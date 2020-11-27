ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 13 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a scissor lift was stolen from a construction site.
• On Nov. 13 in the 13500 block of Martin Street NW an enclosed trailer was stolen from a parking lot.
• On Nov. 14 in the 1300 block of 138 Lane NW a burglar entered through a window and damaged property, but nothing was taken.
• On Nov. 15 in the 152 Lane NW a package and gift cards were stolen from out of the mail.
• On Nov. 16 in the 3500 block of 136 Lane NW license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 16 in the 13500 block of Narcissus Street NW three checks were stolen from a mailbox.
• On Nov. 16 in the 13300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a fraudulent COVID-19 business loan for $65,000 was taken out in the victim’s name.
• On Nov. 17 in the 2500 block of 138 Avenue NW a scam caller pretending to be the police federation requested money due to the defund the police movement.
• On Nov. 18 in the 13300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW an Amazon scam resulted in the loss of $14,800.
• On Nov. 19 in the 16000 block of Crane Street NW outgoing checks were stolen from a mailbox.
Assault
• On Nov. 13 in the 3600 block of 141 Lane NW a male was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Nov. 15 in the 2100 block of 134 Avenue NW a male was arrested on domestic assault charges.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 12 in the 800 block of East River Road packages were stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 2800 block of Seventh Avenue a bicycle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 9 in the 600 block of Jacob Lane a woman reported she suspected her vehicle had been hit in a parking lot.
• On Nov. 9 near the intersection of Highway 10 and Greenhaven Road hit-and-run property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 12 near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and North Street a vehicle damaged a street light.
• On Nov. 14 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue an enclosed trailer was broken into.
Assault
• On Nov. 9 in the 100 block of Webster Street a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Nov. 10 in the 2100 block of Hoffman Way an assault was reported.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 13 in the 100 block of 97th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On Nov. 13 in the 700 block of 95th Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 13 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 13 in the 3300 block of 90th Avenue NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 13 in the 9100 block of Tyler Street NE a propane tank was stolen from a camper.
• On Nov. 13 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 9600 block of Central Avenue NE multiple catalytic converters were stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 8800 block of Xylite Street NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 14 in the 12800 block of Lexington Avenue NE a male and female were arrested for a theft and possession of burglary tools.
• On Nov. 14 in the 10400 block of Buchanan Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 15 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE an individual damaged a pop machine in a laundry room and stole an unknown amount of money.
• On Nov. 15 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On Nov. 16 in the 10200 block of Pierce Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 3200 block of 89th Curve NE a red Jetta was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 16 in the 2300 block of Cloud Drive NE a female stole multiple liquor bottles from a store.
• On Nov. 16 in the 3200 block of 89th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle, but it was later recovered.
• On Nov. 17 in the 11600 block of Quincy Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 17 in the 800 block of 120th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a theft by swindle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was a shoplifting incident involving burglary tools. The suspect was also arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 17 in the 3300 block of 90th Curve NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 18 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 10800 block of President Drive NE there was a delayed report of a burglary in a detached garage.
• On Nov. 19 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult female was arrested for a theft and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 19 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft and was trespassing on a property. The male left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Nov. 19 in the 1200 block of 104th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen after the keys were left in the vehicle.
• On Nov. 19 in the 500 block of 97th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 13 in the 100 block of 91st Avenue NE a transformer blew.
• On Nov. 14 in the 1200 block of 95th Avenue NE a fire occurred at a residence.
• On Nov. 15 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an individual was arrested for a felony for fleeing police officers in a vehicle and use of force. The pursuit ended with officers conducting a PIT maneuver.
• On Nov. 15 in the 800 block of 95th Lane NE an individual was involved in felony criminal property damage of a vehicle.
• On Nov. 19 in the 2500 block of 85th Avenue NE a male tampered with a vehicle in a gated lot.
Assault
• On Nov. 13 in the 11200 block of Fifth Street NE an adult male was involved in a domestic assault and then fled.
• On Nov. 13 in the 100 block of 112th Square NE an assault occurred.
• On Nov. 15 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male reportedly violated an order for protection by strangling a female and fleeing the scene.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 16 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 17 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE one adult male and two adult females were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 17 in the 3400 block of 88th Avenue NE an adult female was found not breathing after suffering from an overdose at her workplace. The female was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 13 in the 12000 block of Ulysses Street NE a COVID-19 social distancing complaint was made.
• On Nov. 14 in the 500 block of 100th Court NE a juvenile male was charged with fleeing police officers on foot.
• On Nov. 14 in the 3300 block of 93rd Drive NE a male was found not breathing and later was pronounced dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Nov. 16 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was found not breathing and later was pronounced dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Nov. 17 in the 12800 block of Polk Street NE an adult male was found dead in his home. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 10 in the 5000 block of Jefferson Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 10 in the 4400 block of Washington Street there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 10 in the 3800 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a theft that resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 10 in the 1400 block of McLeod Street NE there was a theft.
• On Nov. 11 in the 4400 block of Seventh Street NE a male and female were arrested for mail theft.
• On Nov. 11 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Nov. 12 in the 4200 block of Madison Street NE there was a theft.
• On Nov. 13 in the 5000 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen, but was later recovered.
• On Nov. 14 in the 600 block of 39th Avenue NE a checkbook was stolen.
• On Nov. 14 in the 4000 block of Second Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 16 in the 4200 block of Third Street NE there was a theft.
Property damage
• On Nov. 10 in the 600 block of 51st Avenue NE an unwanted female destroyed property inside a home.
• On Nov. 11 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 12 in the 1100 block of 42nd Avenue NE property was vandalized.
• On Nov. 14 in the 2100 block of 40th Avenue NE a vehicle was tampered with and damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 16 at the intersection of 45th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a Minneapolis female was arrested for DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 12 at the intersection of 47th Avenue NE and Central Avenue a male bicyclist was stopped for a traffic light violation. The male fled police on his bicycle, but eventually he was stopped. The male gave police officers a false name and was cited for obstruction with force as well.
• On Nov. 15 at the intersection of 46th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a driver provided false information to police officers during a traffic stop.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 12 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 12 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 13 in the 1200 block of 100th Avenue NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 13 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 14 in the 12800 block of Bunker Prairie Road NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 15 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 17 in the 10200 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a business was burgled.
• On Nov. 18 in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a motor vehicle theft occurred.
• On Nov. 18 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 16 in the 10400 block of Foley Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 18 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 12 in the 9800 block of Ilex Street NW an assault occurred.
• On Nov. 13 in the 11700 block of Redwood Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 14 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 15 in the 2500 block of 112th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 17 in the 10400 block of Foley Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Nov. 17 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW an assault occurred.
DWI
• On Nov. 15 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 12 near the intersection of Highway 47 NW and University Avenue NW a motor vehicle crash resulted in a fatality.
• On Nov. 13 near the intersection of Robinson Drive NW and Creek Meadow Drive NW a personal injury crash occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 13 in the 24100 block of Pierce Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 15 in the 22700 block of Buchanan Street NE a theft from parked vehicles occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 13 in the 19900 block of Stulz Street NE tires on a vehicle were slashed.
• On Nov. 15 in the 2800 block of 183 Avenue NE a yard was damaged by vehicles doing doughnuts.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 11 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 11 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a male who struck an employee while stealing an item from a store. The male left and was not located.
• On Nov. 11 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen after the owner left it at a register at a store.
• On Nov. 11 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male driver was pulled over for driving a vehicle without license plates. Officers later learned the vehicle was stolen out of Minneapolis and the male was arrested.
• On Nov. 11 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at an apartment complex. • On Nov. 11 in the 100 block of Rickard Road NE a wallet was stolen from a locked vehicle. There were four unsuccessful attempts to use credit cards from inside the wallet.
• On Nov. 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 12 in the 6800 block of Channel Road NE three males stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Nov. 12 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 12 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a male’s ex-girlfriend reportedly stole his dog.
• On Nov. 12 in the 1600 block of Mississippi Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 13 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE a store’s employee was held up at gunpoint during a robbery. The suspect fled the scene.
• On Nov. 13 in the 7100 block of Central Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred. The reporting male said he believed a female against whom he has a no-contact order kicked in his door.
• On Nov. 13 in the 600 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male stole a book of checks, gift cards and keys from two unlocked vehicles. The male was not located.
• On Nov. 14 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant for a fourth-degree assault out of Hennepin County. The victim had their property returned and declined to press charges for the theft.
• On Nov. 14 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 15 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred. A female was arrested for a gross misdemeanor theft and for having an outstanding misdemeanor theft warrant our of Wright County. A juvenile female was also charged for a gross misdemeanor theft and was released to her mother.
• On Nov. 15 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female with three kids scanned five items at a self-checkout at a store but failed to pay for the remaining merchandise that totaled nearly $387. The female walked out of the store and fled the area.
• On Nov. 15 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a police officer observed four juvenile males running through a parking lot from the main doors of a business. The males dropped stolen merchandise and fled. They were located and charged with theft and fleeing police.
• On Nov. 17 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was an attempted robbery.
• On Nov. 17 in the 7300 block of Memory Lane NE tools were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 7600 block of Jackson Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 13 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a fire occurred,
• On Nov. 15 in the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE two males attempted to steal a catalytic converter, but were stopped by the complainant. The males fled prior to officers arrival.
• On Nov. 15 in the 6200 block of Jackson Street NE a vehicle that was parked in a driveway was damaged by a pellet-type weapon.
• On Nov. 16 in the 7300 block of Memory Lane NE multiple vehicles were tampered with, but nothing was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE the window of a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 11 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE an individual was involved in an assault in a vehicle.
• On Nov. 11 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 12 at the intersection of Washington Street NE and 63rd Avenue NE an officer confiscated marijuana from multiple individuals inside a vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were released at the scene.
• On Nov. 14 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE an adult female was found not breathing due to an overdose on cocaine. Narcan was administered and the female awoke and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Nov. 16 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE an individual suffered an overdose and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Nov. 17 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a male experienced a mental crisis due to meth consumption. The male was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 12 in the 200 block of Panorama Avenue NE a vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle whose driver suffered injuries. The vehicle was not located.
• On Nov. 12 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a male was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Nov. 13 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male pedestrian, with outstanding warrants, was stopped by officers due to a pedestrian violation, but he fled on foot and was not located.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 16 in the 15200 block of Central Avenue NE a construction trailer was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 1500 block of 164 Lane NE a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 13400 block of Radisson Road NE a Windows Defender Advance Threat Protection fraud defrauded a victim out of $2,000.
• On Nov. 17 in the 4300 block of 179 Avenue NE a blackmail scam over photos on the Hang-Out app was reported.
• On Nov. 19 near the intersection of Central Avenue and 125 Avenue NE a woman was arrested after being stopped in a stolen vehicle.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 16 in the 1400 block of 205 Avenue NW mail was stolen from a mailbox.
DWI
• On Nov. 14 in the 22900 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after hitting a tree. She was arrested with .24 blood alcohol content.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 2 in the 5800 block of 157th Lane NW a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
• On Nov. 3 in the 13700 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW lawn items were stolen from Plants and Things.
Property damage
• On Oct. 31 in the 5600 block of 154th Lane NW a mailbox was damaged.
• On Nov. 1 in the 15000 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a light on the school was broken with a rock.
• On Nov. 1 near the intersection of 173rd Avenue NW and Nowthen Boulevard NW two windows were cracked at Trott Brook Church.
• On Nov. 2 in the 6900 block of 170th Traile NW a Black Lives Matters sign was destroyed.
Assault
• On Oct. 31 in the 5400 block of 145th Avenue NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 1 near the intersection of 181st Avenue NW and Baugh Street NW a three-vehicle personal injury crash occurred.
• On Nov. 2 in an undisclosed location criminal sexual conduct was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 13 in the 7900 block of Spring Lake Park Road NE a trailer was stolen along with two snowblowers.
• On Nov. 16 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 18 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 19 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a robbery.
Property damage
• On Nov. 17 in the 8300 block of Sunset Road NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 13 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree assault.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and Highway 65 NE a driver fled police officers in a stolen vehicle. The driver was later arrested for theft, fleeing police and providing false information to officers.
• On Nov. 14 in the 600 block of Sanburnol Drive NE an individual made terroristic threats.
St. Francis submitted police reports, but there were no calls of note for this period.
