ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 28 in the 4900 block of 170th Lane NW attempted burglary was reported.
• On Sept. 24 in the 16100 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a bag was stolen out of a vehicle.
• On Sept. 26 in the 3200 block of 176th Lane NW license plates were stolen off a vehicle.
• On Sept. 28 in the 4800 block of 170th Avenue NW a garage door opener, purse and keys were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 24 in the 13500 block of Poppy Street NW a porta-potty was tipped over.
• On Sept. 28 in the 2200 block of 151st Lane NW a mailbox was damaged by a baseball bat.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 20 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a package was stolen.
• On Sept. 20 in the 2100 block of Hoffman Way a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 21 in the 3400 block of Bailey Lane mail was stolen.
• On Sept. 21 in the 300 block of Harrison Street theft was reported.
• On Sept. 23 in the 800 block of East River Road a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 23 in the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue theft was reported.
• On Sept. 23 in the 2700 block of Pine Ridge Drive residential burglary was reported.
• On Sept. 24 in the 2700 block of Ferry Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 25 in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
• On Sept. 25 in the 1900 block of Branch Avenue a bicycle was stolen.
Assault
• On Sept. 21 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Sept. 22 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Sept. 25 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue terroristic threats were made.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 20 in the 200 block of Madison Street a man was arrested for drug paraphernalia.
• On Sept. 22 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a juvenile was found in possession of marijuana.
• On Sept. 22 in the 800 block of West Main Street a juvenile was arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On Sept. 23 at Highway 169 and Dayton Road a driver was arrested for drug possession.
Property damage
• On Sept. 20 at East Main Street and Second Avenue property was damaged.
• On Sept. 25 in the 2500 block of Fifth Avenue property was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 24 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 24 in the 13000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business where a vehicle was used to force entry resulting in property damage. A camera captured a male entering the business.
• On Sept. 24 in the 200 block of Oak Park Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 24 in the 2600 block of 103rd Court NE a vehicle was stolen from an open residential garage.
• On Sept. 25 in the 3700 block of 95th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 25 in the 3300 block of 90th Drive NE patio chairs were stolen.
• On Sept. 25 in the 900 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business where forced entry was made resulting in property damage.
• On Sept. 26 in the 9100 block of Petersburg Street NE a robbery occurred.
• On Sept. 26 in the 900 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business where forced entry was made.
• On Sept. 26 in the 1500 block of 126th Avenue NE a coin purse containing a small amount of currency was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 26 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 27 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE a shoplifter was arrested for a theft, fleeing officers on foot and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 27 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult male shoplifter was arrested for theft and for use of force.
• On Sept. 27 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE a stolen moped was recovered during a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for a difference vehicle theft case.
• On Sept. 28 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a gray 2014 Ford F150 was stolen when the keys were left inside of the vehicle.
• On Sept. 28 in the 9200 block of Baltimore Street NE a dealer’s license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 29 in the 900 block of 94th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 30 in the 9500 block of Able Street NE there was a report of a male rummaging through a vehicle parked in a residential garage. The owner did not wish to pursue burglary charges.
Property damage
• On Sept. 25 in the 1800 block of 101st Avenue NE city property was damaged.
• On Sept. 26 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was a single vehicle crash in a parking lot that resulted in a minor injury.
• On Sept. 27 at 150 Northtown Drive NE an unidentified adult male at the Northtown Transit Center caused criminal property damage and fifth-degree fear of assault after kicking and damaging an individual’s vehicle.
• On Sept. 28 in the 11900 block of Woodland Parkway NE there was a structure fire. No injuries occurred.
• On Sept. 29 in the 1600 block of 109th Lane NE a harassment restraining order was violated when a victim’s tire was reported to have been slashed.
• On Sept. 29 in the 1300 block of 95th Lane NE there was a report of a vehicle’s windshield being broken out.
• On Sept. 29 in the 10700 block of Buchanan Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Sept. 29 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE there was a report of a vehicle being keyed.
• On Sept. 30 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and Lexington Avenue NE there was a vehicle fire.
Assault
• On Sept. 26 in the 3600 block of 91st Lane NE a malicious punishment of a child incident is being investigated.
• On Sept. 27 in the 1300 block of 123rd Court NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.
• On Sept. 27 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and 85th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested during a welfare check for fifth-degree assault and gross misdemeanor obstruction with force.
• On Sept. 28 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a report of an adult male who waited at a woman’s residence after stalking her. A domestic assault then occurred and the male also interfered with a 911 call.
• On Sept. 28 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE a welfare check was done on a naked man involved in a fight with another man. Neither man was charged.
• On Sept. 29 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a juvenile male was charged with assault.
• On Sept. 29 in the 10700 block of Lincoln Street NE an unknown male damaged a vehicle.
• On Sept. 30 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a report of a domestic assault and theft.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 25 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a juvenile male was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Sept. 26 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and cited for driving after revocation.
• On Sept. 26 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Sept. 26 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE there was a report of a male slumped over in a vehicle. The male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 26 at the intersection of 129th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 26 in the 1500 block of 129th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 24 in the 1600 block of 132nd Lane NE an adult male was pronounced dead after a medical call. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Sept. 25 in the 11700 block of Jefferson Street NE there was a report of an elderly female who had fallen down the stairs. When officers and EMTs arrived, the woman was declared dead.
• On Sept. 26 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual, who was unconscious in a vehicle, was arrested during a welfare check for a firearm violation after a firearm was recovered.
• On Sept. 28 in the 3300 block of 90th Drive NE an individual died of suspected natural causes.
• On Sept. 30 in the 9400 block of Able Street NE a suspicious male was arrested for tampering with vehicles, fleeing officers on foot, obstruction of the legal process and use of force.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 21 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a misdemeanor theft.
• On Sept. 21 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 22 in the 4600 block of Monroe Street NE in Hilltop a handgun was stolen.
• On Sept. 22 in the 2100 block of Fairway Drive NE there was a burglary in a garage.
• On Sept. 22 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Sept. 22 at 3700 Huset Parkway NE several storage units at the Legends of Columbia Heights were burglarized.
• On Sept. 22 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 23 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE three cigarette cartons were stolen.
• On Sept. 23 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 24 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 25 in the 3900 block of Arthur Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Sept. 25 in the 4400 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 26 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Sept. 26 at the intersection of 50th Avenue NE and Jackson Street NE property damage occurred.
• On Sept. 26 in the 1100 block of 44th Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 24 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a Minneapolis male driver was arrested for a DWI.
• On Sept. 27 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a Spring Lake Park male driver was arrested for a DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 23 in the 13100 block of Bittersweet Street NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 23 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a suspect attempted to steal a vehicle.
• On Sept. 23 in the 400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 23 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 26 in the 1700 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 26 in the 400 block of 111th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 27 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 27 in the 940 block of Springbrook Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 28 in the 12400 block of Sycamore Street NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 28 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 28 in the 3900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 29 in the 11800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 29 in the 1200 block of 107th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Sept. 27 in the 11500 block of Ilex Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 29 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 23 at 133rd Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 24 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 26 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW drugs were reported.
• On Sept. 26 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 28 in the 11700 block of Marigold Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 28 at Crooked Lake Boulevard NW and 115th Avenue NW drug paraphernalia was found.
• On Sept. 29 in the 1300 block of 119th Lane NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
Property damage
• On Sept. 23 in the 10 block of 97th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 23 in the 1700 block of 129th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 24 in the 100 block of 105th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 25 in the 9300 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 26 in the 11600 block of Gladiola Street NW arson was reported.
• On Sept. 27 in the 3900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 29 at 119th Avenue NW and Xeon Boulevard NW city property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 27 in the 23700 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 22 in the 5600 block of Arthur Street NE a Honda Ridgeline vehicle was stolen after it was left parked in the street while running.
• On Sept. 22 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of Monroe Street NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 23 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE tools were stolen from a truck.
• On Sept. 23 in the 7400 block of Lakeside Road NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 24 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a robbery where a male came into a store and demanded money. The store’s employee refused to cooperate with the male suspect, who fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Sept. 24 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE an unknown suspect stole $200 worth of cigarettes.
• On Sept. 25 in the 00 block of 43rd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Sept. 25 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was an attempted carjacking where three suspected fled after failing with the attempt. One of the suspects was immediately arrested and the others are outstanding.
• On Sept. 26 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 26 in the 6800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 27 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of a burglary in process. One suspect was arrested and transported to the Anoka County Jail while the other suspect was transported to East Central Regional Juvenile Center.
• On Sept. 27 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a woman reported an unknown male broke into her apartment in the early morning hours and stole her cellphone.
• On Sept. 27 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 27 in the 5700 block of Seventh Street NE there was a report through a Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center report a male was stealing from his roommate who is a vulnerable adult male.
• On Sept. 27 in the 300 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE there was a report of a theft through a Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center report.
• On Sept. 27 in the 5800 block of 2H Street NE miscellaneous items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 27 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Ventura Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 28 in the 1200 block of 73rd Avenue NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 28 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE an officer assisted with a domestic escort of a woman. The male party was shown a court order saying he was not allowed to be at the apartment. Upon entry into the apartment, the woman reported the male had stolen several of her items before leaving.
Property damage
• On Sept. 22 in the 200 block of 53rd Avenue NE a woman reported her vehicle was vandalized where the suspect(s) kicked in the back bumper of the vehicle and slashed two of the tires.
• On Sept. 23 at the intersection of 77th Way NE and East River Road NE officers responded to a report of a fire caused by a downed power line. The Fridley Fire Department and the electrical company responded to the scene to assist with the fire.
• On Sept. 24 in the 6800 block of Oakley Street NE property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 24 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE there was a crash where an individual was transported to a hospital for injures sustained in the crash.
• On Sept. 24 in the 5000 block of Topper Lane NE property damage was reported. The reporting individual did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
• On Sept. 26 in the 100 block of 53rd Avenue NE a car window was broken in overnight.
• On Sept. 26 in the 500 block of Cheri Lane NE graffiti on a wall was reported.
• On Sept. 27 in the 6200 block of Fifth Street NE a passenger side window on a vehicle was damaged.
• On Sept. 27 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Sept. 27 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Medtronic Parkway NE Fridley officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-car crash where a driver, Alex Wayne Tuerk, of Spooner, Wisconsin, was driving his Acura at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 65. As Tuerk was approaching Medtronic Parkway NE, he crossed the northbound lanes and hit a semaphore in the northeast corner of the intersection. The Acura was cut in half and hit a Mitsubishi that was sitting at the red light to go southbound on Highway 65 from Medtronic Parkway NE. Tuerk was transported to North Memorial Hospital, in Robbinsdale. He died the next morning, Sept. 28. The driver of the Mitsubishi, Abdirahman Abdirizak Liban, 25, of Minneapolis, was transported Hennepin HealthCare, in Minneapolis, for non-life-threatening injuries.
• On Sept. 28 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a property damage accident with a garage door. No one was cited or arrested.
Assault
• On Sept. 22 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE there was a phone call report about an assault that occurred at a school. The report was passed on to the school’s resource officer.
• On Sept. 23 at 550 Osborne Road NE nurses at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus reported they were assaulted by an individual.
• On Sept. 24 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE following a fifth-degree assault the female suspect was ordered to stop and talk to officers, but she proceeded to get in her vehicle and flee. A pursuit was not initiated, but an alert was issued for her arrest. The victim gave a statement to officers.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 24 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and was taken to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus for a blood draw. The driver was also arrested for obstruction with force and for having an outstanding warrant and was cited for having expired registration.
• On Sept. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report of an unconscious male. Upon officers’ arrival, the male was found alert and talking. The male had two outstanding warrants from two counties. The male was transported to a hospital for possible inhalation of methamphetamine.
• On Sept. 26 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a woman reported she received two threatening phone calls from her ex-boyfriend. She told officers she did not wish to pursue charges. Information on how to obtain an order for protection was given to the woman.
• On Sept. 27 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and was cited for having no proof of insurance.
• On Sept. 27 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE officers performed life-saving measures on a male who was experiencing an overdose. The male was transported to a hospital by Allina EMS.
• On Sept. 28 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Main Street NE officers seized a large amount of marijuana from a driver during a traffic stop who was driving after his license had been suspended. The driver was stopped after failing to use his vehicle’s a turn signal.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 28 in the 3700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle fled from officers who attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 27 in the 1300 block of 133rd Lane NE a door was kicked in but nothing was stolen.
• On Sept. 24 in the 16400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a diaper bag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a parking lot.
• On Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of 178th Avenue NE jewelry was stolen during a house showing.
• On Sept. 25 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a suspect took a vehicle for a test drive and never came back.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 27 in the 13700 block of Johnson Street NE a woman was arrested for drug possession.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 25 in the 19700 block of Iguana Street NW a trailer was stolen from a business.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 28 in the 400 block of Sims Road NW a backpack and a prescription were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 27 in the 19900 block of Nightingale Street NW vandalism was reported.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 17 in the 7400 block of 175th Avenue NW armed robbery was reported.
Assault
• On Sept. 19 in the 15400 block of Iodine Street NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 17 at Highway 10 NW and Alpine Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 19 in the 14200 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On Sept. 22 in the 23500 block of Degardner Circle NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Sept. 23 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a juvenile disseminated private photos of another juvenile.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 25 at Bridge Street NW and Poppy Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 25 in the 700 block of 229th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 17 in the 7900 block of McKinley Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Sept. 17 in the 500 block of 80th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 18 in the 800 block of Manor Drive NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 19 in the 600 block of 82nd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 20 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 20 in the 8000 block of Spring Lake Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 20 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a robbery occurred.
• On Sept. 21 in the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE a backpack was stolen.
• On Sept. 22 in the 800 block of 84th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 22 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a burglary that resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On Sept. 18 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a vehicle fire.
Assault
• On Sept. 17 in the 7700 block of Tyler Street NE an assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 23 in the 8400 block of Lakewood Drive NE drug paraphernalia was found.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 18 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of an individual making terroristic threats.
• On Sept. 20 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a middle aged female was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
