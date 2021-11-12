ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 1 in the 13500 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW mail was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 30 in the 16700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 4 in the 14400 block of Vale Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Oct. 29 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW garage doors were damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 30 at Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and Jonquil Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 18 in the 2900 block of Eastview Court theft was reported.
• On Oct. 19 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue theft was reported.
• On Oct. 19 in the 600 block of South Street theft was reported.
• On Oct. 21 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street a juvenile boy was arrested for stealing a vehicle.
• On Oct. 21 in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue theft was reported.
• On Oct. 22 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a man was arrested for third-degree burglary, property damage and giving a false name to police.
• On Oct. 23 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue a bicycle was stolen.
Assault
• On Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Washington Street domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 18 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Oct. 22 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 18 at Ninth Avenue and East River Road a driver was arrested for DWI and criminal vehicular operation.
• On Oct. 19 at Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
• On Oct. 20 in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Oct. 22 at West Main Street and Ferry Street a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 24 in the 6000 block of Pierce Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 24 at Fifth Avenue and Madison Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Oct. 24 in the 6000 block of Highway 10 property was damaged.
• On Oct. 24 in the 200 block of East Main Street property was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 29 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Groveland Court NE aluminum wire was stolen.
• On Oct. 29 in the 1000 block of 98th Avenue NE mail was stolen and credit card fraud occurred.
• On Oct. 29 in the 1600 block of Radisson Road NE there was a theft from a trailer.
• On Oct. 29 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE counterfeit currency was placed into evidence.
• On Oct. 30 in the 12300 block of Third Street NE there was a report of a residential burglary where forced entry was made.
• On Oct. 30 in the 11900 block of Isanti Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 30 in the 12400 block of Opal Street NE there was a burglary in an attached garage.
• On Oct. 30 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE an individual took a test drive of a vehicle and never returned.
• On Oct. 31 in the 4700 block of 127th Lane NE multiple items were stolen during a burglary in a residential attached garage.
• On Oct. 31 in the 700 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE there was a burglary at a city building.
• On Nov. 1 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a work trailer.
• On Nov. 1 in the 11900 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a smash and grab theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 1 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Nov. 1 in the 12700 block of Erskin Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 2 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 2 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there were thefts from two separate vehicles.
• On Nov. 2 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 2 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a store parking lot.
• On Nov. 3 in the 10900 block of Fifth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on a street.
• On Nov. 3 in the 4300 block of 122nd Circle NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Nov. 4 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Nov. 4 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 29 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.
• On Oct. 29 in the 11500 block of Able Street NE there was a report of property damage.
• On Oct. 29 in the 12700 block of Central Avenue NE freshly poured concrete was damaged.
• On Oct. 30 in the 3900 block of Flowerfield Road NE an arsonist took books from a little free library and set them on fire.
• On Oct. 30 in the 3200 block of 119th Avenue NE there was a report of juveniles damaging Halloween displays.
• On Oct. 30 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE there was an attempted break in at a mobile pod storage unit that resulted in property damage.
• On Oct. 30 in the 10900 block of Jefferson Street NE multiple mailboxes were damaged.
Assault
• On Oct. 30 in the 12500 block of Ulysses Street NE a man was arrested for a domestic assault against his wife.
• On Oct. 30 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE there was a domestic assault between roommates.
• On Oct. 30 in the 11800 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault, and another male was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 31 in the 11100 block of Terrace Road NE there was a report of an adult female punching a 10-year-old boy. She was arrested for fifth-degree assault.
• On Nov. 3 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for displaying a handgun during an argument and for second and fifth-degree assault and making threats of violence.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 29 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized.
• On Oct. 29 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult male who was suffering a panic attack apparently caused by edible marijuana was transported to the hospital.
• On Oct. 30 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.
• On Oct. 30 in the 1300 block of 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 31 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and DWI test refusal.
• On Oct. 31 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 1 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a parent reported their daughter was smoking drugs after school.
• On Nov. 2 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE an adult female driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and cited for driving after revocation.
• On Nov. 3 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and was cited for driving after revocation.
• On Nov. 4 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and cited for having no insurance and driving after revocation after being involved in a crash.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 31 in the 0 block of 115th Lane NE a female was found dead in her home.
• On Oct. 31 in the 12400 block of Flanders Court NE a 59-year-old female was found dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 26 in the 5000 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 27 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE an individual was arrested for second-degree burglary, threats of violences and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
• On Oct. 30 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE a third-degree burglary occurred.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 29 in the 10500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 28 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 28 in the 2000 block of 102nd Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 29 in the 11400 block of Silverod Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 29 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 29 in the 1700 block of 123rd Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Oct. 30 in the 10000 block of Larch Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 30 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 30 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 30 in the 10400 block of Jay Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 30 in the 12400 block of Unity Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Oct. 31 in the 10000 block of Cottonwood Street NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 31 in the 1600 block of 113th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 1 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 1 in the 1900 block of 114th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 2 in the 400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 2 in the 400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 2 in the 300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 2 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 3 in the 2600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 1 in the 1400 block of 118th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 30 in the 10900 block of Magnolia Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Oct. 31 in the 11400 block of Foley Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 31 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Nov. 1 at 121st Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 1 at Main Street NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 1 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 29 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Jay Street NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
• On Oct. 30 at Main Street NW and Shenandoah Boulevard NW DWI was reported.
• On Oct. 30 in the 11700 block of Blackfoot Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Nov. 1 in the 10300 block of Foley Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 1 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Nov. 2 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 29 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 31 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue NW vandalism was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 1 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 1 in the 2000 block of Deerwood Lane NE a license plate was stolen.
Assault
• On Nov. 2 in the 4800 block of Viking Boulevard NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
Property damage
• On Nov. 1 in the 100 block of Collen Street NE material dumped in a gas tank caused over $9,000 in damage.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 27 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 28 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On Oct. 28 in the 7100 block of Commerce Circle West a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 29 in the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 29 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 29 in the 6100 block of Trinity Drive NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 29 in the 8000 block of University Avenue NE catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.
• On Oct. 31 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary and property damage.
• On Nov. 1 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a third-degree burglary and misdemeanor property damage occurred.
• On Nov. 2 in the 7300 block of Memory Lane NE a residential burglary occurred. The suspect fled on foot and was not immediately located.
• On Nov. 2 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Oct. 27 in the 300 block of Mississippi Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Oct. 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an individual reported their vehicle’s windows were broken, possibly by a known suspect.
• On Oct. 30 in the 6700 block of Madison Street NE a large fire occurred.
• On Nov. 1 in the 6800 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle was egged.
Assault
• On Oct. 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Oct. 31 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE an individual was stabbed in a second-degree assault. The victim was uncooperative with officers and claimed an assault did not occur, despite their injuries.
• On Nov. 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 29 in the 5000 block of Main Street NE a male driver was pulled over for equipment violations, and officers detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A large amount of marijuana was discovered in the vehicle, and the male driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process. He was also cited for having an expired 21-day temporary vehicle permit and for driving after suspension.
• On Oct. 29 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and cited for speeding.
• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and cited for speeding, improper change of course, expired registration and having no insurance.
• On Oct. 31 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and was cited for failure to have a rear lamp.
• On Oct. 31 in the 6800 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal and was cited for driving after revocation and failure to maintain a single lane.
• On Nov. 1 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a disorderly adult male was cited for misdemeanor minor consumption.
• On Nov. 2 in the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE a male was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 27 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE an individual made terroristic threats. A school resource officer was informed of the threats.
• On Nov. 1 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a Fridley officer attempted to pull over a Jeep that did not have a matching license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Jeep, the vehicle fled. The female driver was later identified and now has a felony warrant for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
• On Nov. 2 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a fire occurred that was caused accidentally by a juvenile male.
• On Nov. 2 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Island Park Drive NE a fire occurred.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 31 in the 13300 block of Radisson Road NE a motorcycle was stolen.
• On Nov. 1 in the 14000 block of Lincoln Street NE a purse was stolen.
• On Nov. 1 in the 1900 block of 168th Avenue NE a PlayStation and jewelry were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Nov. 3 in the 15400 block of Highway 65 NE a motorcycle was stolen.
Assault
• On Oct. 31 in the 3300 block of 167th Lane NE a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 31 in the 13700 block of Aberdeen Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
OAK GROVE
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 30 at 225th Avenue and Rum River Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 19 in the 8400 block of 158th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 21 in the 7900 block of 173rd Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 21 in the 8000 block of Highway 10 NW a vehicle was stolen from a dealership.
• On Oct. 21 in the 16300 block of Azurite Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On Oct. 15 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 19 a criminal sexual conduct incident from about a year ago was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 16 in the 14700 block of Jackal Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 17 in the 5650 block of Sunwood Drive NW a driver was arrested for DWI refusal.
• On Oct. 18 in the 14100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Oct. 15 at Ramsey Boulevard NW and Rum River a city sign was damaged.
• On Oct. 16 in the 6900 block of 139th Lane NW a vehicle was keyed overnight.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 2 in the 4000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 29 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 29 in the 4300 block of 236th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 30 in the 23100 block of El Dorado Street NW a window was broken.
• On Nov. 1 in the 4400 block of 236th Avenue NW vandalism was reported.
• On Nov. 2 in the 4400 block of 236th Avenue NW property was damaged.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 29 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 30 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 1 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Nov. 1 in the 7700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Nov. 3 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 29 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 3 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 30 in the 600 block of Rosedale Road NE an assault occurred.
• On Nov. 2 in the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 29 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE drugs were seized.
• On Nov. 3 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE drugs were seized.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 3 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual died.
The Anoka Police Department did not submit reports in time for publication this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.