ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 25 in the 16300 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW tools were stolen from an unlocked trailer.
• On Sept. 25 in the 15900 block of Yellow Pine Street NW a scam threatening blackmail was reported.
• On Sept. 26 in the 4600 block of 160 Lane NW an online fraud resulted in the loss of $1,250.
• On Oct. 1 in the 3500 block of 176 Avenue NW a woman received a scam text threatening to assassinate her if she didn’t pay $2,000.
• On Oct. 1 in the 1100 block of 155 Avenue NW a scam text claiming the recipient had a warrant was reported.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 18 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a wallet was stolen after being left at a register.
• On Sept. 18 in the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft from a construction site and criminal property damage.
• On Sept. 18 in the 11800 block of Monroe Circle NE a woman reported her daughter stole her vehicle.
• On Sept. 18 in the 12200 block of Davenport Street NE a political sign was stolen.
• On Sept. 18 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 18 in the 400 block of 87th Lane NE there was a first-degree burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 18 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE there was an armed robbery.
• On Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of Cloud Drive NE political signs were stolen.
• On Sept. 20 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a stolen motorcycle was recovered and a male arrested.
• On Sept. 21 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE a male fled police officers on foot after he was observed stealing items. The male suspect was taken into custody, arrested and cited for fleeing on foot. He gave the property back to the owner.
• On Sept. 21 in the 10700 block of University Avenue NE a front license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
• On Sept. 22 in the 10100 block of Davenport Street NE there was a theft that caused a civil dispute.
• On Sept. 22 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE prescription medications were stolen from a residence.
• On Sept. 22 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE an individual stole packages from a business.
• On Sept. 23 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 23 in the 400 block of 87th Lane NE a pursuit of a stolen vehicle was attempted.
• On Sept. 24 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 18 in the 2000 block of 119th Avenue NE a vehicle was egged.
• On Sept. 18 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE an individual was involved in criminal property damage and tampering with a vehicle.
• On Sept. 18 in the 700 block of 113th Circle NE a windshield was damaged.
• On Sept. 19 in the 11400 block of Fifth Place NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 21 in the 13100 block of Jenkins Street NE a yard sign was damaged.
• On Sept. 22 in the 4200 block of Ball Road NE a mailbox was damaged.
• On Sept. 22 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 129th Avenue NE a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 22 in the 12700 block of Aberdeen Street NE two glass windows were damaged by thrown rocks.
• On Sept. 24 in the 8800 block of Van Buren Street NE an individual was cited for property damage.
Assault
• On Sept. 18 in the 1200 block of 108th Avenue NE a male was involved in a domestic assault and fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Sept. 19 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE there was a fight.
• On Sept. 20 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was an assault during an attempted theft at a store.
• On Sept. 20 in the 3200 block of 90th Drive NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault and interference with a 911 call.
• On Sept. 20 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a fight occurred at a business. Individuals were trespassed while one individual was arrested for a fifth-degree assault and placed on a medical hold.
• On Sept. 22 in the 1600 block of 113th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of an assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 18 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and possession of drugs.
• On Sept. 18 in the 10800 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 19 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for a second-degree DWI, drug possession, for having outstanding warrants and for providing false information to police officers.
• On Sept. 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 20 in the 13100 block of Quail Creek Drive NE an adult female was transported to the hospital after having a bad reaction to marijuana.
• On Sept. 22 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE two individuals were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Sept. 22 in the 11800 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, having an outstanding warrant and being a criminal in possession of a prohibited firearm.
• On Sept. 22 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, having an outstanding warrant and having an uninsured vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 18 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE there was a report of a group of males yelling racial slurs.
• On Sept. 18 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE an employee received an unsolicited photo of a penis from a client.
• On Sept. 19 in the 1200 block of 104th Lane NE a male displayed a BB gun during a verbal argument.
• On Sept. 20 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult male motorcyclist fled an attempted traffic stop, but was later apprehended in Fridley.
• On Sept. 20 in the 11000 block of Fourth Street NE a male was found dead.
• On Sept. 23 in the 100 block of 105th Avenue NE officers and EMTs attempted life-saving measures on a man who was not breathing, but the man was pronounced dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 22 in the 4200 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 22 in the 5000 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 22 in the 4600 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 23 in the 3700 block of Third Street NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 24 in the 4800 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 27 in the 4400 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 27 in the 4300 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 27 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 25 at the intersection of 45th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE an individual was arrested for DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 24 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 24 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 24 in the 1300 block of 118th Avenue NW two thefts from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 25 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 25 in the 9500 block of Foley Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 25 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 26 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 26 in the 12400 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a business was burgled.
• On Sept. 26 in the 1600 block of 111th Avenue NW a motor vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 26 in the 12400 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a business was burgled.
• On Sept. 26 in the 10400 block of Eagle Street NW a robbery occurred.
• On Sept. 26 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a business was burgled.
• On Sept. 26 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 26 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW two thefts from vehicles occurred.
• On Sept. 27 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 27 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 28 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 28 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 28 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 29 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Sept. 24 in the 1000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW city property was damaged.
• On Sept. 25 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 27 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 27 in the 1000 block of 124th Circle NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 30 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Sept. 26 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Sept. 29 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
DWI
• On Sept. 24 near the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard NW and Riverdale Boulevard NW a third-degree DWI arrest occurred.
• On Sept. 25 near the intersection of Main Street NW and Avocet Street NW a third-degree DWI was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 24 near the intersection of Main Street NW and River Rapids Drive NW a personal injury crash occurred.
• On Sept. 24 in the 00 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW counterfeiting was reported.
• On Sept. 29 near the intersection of Northdale Boulevard NW and Raven Street NW a personal injury crash occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 27 in the 20700 block of Eveleth Street NE two juvenile girls stole a political flag from a yard.
• On Sept. 30 in the 1100 block of 242 Way NE a trailer and jacks were stolen from a job site.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 25 in the 1200 block of Pinewood Drive NE a Social Security scam was reported.
• On Sept. 27 in the 14600 block of Highway 65 NE a work truck was stolen by two juveniles.
• On Sept. 29 in the 17000 block of Xylite Street NE a political sign was stolen from a front yard.
• On Sept. 29 in the 900 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a barn door was kicked in and a utility trailer was stolen.
• On Sept. 29 near the intersection of 141 Lane and Goodhue Street NE multiple unlocked cars were riffled through.
• On Oct. 1 in the 3300 block of Interlachen Drive NE an iPad was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 27 in the 14300 block of Xebec Street NE a porta-potty was tipped at a park.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 23 at the intersection of Fifth Street NE and Mississippi Street NE a tool bag and tools were stolen.
• On Sept. 24 in the 5800 block of Matterhorn Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 24 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE several tools were stolen from a locker.
• On Sept. 25 in the 7700 block of Main Street NE an abandoned, stolen trailer was recovered. It was damaged.
• On Sept. 25 in the 6000 block of Fourth Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Sept. 25 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 25 in the 5700 block of Washington Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 25 in the 7400 block of Concerto Curve NE a campaign sign was stolen.
• On Sept. 26 in the 900 block of Overton Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 26 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 27 in the 600 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 27 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.
• On Sept. 27 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 27 in the 1300 block of Skywood Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was cited for a theft from a business.
• On Sept. 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for stealing a kitchen mixer from a business, for providing a false name to police officers and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 29 in the 0 block of 77th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 29 in the 6300 block of Van Buren Street NE four males pointed a gun at another male and stole his vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Sept. 24 in the 200 block of Longfellow Street NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 26 at the intersection of 48th Avenue NE and Third Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Sept. 26 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Sept. 24 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was involved in a domestic assault and then fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Sept. 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On Sept. 25 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and Brookview Drive NE an assault occurred,
• On Sept. 25 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a stabbing victim was transported to the hospital. They were stabbed in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department was informed of the stabbing.
• On Sept. 27 in the 5500 block of Meister Road NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Sept. 29 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for punching another man and stealing his money.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 24 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a cleaning crew found drugs in a men’s bathroom.
• On Sept. 24 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 77th Way NE a driver who was involved in a crash that resulted in injuries was arrested for first-degree DWI, driving after cancellation, careless and reckless driving, failing to stop for a crash, having an open bottle and fleeing the scene.
• On Sept. 26 at the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 26 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 26 in the 4500 block of Main Street NE a female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal after she was pulled over for speeding.
• On Sept. 27 in the 7300 block of baker Street NE a female driver was arrested for DWI, test refusal, fourth-degree assault of an officer, first-degree criminal property damage, gross misdemeanor obstruction with force and disorderly conduct.
• On Sept. 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 23 in the 8200 block of Ashton Avenue NE a male was hit and killed by a train.
• On Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE an individual was reported as missing.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 27 in the 7400 block of 181 Avenue NW a scammer identifying themselves as Anoka County Attorney’s Office demanded $7,500 from a victim.
• On Sept. 27 in the 6600 block of 191 Avenue NW political signs were stolen from a property.
• On Sept. 29 in the 18000 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW political signs were stolen from a yard.
• On Oct. 1 in the 6800 block of 225 Avenue NW an ATV without a title was sold on Facebook.
Assault
• On Sept. 26 in the 21800 block of Norris Lake Road NW an assault was reported and the suspect was arrested in Elk River.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 25 in the 20300 block of Arrowhead Street NW property was damaged by a vehicle doing doughnuts in a parking lot.
• On Sept. 29 in the 10000 block of Blackfoot Street NW a kidnapping scam call was reported.
Property damage
• On Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of 191st Avenue NW a yard sign was vandalized.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 11 in the 15300 block of Tungsten Street NW a fraud was reported.
• On Sept. 13 in the 7900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 14 in the 6000 block of 143rd Lane NW a man was swindled out of $3,697.
• On Sept. 14 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW a woman reported her ex-husband was using her bank fraudulently.
• On Sept. 14 near the intersection of St. Francis Boulevard NW and Bunker Lake Boulevard a money clip was stolen from a truck while it was parked.
• On Sept. 15 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 15 in the 15100 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a Trump sign was stolen.
• On Sept.16 in the 6800 block of 170th Trail NW a Trump sign was stolen from a yard overnight.
• On Sept. 16 in the 15600 block of Yakima Street NW a Biden sign was stolen from a yard overnight.
• On Sept. 17 in the 6800 block of 152nd Avenue NW a man reported a fraud call masquerading as his grandson in jail.
Assault
• On Sept. 12 in the 7000 block of 147th Circle NW a woman was arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault charges and placed on an emergency medical hold.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 13 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a counterfeit $50 bill was passed at Coborn’s.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 29 in the 4400 block of 236th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On Sept. 26 in the 23300 of Mohican Street NW a man damaged a window and fled.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 26 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 29 in the 7900 block of Spring Lake Park Road NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 29 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE cigarettes were stolen.
• On Sept. 30 in the 8400 block of Terrace Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 1 in the 1500 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft that resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On Sept. 28 in the 400 block of 81st Avenue NE city property was damaged.
• On Sept. 29 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 1 at the intersection of 79th Avenue NE and Monroe Street NE an individual was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for driving after revocation.
Anoka did not submit police reports due to technical difficulties.
