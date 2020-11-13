ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 3 in the 1400 block of Jonquil Street NW a political sign was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 30 in the 13600 block of Marigold Street NW a mailbox was vandalized.
• On Nov. 2 in the 2200 block of 139 Avenue NW a home was egged.
• On Nov. 4 in the 16400 block of Wintergreen Street NW a truck drove through a yard to run down political signs.
• On Nov. 5 in the 1200 block of 141 Lane NW multiple mailboxes were damaged by a vehicle.
Assault
• On Nov. 1 in the 4100 block of Degardner Circle NW a man was arrested for a domestic assault in St. Francis.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 26 in the 700 block of West Main Street a theft was reported.
• On Oct. 27 in the 400 block of Oakwood Drive a campaign sign was stolen.
• On Oct. 27 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a theft was reported.
• On Oct. 29 in the 400 block of East Main Street a theft was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 26 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue a rear window was smashed.
• On Oct. 26 in the 2600 block of Fairoak Avenue political signs including “Back the Blue” signs were damaged.
Assault
• On Oct. 27 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue officers were dispatched to a fight. One man was examined for a head injury.
• On Oct. 28 in the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Oct. 30 in the 2200 block of Branch Avenue a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges after stabbing someone.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 28 in the 2300 block of Branch Avenue officers responded to reports of shots fired. No suspect was located but numerous 9mm casings were found.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of Sixth Street NE and 112th Square NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Oct. 30 in the 12200 block of Lexington Avenue NE tools were stolen from a construction site.
• On Nov. 2 in the 13100 block of Taylor Street NE a yard sign was stolen.
• On Nov. 2 in the 700 block of 105th Lane NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 3 in the 12200 block of Urbank Street NE there was a report of multiple juveniles stealing political signs from yards. The signs were later returned to the owners.
• On Nov. 3 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was an attempted burglary.
• On Nov. 4 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a female shoplifter was arrested for theft, fifth-degree drug possession and giving police officers a false name.
• On Nov. 4 in the 11900 block of Lever Street NE an adult female was arrested for mail theft and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 4 in the 9200 block of Central Avenue NE a female attempted to cash a forged check.
• On Nov. 5 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a male entered a business and stole cigars.
Property damage
• On Oct. 31 in the 4300 block of 85th Avenue NE property damage occurred.
• On Oct. 31 in the 900 block of 118th Avenue NE there was a residential house fire.
• On Nov. 2 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE a storage unit was damaged.
• On Nov. 3 in the 4800 block of 101st Lane NE there was an attempted vehicle theft that resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 4 in the 12000 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE an unknown vehicle drove over a baseball field, causing property damage.
Assault
• On Oct. 30 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a report of multiple individuals throwing food at employees. The suspects were gone prior to the officers’ arrival.
• On Oct. 30 in the 700 block of 125th Lane NE a domestic assault resulted in charges against a male.
• On Nov. 1 in the 11300 block of Third Street NE a suspect was involved in a fifth-degree assault and tampered with a vehicle.
• On Nov. 1 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE two males were involved in a fight. They left prior to the officers’ arrival.
• On Nov. 1 in the 300 block of 96th Lane NE there was a fight between two males, who agreed to separate for the night.
• On Nov. 3 in the 3300 block of 92nd Curve NE a husband was arrested for assaulting his wife.
• On Nov. 5 in the 10300 block of Van Buren Court NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 31 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a male, under the influence of drugs, was causing a disturbance inside a store. The male was placed under a medical hold.
• On Nov. 1 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 3 in the 9100 block of Central Avenue NE officers were summed by an election official for a person campaigning at a polling location in violation of Minnesota state statute.
• On Nov. 3 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE officers were summed by an election official for a person campaigning at a polling location in violation of Minnesota state statute.
• On Nov. 5 in the 12200 block of Urbank Street NE there was an accidental discharge of a firearm into the floor of a garage. The individual was not charged.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 27 in the 2300 block of 45th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Oct. 27 in the 4900 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 30 in the 4200 block of Van Buren Street NE vehicle parts were stolen.
• On Oct. 31 in the 4800 block of Jefferson Street NE an individual was arrested for first-degree burglary for stealing tools from an attached garage. The tools were recovered and returned to the owner.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 1 in the 700 block of 44th Avenue NE a Columbia Heights man was arrested for DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 29 in the 8600 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Oct. 29 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 29 in the 1800 block of 105th Lane NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Oct. 29 in the 9200 block of East River Road NW a theft involving property damage occurred.
• On Oct. 30 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a robbery occurred.
• On Oct. 30 in the 10400 block of Xeon Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Oct. 30 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 31 in the 11700 block of Tulip Street NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Oct. 31 in the 11700 block of Jonquil Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Oct. 31 in the 9500 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 1 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 2 in the 12100 block of Lily Street NW property was stolen.
• On Nov. 3 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 3 in the 1800 block of 122nd Lane NW a theft from a yard occurred.
• On Nov. 3 in the 10400 block of Goldenrod Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 4 in the 11400 block of Dogwood Street NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 30 in the 11400 block of Hanson Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 30 in the 10600 block of Xavis Street NW city property was damaged.
• On Nov. 1 in the 700 block of 85th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 1 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 3 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Oct. 29 in the 2000 block of Northdale Bouelvard NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Oct. 29 in the 1600 block of 131st Lane NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Oct. 30 in the 300 block of 111th Avenue NW an assault occurred.
• On Nov. 1 in the 200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Nov. 2 in the 2000 block of 103rd Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 3 near the intersection of Egret Boulevard NW and Wintergreen Street NW a personal injury crash occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 2 in the 23700 block of Johnson Street NE a trailer was stolen from a business.
• On Nov. 3 in the 1800 block of Vickers Street NW a check was stolen from the mail, washed and cashed.
Property damage
• On Nov. 2 in the 900 block of 215 Lane NE newly poured cement was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 5 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a male was arrested on domestic assault charges.
DWI
• On Oct. 31 in the 21800 block of East Bethel Boulevard NE a motorist was stopped for driving the wrong way on Highway 65 and arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges with a .14 blood alcohol content.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 28 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a female in a vacant apartment, left the building in a stolen vehicle. She was later arrested for receiving a stolen vehicle and trespassing.
• On Oct. 29 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a package was stolen from the lobby of an apartment building.
• On Oct. 29 in the 5900 block of Sixth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 29 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of East Moore Lake Drive NE and Highway 65 NE a male was arrested for fleeing police officers in a stolen vehicle and for having an outstanding felony warrant.
• On Oct. 30 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 30 in the 300 block of 57th Place NE an individual reported three Social Security cards were stolen from her vehicle.
• On Oct. 30 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE there was a third-degree burglary in which an entire storage unit was stolen that contained approximately $8,000 in personal property.
• On Oct. 31 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE an individual reported a male stole cigarettes from behind a counter at a business and fled on foot.
• On Oct. 31 in the 7500 block of Tempo Terrace NE there was a theft from a yard.
• On Oct. 31 in the 7500 block of Fifth Street NE a yard sign was stolen.
• On Oct. 31 in the 1600 block of 66th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 31 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 1 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen. They keys were accounted for.
• On Nov. 1 in the 7500 block of Brigadoon Place NE there was a theft from a yard.
• On Nov. 2 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a theft.
• On Nov. 2 in the 200 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 2 in the 5700 block of 73rd Avenue NE an individual reported backpack blowers were stolen from their company vehicle.
• On Nov. 3 in the 100 block of Rickard Road NE $400 was stolen from a residence.
Property damage
• On Oct. 28 in the 7300 block of Baker Street NE a female was transported to a local hospital due to a mental health crisis after she had tampered with a vehicle.
• On Oct. 28 in the 5700 block of Quincy Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct. 28 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE there was a crash where one individual suffered minor injuries.
• On Oct. 29 in the 6300 block of Monroe Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct. 29 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE the rear window of a vehicle was smashed when a rock was thrown through it.
• On Oct. 30 in the 5400 block of Horizon Drive NE an individual tampered with a vehicle by rummaging through it.
• On Oct. 31 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and 73rd Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. One individual was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
• On Nov. 1 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a male was reported to have slashed a vehicle’s tire.
• On Nov. 2 in the 5800 block of Fifth Street NE there was a report of graffiti made with chalk in a driveway that contained offensive words.
• On Nov. 3 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE there was a report of 10-15 juveniles attempting to fight a woman and her family. At one point a juvenile smashed a window with a rock and another keyed the victims’ vehicle. One juvenile was arrested.
Assault
• On Oct. 28 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Oct. 28 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a male was arrested after obstructing police officers with force during a domestic situation. The male was evaluated and discharged at a hospital before being transported to the Anoka County Jail.
• On Oct. 29 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE a female reported she had been abused by a male. When officers spoke to him he became combative and was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order, having an outstanding warrant, obstructing officers with force, property damage and stealing a vehicle.
• On Oct. 29 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a father was arrested for assaulting a child beyond normal parental discipline.
• On Oct. 31 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a fifth-degree assault.
• On Nov. 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for being involved in a domestic assault and for interfering with a 911 call.
• On Nov. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a shoplifter was involved in a theft and an assault at a business. The shoplifter was later apprehended in Spring Lake Park and charged by citation.
• On Nov. 3 in the 100 block of 63rd Way NE there was a report of criminal sexual conduct.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 30 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 21 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a male attempting to deal drugs from his vehicle in a parking lot.
• On Nov. 2 in the 5400 block of University Avenue NE a female driver, who was involved in a single-vehicle crash, was arrested for third-degree DWI, driving after revocation and for a moving violation.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 28 in the 200 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE a 91-year-old female was found not breathing. Life saving measures were performed unsuccessfully. The Anoka County Criminal Investigation Division and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office were called in. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a male was arrested for providing false information to a Fridley police officer and having two outstanding felony warrants.
• On Oct. 28 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE a driver fled police officers during an attempted traffic stop. The suspect’s vehicle was later found unoccupied and was towed.
• On Oct. 29 in the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE a 70-year-old male was found not breathing and was pronounced dead. The Anoka County Criminal Investigation Division and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office were called in. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Nov. 2 in the 600 block of Janesville Street NE a vehicle fled police officers during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Nov. 2 in the 100 block of Rickard Road NE a 71-year-old male was found dead. The Anoka County Criminal Investigation Division and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office were called in. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Nov. 4 in the 3200 block of 90th Drive NE Blaine police officers assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with a search warrant.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 30 in the 1300 block of Andover Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle overnight.
• On Oct. 30 in the 1600 block of 140 Avenue NE three checks worth $4,218 were stolen from a mailbox.
• On Nov. 2 in the 14400 block of Highway 65 NE two catalytic converters were cut off vehicles on a sales lot.
• On Nov. 6 in the 4800 block of 168 Lane NE a purse was stolen from an unsecured home and the vehicles rummaged through.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 2 in the 21600 block of Lake George NW a lottery scam asked for a $200 fee for the “P14 tax form.”
• On Nov. 3 in the 19700 block of Kiowa Street NW a purse was stolen from a vehicle after the window was smashed.
DWI
• On Nov. 1 near the intersection of 221 Avenue and Raven Street NW a deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a tree. The driver appeared impaired and was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges.
• On Nov. 3 in the 20700 block of Cedar Drive NW a deputy responded to a crash. The driver said she had an oxycodone prescription and was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 16 in the 14100 block of Argon Street NW a hose was stolen.
• On Oct. 17 in the 7200 block of Highway 10 NW a woman reported her safe had been stolen sometime overnight.
• On Oct. 22 in an undisclosed location a debit and several credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Oct. 16 in the 5200 block of 155th Lane NW a star was spray painted on city property.
• On Oct. 18 in the 15600 block of Cobalt Street NW a political sign was damaged.
• On Oct. 21 in the 15900 block of Potassium Street NW a mailbox was damaged.
Assault
• On Oct. 16 in an undisclosed location on Rabbit Street NW a man was arrested on felony domestic assault charges.
• On Oct. 20 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW a man was arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault charges.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 4 in the 8000 block of McKinley Street NE there was a residential burglary.
Property damage
• On Oct. 30 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 1 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE property was vandalized.
• On Nov. 4 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 2 in the 8000 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was involved in a domestic assault by strangulation and violated a order for protection.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 28 in the 3200 block of 235th Avenue NW a cell phone was stolen.
• On Oct. 31 in the 2300 block of 143rd Avenue NW copper pipe was stolen from a new construction home.
• On Nov. 3 in the 3700 block of River Drive NW a theft was reported.
• On Nov. 3 in the 3800 block of 226th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 3 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 3 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street property was damaged.
DWI
• On Oct. 28 near the intersection of 232nd Avenue NW and Ambassador Boulevard NW a man was arrested on third-degree DWI.
