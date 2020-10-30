ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 20 in the 3400 block of 141st Lane NW a bike and tools were stolen from a garage.

• On Oct. 17 in the 1600 block of 148th Avenue NW a sign was stolen.

• On Oct. 19 in the 3000 block of 162nd Lane NW a trailer and tools were stolen from a business.

• On Oct. 19 in the 2900 block of 142nd Lane NW multiple political signs in the area were stolen.

• On Oct. 20 in the 1700 block of 156th Lane NW a Facebook scam resulted in the loss of $28,000.

• On Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of 135th Avenue NW tools and copper fittings were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 21 in the 1700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW three donation boxes were stolen from a business.

Property damage

• On Oct. 16 in the 1300 block of 139 Avenue NW a home was toilet papered.

• On Oct. 18 in the 13800 block of Osage Street NW vehicles were egged overnight.

• On Oct. 21 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW a Connex box at a school was spray painted.

Assault

• On Oct. 20 in the 2000 block of 134th Avenue NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

• On Oct. 22 in the 2600 block of 138th Avenue NW a man was arrested after a domestic incident.

DWI

• On Oct. 16 in the 15900 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a motorist was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a blood alcohol content of .174.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 12 in the 3500 block of Thurston Avenue NW a theft was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 3700 block of Thurston Avenue a catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle.

• On Oct. 13 in the 1900 block of Ferry Street a burglary was reported.

• On Oct. 15 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a theft was reported, but the reporting party did not believe the officer was real.

• On Oct. 16 in the 2700 block of Fairoak Avenue a fuel injector and turbos were reported stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 16 in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane a jacket and keys were stolen.

• On Oct. 18 in the 600 block of East Main Street a theft from a vehicle occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 14 in the 800 block of Charlotte Drive vandalism was reported.

• On Oct. 15 near the intersection of Highway 10 and Ferry Street rocks were thrown at a vehicle.

Assault

• On Oct. 16 in the 2900 block of Ninth Avenue a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

DWI

• On Oct. 14 in the 500 block of Taylor Street NW a driver was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.

BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 19 in the 23500 block of Kumquat Street NW a Social Security scam was reported.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 16 in the 4500 block of Ball Road NE a vehicle was stolen from a store.

• On Oct. 16 in the 1400 block of 85th Avenue NE catalytic converters were stolen.

• On Oct. 17 in the 8800 block of Lincoln Street NE Blaine police officers assisted the New Hope Police Department in locating a stolen vehicle.

• On Oct. 17 in the 11800 block of Monroe Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft of a catalytic converter.

• On Oct. 17 in the 2700 block of Fox Ridge NE there was a theft from a vehicle. The incident is believed to be related to a nearby burglary.

• On Oct. 18 in the 10400 block of University Avenue NE a business reported receiving a counterfeit currency.

• On Oct. 18 in the 12000 block of Duke Drive NE a yard sign was stolen.

• On Oct. 18 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Oct. 19 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On Oct. 21 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a male was arrested for stealing a truck hitch.

• On Oct. 21 in the 10500 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 22 in the 400 block of 122nd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

Property damage

• On Oct. 19 in the 2700 block of 93rd Avenue NE there was a structure fire in a detached garage.

• On Oct. 19 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a car door was damaged by a cart.

• On Oct. 20 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a male was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

• On Oct. 20 in the 9900 block of Jackson Street NE a truck fire occurred in a residential driveway.

• On Oct. 20 in the 1900 block of 129th Avenue NE cable box was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it.

• On Oct. 20 at the intersection of Lakes Parkway NE and Vermilion Street NE a street light was damaged when a vehicle struck it.

• On Oct. 21 in the 10500 block of Alamo Street NE there was a fire in a residence.

• On Oct. 22 in the 9400 block of Van Buren Street NE a trailer was damaged.

• On Oct. 22 in the 8900 block of West 35W Service Drive NE two males were found tampering with vehicles.

Assault

• On Oct. 16 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for felony domestic assault.

• On Oct. 17 in the 900 block of Paul Parkway NE an intoxicated male was arrested for fourth-degree assault of an officer and fifth-degree assault of a paramedic and was placed on a mental health hold.

• On Oct. 17 in the 3200 block of 91st Lane NE there was a fifth-degree assault between neighbors during a fight.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 16 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a male, who was stopped for attempting to shoplift, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On Oct. 16 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.

• On Oct. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a DWI and a concealed carry violation.

• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and child endangerment when an infant was found to be in the vehicle.

• On Oct. 19 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a shoplifter was arrested for theft, drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Interstate 35W NE Blaine police officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a male driver who was arrested for a DWI.

• On Oct. 20 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On Oct. 22 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual overdosed on alcohol and meth. The individual was stabilized and transported to a hospital.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 14 in the 600 block of 47 1/2 Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 14 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Oct. 15 in the 4000 block of Cleveland Street NE there was a report of a tree trimming male swindling customers. There were two other similar reports.

• On Oct. 16 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 16 in the 4300 block of Fourth Street NE a package was stolen.

• On Oct. 18 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 18 in the 300 block of Naegele Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Oct. 14 in the 1400 block of Pierce Terrace NE a vehicle was tampered with.

• On Oct. 17 in the 1800 block of 49th Avenue NE there was a report of criminal property damage and transaction fraud.

• On Oct. 18 in the 3800 block of Labelle Street NE a vehicle was tampered with.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 18 at the intersection of 47th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a Columbia Heights female was arrested for a DWI after being involved in a crash.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 15 in the 1100 block of 101st Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 15 in the 8900 block of Sycamore Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 15 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 15 in the 10400 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 16 in the 600 block of 106th Lane NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 16 in the 350 block of River Rapids Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 17 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 17 in the 8500 block of East River Road NW a burglary occurred.

• On Oct. 17 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 17 in the 2000 block of 108th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Oct. 17 in the 1900 block of 107th Lane NW a burglary and vehicle theft occurred.

• On Oct. 17 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 17 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 18 in the 9700 block of Juniper Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 18 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 18 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 18 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 18 in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 15 in the 2800 block of 113th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Oct. 15 in the 10300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Oct. 17 in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

• On Oct. 19 in the 12400 block of Sycamore Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Oct. 19 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

• On Oct. 20 near the intersection of 113th Avenue NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW an aggravated assault occurred.

DWI

• On Oct. 18 near the intersection of Foley Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 19 in the 1700 block of 123rd Lane NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 15 in the 10300 block of Woodcrest Drive NW an arson occurred.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 20 in the 21700 block of Tyler Street NE a stolen vehicle and trailer were found on fire.

• On Oct. 22 in the 4800 block of Viking Boulevard NE tools were stolen from a job site.

DWI

• On Oct. 17 in the 23300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .251 blood alcohol content.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 16 in the 16300 block of Highway 65 a trailer was stolen.

• On Oct. 17 in the 1300 block of 133rd Lane NE a political sign was stolen.

• On Oct. 19 in the 13900 block of Terrace Road NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Oct. 19 in the 16000 block of University Avenue NE a Craigslist scam was stolen.

• On Oct. 21 in the 13600 block of Highway 65 NE a generator was stolen from a temporary merchandise stand.

Property damage

• On Oct. 16 in the 15400 block of Highway 65 NE a mailbox was vandalized.

• On Oct. 21 in the 1200 block of Pinewood Drive NE two windows were damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Meadow Lane NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

DWI

• On Oct. 19 near the intersection of Jefferson and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .2 blood alcohol content.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 14 in the 100 block of Hartman Circle NE multiple vehicles were broken into overnight causing property damage.

• On Oct. 14 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for robbing a bank.

• On Oct. 14 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE gasoline was siphoned from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 14 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Oct. 14 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Oct. 14 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.

• On Oct. 14 in the 200 block of Commerce Circle South a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 14 in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive NE there were thefts from two vehicles.

• On Oct. 15 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE in Spring Lake Park Fridley police officers located a stolen vehicle that fled Blaine police officers. A male was arrested after a short foot chase and was transported to the Anoka County Jail by Blaine police.

• On Oct. 15 in the 600 block of Jainsville Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was located outside a known drug house. Narcotics and other suspicious property were located inside the vehicle.

• On Oct. 15 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a lost debit card was used at Fridley business.

• On Oct. 15 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen by a male while it was left running at a gas station. It was recovered shortly thereafter in a nearby city.

• On Oct. 15 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 15 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a female was involved in a theft and trespassed from the area.

• On Oct. 15 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a dealer’s plate was stolen off a parked vehicle.

• On Oct. 15 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a local business reported it had accepted a forged check.

• On Oct. 15 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a package was stolen from the front lobby of an apartment complex.

• On Oct. 16 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 17 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Oct. 17 in the 4700 block of 2H Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 17 in the 5100 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 18 in the 100 block of 61st Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male who was involved in a theft was trespassed from the location.

• On Oct. 18 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 18 in the 5400 block of Altura Road NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 18 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 18 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a woman’s wallet was stolen from Fridley and used in Roseville the following day.

• On Oct. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 19 in the 900 block of Osborne Road NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business, felony property damage, felony theft and misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Oct. 14 in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive NE windows were broken out of two separate vehicles.

• On Oct. 14 in the 6100 block of Woody Lane NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 14 in the 1500 block of 75th Avenue NE a mailbox was damaged.

• On Oct. 16 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 17 in the 6900 block of Hickory Drive NE there was a chimney fire.

• On Oct. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged during a road rage incident.

• On Oct. 17 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an individual attempted to steal a vehicle’s tires resulting in property damage.

• On Oct. 17 in the 5800 block of Fourth Street NE an individual tampered with several vehicles.

• On Oct. 17 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for breaking the glass door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

• On Oct. 17 in the 200 block of 57th Place NE a vehicle was tampered with.

• On Oct. 18 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 18 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 20 in the 5800 block of Hackmann Avenue NE an individual tampered with multiple vehicles.

• On Oct. 20 in the 6100 block of Woody Lane NE a mailbox was struck by a vehicle.

• On Oct. 20 in the 7300 block of Evert Court NE there was a powerline fire.

• On Oct. 20 in the 200 block of Liberty Street NE there was a powerline fire.

• On Oct. 20 in the 5100 block of Horizon Drive NE a vehicle was damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 14 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Charles Street NE a male is suspected of third-degree assault of another male who was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

• On Oct. 17 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a male was arrested for a first-degree burglary, domestic assault, violation of a no contact order, violation of a trespass notice and for providing false information to police officers.

• On Oct. 18 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a woman with a knife yelling at a man she was believed to have assaulted. The victim or suspect could not be located by police officers.

• On Oct. 19 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a male and female were involved in an assault. The victim did not wish to press charges and the male and female were transported home.

• On Oct. 19 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for criminal sexual conduct and transported to a hospital for self-inflicted injuries before being transported to the Anoka County Jail. The victim was also transported to a hospital.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 16 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 18 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and for driving after revocation.

• On Oct. 18 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE an adult male was arrested for DWI and criminal vehicular operation after he was involved in a crash.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 15 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a possibly abducted 18-year-old female who was seen getting into a vehicle. The woman was reported as missing and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was notified. She was safely located the following day.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 22 in the 18700 block of Cleary Road NW a man attempted to pay for an iPhone with counterfeit money.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 19 in the 3200 block of 208th Lane NW an Amazon package was reported stolen.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 19 in the 3600 block of Bridge Street NW a burglary was reported.

DWI

• On Oct. 18 in the 2100 block of 243rd Avenue NW a man was arrested on first-degree DWI charges after colliding with a light pole and using his truck to push a dumpster into a swamp.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 14 near the intersection of St. Francis Boulevard NW and 227th Avenue NW a personal injury crash occurred.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 16 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 18 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business.

• On Oct. 22 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 22 in the 7800 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 19 in the 12200 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 18 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a vehicle fled police officers during an attempted traffic stop.

• On Oct. 18 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was found to be harassing another individual and provided a false report of a crime.

Ramsey did not submit police reports for this week.

