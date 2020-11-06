ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 23 in the 1800 block of 139 Avenue NW a scammer posing as Amazon’s fraud department was reported.
• On Oct. 25 in the 300 block of 139 Lane NW political signs were stolen.
• On Oct. 25 in the 13800 block of Evergreen Street NW a checkbook was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Oct. 25 in the 13800 block of Holly Street NW political signs were stolen and vehicles tampered with.
• On Oct. 26 in the 2900 block of 174 Lane NW a VA scam call was reported.
• On Oct. 26 in the 3500 block of 136 Avenue NW the complainant received scam calls claiming their Social Security number was being used illegally and demanding money.
• On Oct. 26 in the 2100 block of 140 Lane NW 25 scam calls from the IRS were reported.
• On Oct. 26 in the 16000 block of Makah Street NW mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 27 in the 2200 block of 158 Avenue NW a Social Security scam threatening to freeze a bank account resulted in the loss of $7,000.
• On Oct. 27 in the 13700 block of Northwood Drive NW a political sign was stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 60 block of 144 Avenue NW wood was stolen from a construction site.
Assault
• On Oct. 24 in the 13900 block of Yucca Street NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Oct. 25 in the 1300 block of 137 Lane NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 21 in the 300 block of West Main Street a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 19 in the 1900 block of Ferry Street a ring was stolen while a man was getting a ride from a woman.
• On Oct. 22 in the 2600 block of 11th Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.
• On Oct. 23 in the 800 block of River Lane a possible theft was reported.
• On Oct. 24 four Trump signs were stolen from a yard.
Property damage
• On Oct. 20 near the intersection of Chase Avenue and Weaver Boulevard two vehicles were damaged.
• On Oct. 21 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
Assault
• On Oct. 20 in the 2900 block of Seventh Avenue a woman reported a domestic assault.
• On Oct. 22 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a woman reported her daughter had been assaulted by another tenant.
• On Oct. 23 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a man was arrested for striking a woman and child.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 25 near the intersection of Highway 10 and Greenhaven Road a single-vehicle rollover resulted in injuries.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 23 in the 12900 block of Central Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Oct. 23 in the 8900 block of Xylite Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 23 in the 8600 block of Polk Street NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter.
• On Oct. 23 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Oct. 24 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Oct. 24 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an adult male and female were arrested for being involved in a theft from a business. A stolen vehicle and the stolen property was recovered and a BB gun was confiscated.
• On Oct. 25 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft.
• On Oct. 25 in the 10300 block of Jamestown Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 25 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Oct. 26 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male was cited for a theft and was trespassed from the location.
• On Oct. 26 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE two iPhones were stolen.
• On Oct. 26 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of 105th Avenue NE several cellphones and wallets were stolen.
• On Oct. 27 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Oct. 28 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a purse was stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE two Illinois license plates were stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 100 block of 118th Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 29 in the 3200 block of 89th Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 23 in the 2900 block of Aspen Lake Drive NE a home was shot with multiple paint ball rounds.
• On Oct. 23 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of graffiti.
• On Oct. 24 in the 3400 block of 91st Court NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Oct. 24 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was smashed in.
Assault
• On Oct. 24 in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE an adult female reported she was followed by a vehicle and then had an egg thrown at her.
• On Oct. 26 in the 2400 block of 121st Circle NE an adult male was arrested for a second-degree assault, making terroristic threats, carrying a pistol without a permit, a DWI and disorderly conduct.
• On Oct. 29 in the 11200 block of Fifth Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment and threats of violence.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 23 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and 87th Lane NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 24 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 111th Avenue NE a driver was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession, third-degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Oct. 25 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Xylite Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for drug possession and possession of a firearm without a permit after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.
• On Oct. 25 in the 11900 block of Petersburg Street NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Oct. 27 on the 700 block of 89th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle.
• On Oct. 27 at the intersection of 113th Lane NE and Tyler Street NE a driver, who was speeding, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, did not have insurance on his vehicle and was driving after revocation.
• On Oct. 27 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and 87th Lane NE a driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• On Oct. 29 in the 10100 block of Radisson Road NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, for having expired registration and for having no proof of insurance.
• On Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, underage drinking, driving after suspension and for having no proof of insurance after he was involved in a crash.
• On Oct. 29 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 20 on the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 20 in the 4000 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 20 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 20 in the 4000 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 21 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 22 in the 3000 block of Huset Parkway NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 22 in the 4000 block of Madison Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 22 in the 3000 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business.
• On Oct. 23 in the 3000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 23 in the 2000 block of Fairway Drive NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Oct. 23 in the 5000 block of Seventh Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 25 in the 4000 block of Third Street NE there was a theft that resulted in property damage.
• On Oct. 25 in the 4000 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 21 in the 4000 block of Washington Street NE a garage was damaged.
• On Oct. 22 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Oct. 24 in the 9000 block of 39th Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 24 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Jackson Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 25 in the 3000 block of Second Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 22 in the 00 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a motor vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 22 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 22 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 11300 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 22 in the 600 block of 106th Lane NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Oct. 23 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 23 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 23 in the 400 block of 83rd Avenue NW a theft by swindle was reported.
• On Oct. 25 in the 12000 block of Blackfoot Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Oct. 26 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a business was burgled.
• On Oct. 26 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Oct. 27 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Oct. 27 in the 10000 block of Quince Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 28 in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 28 in the 10600 block of Xavis Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 28 in the 11700 block of Zea Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 28 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 22 in the 800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 24 in the 113th Avenue NW and Crocus Street NW an arson occurred.
• On Oct. 25 in the 10300 block of Foley Boulevard NW city property was damaged.
• On Oct. 25 in the 700 block of 99th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 27 in the 2400 block of 115th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 27 in the 2400 block of Main Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Oct. 23 in the 12200 block of Eagle Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Oct. 25 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Oct. 27 in the 11400 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Oct. 27 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Oct. 28 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW an assault occurred.
DWI
• On Oct. 24 near the intersection of Hanson Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a motorist was charged with DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 25 near the intersection of East River Road NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a personal injury crash occurred.
• On Oct. 25 in the 9800 block of East River Road NW a shooting occurred.
• On Oct. 28 near the intersection of Main Street NW and Coon Creek Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 24 near the intersection of Bataan Street and 229th Avenue a vehicle was stolen after the owner was instructed to leave the keys in it by her insurance company following hitting a deer.
• On Oct. 27 in the 400 block of Dogwood Road NE an Amazon pop-up ad scam was used to purchase gift cards using the victim’s account.
• On Oct. 28 in the 4300 block of Channel Lane NE a Social Security number was reportedly being used in criminal activity.
Property damage
• On Oct. 29 near the intersection of 200 Lane and Wild Rice Drive NE a home was toilet papered.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 21 on the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 21 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 21 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a counterfeit $100 bill was accepted at a business.
• On Oct. 22 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 22 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male tampered with a vehicle and stole property from it. Fridley police officers attempted to stop the male, but he got away.
• On Oct. 22 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex’s parking lot.
• On Oct. 23 in the 900 block of Osborne Road NE a Fridley police officer found an open window at a business and discovered a third-degree burglary had occurred.
• On Oct. 23 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female was apprehended in a parking lot and charged for a theft by swindle incident.
• On Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a felony theft.
• On Oct. 23 in the 0 block of 77th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 23 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 23 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a robbery occurred.
• On Oct. 24 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a burglary occurred at a business.
• On Oct. 24 in the 6400 block of Ashton Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 24 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE cigarettes were stolen.
• On Oct. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for theft.
• On Oct. 25 in the 7600 block of Madison Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 25 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 25 in the 0 block of 63H Way NE there was a theft and an attempt at vandalism.
• On Oct. 26 in the 200 block of Ironton Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 26 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a female was involved in a theft and received a trespass notice.
• On Oct. 26 at the intersection of 42nd Avenue NE and East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered that was involved in a hit-and-run crash.
• On Oct. 26 in the 6600 block of Mckinley Street NE a garage burglary occurred.
• On Oct. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred,
• On Oct. 27 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a robbery.
• On Oct. 27 in the 0 block of 66th Way NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 22 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Osborne Road NE three vehicles were involved in a crash.
• On Oct. 24 in the 700 block of Bennett Drive NE a residential home was vandalized by paint balls.
• On Oct. 25 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE the windows on three vehicles were shattered.
Assault
• On Oct. 23 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault, burglary, property damage and interference with a 911 call.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 24 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 24 in the 200 block of 69th Avenue NE a 94-year-old man was found not breathing. He was later pronounced dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Oct. 25 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle fled Fridley police officers, who decided not to pursue.
• On Oct. 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unresponsive male was discovered not breathing in a hotel. After resuscitation efforts failed, the man was pronounced dead. The cause of death had not been determined as of Friday, Oct. 30. The Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 28 in the 14800 block of Washington Avenue South a publisher clearing house scam was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 25 in the 2600 block of Constance Boulevard NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges after a deputy observed him tackle a crying woman to the ground.
DWI
• On Oct. 27 in the 3800 block of 149 Avenue NE a woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after being stopped for poor driving conduct. She had a .184 blood alcohol content.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 28 in the 4900 block of 183 Lane NW a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 26 in the 6800 block of 190 Lane NW a yard was damaged by a vehicle driving through.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 4 in the 15500 block of Waco Street NW a woman reported someone had used her Amazon online account to buy $91.16 worth of goods.
• On Oct. 5 in the 5900 block of 145th Avenue NW a political sign was stolen.
• On Oct. 5 in the 00000 block of Helium Street NW a theft from a vehicle was reported. Gloves were recovered and sent for DNA testing.
• On Oct. 5 in the 14600 block of Junkite Street NW a theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 6 in the 14400 block of Potassium Street NW a political sign was stolen.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 25 3600 block of Bridge Street NW a business burglary occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 21 near the intersection of 229th Avenue NW and Arrowhead Street NW a street light was downed.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 24 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 25 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Oct. 27 in the 600 block of 78th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 28 in the 8300 block of Westwood Road NE a residential burglary occurred.
Assault
• On Oct. 29 in the 7900 block of Monroe Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
