ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 2 in the 15800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW someone forced their way into a building and stole a bike and welder.
• On Dec. 3 in the 2300 block of Upland Drive NW mail was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 28 in the 500 block of 146 Lane NW a football field was damaged by a vehicle.
• On Dec. 2 in the 13700 block of Xavis Street NW a vehicle window was smashed with baseball bats.
• On Dec. 3 in the 15200 block of Bluebird Street NW a vehicle was keyed.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 23 in the 1200 block of Benton Street a credit card was reported stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 24 in the 800 block of East River Road a vehicle left running outside the liquor store was stolen.
• On Nov. 25 in the 4000 block of 10th Avenue a juvenile was charged with stealing medication from a safe.
• On Nov. 27 in the 200 block of Monroe Street a package was stolen.
• On Nov. 27 in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue a catalytic converter was reported stolen.
• On Nov. 28 in the 1300 block of Sunny Lane three packages were stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 26 in the 1100 block of Highway 10 a man stomped on the rims of a bicycle.
Assault
• On Nov. 27 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue an assault was reported.
• On Nov. 29 in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue a person was arrested on domestic assault charges.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 27 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult female was arrested for shoplifting and providing officers with false information.
• On Nov. 27 in the 3300 block of 91st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen and immediately recovered with no one inside.
• On Nov. 27 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Nov. 27 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a woman reported having her keys stolen from her jacket pocket while shopping in a store.
• On Nov. 27 in the 8800 block of Xylite Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 27 in the 4300 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a theft from the front porch of a property.
• On Nov. 27 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 28 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered that suffered damage. The driver was arrested for the theft, property damage and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 28 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of an intoxicated customer stealing a car battery.
• On Nov. 28 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was a report of a robbery. The victim was not willing to cooperate with law enforcement.
• On Nov. 29 in the 900 block of 125th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 29 in the 10100 block of East Pleasure Creek Parkway NE mail was stolen from multiple addresses.
• On Nov. 29 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Rendova Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Nov. 29 in the 1200 block of 124th Avenue NE a Christmas decoration was stolen.
• On Nov. 30 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 30 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a theft, fifth-degree drug possession and providing false information to police.
• On Nov. 30 in the 900 block of 113th Avenue NE a Christmas decoration was reported stolen.
• On Nov. 30 in the 11700 block of Third Street NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 2 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a counterfeit $50 bill was used by an unknown person.
• On Dec. 3 in the 9700 block of Pierce Street NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being stolen during a residential burglary.
• On Dec. 3 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a female was cited for shoplifting and then arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants.
Property damage
• On Nov. 27 at the intersection of 93rd Avenue NE and West 35W Service Drive NE there was a report of a sink hole, and police informed public works.
• On Nov. 27 in the 3200 block of 117th Lane NE there was a report of a broken street lamp.
• On Nov. 27 in the 11100 block of Goodhue Street NE a residence suffered property damage.
• On Nov. 27 in the 9800 block of Taylor Court NE an inflatable Christmas decoration was cut in a yard.
• On Nov. 28 in the 12300 block of Rendova Street NE there was a report of criminal property damage where juveniles were throwing rocks at cars.
• On Nov. 28 in the 1000 block of 97th Lane NE there was a report of criminal property damage where a vehicle’s window was damaged by a gunshot.
• On Nov. 28 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE a vehicle caught fire. The cause is believed to be arson.
• On Nov. 29 in the 1300 block of 95th Avenue NE eggs were thrown at a window.
• On Nov. 30 in the 10900 block of Fergus Street NE there was an active fire in the sewers. Blaine police officers assisted the SBM Fire Department at the scene.
• On Dec. 1 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries. The injured party declined medical assistance.
Assault
• On Nov. 30 in the 11600 block of Quincy Street NE a woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend.
• On Dec. 1 in the 10200 block of West Pleasure Creek Parkway NE an adult male was arrested for assaulting his mother and father. The father was transported to a hospital for treatment.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 27 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an adult male overdosed on drugs and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Nov. 29 at the intersection of 129th Lane NE and Jenkins Street NE two juvenile females were given verbal warnings for possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and tobacco while underage.
• On Nov. 29 in the 12100 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Nov. 30 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and Monroe Street NE an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On Dec. 2 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after being involved in a minor crash in a parking lot.
• On Dec. 2 in the 1500 block of 128th Lane NE police officers performed a welfare check on a woman who possibly overdosed. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Dec. 3 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 28 in the 11900 block of London Street NE a loaded firearm magazine was found near a park.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 24 in the 3700 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On Nov. 25 in the 1400 block of McLeod Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 26 in the 4900 block of Fourth Street NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 27 in the 4300 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 27 in the 4700 block of Sixth Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 27 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a driver was arrested stealing a vehicle and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 29 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 29 in the 4500 block of Washington Street NE a package was stolen.
• On Nov. 30 in the 1500 block of 40th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 30 in the 3800 block of Johnson Street NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 25 at the intersection of 46th Avenue NE and Monroe Street NE property was vandalized.
• On Nov. 25 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop graffiti was reported.
• On Nov. 27 in the 1100 block of Pierce Terrace NE a car was damaged.
• On Nov. 27 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Nov. 27 in the 1200 block of Pierce Terrace NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 30 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop vandalism was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 24 at the intersection of 37th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was cited for using a false name.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 26 in the 12000 block of Woodbine Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 26 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 28 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 29 in the 10300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 29 in the 1400 block of 97th Avenue NW a motor vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 30 in the 2300 block of 109th Avenue NW a business was burgled.
• On Nov. 30 in the 11800 block of Eldorado Street NW a motor vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 1 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 1 in the 9800 block of Ilex Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 1 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Dec. 1 in the 3500 block of Main Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 1 in the 400 block of 104th Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 2 near the intersection of Goldenrod Street NW and Egret Boulevard NW mail was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 28 in the 2900 block of 115th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On Dec. 1 in the 12300 block of Kumquat Street NW vandalism occurred.
Assault
• On Nov. 28 in the 2600 block of Carlson Drive NW a domestic assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 2 in the 0 block of 117th Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 29 near the intersection of Viking Street and Jackson Street NE a motorist was arrested driving a stolen vehicle after callers reported them as a possible drunken driver.
• On Dec. 1 in the 18300 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen from a sales lot.
• On Dec. 2 in the 18400 block of Highway 65 NE a stolen ATV was recovered.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 25 in the 100 block of 79th Way NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 25 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a package was stolen.
• On Nov. 25 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 26 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 26 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE there was a report of three males who went behind a counter at a gas station and stole tobacco products.
• On Nov. 27 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft at a business.
• On Nov. 27 in the 1000 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a felony theft, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and attempting to introduce drugs into the Anoka County Jail by hiding the drugs in his sock.
• On Nov. 27 in the 5300 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 28 at the intersection of 68th Avenue NE and Anoka Street NE the contents of a vehicle stolen out of Blaine were located in a woody area.
• On Nov. 28 in the 1300 block of Meadowmoor Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 28 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was located at a gas station, and the male driver was arrested. The vehicle had been stolen during a burglary along with firearms.
• On Nov. 28 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE stolen license plates were recovered.
• On Nov. 28 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a spare tire was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 28 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 28 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a snowblower was stolen from a storage unit.
• On Nov. 29 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 29 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE several vehicles were broken into at a business.
• On Nov. 29 in the 5300 block of Altura Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Nov. 29 in the 1600 block of Gardena Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 30 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 30 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Nov. 30 in the 5300 block of Matterhorn Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled.
• On Dec. 1 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 1 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 1 in the 0 block of Mississippi Way NE a marriage certificate was found that had been stolen from a mailbox.
Property damage
• On Nov. 25 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 25 in the 5600 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Nov. 25 in the 7100 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 25 in the 100 block of Christenson Court NE a window was damaged.
• On Nov. 25 in the 7400 block of Melody Drive NE there was a report of juveniles throwing rocks at a home and damaging a window.
• On Nov. 25 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle backed into a pedestrian and broke their arm.
• On Nov. 26 in the 100 block of 61st Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Assault
• On Nov. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 25 at the intersection of 54th Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a driver in a parked vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• On Nov. 28 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a narcotics complaint and a male was transported to a hospital after he said he was overdosing and then became unresponsive. After the male was released from the hospital he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 29 in the 6800 block of University Avenue NE a Fridley police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for an equipment violation, but the vehicle fled. The vehicle was later located in Coon Rapids by Blaine police officers and the adult female driver was arrested.
• On Dec. 1 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a male called an individual to inform them they would need a new number due to fraudulent activity occurring on their Social Security card. When the individual refused, the caller said he would have a Fridley police officer call them. A woman who was impersonating an employee of the Fridley Police Department then called from a number apparently belonging to the department. The individual hung up and contacted the department directly.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 2 in the 1500 block of Constance Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
• On Dec. 3 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Property damage
• On Nov. 28 in the 16500 block of Polk Street NE a yard was damaged by a vehicle.
DWI
• On Nov. 27 near the intersection of 165th Avenue and Highway 65 NE a woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .28 blood alcohol content.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 28 in the 1600 block of 237th Avenue NW a package was stolen.
Assault
• On Nov. 25 in the 1400 block of 231st Lane NW a woman reportedly threatened her husband with a gun and was charged with domestic assault.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 30 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE an individual used counterfeit currency.
• On Nov. 30 in the 1200 block of 80th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 1 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 2 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was an aggravated robbery.
• On Dec. 2 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 2 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE license plates were stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 8400 block of Cottagewood Terrace NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 30 in the 7700 block of Able Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 1 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 2 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Dec. 3 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE there was a fifth-degree assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 29 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and 81st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
Ramsey did not submit police reports for this week.
