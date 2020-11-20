ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 6 in the 1500 block of 159 Avenue NW mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On Nov. 6 in the 14000 block of Norway Street NW aluminum scrap was stolen from a dumpster.
• On Nov. 6 in the 13300 block of Narcissus Street NW a laptop, backpack and an air nailer were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On Nov. 6 in the 15900 block of Xeon Street NW mail was stolen overnight.
• On Nov. 11 in the 14300 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW an enclosed trailer was stolen from a job site and later recovered in Anoka.
• On Nov. 12 in the 500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a purse was stolen from a vehicle after the window was smashed.
Property damage
• On Nov. 6 in the 2700 block of 133rd Lane NW a vehicle had its windows smashed and was keyed.
Assault
• On Nov. 7 in the 13400 block of Jonquil Street NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
DWI
• On Nov. 10 in the 13600 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after leaving the scene of a crash. She was found at her home with a blood alcohol content of .213.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 4 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a truck was stolen overnight.
• On Nov. 4 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane tools were stolen from a detached garage.
• On Nov. 4 near the intersection of West Main Street and Ferry Street a woman reported signs placed around the city for Anoka Technical College were missing.
• On Nov. 5 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue power tools were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 7 in the 300 block of Riverside Circle a Macbook Pro was reported as either stolen or misplaced.
• On Nov. 8 in the 500 block of East Main Street laundry was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 5 in the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue city property was vandalized.
Assault
• On Nov. 3 in the 800 block of Norwood Avenue a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Nov. 5 in the 2900 block of Verndale Avenue a domestic assault was reported.
• On Nov. 6 in the 2000 block of State Avenue an assault was reported.
DWI
• On Nov. 2 in the 1100 block of Highway 10 a driver was arrested on third-degree DWI charges following a property damage crash.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 2 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a vehicle crossed the center median and hit a truck head on, resulting in a personal injury crash.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 6 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE counterfeit money was used.
• On Nov. 6 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a simple robbery occurred.
• On Nov. 6 in the 1500 block of 124th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a bicycle theft.
• On Nov. 6 in the 13200 block of Isanti Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 6 in the 1300 block of 104th Place NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 7 in the 9100 block of Isanti Street NE there was a delayed report of a Bobcat being stolen.
• On Nov. 7 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 7 in the 3200 block of 129th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE a juvenile male and female were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, for having an outstanding warrant, fleeing police officers on foot and/or using force.
• On Nov. 9 in the 10400 block of University venue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 9 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Nov. 9 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a vehicle’s window was broken into and a wallet was stolen.
• On Nov. 10 in the 10200 block of Pierce Place NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 11 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a counterfeit bill was used.
• On Nov. 11 in the 12100 block of Chisholm Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 12 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 12 in the 8600 block of Davenport Street NE a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Nov. 12 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On Nov. 6 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE a grass fire occurred at two parks.
• On Nov. 7 in the 3300 block of 90th Drive NE a brush fire occurred.
• On Nov. 8 in the 8900 block of Seventh Street NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 10 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 12 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 6 in the 3400 block of 91st Court NE a fifth-degree domestic assault was reported. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Nov. 7 in the 11400 block of Quincy Street NE a domestic assault occurred where a male intentionally elbowed his girlfriend in her nose causing her to bleed.
• On Nov. 9 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE several males were involved in a fight.
• On Nov. 11 in the 12100 block of Coral Sea Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 6 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant and for introducing contraband into the Anoka County Jail.
• On Nov. 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 10 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing a police officer during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Nov. 10 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Lexington Avenue NE a driver, whose vehicle was in a ditch, was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 11 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance, having an outstanding warrant, possession of counterfeit currency and having no proof of insurance.
• On Nov. 11 at the intersection of 93rd Lane NE and Baltimore Street NE a female, who was slumped over in the roadway, was found to have overdosed while driving. She was transported to the hospital.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 6 in the 10500 block of Alamo Street NE a female reported an unknown male walked into her residence and then fled the scene.
• On Nov. 6 in the 9000 block of Interstate 35W a police officer attempted to stop two motorcycles for speeding. One stopped and the other fled.
• On Nov. 6 in the 1500 block of 91st Avenue NE there was a report of 100 street racers.
• On Nov. 7 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and President Drive NE a vehicle fled police officers during an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle was not pursued.
• On Nov. 8 in the 1900 block of 118th Lane NE a male was found not breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted, but eventually the male was pronounced dead.
• On Nov. 10 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE a disorderly male, who refused to wear a mask, was trespassed from the location.
• On Nov. 12 in the 10900 block of Jefferson Street NE a female with pre-existing health conditions was reported dead,
• On Nov. 12 in the 11800 block of Third Street NE an adult female was found not breathing and was later pronounced dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 3 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Nov. 3 in the 4300 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft.
• On Nov. 4 in the 4200 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 4 in the 4600 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle and credit card fraud.
• On Nov. 4 in the 4500 block of Washington Street NE tools were stolen during a burglary of a garage.
• On Nov. 5 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred,
• On Nov. 6 in the 3900 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a burglary.
• On Nov. 6 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Nov. 8 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 in the 2100 block of Highland Place NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 9 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Nov. 9 in the 3800 block of McKinley Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Nov. 3 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE there was an attempted burglary that resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 3 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE there was a report of vandalism.
• On Nov. 3 in the 5000 block of Monroe Street NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 4 in the 800 block of 49th Avenue NE in Hilltop vandalism was reported.
• On Nov. 4 in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Nov. 5 in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 4500 block of Jefferson Street NE property was damaged,
• On Nov. 7 in the 200 block of 42nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 5 in the 11500 block of North Heights Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 6 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 7 in the 100 block of 104th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 7 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 7 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW an attempted burglary was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 10400 block of Foley Boulevard NW a robbery occurred.
• On Nov. 8 in the 0 block of 94th Circle NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 0 block of 91st Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 3800 block of 119th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 8 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 8 in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 9 in the 10300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 6 in the 3700 block of Main Street NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 7 in the 10000 block of Cottonwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 7 in the 10000 block of Cottonwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 8 in the 0 block of 94th Circle NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 9 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue NW city property was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 6 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW an assault occurred.
• On Nov. 7 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW an assault occurred.
• On Nov. 7 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 8 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 8 in the 10300 block of Yellow Pine Street NW an assault occurred.
DWI
• On Nov. 6 near the intersection of 105th Avenue NW and Foley Boulevard NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 11 near the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard Ext. NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 6 in the 1600 block of 125th Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Nov. 9 in the 10300 block of Yellow Pine Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 10 in the 18600 block of Buchanan Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 11 in the 22800 block of Buchanan Street NE a fake COVID-19 relief check scam was reported.
• On Nov. 11 in the 4800 block of Viking Boulevard NE nine propane tanks were stolen from an exterior cage.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 4 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE an employee at a business was threatened by a male who stole cigarettes from behind a counter. Officers attempted to locate the male, but were unable to do so.
• On Nov. 5 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Nov. 5 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an unlocked vehicle with the keys still inside was stolen from a parking lot.
• On Nov. 5 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a male reported another male robbed him at gunpoint for his bike.
• On Nov. 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen motorcycle was located at a business.
• On Nov. 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a Breathalyzer was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 6800 block of Siverts Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 6 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a maroon 22-speed Fuji Deluxe bicycle was stolen.
• On Nov. 7 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft at a gas station.
• On Nov. 7 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE there was a residential burglary. The suspects fled prior to officers arrival.
• On Nov. 8 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a phone was stolen at a business.
• On Nov. 8 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE there was a theft of approximately $1,000 worth of property.
• On Nov. 8 in the 7500 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen. The Minneapolis Police Department later recovered the vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was involved in a theft and then fled from officers. The man was quickly apprehended. He was also wanted in eight other known incidents.
• On Nov. 9 in the 7300 block of Tempo Terrace NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 in the 1400 block of 64th Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen at a business.
• On Nov. 9 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a vehicle reported stolen was recovered. The female driver was cited for driving after revocation, and the vehicle was towed after it was later learned to be a civil matter.
Property damage
• On Nov. 4 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Highway 65 NE a Fridley police officer assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a pursuit of a vehicle that ended in a crash. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.
• On Nov. 5 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE a owner of a business reported recurrent vandalisms and attempted burglaries.
• On Nov. 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a crash occurred. Two injured individuals were taken to a hospital.
• On Nov. 6 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Fairmont Circle NE a male driver reported another vehicle merged in front of him causing him to strike a mailbox that caused damage to his windshield. There were no injuries.
• On Nov. 8 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was tampered with and the driver’s-side mirror was damaged as a result.
• On Nov. 9 at the intersection of 79th Way NE and East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE a window was damaged on a home sometime overnight.
• On Nov. 10 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE an individual reported an unknown vehicle drove into a garage door causing moderate damage to the door.
• On Nov. 10 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Nov. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On Nov. 8 in the 600 block of Dover Street NE an adult male was arrested for a second-degree assault of a female, for interfering with a 911 call and for making terroristic threats.
• On Nov. 9 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a male was arrested for an assault and criminal sexual conduct.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of Kristin Court NE an adult male was transported to a hospital due to an overdose on a narcotic.
• On Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE an officer responded to a fire alarm. The male owner ended up being taken to a hospital and was to be charged with fifth-degree use of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 5 in the 6000 block of Fourth Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Nov. 7 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE an unconscious male was transported to a hospital after he overdosed on an unknown substance.
• On Nov. 7 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE officers were called to a domestic dispute between a male and a female. The female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was transported to a hospital after ingesting illegal narcotics. A stolen license late was located inside the vehicle and the male was issued a citation.
• On Nov. 8 in the 100 block of Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving without a valid drivers license after being pulled over for failing to keep to the right.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 4 in the 1500 block of Woodside Court NE officers did a welfare check on an individual who reportedly hadn’t picked up their mail in six weeks. When the residence was checked, officers found the individual dead. The Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division was notified of the death.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 6 in the 14500 block of Brant Street NE thefts from unlocked vehicles in the area occurred.
• On Nov. 6 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE two vehicles were stolen and one was damaged on a sales lot.
Property damage
• On Nov. 11 in the 2300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a mailbox and statue were damaged.
• On Nov. 11 in the 1700 block of 148th Lane NE a mailbox was damaged.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 6 in the 22400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a vehicle near Bar None was stolen by two runaways.
• On Nov. 10 in the 8300 block of Viking Boulevard NW a fence and storage unit lock were cut.
• On Nov. 12 in the 6800 block of Hillendale road NW business checks and tools were stolen from a vehicle.
OAK GROVE
Property damage
• On Nov. 7 in the 21400 block of Vale Street NW a bullet entered someone’s home, possibly from hunters.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 5 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW two high school golf carts were stolen from school property and found in the woods, too damaged to drive.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 6 in the 8100 block of Arthur Street NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Nov. 7 in the 1100 block of Osborne Road NE there was a burglary in which a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 800 block of 84th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 8 in the 700 block of Ione Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 8 in the 700 block of Manor Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Nov. 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Osborne Road NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Nov. 7 in the 700 block of Ione Avenue NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Nov. 11 in the 8100 block of Pleasant View Drive NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 10 in the 800 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was an assault.
• On Nov. 11 in the 8300 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a domestic assault.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 11 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE an individual was reported as missing.
Ramsey did not submit police reports for this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.