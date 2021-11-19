ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 5 in the 2500 block of 134th Avenue NW mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 6 in the 2400 block of 174th Lane NW a package was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 2900 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW an unlocked bike was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a bike was stolen.
Assault
• On Nov. 8 in the 2200 block of 161st Avenue NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Nov. 11 in the 2900 block of 141st Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 7 at Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and Able Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Nov. 5 in the 13300 block of Thrush Street NW a fence was broken.
• On Nov. 7 in the 13400 block of Killdeer Street NW a garage door was vandalized with spray paint.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 25 in the 2300 block of Ferry Street theft by swindle was reported.
• On Oct. 25 in the 1900 block of Ferry Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 26 in the 2400 block of Maple Lane a license plate was stolen.
• On Oct 28 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue theft was reported.
• On Oct. 30 in the 2500 block of 11th Avenue theft was reported.
• On Oct. 30 in the 500 block of Rice Street a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 3 in the 500 block of West Main Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 3 in the 600 block of East River Road license plates were stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 600 block of Monroe Street theft was reported.
• On Nov. 6 in the 300 block of Riverside Circle theft was reported.
• On Nov. 6 in the 4300 block of Parkview Circle hockey equipment was stolen from a garage.
Assault
• On Oct. 26 in the 2400 block of Maple Lane assault was reported.
• On Oct. 27 at Seventh Avenue and Grant Street a domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 28 in the 2400 block of Maple Lane assault was reported.
• On Oct. 31 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Nov. 1 in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Street a suspect threatened to disseminate images over a dating app.
• On Nov. 5 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane assault was reported.
• On Nov. 6 in the 400 block of Douglas Street assault was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 25 at Ferry Street and Fremont Street a driver was arrested for drugs found during a traffic stop.
• On Oct. 25 at Seventh Avenue and Jefferson Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 25 at Cutters Circle and Cutters Lane a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Oct. 29 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street a man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Nov. 5 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 28 in the 2300 block of Ferry Street property was damaged.
• On Oct. 31 in the 300 block of McCann Avenue property was damaged.
• On Nov. 3 in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue tires were slashed.
• On Nov. 4 in the 100 block of Calhoun Street flower pots were damaged.
• On Nov. 5 in the 300 block of Riverside Circle a resident cut down trees that belonged to the city behind his residence.
• On Nov. 6 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue a parking ramp was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 27 at East Main Street and Seventh Avenue a driver fled police in a vehicle.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 5 in the 1400 block of 91st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 5 in the 3100 block of 82nd Lane NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.
• On Nov. 5 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle
• On Nov. 5 in the 3200 block of 89th Lane NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 6 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Nov. 6 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE two cartons of cigarettes were stolen.
• On Nov. 6 in the 11100 block of Lexington Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was broken and multiple items stolen from inside, including a credit card, which was used fraudulently.
• On Nov. 6 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a burglary from a business.
• On Nov. 7 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a motorcycle was stolen from a parking lot.
• On Nov. 8 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE felony shoplifting suspects fled officers in a vehicle. Eventually the vehicle stopped and the suspects were arrested.
• On Nov. 8 at the intersection of Davenport Street NE and 105th Avenue NE a juvenile driver was arrested for possession of stolen property, driving after revocation and providing officers with false information.
• On Nov. 8 in the 10200 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 8 in the 10200 block of University Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, and the credit and debit cards were used in Brooklyn Park.
• On Nov. 9 in the 100 block of 92nd Lane NE license plates were stolen from two vehicles.
• On Nov. 9 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE there was a report of a burglary in an apartment complex garage.
• On Nov. 9 in the 3500 block of 92nd Court NE there was a delayed report of mail being stolen.
• On Nov. 9 in the 10100 block of Davenport Street NE a purse was stolen from a vehicle where forced entry was made, resulting in property damage.
• On Nov. 9 in the 10500 block of Able Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 10 in the 12600 block of Mankato Street NE there was an attempted theft of a trailer.
• On Nov. 10 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE an individual took a vehicle for a test drive and never returned it.
• On Nov. 10 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 10 in the 500 block of 87th Lane NE a robbery occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 10 in the 8100 block of 82nd Lane NE a trail camera was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 7 in the 700 block of 126th Avenue NE a male was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On Nov. 7 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 133rd Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 7 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE a driver, who was going the wrong way, was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 9 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and Polk Street NE marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a traffic stop, and a warning was given, but the driver was cited for running a stop sign.
• On Nov. 9 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and multiple traffic violations.
• On Nov. 9 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• On Nov. 11 in the 12700 block of Jefferson Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after being involved in a hit-and-run.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 5 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a suspicious vehicle fled police officers.
• On Nov. 5 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Hastings Street NE two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. Two adult males with serious injuries were transported to a hospital.
• On Nov. 6 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 122nd Lane NE a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Nov. 6 in the 9500 block of Buchanan Street NE an individual died.
• On Nov. 9 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an individual was cited for fleeing officers on foot and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Nov. 9 in the 11500 block of Polk Street NE an individual died.
• On Nov. 11 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop. An officer later terminated the pursuit.
• On Nov. 11 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Naples Street NE a vehicle and a tricycle were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 3 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 3 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 5 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 6 in the 1000 block of Grandview Way NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 7 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 2 in the 4500 block of Madison Street NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 3 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 7 in the 600 block of 51st Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 41st Avenue NE a Minneapolis male driver was arrested for misdemeanor DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 5 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 5 in the 10800 block of Thrush Street NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 5 in the 3400 block of 129th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 5 in the 1700 block of 111th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 5 in the 9300 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 6 at Springbrook Drive NW and 94th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
•On Nov. 6 in the 10700 block of Thrush Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 6 in the 2300 block of 108th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 6 in the 2600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 7 at 100th Avenue NW and Drake Street NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 8 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 8 in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 9 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW robbery was reported.
• On Nov. 9 in the 2500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 9 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 9 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 10 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a bicycle was stolen.
Assault
• On Nov. 4 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On Nov. 5 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On Nov. 6 in the 10900 block of Osage Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 11100 block of Drake Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Nov. 9 in the 11700 block of Tulip Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Nov. 9 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 4 at Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 4 at University Avenue NW and Egret Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 5 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Nov. 6 at Highway 10 and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 9 at Highway 610 and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW controlled substance possession was reported.
• On Nov. 9 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Zilla Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Nov. 4 at Foley Boulevard NW and Highway 10 property was damaged.
• On Nov. 4 in the 500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 4 in the 300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 5 in the 400 block of 83rd Lane NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 8 in the 300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 8 in the 12400 block of Drake Street NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 9 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 9 in the 18300 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 7 in the 21800 block of Tyler Street NE oil was thrown on a driveway.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 3 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a male suspect used force against an employee at a business to gain access to a till drawer while the employee was making change. The male suspect fled on foot with the cash.
• On Nov. 3 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a stolen vehicle out of Oakdale was recovered.
• On Nov. 4 at the intersection of East River Road and Northern Stacks Drive NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 4 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 7300 block of Oakley Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE a business owner reported someone stole a vehicle but brought it back shortly thereafter.
• On Nov. 5 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Nov. 6 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was cited for theft.
• On Nov. 6 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 7 in the 100 block of 64H Way NE boxes were stolen from a porch.
• On Nov. 8 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a wallet was stolen from a work vehicle.
• On Nov. 8 in the 6800 block of Highway 65 NE a TV and microwave were stolen from a motel room.
• On Nov. 8 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On Nov. 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 696 a crash occurred where 62-year-old Thomas Gale, of Fridley, was killed when his SUV made minor contact with an SUV in front of it and then drifted off the road into a nearby pole.
Assault
• On Nov. 3 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a female was arrested for a fourth-degree assault.
• On Nov. 5 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a domestic assault was reported.
• On Nov. 5 in the 500 block of Ely Street NE there was a report that a male, with an outstanding warrant, was involved in a domestic assault.
• On Nov. 5 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE two juvenile males were removed from a school’s property after engaging in a physical altercation.
• On Nov. 5 in the 7400 block of Lakeside Road NE there was a report of a domestic assault and second-degree assault with a firearm.
• On Nov. 6 in the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE a male was involved in a domestic assault against a female and fled officers in a vehicle. The female victim was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Nov. 6 in the 1000 block of 64th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred between roommates where the female suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival and was not immediately located. The female victim was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Nov. 7 in the 300 block of 79th Way NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Nov. 8 in the 200 block of 57th Place NE a male was involved in a domestic assault against a female. The male left prior to officers’ arrival.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 5 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 5 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a suspicious occupied vehicle was found parked in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. The male driver was unconscious inside and was holding a can of air duster. Empty beer cans were also in the vehicle. The driver became responsive and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, DWI test refusal and possession of a toxic substance with the intent to cause intoxication.
• On Nov. 7 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a female, who was slumped over in her vehicle with drug paraphernalia on her lap, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE two females who experienced an overdose were transported to a hospital.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 3 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE an individual died.
• On Nov. 5 in the 100 block of Hartman Circle NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 6 in the 100 block of Alden Circle NE a lawnmower fire occurred with a man still on it. Fridley firefighters helped get the man off the mower and put out the flames.
• On Nov. 7 at the intersection of 79th Way NE and East River Road NE a speeding vehicle fled police officers during an attempted traffic stop.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 9 in the 4600 block of 145th Avenue NE tools were stolen from a construction site.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 6 at Highway 65 NE and 169th Avenue NE a driver fled police in a vehicle.
NOWTHEN
Assault
• On Nov. 6 in the 8100 block of Viking Boulevard NW assault was reported.
OAK GROVE
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 7 in the 3300 block of Viking Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 22 in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 23 in the 7700 block of Highway 10 NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On Oct. 24 in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 28 on Radium Street NW a juvenile reported that he was assaulted.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 24 in the 15300 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Oct. 22 in the 15000 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 25 on Highway 10 NW vehicle tires were slashed and paint was scratched.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On Nov. 9 in the 4500 block of 234th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 3 in 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW drugs were found during a traffic stop.
• On Nov. 6 in the 24100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 8 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 9 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 11 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a snow plow was stolen.
• On Nov. 11 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 8 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of Osborne Road NE property damage occurred.
• On Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 10 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 6 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a domestic assault and property damage occurred.
• On Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
• On Nov. 11 in the 700 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fifth-degree domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 11 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 5 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a vape device was found at a school.
