ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 3 in the 13500 block of Xavis Street NW a vehicle was stolen with the keys inside.
• On Dec. 6 in the 3500 block of 168th Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 300 block of 144th Avenue NW tools were stolen from an unsecured vehicles.
• On Dec. 8 in the 15900 block of Vintage Street NW packages were stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 4 in the 14000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 29 in the 700 block of East Main Street theft was reported.
• On Nov. 30 in the 3700 block of Colfax Court theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 1 in the 2300 block of Branch Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 2 in the 800 block of West Main Street a license plate was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 400 block of West Main Street a bicycle was stolen.
• On Dec. 5 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue mail was stolen.
Assault
• On Dec. 3 in the 200 block of East Main Street fifth-degree assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 3 in the 700 block of East Main Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, fifth-degree controlled substance possession, careless driving and underage drinking and driving.
Property damage
• On Nov. 29 in the 500 block of South Street property was damaged.
• On Nov. 30 in the 3700 block of Ridge Avenue a vehicle window was damaged but nothing was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 2900 block of Ferry Street property was damaged.
• On Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of Ferry Street property was damaged.
• On Dec. 5 in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue property was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 3 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 3 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE a wagon was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 1100 block of 98th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 3 in the 4100 block of 98th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 4 in the 9400 block of Naples Street NE two chainsaws were stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a stolen motorcycle and license plate were recovered. The occupants were arrested.
• On Dec. 4 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a stolen phone.
• On Dec. 5 in the 9600 block of Buchanan Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 5 in the 11700 block of Third Street NE tile installation items were stolen out of a vehicle parked in a detached apartment garage.
• On Dec. 5 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Dec. 6 in the 10100 block of Ghia Street NE a vehicle was stolen, but it was later recovered in Coon Rapids.
• On Dec. 6 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 200 block of 105th Avenue NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On Dec. 7 in the 10000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle,which resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 7 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 8 in the 13000 block of Opal Street NE construction tools were stolen.
• On Dec. 9 in the 1700 block of 118th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On Dec. 3 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE a female was cited for causing property damage during a domestic incident.
• On Dec. 4 at the intersection of Aberdeen Street NE and 124th Avenue NE a vehicle struck a city tree.
• On Dec. 5 in the 12300 block of Duke Drive NE a motorcycle was damaged.
• On Dec. 7 at the intersection of Lakes Parkway NE and West Lake Boulevard NE a vehicle crashed into a Connexus Energy pole.
Assault
• On Dec. 8 in the 200 block of 91st Avenue NE a male was arrested fourth-degree felony assault and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process when he became combative and used force during a medical call.
• On Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree assault between two employees.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 3 in the 11600 block of Lexington Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after driving the wrong way on a road.
• On Dec. 3 at the intersection of Highway 610 NE and University Avenue NE Fridley police officers assisted the Minneapolis Police Department with a driver, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
• On Dec. 3 in the 9400 block of Jamestown Street NE a woman was given Narcan and transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose.
• On Dec. 4 at the intersection of 96th Lane NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.
• On Dec. 4 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Quincy Street NE an impaired driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation after being involved in a crash.
• On Dec. 5 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a large amount of cash and narcotics were located.
• On Dec. 5 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE a female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and child endangerment after passing out behind the wheel in a drive-thru.
• On Dec. 6 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult female was arrested for second-degree DWI, and an adult male was arrested for providing officers with false information, having an open container and for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On Dec. 7 in the 11900 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation and having no proof of insurance.
• On Dec. 8 in the 9100 block of Quemoy Street NE an adult male was arrested for drug possession and having an outstanding Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.
• On Dec. 9 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 130th Lane NE drug paraphernalia was located and seized during a traffic stop.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 6 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NE an individual made an attempt at sexual solicitation. The reporting individual requested there be no charges.
• On Dec. 9 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and County Road I a vehicle fled an officer during an attempted traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 30 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a register.
• On Dec. 1 in the 5000 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 1 in the 5000 block of Mulcare Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 3800 block of Jefferson Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 3 in the 700 block of 50 1/2 Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 4 in the 5100 block of Seventh Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 4 in the 5100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 5 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 3700 block of Third Street NE tires and rims from a vehicle were stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 4 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 6 in the 4700 block of Seventh Street NE city property was damaged.
• On Dec. 6 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 2 in the 200 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 2 in the 10600 block of Hummingbird Street NW mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 9100 block of University Avenue NW burglary was reported.
• On Dec. 3 in the 900 block of 120th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 8800 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 3 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 11600 block of Wren Street NW robbery was reported.
• On Dec. 3 in the 3200 block of 129th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 3 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 3 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 3 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 4 in the 10400 block of Jay Street NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 4 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 4 in the 10000 block of Drake Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 5 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW a suspect was arrested for theft, fleeing a police officer and assault.
• On Dec. 5 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 5 in the 3500 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 6 in the 1300 block of 100th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 6 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 6 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW a suspect was arrested for theft and fleeing police on foot.
• On Dec. 6 in the 200 block of 104th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 200 block of 126th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 7 in the 13100 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 7 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 8 in the 200 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Dec. 8 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 8 in the 2100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 8 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of 97th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 6 in the 10 block of 104th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 7 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On Dec. 7 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On Dec. 7 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 3 at 111th Avenue NW and Dogwood Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 3 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 123rd Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 4 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 4 at Main Street NW and Wedgewood Drive NW a driver refused a DWI test.
• On Dec. 5 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On Dec. 6 at East River Road NW and 85th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Dec. 3 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Dec. 8 in the 12400 block of Flintwood Street NW arson was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 2 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 7 in the 19000 block of Channel Lane NE electronics and a gun were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Dec. 9 in the 20000 block of Edison Street NE a tree was cut down and stolen from the property.
Assault
• On Dec. 3 in the 3800 block of 189th Avenue NE domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 9 at Highway 65 NE and 221st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 1 in the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 1 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 1 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE an individual who had their vehicle stolen reported that they’d found it.
• On Dec. 1 in the 0 block of 43rd Avenue NE a male took a vehicle from a tow lot without payment. An accompanying female was detained for obstruction.
• On Dec. 1 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for theft, obstruction with force and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 1 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a phone was stolen and then deposited in an ATM. The phone was recovered.
• On Dec. 1 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE an apartment was burglarized. The resident of the apartment was out of town.
• On Dec. 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male reported a family friend took his vehicle and had not returned it. Later the same friend allegedly stole the man’s debit cards.
• On Dec. 2 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 2 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 3 in the 7800 block of Elm Street NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles in an employee parking lot.
• On Dec. 3 in the 0 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 7800 block of Beech Street NE a male was involved in thefts from multiple vehicles. The male was not immediately located.
• On Dec. 4 in the 0 block of 77th Avenue NE a vehicle crashed into a cast iron mailbox, damaging it.
• On Dec. 4 in the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Dec. 5 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 5 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 3 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a woman’s tires were slashed on her vehicle while she was at a gas station.
• On Dec. 4 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE a road rage incident resulted in criminal property damage.
Assault
• On Dec. 1 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 1 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE officers responded to a report of several individuals fighting in a parking lot. One adult male was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.
• On Dec. 6 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported a criminal sexual conduct incident. The case was forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On Dev. 6 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an individual was arrested for assault.
• On Dec. 7 in the 400 block of Ely Street NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 1 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a male who was slumped over in a pickup truck was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 2 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE a vehicle fled an officer during an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied.
• On Dec. 2 in the 6800 block of Channel Road NE an Asian male reported that an unknown white male threw a bag of dog feces into his yard and yelled “corona virus, get out of my Neighborhood” The suspect was not immediately located.
• On Dec. 4 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in an altercation in a parking lot outside of an apartment. The male left when officers responded to the altercation, but later returned to the apartment with a firearm. The male was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, making threats of violence and being in possession of a pistol in public.
• On Dec. 4 in the 7600 block of Bacon Drive NE an elderly male was found dead.
• On Dec. 5 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a fire occurred.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of 153rd Lane NE three packages were stolen.
• On Dec. 7 in the 2900 block of 160th Lane NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 7 at Crosstown Boulevard NE and Polk Street NE cables and tools were stolen from a new construction home.
Assault
• On Dec. 9 in the 1000 block of Meadow Lane NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 6 in the 20000 block of Ferret Street NW a trailer was stolen.
• On Dec. 7 in the 199900 block of Iguana Street NW two trailers filled with tools were stolen.
OAK GROVE
Assault
• On Dec. 6 in the 21900 block of Quay Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
Property damage
• On Dec. 3 in the 3400 block of 215th Avenue NW a property was vandalized with toilet paper.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 19 in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 21 a juvenile was arrested for threats of violence and domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 20 at 146th Avenue NW and Quartz Way NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 20 at Ramsey Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 20 at Highway 10 NW and Armstrong Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 22 at Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW and Rum River a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 23 at 139th Lane NW and Riverdale Drive NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 5 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 6 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 1 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW drugs were found.
• On Dec. 1 at St. Francis Boulevard NW and 229th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Dec. 2 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW vandalism was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 4 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 9 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On Dec, 4 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE property was damaged during a domestic incident.
Assault
• On Dec. 6 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 6 in the 800 block of Lund Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 4 in the 8000 block of Monroe Street NE an individual died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.