 NE a male was arrested for check forgery, identity theft and receiving stolen property after he attempted to cash a check that belonged to someone else.
• On Dec. 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a business.
• On Dec. 8 in the 4500 block of 2 1/2 Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle’s window was smashed out while it was parked behind a business.
• On Dec. 2 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Dec. 3 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a vehicle’s window was broken out.
• On Dec. 3 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a vehicle’s window was broken out.
• On Dec. 3 in the 900 block of Overton Drive NE a woman reported a male broke her car window and fled.
• On Dec. 4 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 4 in the 5400 block of Madison Street NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Dec. 4 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Pearson Way NE vandalism was reported.
• On Dec. 8 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE an individual reported having their window shot out by a pellet gun.
Assault
• On Dec. 2 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for pointing a gun at an individual.
• On Dec. 2 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a juvenile male reported two juveniles assaulted him and stole items from him.
• On Dec. 4 in the 7300 block of Baker Avenue NE a male was involved in a domestic assault where terroristic threats were made. The male left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Dec. 5 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Dec. 6 in the 5400 block of East Brenner Pass NE a male was involved in a domestic assault and a theft from a vehicle. He left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Dec. 7 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a disorderly male shoplifter, who was actively trying to conceal store merchandise, was approached by a police officer. The suspect assaulted the officer and was arrested for fourth-degree assault, theft, obstruction of the legal process with force and disorderly conduct.
• On Dec. 8 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a victim reported he knocked a male’s coffee on the ground and the male responded by punching him.
• On Dec. 8 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE an individual reported being the victim of a domestic assault and was taken to a local shelter. An alert was put out on the suspect.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 4 in the 4300 block of Main Street NE a male was arrested for first-degree DWI, driving after cancellation and speeding after he was taken to a hospital for a blood alcohol test.
• On Dec. 6 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult male and female, who were located at a homeless camp with a campfire, were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, for having an outstanding warrant and/or for trespassing.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 3 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE an individual was reported missing.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 5 in the 17700 block of National Street NE a plate was stolen from a vehicle and found in Chisago.
• On Dec. 6 in the 4000 block of Heather Drive NE a thief fled a shed after the owner found them.
• On Dec. 7 in the 14300 block of Washington Street NE change, cigarettes and a garage door opener were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Dec. 8 in the 15500 block of Central Avenue NE an unsecured sink was stolen from a work site.
• On Dec. 8 in the 15000 block of Durant Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 8 in the 2400 block of 169th Avenue mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 8 in the 1600 block of Deerwood Drive NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 10 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 NE thieves rifled through customer vehicles.
Property damage
• On Dec. 5 in the 3800 block of 149th Avenue NE windows of a junked vehicle were smashed.
• On Dec. 6 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 NE a garage door was damaged.
• On Dec. 9 in the 14100 block of Davenport Street NE Christmas light wires were cut.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 7 in the 8100 block of Viking Boulevard NW a vehicle left running outside a store was stolen.
• On Dec. 9 in the 18400 block of Krypton Street NW tools were stolen from a pole barn.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 5 in the 3200 block of 191st Lane NW an unsecured trailer was stolen but was found close by.
• On Dec. 5 in the 20600 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 15 in the 6900 block of 137th Lane NW a cable box was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 14 in the 15300 block of Radium Street NW a 35-year-old woman was cited for property damage.
DWI
• On Nov. 14 near the intersection of Cutters Grove Avenue and Highway 10 a 53-year-old motorist was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 18 in an undisclosed location criminal sexual conduct was reported.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 7 in the 3300 block of 235th Avenue NW license plates were stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 4 in the 3900 block of Stark Drive NW a vehicle was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 8 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 4 in the 8400 block of Cottagewood Terrace NE there was a theft.
• On Dec. 4 in the 300 block of Maple Street NE there was a theft.
• On Dec. 5 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 7 in the 500 block of Lund Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 8 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Dec. 8 in the 8400 block of Plaza Boulevard NE counterfeit currency was used.
• On Dec. 9 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a residential burglary.
• On Dec. 9 in the 7800 block of highway 65 NE counterfeit currency was used.
