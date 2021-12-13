ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 19 in the 4400 block of 148th Lane NW a handgun was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Nov. 21 in the 13500 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW tools were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Nov. 21 in the 500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a purse was stolen from a vehicle and the window was smashed.
• On Nov. 21 in the 700 block of 140th Avenue NW cash was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Nov. 22 in the 14000 block of Quince Street NW Halloween decorations were stolen.
• On Nov. 22 in the 13600 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a purse was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Nov. 25 in the 15900 block of Crane Street NW a vehicle was stolen from the property.
Assault
• On Nov. 18 in the 4000 block of 165th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 23 in the 500 block of 146th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 24 at Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a man was arrested for drug possession.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 22 in the 13300 block of Jonquil Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 22 in the 2000 block of Second Avenue theft was reported.
• On Nov. 22 in the 800 block of Lund Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 25 in the 1700 block of Ferry Street theft was reported.
• On Nov. 26 in the 3700 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 22 in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue assault was reported.
• On Nov. 23 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue domestic assault was reported.
• On Nov. 23 in the 2900 block of Ninth Avenue domestic assault was reported.
• On Nov. 23 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue assault was reported.
• On Nov. 24 in the 300 block of Park Street assault was reported.
• On Nov. 28 in the 1900 block of Branch Avenue domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 22 at Highway 10 and Fairoak Avenue a man was arrested for drug possession.
• On Nov. 24 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove a driver was arrested for DWI and possession of a controlled substance.
Property damage
• On Nov. 22 in the 900 block of 38th Lane a cellphone was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 26 in the 8800 block of Davenport Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 26 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was a delayed report of a shoplifting incident where the suspect left in a stolen vehicle.
• On Nov. 26 in the 0 block of 116th Avenue NE Christmas lights were stolen.
• On Nov. 26 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 27 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 28 in the 10000 block of Third Street NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Nov. 28 in the 11200 block of Baltimore Street NE an individual reported that someone tried to kick in a back door during an attempted burglary.
• On Nov. 30 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a male robbed a gas station at gunpoint.
• On Nov. 30 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Dec. 1 in the 1300 block of 104th Place NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 1 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 2 in the 11100 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 2 in the 8600 block of Kenyon Cort NE three heaters were stolen from a construction sight.
Property damage
• On Nov. 27 in the 700 block of 110th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 27 in the 1100 block of 104th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 30 in the 1400 block of 105th Avenue NE a lawn was damaged by a vehicle doing burnouts.
• On Dec. 1 in the 1400 block of 94th Lane NE a lock was cut off of a storage container.
• On Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of 105th Avenue NE an individual reported someone caused property damage by doing burnouts in his driveway.
• On Dec. 2 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE property damage occurred.
Assault
• On Nov. 30 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 1 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 26 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a male was arrested for drug possession and shoplifting.
• On Nov. 27 at the intersection of 113th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Nov. 27 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and for not wearing a seat belt.
• On Nov. 28 in the 8500 block of Ulysses Street NE a male driver was arrested for drug possession, obstruction of the legal process and providing officers with false information.
• On Nov. 30 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 89th Avenue NE a driver who had been reported missing was located during a traffic stop. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and r firearm violations.
• On Nov. 30 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a student was cited for possession of a controlled substance and for a tobacco violation.
• On Nov. 30 in the 600 block of 117th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DUI for drug use and fifth-degree drug possession after crashing his vehicle into a parked car.
• On Nov. 30 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Hastings Street NE adult males were cited for possession of marijuana and/or for driving after revocation.
• On Nov. 30 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE three vehicles were involved in a crash. One driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Dec. 1 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE two adult males were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop.
• On Dec. 2 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession during a traffic stop.
• On Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of 91st Avenue NE an individual in a vehicle was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
• On Dec. 2 in the 12100 block of Yancy Street NE a male was transported to a hospital after overdosing on cough medication.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 26 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE a male was found dead.
• On Nov. 27 in the 10200 block of Taylor Street NE a woman was found dead.
• On Nov. 30 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE a vehicle fled police officers during a traffic stop.
• On Nov. 30 in the 9500 block of Quincy Street NE there was a report of gunshots with bullet casings located in the area. No property damage was located.
• On Nov. 30 in the 11700 block of Vermilion Street NE a male was found not breathing. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male died.
• On Dec. 2 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle fled a police officer during a traffic stop. A pursuit was attempted,but later terminated due to safety concerns.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 23 in the 4600 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 23 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE use of counterfeit currency was reported.
• On Nov. 25 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Nov. 26 in the 4600 block of Polk Street NE a theft was reported.
• On Nov. 26 in the 1300 block of 44 1/2 Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen during a second-degree burglary.
• On Nov. 26 in the 1000 block of Polk Place NE a male suspect was involved in a second-degree burglary, caused forth-degree property damage and a fifth-degree assault, and fled police officers on foot.
• On Nov. 26 in the 4200 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 26 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Nov. 27 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred that resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 28 in the 1000 block of Peters Place NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 28 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft was reported.
• On Nov. 29 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 29 in the 1300 block of 45 1/2 Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 26 in the 3800 block of Tyler Street NE property was damaged during a domestic incident.
• On Nov. 27 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 26 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Brooklyn Park, was arrested for DUI.
• On Nov. 28 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, having an outstanding warrant, providing officers with a false name and driving after revocation.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 1 in the 11700 block of Sand Creek Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 1 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 25 in the 1900 block of Gateway Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 26 in the 13200 block of Lily Street NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 27 in the 10100 block of Olive Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 27 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 27 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 27 in the 1900 block of Gateway Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 28 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Nov. 28 in the 12300 block of Drake Street NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 28 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Nov. 28 in the 2700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 29 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 29 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 29 in the 9600 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 29 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 29 in the 2300 block of 106th Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Nov. 29 in the 10300 block of Linnet Circle NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 30 at Xeon and 118th Avenue NW attempted robbery was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 28 in the 2900 block of 124th Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Nov. 30 in the 2000 block of 122nd Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 1 in the 11700 block of Xeon Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On Dec. 1 at Main Street NW and River Rapids Drive NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 25 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 25 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 25 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 25 at 98th Lane NW and 99th Avenue NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
• On Nov. 26 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Springbrook Drive NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Nov. 27 at Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 28 at Highway 610 NW and the Mississippi River a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Nov. 27 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 27 in the 800 block of Woody Lane NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 27 in the 12100 block of Eagle Street NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 30 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 30 in the 11200 block of Foley Boulevard NW property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 22 in the 1800 block of 226th Lane NE a package was stolen.
Assault
• On Nov. 23 in the 19700 block of Rochester Street NE a man was arrested for domestic assault
• On Nov. 24 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Viking Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Nov. 22 in the 19700 block of Rochester Street NE a vehicle was vandalized.
HAM LAKE
Assault
• On Nov. 19 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 19 at 136th Avenue NE and Lexington Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Nov. 21 in the 3400 block of 167th Lane NE a driveway was vandalized with spray paint.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 24 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for possession of stolen property from a business.
• On Nov. 24 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE an Amazon package valued at $94 was stolen.
• On Nov. 24 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen after it was left running in a driveway to warm up.
• On Nov. 24 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 24 in the 8000 block f Ranchers Road NE a debit card and cellphone were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Nov. 26 in the 500 bock of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 26 in the 200 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 26 in the 5400 block of East River Road NE a vehicle that was left running in a parking lot was stolen.
• On Nov. 26 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 26 in the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 26 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 26 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 27 in the 200 block of Panorama Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 27 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 27 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Nov. 28 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 28 in the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 29 in the 1200 block of 73 1/2 Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Nov. 29 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 29 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 29 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 29 in the 1500 block of South Bavarian Pass NE Christmas lights were stolen off of a garage.
• On Nov. 30 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an adult male was cited for shoplifting and fleeing officers on foot. He was also given a trespassing notice.
Property damage
• On Nov. 24 in the 1200 block of Onondaga Street NE a vehicle crashed into a house causing property damage.
• On Nov. 26 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 26 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a windowpane on an apartment window was broken.
• On Nov. 28 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE vandalism was reported.
• On Nov. 29 at the intersection of Rice Creek Boulevard NE and Locke Parkway NE a single vehicle veered off the road and into a pond. Officers helped the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was substantially damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 24 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported by a female who was transported to a hospital. The case was forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On Nov. 25 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a male was involved in a domestic assault against a female and then left prior to officers’ arrival. The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.
• On Nov. 26 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE several individuals were engaged in a physical fight at an apartment building.
• On Nov. 26 in the 1500 block of Rice Creek Road NE an adult female was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Nov. 26 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE an individual was involved in a second-degree assault and threats of violence during a gun-pointing incident.
• On Nov. 28 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE a male was involved in a fifth-degree domestic assault and fled prior to officers’ arrival. The man was not immediately located.
• On Nov. 29 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road there was a report that a male driver in a red or maroon Chevy Suburban fired three gunshots at a woman’s vehicle. The suspect was not immediately located.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 24 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Highway 252 a driver and passenger were arrested for sale of a controlled substance and cited for having tinted windows.
• On Nov. 25 in the 3900 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and DWI test refusal and was cited for speeding and improper change of course.
• On Nov. 25 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Able Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and cited for speeding.
• On Nov. 28 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and cited for speeding and failure to maintain a single lane.
• On Nov. 29 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE a woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 29 in the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE a male driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle and then on foot, and having outstanding warrants.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 25 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a male was involved in a verbal domestic with a female and then fled officers on foot and escaped. The man has an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 27 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road a vehicle fled a police officer during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Nov. 29 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a hit-and-run that resulted in injuries.
• On Nov. 30 in the 1300 block of 69th Avenue NE a male was found dead.
• On Nov. 29 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 21 in the 7800 block of Norris Lake Road NW a boat and trailer were stolen.
• On Nov. 21 in the 8300 block of Viking Boulevard NW an ice house and tools were stolen from a business.
OAK GROVE
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 21 in the 19200 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Nov. 25 in the 3200 block of Viking Boulevard NW a woman was arrested for drug possession.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 12 in the 7700 block of Highway 10 NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 6900 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 17 in the 15800 block of Lithium Street NW theft was reported, but police determined the complainant falsely reported a crime.
Assault
• On Nov. 14 in the 6900 block of 137th Lane NW a man was arrested for domestic assault and theft of a vehicle.
• On Nov. 15 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
Property damage
• On Nov. 12 at Nowthen Boulevard NW and Xenon Street NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 13 in the 16600 block of Quicksilver Street NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 25 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 27 in the 3200 block of Bridge Street NW a wallet was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 25 in the 3600 block of 225th Lane NW drugs were reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 30 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 2 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 29 in the 1800 block of County Road 10 NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 29 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 2 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE an individual died.
• On Dec. 2 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle fled from police officers.
