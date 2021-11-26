siren police generic.jpg
ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 15 in the 17500 block of Blackfoot Street NW a trailer was stolen.

• On Nov. 16 in the 100 block of Old Constance Boulevard NW license plates were stolen.

• On Nov. 16 in the 2500 block of 138th Avenue NW cash was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

Assault

• On Nov. 15 in the 2500 block of 138th Avenue NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On Nov. 14 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and 153rd Avenue NW drugs were found during a traffic stop.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 8 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a theft was reported.

• On Nov. 9 in the 900 block of Lund Boulevard there was a report of a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 9 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a theft was reported.

• On Nov. 11 in the 1900 block of Second Avenue theft of a scrap bin with old electric motors was reported. The incident was captured on video.

• On Nov. 11 in the 700 block of West Main Street a no-pay theft was reported.

• On Nov. 11 in the 2200 block of Ferry Street a vehicle theft occurred.

• On Nov. 12 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a package was reported stolen from inside an apartment complex.

• On Nov. 9 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a theft from a garage was reported.

Assault

• On Nov. 8 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue an assault was reported. An employee at the Metro Regional Treatment Center said a patient threw feces on her.

• On Nov. 13 in the 500 block of Greenhaven Road officers were dispatched to a possible assault. They learned the male involved had a warrant out, and a search found methamphetamine and marijuana. A female said she was being held against her will.

• On Nov. 14 in the 600 block of East River Road an officer took a delayed report of an assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On Nov. 8 in the 3000 block of Verndale Avenue a male was smoking marijuana.

• On Nov. 9 in the 200 block of Jackson Street a male was arrested for DWI, fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving after suspension, and having an open bottle of alcohol.

• On Nov. 12 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue drugs were found in a bathroom.

• On Nov. 14 at North Street and Ninth Avenue a male was sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle. He was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 9 in the 0 block of West Main Street a female was involved in a disorderly conduct incident.

• On Nov. 9 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue a captain received an escape from custody report from Anoka County Corrections and forwarded the report to the Sheriff’s Office.

• On Nov. 9 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue the school liaison officer was advised of several fights during the lunch period.

• On Nov. 10 in the 1400 block of South Ferry Road an officers was dispatched on a report of a male with a warrant. The male ran into the river and had to be taken out by boat. He was transported to Mercy Hospital.

• On Nov. 11 in the 800 block of East River Road there was a report of a female threatening with a gun, but while en route officers learned the call was made 20 minutes after the incident.

• On Nov. 11 in the 700 block of East River Road disorderly conduct by a male was reported.

• On Nov. 12 in the 800 block of Oakwood Drive a caller had video footage of an unknown male digging through the caller’s trash.

• On Nov. 14 in the 200 block of Jackson Street and officers was dispatched to a fire in a dumpster. Officer stood by until the Fire Department extinguished the fire.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 12 in the 3200 block of 95th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

• On Nov. 12 in the 4800 block of 130th Lane NE tools were stolen from a home under construction.

• On Nov. 12 in the 1000 block of 109th Avenue NE a vehicle damaged a fence.

• On Nov. 12 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On Nov. 12 in the 1900 block of 111th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Nov. 15 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Nov. 15 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Nov. 15 in the 9500 block of Johnson Street NE two credit cards were taken from a gym locker and then used fraudulently.

• On Nov. 16 in the 8500 block of Yalta Street NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside the vehicle.

• On Nov. 17 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 17 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Nov. 18 in the 11300 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.

Property damage

• On Nov. 12 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was discovered at a business after a burglar alarm went off.

• On Nov. 16 in the 10000 block of Flanders Court NE mailboxes were damaged.

• On Nov. 18 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE city property was damaged.

Assault

• On Nov. 12 in the 100 block of 105th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for an assault and for having an outstanding warrant.

• On Nov. 17 in the 500 block of 87th Lane NE two males were assaulted by unknown assailants with baseball bats.

DWI, drugs

• On Nov. 13 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 115th Circle NE a driver was arrested for second-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.

• On Nov. 13 at the intersection of Buchanan Street NE and 109th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

• On Nov. 14 in the 3600 block of 92nd Avenue NE an individual was transported to a hospital due to a drug overdose.

• On Nov. 16 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Austin Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.

• On Nov. 16 at the intersection of 93rd Lane NE and Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On Nov. 16 businesses in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE, 4300 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE and 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE failed alcohol compliance checks.

• On Nov. 16 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 97th Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was located and destroyed.

• On Nov. 16 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE an adult female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles and for a dangerous weapons violation.

• On Nov. 17 in the 3200 block of 95th Avenue NE a male checking door handles at a park-and-ride was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and cited for driving after revocation and having no insurance. The Metro Transit Police Department handled the vehicle tampering.

• On Nov. 17 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Airport Road NE a male, who was walking around his vehicle, was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 17 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE an adult female driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and criminal vehicular operation after hitting a pedestrian.

• On Nov. 18 at the intersection of Highway 610 NE and University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for third-degree drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 15 in the 200 block of 119th Avenue NE a 76-year-old man died.

• On Nov. 15 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE a vehicle fled an officer during an attempted traffic stop.

• On Nov. 17 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an individual died.

• On Nov. 18 at the intersection of 97th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 9 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 9 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 10 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 11 in the 900 block of 47th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 12 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 12 in the 4600 block of Washington Street NE license plates were stolen.

• On Nov. 13 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle taken during an alleged carjacking.

• On Nov. 13 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 14 in the 1400 block of 42nd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a burglary.

• On Nov. 14 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a garage door opener was stolen and a vehicle’s window was damaged in an inside parking garage.

• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of Royce Street NE and Leander Lane NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Nov. 15 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop mail was stolen.

Property damage

• On Nov. 10 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE vandalism was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Nov. 11 in the 2300 block of 37th Place NE a male driver, from Blaine, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 15 in the 4000 block of Van Buren Street NE a male driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for DUI.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 11 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 11 in the 10500 block of Sycamore Street NW a license plate was stolen.

• On Nov. 12 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NW a business was burglarized.

• On Nov. 12 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.

• On Nov. 13 in the 10 block of 85th Avenue NW a business was burglarized.

• On Nov. 13 in the 9900 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Nov. 13 in the 13200 block of Hummingbird Street NW residential burglary was reported.

• On Nov. 13 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 15 in the 12900 block of Marigold Street NW mail theft was reported.

• On Nov. 15 in the 12300 block of Ivywood Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 15 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Nov. 15 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 15 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Nov. 16 in the 10700 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 16 in the 10300 block of Wintergreen Street NW residential burglary was reported.

• On Nov. 16 in the 1200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 16 in the 3800 block of 119th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 17 in the 9000 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 17 at 99th Avenue NW and Egret Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Nov. 17 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft was reported.

Assault

• On Nov. 12 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Nov. 14 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Nov. 15 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Nov. 15 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Nov. 15 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Nov. 17 in the 11300 block of Dogwood Street NW assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Nov. 11 at Robinson Drive NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 11 at Magnolia Street NW and 113th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 11 at Foley Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 11 in the 800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW drugs were reported.

• On Nov. 12 at Highway 10 NW and Egret Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 12 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 12 at Eldorado Street NW and 115th Avenue NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.

• On Nov. 13 in the 700 block of 85th Lane NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 15 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 17 in the 2600 block of 110th Lane NW drugs were reported.

Property damage

• On Nov. 12 in the 2800 block of 121st Lane NW property was damaged.

• On Nov. 12 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Nov. 12 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW property was damaged.

• On Nov. 16 in the 2000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Nov. 16 in the 700 block of 85th Lane NW property was damaged.

• On Nov. 17 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 10 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE cash was stolen from a gym locker.

• On Nov. 10 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male stole a purse from a business and fled in a vehicle.

• On Nov. 11 in the 5300 block of Main Street NE a set of keys were stolen.

• On Nov. 12 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 12 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 12 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of a female involved in a theft. She was trespassed from the property.

• On Nov. 12 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male reported he had been assaulted by four unknown males when he was robbed at gunpoint.

• On Nov. 12 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 12 in the 6600 block of Ashton Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 13 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis was recovered.

• On Nov. 13 in the 8200 block of Hickory Street NE a male was arrested for attempting to remove auto parts from a parked vehicle.

• On Nov. 13 in the 7700 block of Beech Street NE a company trailer with tools in it was stolen.

• On Nov. 13 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of laundry being stolen.

• On Nov. 14 in the 700 block of 73rd Avenue NE $2,810 worth of items were stolen from a vehicle, which was damaged during the theft.

• On Nov. 14 in the 7500 block of Commerce Lane NE several small items were stolen from a fenced-in area of a business.

• On Nov. 14 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE an aggravated robbery was reported.

• On Nov. 15 in the 0 block of 77th Avenue NE an unreported stolen trailer out of Eden Prairie was recovered.

• On Nov. 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report that two males broke the window of a door to a business, entered the business and took less than $200 from a cash register.

• On Nov. 15 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 15 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 16 in the 400 block of Ironton Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Nov. 14 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a vehicle was damaged.

• On Nov. 15 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle East a vehicle was keyed.

Assault

• On Nov. 10 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a report of an adult female suspect involved in a domestic assault.

• On Nov. 10 in the 5800 block of 2 1/2 Street NE an adult male was involved in a fifth-degree assault and a crash where he suddenly left the scene.

• On Nov. 12 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a male pepper spraying two individuals in a fifth-degree assault.

• On Nov. 12 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a male assaulted another male by punching him. The male suspect fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.

• On Nov. 13 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation.

• On Nov. 13 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE an adult male was involved in a felony domestic assault.

• On Nov. 14 in the 700 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported. The incident is being investigated by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

• On Nov. 16 in the 1200 block of Onondaga Way NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Nov. 16 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a male was arrested for felony fleeing police officers in a vehicle and second- and fourth-degree assault, and cited for reckless endangerment, careless driving and a semaphore violation after attempting to steal items from a business. As he was approached, he fled in a vehicle and struck an officer’s squad car. The officer terminated the pursuit after a short time, but the vehicle was later located.

DWI, drugs

• On Nov. 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was transported to a hospital for a medical issue and later arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle and for having an outstanding warrant.

• On Nov. 16 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen license plate and having an outstanding warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 16 in the 6700 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 16 in the 14700 block of Aberdeen Street NE a trailer was stolen.

Property damage

• On Nov. 15 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was vandalized.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 12 at Tiger Street NW and 221st Avenue NW a UTV was stolen with the keys inside.

• On Nov. 17 in the 6600 block of 191st Avenue NW an SD card was stolen from an outdoor camera.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 1 in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 2 in the 8500 block of 164th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 2 in the 6200 block of 141st Lane NW a trailer was stolen.

• On Nov. 4 in the 9100 block of Alpine Drive NW theft was reported.

• On Nov. 4 in the 6100 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 29 in the 9600 block of Highway 10 NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 31 in the 5500 block of 144th Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Nov. 3 in the 15900 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 29 in the 9600 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 30 at Alpine Drive NW and Waco Street NW a car was egged.

• On Oct. 31 in the 7200 block of 149th Lane NW property was damaged.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 11 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard a woman reported that her grandson had his wallet stolen.

• On Nov. 12 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a theft was reported.

• On Nov. 12 in the 23100 block of Kerry Street NW theft of vehicle tabs was reported.

Assault

• On Nov. 10 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a male student assaulted another student without provocation.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 11 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard there were threats of violence.

• On Nov. 14 near St. Francis Boulevard NW and Pederson Drive police assisted Isanti County on a felony stop of a vehicle suspected in a shooting incident.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 12 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE there were reports of two separate thefts.

• On Nov. 12 in the 8400 block of Sunset Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 13 in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 13 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a robbery occurred.

• On Nov. 17 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Nov. 5 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE spray-painted vandalism was reported.

Assault

• On Nov. 17 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.

 

