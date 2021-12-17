ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 3 in the 13500 block of Xavis Street NW a vehicle was stolen with the keys inside.

• On Dec. 6 in the 3500 block of 168th Lane NW mail was stolen.

• On Dec. 6 in the 300 block of 144th Avenue NW tools were stolen from an unsecured vehicles.

• On Dec. 8 in the 15900 block of Vintage Street NW packages were stolen.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 4 in the 14000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 29 in the 700 block of East Main Street theft was reported.

• On Nov. 30 in the 3700 block of Colfax Court theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 1 in the 2300 block of Branch Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 2 in the 800 block of West Main Street a license plate was stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 400 block of West Main Street a bicycle was stolen.

• On Dec. 5 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue mail was stolen.

Assault

• On Dec. 3 in the 200 block of East Main Street fifth-degree assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 3 in the 700 block of East Main Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, fifth-degree controlled substance possession, careless driving and underage drinking and driving.

Property damage

• On Nov. 29 in the 500 block of South Street property was damaged.

• On Nov. 30 in the 3700 block of Ridge Avenue a vehicle window was damaged but nothing was stolen.

• On Dec. 2 in the 2900 block of Ferry Street property was damaged.

• On Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of Ferry Street property was damaged.

• On Dec. 5 in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue property was damaged.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 3 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 3 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE a wagon was stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 1100 block of 98th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 3 in the 4100 block of 98th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 4 in the 9400 block of Naples Street NE two chainsaws were stolen.

• On Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a stolen motorcycle and license plate were recovered. The occupants were arrested.

• On Dec. 4 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a stolen phone.

• On Dec. 5 in the 9600 block of Buchanan Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 5 in the 11700 block of Third Street NE tile installation items were stolen out of a vehicle parked in a detached apartment garage.

• On Dec. 5 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Dec. 6 in the 10100 block of Ghia Street NE a vehicle was stolen, but it was later recovered in Coon Rapids.

• On Dec. 6 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a purse was stolen.

• On Dec. 6 in the 200 block of 105th Avenue NE there was a theft by swindle.

• On Dec. 7 in the 10000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle,which resulted in property damage.

• On Dec. 7 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 8 in the 13000 block of Opal Street NE construction tools were stolen.

• On Dec. 9 in the 1700 block of 118th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 9 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

Property damage

• On Dec. 3 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE a female was cited for causing property damage during a domestic incident.

• On Dec. 4 at the intersection of Aberdeen Street NE and 124th Avenue NE a vehicle struck a city tree.

• On Dec. 5 in the 12300 block of Duke Drive NE a motorcycle was damaged.

• On Dec. 7 at the intersection of Lakes Parkway NE and West Lake Boulevard NE a vehicle crashed into a Connexus Energy pole.

Assault

• On Dec. 8 in the 200 block of 91st Avenue NE a male was arrested fourth-degree felony assault and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process when he became combative and used force during a medical call.

• On Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree assault between two employees.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 3 in the 11600 block of Lexington Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after driving the wrong way on a road.

• On Dec. 3 at the intersection of Highway 610 NE and University Avenue NE Fridley police officers assisted the Minneapolis Police Department with a driver, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

• On Dec. 3 in the 9400 block of Jamestown Street NE a woman was given Narcan and transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose.

• On Dec. 4 at the intersection of 96th Lane NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.

• On Dec. 4 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Quincy Street NE an impaired driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation after being involved in a crash.

• On Dec. 5 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a large amount of cash and narcotics were located.

• On Dec. 5 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE a female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and child endangerment after passing out behind the wheel in a drive-thru.

• On Dec. 6 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult female was arrested for second-degree DWI, and an adult male was arrested for providing officers with false information, having an open container and for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

• On Dec. 7 in the 11900 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation and having no proof of insurance.

• On Dec. 8 in the 9100 block of Quemoy Street NE an adult male was arrested for drug possession and having an outstanding Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.

• On Dec. 9 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 130th Lane NE drug paraphernalia was located and seized during a traffic stop.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 6 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NE an individual made an attempt at sexual solicitation. The reporting individual requested there be no charges.

• On Dec. 9 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and County Road I a vehicle fled an officer during an attempted traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 30 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a register.

• On Dec. 1 in the 5000 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 1 in the 5000 block of Mulcare Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 2 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 3800 block of Jefferson Street NE a burglary occurred.

• On Dec. 3 in the 700 block of 50 1/2 Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 4 in the 5100 block of Seventh Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 4 in the 5100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 5 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 6 in the 3700 block of Third Street NE tires and rims from a vehicle were stolen.

Property damage

• On Dec. 4 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On Dec. 6 in the 4700 block of Seventh Street NE city property was damaged.

• On Dec. 6 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop property was damaged.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 2 in the 200 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 2 in the 10600 block of Hummingbird Street NW mail was stolen.

• On Dec. 2 in the 9100 block of University Avenue NW burglary was reported.

• On Dec. 3 in the 900 block of 120th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 8800 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 3 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 11600 block of Wren Street NW robbery was reported.

• On Dec. 3 in the 3200 block of 129th Lane NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 3 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 3 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 3 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 4 in the 10400 block of Jay Street NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 4 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 4 in the 10000 block of Drake Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 5 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW a suspect was arrested for theft, fleeing a police officer and assault.

• On Dec. 5 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 5 in the 3500 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 6 in the 1300 block of 100th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 6 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 6 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW a suspect was arrested for theft and fleeing police on foot.

• On Dec. 6 in the 200 block of 104th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 6 in the 200 block of 126th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 7 in the 13100 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 7 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 8 in the 200 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.

• On Dec. 8 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 8 in the 2100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Dec. 8 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

Assault

• On Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of 97th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Dec. 6 in the 10 block of 104th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Dec. 7 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Dec. 7 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Dec. 7 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 3 at 111th Avenue NW and Dogwood Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 3 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 123rd Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 4 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 4 at Main Street NW and Wedgewood Drive NW a driver refused a DWI test.

• On Dec. 5 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW drugs were reported.

• On Dec. 6 at East River Road NW and 85th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Dec. 3 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Dec. 8 in the 12400 block of Flintwood Street NW arson was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 2 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 7 in the 19000 block of Channel Lane NE electronics and a gun were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

• On Dec. 9 in the 20000 block of Edison Street NE a tree was cut down and stolen from the property.

Assault

• On Dec. 3 in the 3800 block of 189th Avenue NE domestic assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 9 at Highway 65 NE and 221st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 1 in the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 1 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 1 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE an individual who had their vehicle stolen reported that they’d found it.

• On Dec. 1 in the 0 block of 43rd Avenue NE a male took a vehicle from a tow lot without payment. An accompanying female was detained for obstruction.

• On Dec. 1 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for theft, obstruction with force and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Dec. 1 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a phone was stolen and then deposited in an ATM. The phone was recovered.

• On Dec. 1 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE an apartment was burglarized. The resident of the apartment was out of town.

• On Dec. 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male reported a family friend took his vehicle and had not returned it. Later the same friend allegedly stole the man’s debit cards.

• On Dec. 2 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 2 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 3 in the 7800 block of Elm Street NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles in an employee parking lot.

• On Dec. 3 in the 0 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 7800 block of Beech Street NE a male was involved in thefts from multiple vehicles. The male was not immediately located.

• On Dec. 4 in the 0 block of 77th Avenue NE a vehicle crashed into a cast iron mailbox, damaging it.

• On Dec. 4 in the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Dec. 5 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 5 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Dec. 3 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a woman’s tires were slashed on her vehicle while she was at a gas station.

• On Dec. 4 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE a road rage incident resulted in criminal property damage.

Assault

• On Dec. 1 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 1 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE officers responded to a report of several individuals fighting in a parking lot. One adult male was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.

• On Dec. 6 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported a criminal sexual conduct incident. The case was forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.

• On Dev. 6 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an individual was arrested for assault.

• On Dec. 7 in the 400 block of Ely Street NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 1 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a male who was slumped over in a pickup truck was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 2 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE a vehicle fled an officer during an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied.

• On Dec. 2 in the 6800 block of Channel Road NE an Asian male reported that an unknown white male threw a bag of dog feces into his yard and yelled “corona virus, get out of my Neighborhood” The suspect was not immediately located.

• On Dec. 4 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a male was involved in an altercation in a parking lot outside of an apartment. The male left when officers responded to the altercation, but later returned to the apartment with a firearm. The male was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, making threats of violence and being in possession of a pistol in public.

• On Dec. 4 in the 7600 block of Bacon Drive NE an elderly male was found dead.

• On Dec. 5 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a fire occurred.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of 153rd Lane NE three packages were stolen.

• On Dec. 7 in the 2900 block of 160th Lane NE mail was stolen.

• On Dec. 7 at Crosstown Boulevard NE and Polk Street NE cables and tools were stolen from a new construction home.

Assault

• On Dec. 9 in the 1000 block of Meadow Lane NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 6 in the 20000 block of Ferret Street NW a trailer was stolen.

• On Dec. 7 in the 199900 block of Iguana Street NW two trailers filled with tools were stolen.

OAK GROVE

Assault

• On Dec. 6 in the 21900 block of Quay Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.

Property damage

• On Dec. 3 in the 3400 block of 215th Avenue NW a property was vandalized with toilet paper.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 19 in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.

Assault

• On Nov. 21 a juvenile was arrested for threats of violence and domestic assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On Nov. 20 at 146th Avenue NW and Quartz Way NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 20 at Ramsey Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 20 at Highway 10 NW and Armstrong Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 22 at Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW and Rum River a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 23 at 139th Lane NW and Riverdale Drive NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 5 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.

Assault

• On Dec. 6 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Dec. 1 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW drugs were found.

• On Dec. 1 at St. Francis Boulevard NW and 229th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Dec. 2 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW vandalism was reported.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 4 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 9 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Property damage

• On Dec, 4 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE property was damaged during a domestic incident.

Assault

• On Dec. 6 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 6 in the 800 block of Lund Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 4 in the 8000 block of Monroe Street NE an individual died.

