ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 1 in the 13500 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW mail was stolen.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 30 in the 16700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 4 in the 14400 block of Vale Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 29 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW garage doors were damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 30 at Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and Jonquil Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 18 in the 2900 block of Eastview Court theft was reported.

• On Oct. 19 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue theft was reported.

• On Oct. 19 in the 600 block of South Street theft was reported.

• On Oct. 21 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street a juvenile boy was arrested for stealing a vehicle.

• On Oct. 21 in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue theft was reported.

• On Oct. 22 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a man was arrested for third-degree burglary, property damage and giving a false name to police.

• On Oct. 23 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue a bicycle was stolen.

Assault

• On Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Washington Street domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 18 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

• On Oct. 22 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 18 at Ninth Avenue and East River Road a driver was arrested for DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

• On Oct. 19 at Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

• On Oct. 20 in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.

• On Oct. 22 at West Main Street and Ferry Street a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 24 in the 6000 block of Pierce Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 24 at Fifth Avenue and Madison Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 24 in the 6000 block of Highway 10 property was damaged.

• On Oct. 24 in the 200 block of East Main Street property was damaged.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 29 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Groveland Court NE aluminum wire was stolen.

• On Oct. 29 in the 1000 block of 98th Avenue NE mail was stolen and credit card fraud occurred.

• On Oct. 29 in the 1600 block of Radisson Road NE there was a theft from a trailer.

• On Oct. 29 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE counterfeit currency was placed into evidence.

• On Oct. 30 in the 12300 block of Third Street NE there was a report of a residential burglary where forced entry was made.

• On Oct. 30 in the 11900 block of Isanti Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 30 in the 12400 block of Opal Street NE there was a burglary in an attached garage.

• On Oct. 30 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE an individual took a test drive of a vehicle and never returned.

• On Oct. 31 in the 4700 block of 127th Lane NE multiple items were stolen during a burglary in a residential attached garage.

• On Oct. 31 in the 700 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE there was a burglary at a city building.

• On Nov. 1 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a work trailer.

• On Nov. 1 in the 11900 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a smash and grab theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 1 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On Nov. 1 in the 12700 block of Erskin Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Nov. 2 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.

• On Nov. 2 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there were thefts from two separate vehicles.

• On Nov. 2 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 2 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a store parking lot.

• On Nov. 3 in the 10900 block of Fifth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on a street.

• On Nov. 3 in the 4300 block of 122nd Circle NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Nov. 4 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Nov. 4 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 29 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.

• On Oct. 29 in the 11500 block of Able Street NE there was a report of property damage.

• On Oct. 29 in the 12700 block of Central Avenue NE freshly poured concrete was damaged.

• On Oct. 30 in the 3900 block of Flowerfield Road NE an arsonist took books from a little free library and set them on fire.

• On Oct. 30 in the 3200 block of 119th Avenue NE there was a report of juveniles damaging Halloween displays.

• On Oct. 30 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE there was an attempted break in at a mobile pod storage unit that resulted in property damage.

• On Oct. 30 in the 10900 block of Jefferson Street NE multiple mailboxes were damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 30 in the 12500 block of Ulysses Street NE a man was arrested for a domestic assault against his wife.

• On Oct. 30 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE there was a domestic assault between roommates.

• On Oct. 30 in the 11800 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault, and another male was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

• On Oct. 31 in the 11100 block of Terrace Road NE there was a report of an adult female punching a 10-year-old boy. She was arrested for fifth-degree assault.

• On Nov. 3 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for displaying a handgun during an argument and for second and fifth-degree assault and making threats of violence.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 29 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized.

• On Oct. 29 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult male who was suffering a panic attack apparently caused by edible marijuana was transported to the hospital.

• On Oct. 30 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.

• On Oct. 30 in the 1300 block of 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 31 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and DWI test refusal.

• On Oct. 31 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 1 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a parent reported their daughter was smoking drugs after school.

• On Nov. 2 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE an adult female driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and cited for driving after revocation.

• On Nov. 3 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and was cited for driving after revocation.

• On Nov. 4 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and cited for having no insurance and driving after revocation after being involved in a crash.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 31 in the 0 block of 115th Lane NE a female was found dead in her home.

• On Oct. 31 in the 12400 block of Flanders Court NE a 59-year-old female was found dead.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 26 in the 5000 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 27 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE an individual was arrested for second-degree burglary, threats of violences and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• On Oct. 30 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE a third-degree burglary occurred.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 29 in the 10500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 28 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 28 in the 2000 block of 102nd Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 29 in the 11400 block of Silverod Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 29 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 29 in the 1700 block of 123rd Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.

• On Oct. 30 in the 10000 block of Larch Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 30 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 30 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 30 in the 10400 block of Jay Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 30 in the 12400 block of Unity Street NW residential burglary was reported.

• On Oct. 31 in the 10000 block of Cottonwood Street NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 31 in the 1600 block of 113th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 1 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Nov. 1 in the 1900 block of 114th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 2 in the 400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 2 in the 400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 2 in the 300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 2 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Nov. 3 in the 2600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

Assault

• On Nov. 1 in the 1400 block of 118th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 30 in the 10900 block of Magnolia Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Oct. 31 in the 11400 block of Foley Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 31 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Nov. 1 at 121st Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 1 at Main Street NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Nov. 1 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 29 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Jay Street NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.

• On Oct. 30 at Main Street NW and Shenandoah Boulevard NW DWI was reported.

• On Oct. 30 in the 11700 block of Blackfoot Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Nov. 1 in the 10300 block of Foley Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Nov. 1 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Nov. 2 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 29 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 31 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue NW vandalism was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 1 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 1 in the 2000 block of Deerwood Lane NE a license plate was stolen.

Assault

• On Nov. 2 in the 4800 block of Viking Boulevard NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

Property damage

• On Nov. 1 in the 100 block of Collen Street NE material dumped in a gas tank caused over $9,000 in damage.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 27 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 28 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

• On Oct. 28 in the 7100 block of Commerce Circle West a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 29 in the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 29 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 29 in the 6100 block of Trinity Drive NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 29 in the 8000 block of University Avenue NE catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.

• On Oct. 31 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary and property damage.

• On Nov. 1 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a third-degree burglary and misdemeanor property damage occurred.

• On Nov. 2 in the 7300 block of Memory Lane NE a residential burglary occurred. The suspect fled on foot and was not immediately located.

• On Nov. 2 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Oct. 27 in the 300 block of Mississippi Street NE vandalism was reported.

• On Oct. 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an individual reported their vehicle’s windows were broken, possibly by a known suspect.

• On Oct. 30 in the 6700 block of Madison Street NE a large fire occurred.

• On Nov. 1 in the 6800 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle was egged.

Assault

• On Oct. 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.

• On Oct. 31 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE an individual was stabbed in a second-degree assault. The victim was uncooperative with officers and claimed an assault did not occur, despite their injuries.

• On Nov. 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 29 in the 5000 block of Main Street NE a male driver was pulled over for equipment violations, and officers detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A large amount of marijuana was discovered in the vehicle, and the male driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process. He was also cited for having an expired 21-day temporary vehicle permit and for driving after suspension.

• On Oct. 29 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and cited for speeding.

• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and cited for speeding, improper change of course, expired registration and having no insurance.

• On Oct. 31 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and was cited for failure to have a rear lamp.

• On Oct. 31 in the 6800 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal and was cited for driving after revocation and failure to maintain a single lane.

• On Nov. 1 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a disorderly adult male was cited for misdemeanor minor consumption.

• On Nov. 2 in the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE a male was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 27 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE an individual made terroristic threats. A school resource officer was informed of the threats.

• On Nov. 1 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a Fridley officer attempted to pull over a Jeep that did not have a matching license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Jeep, the vehicle fled. The female driver was later identified and now has a felony warrant for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

• On Nov. 2 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a fire occurred that was caused accidentally by a juvenile male.

• On Nov. 2 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Island Park Drive NE a fire occurred.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 31 in the 13300 block of Radisson Road NE a motorcycle was stolen.

• On Nov. 1 in the 14000 block of Lincoln Street NE a purse was stolen.

• On Nov. 1 in the 1900 block of 168th Avenue NE a PlayStation and jewelry were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• On Nov. 3 in the 15400 block of Highway 65 NE a motorcycle was stolen.

Assault

• On Oct. 31 in the 3300 block of 167th Lane NE a woman was arrested for domestic assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 31 in the 13700 block of Aberdeen Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

OAK GROVE

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 30 at 225th Avenue and Rum River Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 19 in the 8400 block of 158th Lane NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 21 in the 7900 block of 173rd Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 21 in the 8000 block of Highway 10 NW a vehicle was stolen from a dealership.

• On Oct. 21 in the 16300 block of Azurite Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen.

Assault

• On Oct. 15 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 19 a criminal sexual conduct incident from about a year ago was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 16 in the 14700 block of Jackal Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 17 in the 5650 block of Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for DWI refusal.

• On Oct. 18 in the 14100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 15 at Ramsey Boulevard NW and Rum River a city sign was damaged.

• On Oct. 16 in the 6900 block of 139th Lane NW a vehicle was keyed overnight.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 2 in the 4000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.

Assault

• On Oct. 29 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW assault was reported.

Property damage

• On Oct. 29 in the 4300 block of 236th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 30 in the 23100 block of El Dorado Street NW a window was broken.

• On Nov. 1 in the 4400 block of 236th Avenue NW vandalism was reported.

• On Nov. 2 in the 4400 block of 236th Avenue NW property was damaged.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 29 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 30 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Nov. 1 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Nov. 1 in the 7700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Nov. 3 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 29 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.

• On Nov. 3 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.

Assault

• On Oct. 30 in the 600 block of Rosedale Road NE an assault occurred.

• On Nov. 2 in the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE an assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 29 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE drugs were seized.

• On Nov. 3 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE drugs were seized.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 3 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual died.

The Anoka Police Department did not submit reports in time for publication this week.

Load comments