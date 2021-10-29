ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 15 in the 15400 block of Potawatomi Street NW mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On Oct. 17 in the 2900 block of 173rd Lane NW mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On Oct. 18 in the 15000 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a laptop was stolen from a backpack.
• On Oct. 18 in the 1200 block of Andover Boulevard NW four catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.
• On Oct. 20 in the 16800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On Oct. 20 in the 14700 block of Guarani Street NW a package was stolen from the front porch.
Assault
• On Oct. 18 in the 14000 block of Raven Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 15 at Crosstown Boulevard NW and 161st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 16 in the 1700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW narcotics were found during a traffic stop.
• On Oct. 18 at Crosstown Boulevard NW and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Oct. 16 in the 2400 block of 138th Avenue NW solar lights were broken.
• On Oct. 16 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a bike was vandalized.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 11 in the 2300 block of Seventh Avenue a trailer was stolen.
• On Oct. 11 in the 400 block of West Main Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 11 in the 400 block of Douglas Street mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 12 in the 3500 block of Rum River Drive a bike was stolen from a garage.
• On Oct. 12 in the 800 block of West Main Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 13 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 13 in the 600 block of Monroe Street residential burglary was reported.
• On Oct. 13 in the 2200 block of Green Avenue mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 15 in the 1200 block of Lund Boulevard theft was reported.
• On Oct. 15 in the 600 block of Harrison Street theft was reported.
• On Oct. 15 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 12 in the 1500 block of assault was reported.
• On Oct. 12 in the 1000 block of Monroe Street assault was reported.
• On Oct. 13 in the 3400 block of Quarry Avenue domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 15 in the 800 block of East Main Street a driver was arrested for refusing a DWI test.
• On Oct. 16 at Highway 10 NW and Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Oct. 12 in the 2300 block of Branch Avenue a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Oct. 14 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue property was damaged.
• On Oct. 14 in the 3100 block of Rum River Way property was damaged.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 16 in the 100 block of Main Street NW a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 15 in the 12100 block of Jefferson Street NE there was a theft from a camper.
• On Oct. 15 in the 0 block of 113th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Oct. 15 in the 100 block of 97th Avenue NE a package was stolen off a doorstep.
• On Oct. 15 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle that resulted in criminal property damage.
• On Oct. 16 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 15 in the 12000 block of Waconia Circle NE there was a delayed report of a package being stolen.
• On Oct. 16 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 16 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft. A citation was issued and mailed to the suspect.
• On Oct. 16 in the 13100 block of Eldorado Street NE a BMX bicycle valued at $50 was stolen.
• On Oct. 17 in the 1800 block of Aspen Lake Drive NE two vehicles were stolen from a garage. One was later recovered in St. Paul.
• On Oct. 17 in the 9100 block of Lincoln Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Oct. 17 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a wallet and car and house keys were stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 1400 block of 94th Lane NE credit and debit cards were stolen and then used.
• On Oct. 18 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of fraud at a business involving counterfeit currency.
• On Oct. 19 in the 1300 block of 129th Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 19 in the 12800 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 20 in the 11900 block of London Street NE a package was stolen from a front step.
• On Oct. 21 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a counterfeit $50 bill was used.
• On Oct. 21 in the 3900 block of 86th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Hastings Street NE a dog was hit and killed by a vehicle. The owner of the dog was notified and retrieved the animal.
• On Oct. 17 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged by someone who tried to break in.
• On Oct. 18 in the 100 block of 99th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants and was cited for criminal property damage.
• On Oct. 18 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Ball Road NE a vehicle fire occurred.
Assault
• On Oct. 16 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a fifth-degree assault by strangers.
• On Oct. 20 in the 4800 block of 104th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Oct. 20 in the 4700 block of North Road NE there was a report of criminal sexual assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 15 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a juvenile male was cited for possession of marijuana and trespassing. He was released to his mother.
• On Oct. 15 in the 1300 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a report of two people possibly being drugged. The incident is under investigation.
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of Woodland Parkway NE and Lexington Avenue NE an adult female driver as arrested for second-degree DWI and DWI test refusal.
• On Oct. 16 at the intersection University Avenue NE and Highway 610 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 16 in the 11100 block of Fourth Street NE a male died of a suspected drug overdose.
• On Oct. 17 at the intersection of Lakes Parkway NE and Radisson Road NE a driver as arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 17 in the 9100 block of Quemuoy Street NE a motorcyclist attempted to flee officers and then obstructed them with force. The driver was arrested and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The driver also had outstanding warrants.
• On Oct. 18 in the 4500 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE two males were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Oct. 18 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 19 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE two individuals were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, receiving stolen license plates and/or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and Paul Parkway NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 21 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 21 at the intersection of 87th Lane NE and Able Street NE a driver was charged for possession of a large amount of marijuana, driving after revocation and speeding.
• On Oct. 21 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a small amount of narcotics was seized during a traffic stop.
• On Oct. 21 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and Lexington Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and possession of marijuana.
• On Oct. 21 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male driver, who was slumped over in is vehicle, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 15 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE a juvenile was found in possession of ammunition. The juvenile was not charged.
• On Oct. 16 in the 9500 block of East Sandpiper Drive NE there was a report of an individual not breathing. Officers responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the individual died.
• On Oct. 21 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of street racers in a parking lot.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 12 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 12 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a first-degree robbery and a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 13 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 14 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a report of a theft and property damage.
• On Oct. 15 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 17 in the 700 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 17 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 18 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On Oct. 18 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 1300 block of 44th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 18 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 15 in the 4000 block of Arthur Street NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 15 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE an assault and theft occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 16 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a female driver from Fridley was arrested for a DUI.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 15 in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue NE a juvenile male was arrested for tampering with a vehicle, truancy and providing an officer with a false name.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 14 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 14 in the 11700 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW robbery was reported.
• On Oct. 14 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 15 in the 9500 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 15 in the 12800 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 15 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 16 in the 12100 block of Olive Street NW a business was burglarized.
• On Oct. 17 in the 11600 block of Eldorado Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 18 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 20 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 20 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 20 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 14 in the 1300 block of 104th Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Oct. 14 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW assault was reported.
• On Oct. 15 in the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Oct. 16 in the 1600 block of 118th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 17 in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW assault and threats of violence were reported.
• On Oct. 18 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 18 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 14 at 106th Avenue NW and Bluebird Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 14 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 15 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Blackfoot Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 15 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Oct. 16 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 47 a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Oct. 17 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW drugs were found.
• On Oct. 17 in the 1000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW drug paraphernalia was reported.
• On Oct. 17 at Egret Boulevard NW and Juniper Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 19 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW drugs were found.
• On Oct. 20 at Main Street NW and University Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Oct. 15 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 15 in the 11200 block of Swallow Street NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 15 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 16 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 16 in the 11500 block of Robinson Drive NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 16 in the 400 block of 109th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 17 in the 800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 18 in the 10000 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 18 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 18 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW arson was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 17 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 16 in the 3400 block of Viking Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen from the property.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 17 in the 23700 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 13 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a stolen vehicle out of Ramsey was recovered.
• On Oct. 13 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 13 in the 7400 block of Baker Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 14 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 14 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 14 in the 5100 block of Horizon Drive NE $90 in cash was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 15 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of Buchanan Street NE and 52nd Avenue NE an elderly woman had her purse stolen from her vehicle after a staged hit-and-run. Her credit cards were then used fraudulently at nearby retailers.
• On Oct. 15 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 15 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Oct. 15 in the 7400 block of Able Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 17 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business. The suspects left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Oct. 17 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Oct. 17 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 18 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 18 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 18 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a report of stolen property being sold at a business in the area. The stolen property may be related to a burglary in another city.
• On Oct. 18 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 19 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 14 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE an unoccupied vehicle was damaged.
• On Oct. 15 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE an individual reported their child destroyed their home over a week and a half.
• On Oct. 16 in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue NE a window was broken.
Assault
• On Oct. 13 in the 7800 block of Firwood Way NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Oct. 13 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE there was a report of an assault.
• On Oct. 13 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a female was found lying on the ground in a parking lot after being assaulted by an unknown male.
• On Oct. 14 in the 7900 block of Main Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Oct. 17 in the 6000 block a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Oct. 18 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a male was assaulted and robbed. The male was transported to a hospital.
• On Oct. 19 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a third- and fifth-degree assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 13 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and cited for speeding, having no proof of insurance and vehicle forfeiture.
• On Oct. 13 in the 7300 block of Oakley Street NE a male driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Oct. 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located.
• On Oct. 14 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
• On Oct. 15 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a male was arrested for having an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant and for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Oct. 16 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 17 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 17 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE an adult female overdosed on heroin at a sober living facility. The female was transported to a hospital.
• On Oct. 17 in the 6000 block of Central Avenue NE three juveniles were cited for underage consumption. One intoxicated juvenile female, who ran away from home, was transported to a hospital at the request of her parents. One intoxicated juvenile male was also cited for trespassing into a nearby home.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 13 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an individual died when officers responded to a medical call. Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 44th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct. 15 in the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE a woman reported her brother was making threats that he was going to kill her.
• On Oct. 16 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE Desmond Lamond Williams Sr., 27, of Minneapolis, died after his SUV crashed into the back of an unoccupied tractor-trailer that was parked on the road’s shoulder. Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
• On Oct. 17 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE an individual was found unresponsive and not breathing. The person was declared dead at the scene.
• On Oct. 17 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female who was found asleep with a firearm, unresponsive, in a vehicle was transported to a hospital. The woman was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid permit.
• On Oct. 18 in the 1300 block of Fireside Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct.19 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 15 in the 2500 block of 153rd Avenue NE copper wire was stolen from a power pole.
• On Oct. 15 in the 14600 block of Highway 65 NE two catalytic converters were stolen.
• On Oct. 16 in the 3700 block of Interlachen Drive NE mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On Oct. 17 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE a RZR vehicle and a trailer was stolen from the property.
• On Oct. 20 in the 16000 block of Alamo Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Oct. 20 in the 1400 block of 133rd Lane NE cash was stolen out of a wallet left at a business.
• On Oct. 20 in the 4800 block of 145th Avenue NW tools were stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 15 in the 1400 block of Constance Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 15 at Highway 65 NE and Constance Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Oct. 17 at Radisson Road NE and 153rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 18 at Lexington Avenue NE and Crosstown Boulevard NE two suspects were arrested for drug charges.
• On Oct. 19 in the 3900 block of Crosstown Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 18 in the 18200 block of Erkium Street NW a package was stolen from the property.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 19 in the 19400 block of Flamingo Street NW mail was stolen from a mailbox.
Property damage
• On Oct. 18 in the 22700 block of Holly Street NW a mailbox was vandalized.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 1 in the 6100 block of 146th Lane NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On Oct. 5 in the 7900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 5 in the 17000 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 7 in the 14400 block of Azurite Street NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 7 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 1 a juvenile was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Oct. 2 in the 17400 block of Iguana Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 1 in the 15200 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Oct. 6 in the 16600 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 7 at 173rd Avenue NW and Variolite Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Oct. 1 in the 9400 block of Iverness Court NW property was damaged.
• On Oct. 6 in the 8300 block of Riverdale Drive NW two catalytic converters were stolen.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 18 in the 6500 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 13 in the 3000 block of Bridge Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Oct. 13 at Lake George Boulevard NW and 225th Avenue NW marijuana was found during a traffic stop.
• On Oct. 18 in the 4000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW drugs were found during a traffic stop.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 15 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 8400 block of Sunset Road NE there was a theft from a trailer.
Assault
• On Oct. 20 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 17 in the 8400 block of Highway 65 NE a driver as arrested for third-degree DWI.
