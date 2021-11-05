ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 22 in the 14200 block of Vale Street NW a suspect stole an iPhone when going to look at it from a Facebook ad.

• On Oct. 27 in the 2100 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard NW an American flag was stolen.

• On Oct. 27 in the 15800 block of Value Street NW a package was stolen.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 25 in the 2000 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 27 in the 15020 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.

Property damage

• On Oct. 22 in the 900 block of 143rd Avenue NW a mailbox and pumpkins were smashed.

• On Oct. 25 in the 14700 block of Bluebird Street NW a driver drove through numerous yards in the area.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 19 in the 8400 block of 158th Lane NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 21 in the 7900 block of 173rd Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 21 in the 8000 block of Highway 10 NW a vehicle was stolen from a dealership.

• On Oct. 21 in the 16300 block of Azurite Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen.

Assault

• On Oct. 15 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 19 a criminal sexual conduct incident from about a year ago was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 16 in the 14700 block of Jackal Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 17 in the 5650 block of Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for DWI refusal.

• On Oct. 18 in the 14100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 15 at Ramsey Boulevard NW and Rum River a city sign was damaged.

• On Oct. 16 in the 6900 block of 139th Lane NW a vehicle was keyed overnight.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 22 in the 10100 block of East Pleasure Creek Parkway NE there was a delayed report of mail being stolen.

• On Oct. 23 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Oct. 23 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Groveland Court NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 23 in the 1100 block of 106th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a robbery.

• On Oct. 25 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 26 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and 99th Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Pine County.

• On Oct. 26 in the 800 block of 125th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.

• On Oct. 27 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE a fence was cut and a vehicle stolen.

• On Oct. 27 in the 1300 block of 104th Way NE there was a theft from a vehicle and criminal property damage.

Property damage

• On Oct. 25 in the 9100 block of Harpers Court NE there was a delayed report of a damaged mailbox.

• On Oct. 28 in the 900 block of 127th Avenue NE a mailbox was hit and damaged by a vehicle.

Assault

• On Oct. 26 in the 1200 block of 104th Lane NE an adult male was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

• On Oct. 27 in the 3600 block of 91st Drive NE an assault occurred between students.

• On Oct. 28 in the 300 block of 89th Lane NE a domestic assault occurred between an adult male and female.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 22 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 22 in the 200 block of 117th Avenue NE an adult male was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

• On Oct. 22 in the 12500 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 23 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was seized during a traffic stop.

• On Oct. 23 at the intersection of Ball Road NE and Lexington Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and cited for driving after revocation and reckless driving.

• On Oct. 24 in the 11200 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 24 in the 200 block of 117th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 25 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a student was cited for possessing marijuana and for a tobacco violation.

• On Oct. 26 in the 4700 block of North Road NE two students was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• On Oct. 27 in the 10900 block of Central Avenue NE a juvenile male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and having an open container.

• On Oct. 27 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Harpers Street NE a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized during a traffic stop.

• On Oct. 27 in the 2400 block of 125th Avenue NE an adult female was cited for possession of marijuana.

• On Oct. 27 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE five adults were arrested for various controlled substance crimes.

• On Oct. 28 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a female driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and having no proof of insurance.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 22 in the 11800 block of Aberdeen Street NE an individual died.

• On Oct. 23 in the 11200 block of Isanti Court NE an adult female was found dead.

• On Oct. 25 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE an individual was arrested for making terroristic threats and for displaying a firearm during a verbal argument.

• On Oct. 25 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE two adult males were arrested during a traffic stop for possession of firearms without a permit.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 19 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 20 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE an attempted theft was reported. The female suspect was arrested for having outstanding warrants, drug possession and for providing officers with a false name.

• On Oct. 20 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE two thefts occurred.

• On Oct. 21 in the 4600 block of Monroe Street NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 21 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 22 in the 4600 block of Monroe Street NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 22 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 24 in the 4200 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 25 in the 4800 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 25 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 25 in the 4100 block of Maureen Drive NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 25 in the 5000 block of Fourth Street NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 23 in the 4800 block of Madison Street NE vandalism was reported.

• On Oct. 24 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE property damage occurred.

Assault

• On Oct. 20 in the 900 block of 49th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a report of a fight in a school that resulted in property damage.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 22 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a female driver from Mounds View was arrested for DWI after being involved in a crash.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 21 in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 21 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW robbery was reported.

• On Oct. 21 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW residential burglary was reported.

• On Oct. 21 in the 3700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 21 in the 1800 block of 111th Avenue NW a bicycle was stolen.

• On Oct. 21 in the 2600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 22 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 22 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 22 in the 13100 block of Marigold Street NW theft by swindle was reported.

• On Oct. 23 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 23 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 23 in the 1800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 24 in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 24 in the 11800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 26 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 26 in the 8500 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

Assault

• On Oct. 22 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW assault was reported.

• On Oct. 23 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 23 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW terroristic threats were made.

• On Oct. 25 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 25 in the 11300 block of Dogwood Street NW criminal sexual assault was reported.

• On Oct. 25 in the 1600 block of 131st Lane NW dissemination of private images was reported.

• On Oct. 27 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 23 at Main Street NW and Coon Creek Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 25 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 23 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 23 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 26 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 27 in the 11500 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW property was damaged.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 25 in the 18300 block of Lakeview Point a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Assault

• On Oct. 23 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

Property damage

• On Oct. 23 in the 24100 block of Pierce Street NE a driver drove through a yard, causing damage.

• On Oct. 27 in the 800 block of 193rd Lane NE multiple mailboxes were damaged.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 20 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a male who had stolen lottery tickets.

• On Oct. 21 in the 7300 block of Baker Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 21 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle. The male victim confronted the female suspect, and the latter returned some of the stolen items, but not all of them.

• On Oct. 21 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE scrap metal and a snap-on tool box were stolen from a trailer.

• On Oct. 21 in the 7400 block of Baker Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 21 in the 5400 block of Horizon Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 21 in the 5300 block of Horizon Drive NE there was a report of a vehicle’s window being broken out and a purse, along with money, was stolen from inside the vehicle.

• On Oct. 22 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a Bobcat skid loader was stolen from a work site.

• On Oct. 22 in the 1300 block of 52nd Avenue NE gas was siphoned from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female shoplifter was cited for theft and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

• On Oct. 23 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a shoplifter fled a business in a stolen vehicle.

• On Oct. 23 in the 900 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a bicycle was stolen from an unlocked, unattached garage.

• On Oct. 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was cited for theft.

• On Oct. 25 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Oct. 25 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a male victim reported a known male suspect took his keys while the victim was sleeping and stole his vehicle.

• On Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a burglary occurred at a business.

• On Oct. 26 in the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen trailer was recovered.

• On Oct. 26 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a stolen moped was recovered.

Property damage

• On Oct. 21 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE vandalism was reported.

Assault

• On Oct. 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was maced.

• On Oct. 23 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Oct. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for an assault and criminal property damage.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 23 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and cited for expired registration.

• On Oct. 23 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.

• On Oct. 24 in the 5600 block of Matterhorn Drive NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 20 in the 4800 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.

• On Oct. 24 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a female vandalism suspect fled officers on foot.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 22 in the 2400 block of 148th Lane NE packages were stolen.

• On Oct. 24 in the 13900 block of Coral Sea Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 25 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a golf cart was stolen.

• On Oct. 25 in the 3600 block of 172nd Avenue NE a laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• On Oct. 25 in the 16300 block of Highway 65 NE a license plate was stolen.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 23 in the 18500 block of Yakima Street NW a barn was burglarized.

• On Oct. 26 at Viking Boulevard and St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for stealing a car out of Minneapolis.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 25 in the 900 block of 221st Avenue NW a sign was stolen from a yard.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 8 in the 14100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a purse was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 11 in the 5900 block of 177th Lane NW a catalytic converter was stolen.

Assault

• On Oct. 10 on 170th Lane NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Oct. 10 in the 7900 block of 158th Avenue NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Oct. 11 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW terroristic threats were made.

• On Oct. 12 in the 7600 block of 147th Terrace NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 10 in the 14000 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.

• On Oct. 13 in the 9500 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for DWI.

• On Oct. 14 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 12 in the 7000 block of 173rd Avenue NW a pickup truck was damaged.

• On Oct. 14 in the 16400 block of Olivine Street NW property was damaged.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Property damage

• On Oct. 23 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.

• On Oct. 23 in the 800 block of Lund Avenue NE a lawn was damaged.

• On Oct. 26 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE vandalism was reported.

Assault

• On Oct. 27 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 27 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was located.

• On Oct. 28 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

The St. Francis Police Department did not submit reports in time for publication this week.

Load comments